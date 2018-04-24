"Spectacular Miss" By Key Apple Supplier Paints Ominous Picture For iPhone Demand

Another day, another flashing red warning that sales of the iPhone X are far worse than Tim Cook had ever expected; this time courtesy of Austrian chipmaker AMS AG - which makes the optical sensors that control brightness and color - which just days after a similar warning from semiconductor giant Taiwan Semi, became the latest Apple-supplier to cast doubt over the iPhone's chilled reception.
AMS shares plunged as much as 14%, the most this year, after warning on negative operating margins because of low production capacity at its Singapore factories, and after its guidance for sequential revenue drop in 2Q missed the lowest estimate among analysts in a Bloomberg survey, adding to the recent negative datapoints in the iPhone X supply chain.
Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said AMS’ "spectacular miss on guidance" was so bad, "it’s surprising the company didn’t preannounce." Campling also said that major product changes and product transitions blamed are “all Apple, specifically iPhone X" and added that "phasing down iPhone X has taken the supply chain by surprise."
With regard to AMS, he said that even as 3D sensing is a complex technology, AMS is another semiconductor company to have re-rated higher, valuation needs to reset. And while other analysts noted AMS’ expertise in complex 3D sensing technology should provide some long-term cover, the lack of short-term visibility will keep shares under pressure in the near term.
Following the AMS reports, European chipmakers including Dialog Semi, STMicro and IQE all fell, with industry concerns further fueled by a disappointing report from South Korea’s SK Hynix. Following last week's surprise guidance miss, today the bulk of Apple's supply chain was lower, with Dialog Semi -5.9%, STMicro -4%, ASML -2.1%, and Infineon -1.6%.
Following the report, Apple's five largest device assemblers have all reported a sharp slowdown after peaking at the end of last year, suggesting demand for the high-end device may have faded just a quarter after its release. As Bloomberg notes, while Hai Precision Industry Co., Pegatron Corp. and three other key suppliers reported an 8 percent rise in their total sales across the March quarter, growth cratered later in the period - a drop that in the past has presaged a downturn for Apple, hardly what AAPL longs want to hear one week ahead of earnings, which are expected on May 1.
As Bloomberg also notes, the concern is that the iPhone X, while enjoying a customary holiday quarter spike for new-generation Apple gadgets, "fizzled out rapidly."
Apple’s costliest smartphone has struggled to draw customers in emerging markets, while competitors from Huawei to Xiaomi roll out more premium phones and dominate China -- the U.S. company’s biggest foreign market. On Friday, Morgan Stanley cut its estimate on iPhone shipments by 6 million, underscoringthe growing unease since Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the maker of iPhone processors, issued a disappointing outlook that triggered a 7 percent loss in Apple’s value over the past three days.
As AAPL's recent stock troubles confirm, investors remain concerned that iPhone failed to meet their lofty expectations. Mia Huang, an analyst at Taipei-based research firm Trendforce, estimates that overall iPhone production volumes grew slightly to 54-56 million units in the March quarter - barely up from 52 million in the same period of last year, when it was propelled by demand for lower-priced and older models like the iPhone 6S and ramp up of the iPhone 7.
“According to our estimates, iPhone X’s production volume fell by 50% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter,” said Huang.
Hardly a ringing endorsement for the world's most valuable company...
Selling my iPhone X for cash to put a down payment on a CA house.
Time to sell/short the FAAGITS.
(FB, Amizion, APPL, Goggle, IBM, Tesla, Shitbucks)
Dont be surprised if APPL sold far more phones than it bought parts for.
We have not yet BEGUN channel stuff!
No innovation and $1000 phones make for low demand.
battery replacement on my 6S is my upgrade of choice....
My upgrade of choice is ditching this overpriced Verizon network for something cheaper this summer. Unfortunately that means getting a new phone. I’m paying for Verizon quality and getting less than att which I ditched for poor signal. I’ll go back to att and save $40 a month.
Yes, did this myself and got roughly a 50% batter fix (from crashing at 4PM EST and I don't listen to music or much else on it). Still wouldn't make it to Day 2 on one charge but good enough for another year. Suspect the IOS upgrades and app upgrades on Twitter and the like are wasting much more battery than they used to...peak battery is upon us and will constrain software innovation unless they start making phones the size of ipads (again)
It's not easy to cram all the spyware in there with current batteries. If phones are going to spy on us 24/7 we will need bigger batteries. We will gladly pay for this.
No innovation? But the camera is 5% better!
EXACTLY what the dumbass son-in-law (who can't or won't afford basic food and clothing for his kids) said to me!
The ONLY reason I got an 8 was the old 6 was MADE unusable by their software upgrade to OS11 or whatever version is the latest.
@#$%s
Indeed. iOS 11 is the biggest hunk of shit ever unleashed on an iOS device. Everything I put that POS on runs half as fast and lasts half as long. Debacle is the word that comes to mind when I think iOS 11.
Until they come up with a phone that can ‘teleport’ me - I will assume they have reached peak technology !!
'FAXPORTATION'........invented years ago
https://books.google.com/books?id=Re0DAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA29&lpg=PA29&dq=faxp…
Like it really matters. Apple will plow higher and the market will rise on .... well, just about anything.
That's the spirit!
So people aren't spending $1000 for a phone with moving emojis and 3 year old tech branded as new? Who would have guessed?
Well they are paying high prices for smart phones throughout the world. They just don't buy Apple.
Huawei P20 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9+ and S8
Google Pixel 2 XL
OnePlus 5T
HTC U11
LG V30
That's what you get and you try to sell an overpriced phone
Quite. Never had a crApple and I won't.
DavidC
I have a 90's style flip phone FTW. When people look at you they think you are a secret agent or something <insert cool guy sunglasses emoji here>
Just like Captain Kirk with his communicator.
Lose the apostrophe on “90’s” and you’ll be truly cool.
Matrix switch blade phone still the coolest phone ever. Too bad it was never real. At least not in the US.
i still think this is a setup....why do you think all the majors report end and beginning of the months? derivative and ETF positioning is easier to game near expiration.
i'll give apple props in that its a nice phone compared to their predecessors but much of it is still catch up to competitors and at a $1000 retail price tag that everyone (sans business lines) have to pay its no wonder sales suck. drop the price by at least 25% and maybe you'll see closer to your sales projections.
More like $500. It’s at least 100% overpriced as it stands now.
$1000 US for a "smart" phone? Who is the dummy here?
Bring back Steve Jobs !!!
Resurrection...great idea for an iApp
What will the human race do w/o all the steve's, and bills and gate's and jobs, just what will the human race do?
The US consumer that buys the Apple $1000 phone needs an exorcism.
Anyone who saw the $1000 iphone when it was first marketed and didn't immediately burst into hysterical fits of laughter is a moron.
But then again they were probably trying to figure out why their TESLA's Lidar was driving all over the fucking road.
What can you say.
It's not a $1000 phone, it is a $35/mo for 3 year phone...much more affordable for the masses...they can probably go to $60/mo and Medicaid folks would still pay it before buying other necessities
Lt. Wolf: "six says we're jamming him up back there". Just in time supply side production issues show up rather quickly when the whole thing turns to shit.
paying for a phone 1k USD is too much for me thank you very much
More iOS software changes to drain battery to force ppl to upgrade to iShite-X in 3..2..1,
Recently introduced:
CPU throttling, auto-switch-on Bluetooth/WIFI after midnight, disconnect WIFI instead of completely switch off, secretly change user settings so email app constantly polls every 5 seconds
Looking forward to discover more in the next version
$40 Smart TracPhone and $7 a month for data, texts and airtime --- so there's that
After all costs deducted, Apple makes $895 per phone based on a sales price of $1000. They can afford to drop the price by 80% and still make lots of money.
Greed always wins in the end and brings these kind of sleaze-balls to heel.
They, along with the motherload of other types of US manufacturers in China, availing themselves of the rock-bottom-cheap labor, could also make it in the USA, the country where the tech was invented, charging less, and still making a huge profit.
But, kumbaya, the Chinese have sex and reproduce, so these companies are manufacturing there for the sake of poor, Chinese working families with babies, not for the cheap labor <insert cute baby / mommy emoji & politically correct [diversity] emoji, even though China is not a racially diverse country>.
If they made one out of gold, that shoots lead, I might buy one.
Just wait until they come out with the Apple Rubber Dog Shit; code named
I-Dung.
People wont be able to keep their hands off it.
Steaming version will be available.
Tim Cook said "this is the best shit we have ever made"
It is not a phone! Slave Master!
The only thing worth a damn on my iPhone is the App for stacking gold and silver
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/us-coin-collector/id483022573?mt=8
Introducing the iphone 8, 8+ and X all at the same time was a mistake. Not having an X+ was a catastrophic mistake. Apple has finally managed to have more options the the market doesn't like.