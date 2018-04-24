"Very Pissed Off" Obama DOJ Made "Dramatic" Call To McCabe To Quash Clinton Probe

As the FBI's investigation into the Clinton Foundation pressed on during the 2016 election, a senior official with the Obama justice department, identified as Matthew Axelrod, called former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe - who thought the DOJ was pressuring him to shut down the investigation, according to the recently released inspector general's (OIG) report.
The official was “very pissed off” at the FBI, the report says, and demanded to know why the FBI was still pursuing the Clinton Foundation when the Justice Department considered the case dormant. -Washington Times
The OIG issued a criminal referral for McCabe based on findings that the former Deputy Director "made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions."
McCabe authorized a self-serving leak to the New York Times claiming that the FBI had not put the brakes on the Clinton Foundation investigation, during a period in which he was coming under fire over a $467,500 campaign donation his wife Jill took from Clinton pal Terry McAuliffe.
“It is bizarre — and that word can’t be used enough — to have the Justice Department call the FBI’s deputy director and try to influence the outcome of an active corruption investigation,” said James Wedick - a former FBI official who conducted corruption investigations at the bureau. “They can have some input, but they shouldn’t be operationally in control like it appears they were from this call.”
Wedick said he's never fielded a call from the Justice Department about any of his cases during his 35 years there - which suggests an attempt at interference by the Obama administration.
As the Washington Times Jeff Mordock points out, Although the inspector general’s report did not identify the caller, former FBI and Justice Department officials said it was Matthew Axelrod, who was the principal associate deputy attorney general — the title the IG report did use.
Mr. McCabe thought the call was out of bounds.
He told the inspector general that during the Aug. 12, 2016, call the principal associate deputy attorney general expressed concerns about FBI agents taking overt steps in the Clinton Foundation investigation during the presidential campaign. -Washington Times
“According to McCabe, he pushed back, asking ‘are you telling me that I need to shut down a validly predicated investigation?’” the report reads. “McCabe told us that the conversation was ‘very dramatic’ and he never had a similar confrontation like the PADAG call with a high-level department official in his entire FBI career.”
The Inspector General said in a footnote that the Justice official (identified separately as Matthew Alexrod) agreed to the description of the call, but objected to seeing that "the Bureau was trying to spin this conversation as some evidence of political interference, which was totally unfair."
Axelrod quit the Justice Department on January 30, 2017, the same day his boss, Deputy AG Sally Q. Yates was fired by President Trump for failing to defend his travel ban executive order. He is now an attorney in the D.C. office of British law firm Linklaters LLP.
Axelrod told the New York Times he left the department earlier than planned.
“It was always anticipated that we would stay on for only a short period,” said Alexrod of himself and Yates. “For the first week we managed, but the ban was a surprise. As soon as the travel ban was announced there were people being detained and the department was asked to defend the ban.”
The Washington Times notes that those familiar with DOJ procedures say it is unlikely Axelrod would have made the call to McCabe without Yates' direct approval.
“In my experience these calls are rarely made in a vacuum,” said Bradley Schlozman, who worked as counsel to the PADAG during the Bush administration. “The notion that the principle deputy would have made such a decision and issued a directive without the knowledge and consent of the deputy attorney general is highly unlikely.”
Given that Andrew McCabe may now be in a legal battle with the Trump DOJ, the Obama DOJ and former FBI Director James Comey - who says McCabe never told him about the leaks which resulted in the former Deputy Director's firing, it looks like he's really going to need that new legal defense fund.
Comments
"Dormant" ????????????
And yet these DEEP STATE CRIMINALS continue to walk free.
If only this country had an Attorney General.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8GTHXTEvIc
In reply to "Dormant" ???????????? by chrbur
Typical “any means possible” leftist cunts. I hope he rats them all out!
In reply to And yet these DEEP STATE… by The First Rule
*** FILED IN ERROR for In re National Security Agency Telecommunications Records Litigation :: Justia Dockets & Filings
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
A fish rots from the head down. The US is quickly turning into a fetid maggot infested 3 week old GMO farmed Salmon. Mmmm good.
In reply to *** FILED IN ERROR for In re… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
This is getting good.
The more rocks that are turned over...
the more Obozo/Lynch/Hitlery/Comey/McCabe etc. cockroaches...
try to scurry from the light.
They were ALL complicit...
Send them ALL to jail!
In reply to A fish rots from the head… by Mr. Universe
"You didn't obstruct that !"
In reply to This is getting good. The… by wee-weed up
Jeff Sessions IS the "Insurance Policy"
In reply to "You didn't obstruct that !" by ???ö?
Swamp, Shadow Gov't, Deep State In Action ...
PS... Hows that Seth Rich Investigation Going ???
In reply to Jeff Sessions IS the … by RightlyIndignent
Nothing to see here. Move along.
- Jeff Sessions
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Sessions "IS" the insurance policy
Well ~ That may be the case, but whether you like to hear it or not, TRUMP ["the Clintons are good people"] can fire Sessions anytime he wants (how many people has he fired so far already)?
So fine, I don't care anymore. If Trump can't get this done then he deserves to lose the House in November and take his chances with what comes thereafter.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
They will all go to prison unless they take their own lives or get hung for treason/sedition. GITMO is ready.
Place your bets... GHW Bush will be dead by Thursday... the day the remaining classified JFK files are released to the public.
In reply to This is getting good. The… by wee-weed up
Oh c'mon GHWB howz about a deathbed confession? Let's start with, 'yes, i WAS in Dallas that day'.
In reply to They will all go to prison… by Carl Spackler
I bet there is no files to release. They were probably wiped YEARS AGO ..
In reply to They will all go to prison… by Carl Spackler
Treasoner Bush will be his remembered name.
In reply to This is getting good. The… by wee-weed up
Electric chair on pbs
In reply to This is getting good. The… by wee-weed up
They call this the smoking gun....
Love where it's leading.....
The fish always stinks starting at its head.....
In reply to *** FILED IN ERROR for In re… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
LOCK HER UP!
In reply to They call this the smoking… by Stan522
Imagine the fish stink if that were to happen?
Shit, I am mixing my metaphors again.
Sorry to anyone who may have been eating.
pods
In reply to LOCK HER UP! by Four chan
An Obama guy ... and so well-moisturized.
In reply to Imagine the fish stink if… by pods
Wonder if he is any relation to David Axlehole, err Axlerod.
In reply to sd by ???ö?
♬ They call him "flipper" ! ♬
In reply to Imagine the fish stink if… by pods
No one you see...is more screwed than he...
In reply to sd by ???ö?
Several of these rat bastards are totally screwed. McCabe looks like a weak weasel to me, and Comey reminds me of a Mama's boy, and for someone who is supposed to be so smart, his actions are those of a loon. Book and book tour. What lawyer thought that would be a good idea?
What McCabe needs is a good plea deal. It is what Strozk and his gal pal Lisa Page need, too. My guess is, she got a deal some time ago and is singing like a canary, while trying to keep herself out of jail for the kids sake, if no other reason. She looks like an obvious weak link, and neither of those 2 is overly bright. McCabe could really be the one with the keys to the kingdom, though. Looks like most stuff went through Andy, but do they need him to roll over, or can they do a through investigation without his cooperation.
The biggest question of all, however, is are they truly digging deep into the investigations of their own? Are they going after the corruption at the top like they have been going after Trump? I'm waiting for the results, but not so optimistic.
In reply to No one, you see, is more… by fauxhammer
Just to be clear, they went SO FAR that a guy whose peers said he should be fired and charged said that THEY WENT TOO FAR. Think about that for a minute.
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
What's the plan?
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
hear ye! hear ye! Court is not in Sessions . . .
In reply to And yet these DEEP STATE… by The First Rule
Congress will never in hell approve a great AG.....never
In reply to And yet these DEEP STATE… by The First Rule
He is now an attorney in the D.C. office of British law firm Linklaters LLP.
Ah, the British . . . I have a feeling we will be hearing more and more about how they were at the forefront of the anti-Trump conspiracy in the coming months. For centuries those fucks have been really good at interfering in other country's affairs.
In reply to "Dormant" ???????????? by chrbur
Are you saying the Brit deep state might not have been amused that Farage and Trump were chums?
;-)
In reply to He is now an attorney in the… by Dickweed Wang
I think he's saying Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and their buddy bankers the Rothschilds have been dominating/ruining the planet for hundreds of years now. Rothschilds being comparatively new on the scene compared to German royalty marrying into Italian banking known as Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.
In reply to Are you saying the Brit deep… by teolawki
Yes, the same British Deep State which keeps blaming the Russians !
The Brits’ technique is called “Psychological Projection.”
In reply to Are you saying the Brit deep… by teolawki
Never, ever trust anyone with rotten, crooked teeth.
In reply to He is now an attorney in the… by Dickweed Wang
like this NJ Liberal?
http://worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhi1xw5gur2XCP18Yb
note:
Caren Z. Turner is a former commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.[1] She is also a political consultant and the founder and CEO of Turner Government & Public Affairs, a government affairs firm.[2][3] She served on Hillary Clinton's national finance team and is a co-chairman of the Financial Committee for Ready for Hillary, a super PACcreated to draft Clinton for the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.
In reply to Never, ever trust anyone… by MARDUKTA
when you REALLY think about it, the Monarchy has been behind a lot of our problems.... I saw a show last night where Churchill made it his mission from the start, to involve the US in their (UK's) problem with Germany. Mostly this involved the NYC plays, poster, movies, and commercial advertisements which were anti-German. Now we are faced with the Steele Memo, Nix and Cambridge Analytica, and the MI6 Yellowcake Uranium intel that got Bush to make his infamous speech about WMDs in Iraq.
In reply to He is now an attorney in the… by Dickweed Wang
Substitute "British" for "Russian" and suddenly everything makes sense.
In reply to He is now an attorney in the… by Dickweed Wang
Dont forget George Bush's State of the Union Address: from Wikipedia
....But the CIA didn't look at the documents. A little over three months later President Bush, in his 2003 State of the Union speech, said 16 fateful words: "... the British government has learned that Saddam Hussein recently sought significant quantities of uranium from Africa."
In reply to Substitute "British" for … by ???ö?
right.. One more thing... CDS Indexco became Markit. Markit created the ABX Index(s). The ABX BBB- Subprime was used to value the entire private label CMO/REMIC market, including the SIV's. The SIVs were blamed for the downfall of the entire mortgage market.
I remember distinctly the 1st iteration of fixing the banks was for the Federal Reserve to create a "super SIV" to take over all the toxic mortgages.
Where did the Rats go who started CDS Indexco / Markit?
City of London.
If only the Big Short -- or someone else would write a book or make a movie about this--- because it shows how the whole Crisis was a controlled demolition - and yes FASB was the entity that passed FIN 46R (the consolidation of off-balance sheet subs) and FAS 157 - Marked to Market accounting for illiquid securities (like BBB minus CDOs). So who was telling FASB to pursue these parallel pronouncements? And why did Bush and Congress pass the enhanced Bankruptcy protections for the banks to collect on defaulted mortgages 3 years before it became a problem? I'll leave it to you all to figure that out...
hint- JPM and GS
In reply to He is now an attorney in the… by Dickweed Wang
There is a reason the head of the Brits spy ring quit in Jan before The Don take the Oath.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/23/gchq-chief-robert-hanni…
The guardian is the mouthpiece for the elite just like the Wash Post/NYT/WSJ
and the Don ain't rolling out the red carpet for Miss May either...That's a man Baby
In reply to He is now an attorney in the… by Dickweed Wang
Connections?
Steele long time associates of Skripal. Skripal is the assumed Russian contact on the dossier....
In reply to He is now an attorney in the… by Dickweed Wang
Who would ever have thought that these pinko assklowns were projecting their crimes onto the current administration ( strong arming fbi / doj officials).
The reason why these pinkos think that people like trump are criminal, thieving, colluding, crooked, unscrupulous, perverted psychos, is because they are in fact criminal, thieving, colluding, crooked, unscrupulous, perverted psychos.
In reply to "Dormant" ???????????? by chrbur
Over the past years I've come to see so called "entertainment" contain acts that are inconceivable to the average person. Slowly over time these acts become normalized and in some cases, preferred. The defense "everybody does it" comes into play as indeed, why shouldn't we bomb who ever we want whenever? After all we are 'Murica, Huh Rah.
In reply to Who would ever have thought… by Canadian Dirtlump
By using the word "pinko" you have nullified your argument. It's a word that right wing nuts, like the John Birchers, use. It's a word used by people who censor books. It's a word used by illiterate, ignorant pro fascist, vacuous numbskulls.
In reply to Who would ever have thought… by Canadian Dirtlump
This should get the wicked bitch the chair:
https://www.infowars.com/fec-records-suggest-clinton-campaign-laundered…
In reply to "Dormant" ???????????? by chrbur
no, not one watt of electricity for this one.
how about a '70s vintage Huey helo & a hover from 7,000ft.?
then, free-fall.
In reply to This should get the wicked… by MARDUKTA
The in fighting is going to so fun to watch
In reply to "Dormant" ???????????? by chrbur
I can't really be a birther because I have no idea where obola was born. The 9 layered photo shopped birth certificate was very unconvincing. But like Bill Engvall said "there's your sign". obola ran for president in the year 2008 with all of his personal records sealed. Everyone in government knew, the presstitutes knew, some of the people knew, and yet he got in. An already corrupt system metastistized into the maladministration of a weakling that declared his terms scandal free.
In reply to "Dormant" ???????????? by chrbur
Obama, We see thru Your jive.
Free Julian Assange, jail Obama!
Thing is, there is a larger than 0 chance McCabe is completely full of shit on this, too.
As to the FBI and Clinton - you don't need a law degree, nor do you need to be a full blown Trumptard, to grasp that, shit - she was guilty as fuck but they decided to not prosecute her so should could be president, while on the other hand, bullshit about Russian hacking led to an open-ended Grand Inquisition fishing trip to find something, anything, that might be used to impeach Trump.
This is about as simply and straightforward an essay as it gets:
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/fbi-rewrites-federal-law-let-hillary-hook/
So Trump is in. Clinton definitely broke a shit ton of laws. 'Intending to break the law' was not an element of the laws.
So - where is the fucking indictment?
In reply to Obama, We see thru Your Jive! by Twatter
After trump won, he said that the "jail hillary" stuff was just for the election, said she was "good people" and we "owe her a debt of gratitude for her service." People told me that it was "just rhetoric." Turns out it wasn't.
In reply to Thing is, there is a larger… by I Am Jack's Ma…