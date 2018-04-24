"This Is Mushrooming" - Nicaragua Teeters On The Brink Of Revolution As US Pulls Diplomats

For the first time since the late 1970s, Nicaragua is on the brink of a revolution as tens of thousands of protesters throng the streets of the capitol Managua and a host of other towns to demand the resignation of President Daniel Ortega, a former left-wing dictator-turned-democrat who led the Sandinistas to during the Nicaraguan Revolution.
Ortega, who gave up power after losing an election in 1990 but remained a popular opposition figure and was elected president in 2006, has been criticized for his autocratic rule, political repressions and - most recently - for proposing social security reforms that would involve Nicaraguans paying more into the system while reducing payouts by 5%, according to Al Jazeera.
Ortega has aligned his government with the governments of Cuba and Venezuela, though Nicaragua's economy achieved 5% GDP growth last year. Still, it remains the poorest country in Central America.
The country's Social Security Institute's deficit has tripled in three years to $77 million as of 2017, prompting the push by Ortega for reform.
The protests are the biggest to sweep the country since Ortega returned to power.
While Monday's protest was organized by business groups and was markedly less violent than the previous five days of demonstrations - which resulted in the deaths of 25 protesters at the hands of Nicaraguan security forces - Ortega's decision to abandon the controversial social security reform has done little to blunt the opposition's anger.
Local journalist Tim Rogers tweeted a picture of molotov cocktails stowed behind a barricade.
Molotov cocktails left behind a barricade in Managua, ready for another night of action #SOSNicaragua #SOSINSS pic.twitter.com/MKbk3yNIXw— Tim Rogers (@nicadispatch) April 23, 2018
The situation has grown so dire that the US has withdrawn its diplomats from the capitol, as the Financial Times reported. In addition to the killings, hundreds of people have been injured as police have used live ammunition. Dozens of shops in Managua have been looted.
Nicaraguans have been frustrated by what they see as nepotism by "Commandante Daniel" and his wife Rosario Murillo. As they marched through Managua on Monday, demonstrators ripped up the curly "trees of life" planted by Murillo.
"This is mushrooming," José Rizo, a former vice-president, told the FT from his home in northern Nicaragua, as calls for the president to leave multiplied.
Students at the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua, who have been holed up for days and faced assault from security forces, demanded the resignation of the national police chief and other officials. Protesters put up a sign outside the complex saying: “Don’t shoot us.”
Heather Nauert, US Department of State spokeswoman, condemned "the violence and the excessive force used by police and others against civilians".
The demonstrations in Managua echo the violence that unfolded in Venezuela - another Latin American socialist paradise - last summer. And if Ortega should fall, the collapse of his government could inspire Venezuelans to make one last push for the ouster of Nicolas Maduro, who bears the brunt of the blame for the country's financial crisis.
Comments
We should go see if Eric Braverman is down there. Anyone seen him lately or did he get Seth Rich'd?
Really is too bad, Nicaragua has some decent resources but some just plain old crazy levels of corruption, much like mehico. Really the only country I've been to in South America that has their shit together is Chile.
Wow, who knew? All this time I thought they had really turned around.
@Lt.Frank ever been to Uruguay?
In reply to We should go see if Eric… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Build the damned wall now
Another failed state
In reply to Wow, who knew? All this time… by JimmyJones
Bottom photo.... "OK, everybody, let's all point our guns at the guy immediately to our left. Yeah, pointing it at their head is fine too, Jose. AAAAND... everybody say cheese. CHEEEEESE!"
My God, how fast can we build that wall?
In reply to Build the damned wall now by SWRichmond
"My God, how fast can we build that wall?"
Hate to break it to you, but the all aint doing nothing for the problem. Itll cost a shitload though. It may help get you elected.
In reply to Bottom photo.... "OK,… by NoDebt
yankees fan top right
In reply to Bottom photo.... "OK,… by NoDebt
Looks like the local Home Depot parking lot...
In reply to yankees fan top right by stant
Breaking now.... off duty cop (Houston) working Home Depot, trying to detain a beaner ( shoplifting?). Two rookie cops, guy and gal showed up. Beaner shot all three. He was wanted for something else, missed a court date. Imagine that.
Rookie guy cop, 27....on life support until his mom arrives....
Rookie gal, shot in face...critical. No info on off duty who was shot.
Beaner on the run. Hope this motherfucker dies of lead poisoning.
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Dallas-Police-Investigating-Shooting-…
In reply to Looks like the local Home… by The_Dude
Paraphrasing Juan McCain, the beaner was only doing the job Americans wont do.
In reply to Breaking now.... off duty… by NoPension
http://www.bestgore.com/category/latin-american-wars/
In reply to Paraphrasing Juan McCain,… by Offthebeach
The Home Depots in my area have really stepped up their security. I asked one of the new security guys about it, and he named two stores where losses have been huge. Go into them, and you swear you are in Mexico.
In reply to Breaking now.... off duty… by NoPension
And like any New Yorker...brings a stick to a gun fight...cuz guns r bad...?
In reply to yankees fan top right by stant
We don't need a wall.
All we need is a few hundred signs that have an arrow and say Home Depot.
Arrange the signs so that the make a giant loop with the last sign pointing south towards Mexico.
In reply to Bottom photo.... "OK,… by NoDebt
Looks like one helluva drywall crew.
In reply to Bottom photo.... "OK,… by NoDebt
Central America has been a shithole for decades... The only saving grave is Costa Rica and Panama... If your not on the current regimes payroll, the only option is to escape to the US and go on the dole... Helluva life aspiration, but there you have it...
In reply to Build the damned wall now by SWRichmond
Getting rid of communist dictators is good for a country and its people.
In reply to Build the damned wall now by SWRichmond
"Getting rid of communist dictators is good for a country and its people."
Getting rid of democratic leaders is a big part of the CIAs legacy their.
United Fruit, build the wall!
In reply to Getting rid of communist… by A Sentinel
Never allow your country to be governed by anybody named after a taco sauce.
In reply to We should go see if Eric… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Deserved of a raucous laugh !!
In reply to Never allow your country to… by yomutti2
Obviously they've never heard of muzzle or trigger control in Nicaragua
In reply to Deserved of a raucous laugh … by DeathMerchant
That guy on the left looks like Tuco Salamanca from Breaking Bad.
In reply to Obviously they've never… by unrulian
Chuckle. I have my money on the shirtless Tuco.
Nicas have always scared the Ticos in Costa Rica.
In reply to That guy on the left looks… by ebear
Yes, that was excellent.
Back to the Nicaraguan problem, their social security has a $77 million deficit. Wow, we should be so lucky.
In reply to Deserved of a raucous laugh … by DeathMerchant
https://www.globalresearch.ca/nicaragua-next-in-line-for-regime-change/…
In reply to Yes, that was excellent… by DaiRR
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
In reply to Never allow your country to… by yomutti2
Allowing your country to be run by a bus driver is not a good idea either.
In reply to Never allow your country to… by yomutti2
Bolivia has freed itself from the world bank debt and Rothschild central bank parasite
In reply to We should go see if Eric… by Lt. Frank Drebin
and...?
Bolivia is still a corrupt shithole. Nice country with great mountains and heritage...but slowly reverting to jungle (not the coca fields mind you)
In reply to Bolivia has freed itself… by Katos
oh boy
The clowns are losing control.
There's a 12 step program for q readers you know...
In reply to The clowns are losing… by JFKFC
The history of CIA meddling in Latin American politics speaks for itself. Are citizens of other countries not allowed to make their own countries great again by attempting to drain their own swamps?
In reply to There's a 12 step program… by gatorengineer
Precisely! Keep the fk'n evil CIA the fk out of there!
In reply to The history of CIA meddling… by JFKFC
CIA been for a visit lately?
if they have, i hope they do what they can to keep ortega and maduro in office.
In reply to CIA been for a visit lately? by Tugg McFancy
They never left, just been shooting porn videos to make some cash on the side. Yup, they were sleeping!
In reply to CIA been for a visit lately? by Tugg McFancy
Probably video of local politicians drugged and in bed with young children!
In reply to They never left, just been… by johand inmywallet
Sounds like it. Doesn't sound spontaneous.
Other options could be the state (po/mil) employees hit hardest by the proposed changes organized via union and other messaging groups.
I suppose when you grew up with, or at least grew up with stories of, violent overthrow of government, it's difficult to "take your medicine" as they needed to.
In reply to CIA been for a visit lately? by Tugg McFancy
Probably where all the US "Diplomats" disappeared to, been called out on assignment by their real pay master.
In reply to CIA been for a visit lately? by Tugg McFancy
Pay more into the system and reduce payouts. Sounds like what will happen in the US and Europe. This is what US urban areas will look like. A death zone and riots full of rampaging chimps screaming about what they are owed.
I think you got your tense wrong, wrt US urban areas. ;)
In reply to Pay more into the system and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Shithole.
South and central America’s #1 product and export
And those look like Molotov shots...rather than cocktails.
Don't skimp on the juice, bartender. Gotta make that shit count when they’re using live ammo on ya.
I don't think so. The homes in the middle is flashing a CZ Scorpion. Not ever a CIA favorite as too easily traced. Wonder where he got it. Even more importantly; what he wants for it?
Fast-n-Furious Mart
2 for Tuesday flash sale
In reply to I don't think so. The homes… by Nolde Huruska
The Scorpion shoots a wimpy little round. But it shoots a lot of them quickly.
In reply to I don't think so. The homes… by Nolde Huruska
The Scorpion shoots a wimpy little round. But it shoots a lot of them quickly.
In reply to I don't think so. The homes… by Nolde Huruska
The Scorpion shoots a wimpy little round. But it shoots a lot of them quickly.
In reply to I don't think so. The homes… by Nolde Huruska
The Scorpion shoots a wimpy little round. But it shoots a lot of them quickly.
In reply to I don't think so. The homes… by Nolde Huruska
If we had a proper president with the right qualifications, like Hillary, we'd just let them all come here. So what if they rape, torture, and murder white Americans? That's an added bonus according to the Jews and as a properly vetted Israel first conservative like Ronald "gun grabbing, amnesty granting" Reagan I support whatever the Jews want and would NEVER cross them!