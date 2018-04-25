China's Newest Aircraft Carrier Set For Sea-Trials

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:05

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) was not taken seriously as a maritime threat. The Royal Australian Navy offloaded the HMAS Melbourne (R21), an old World War II, Majestic-class light aircraft carrier to the Chinese for breaking in 1985. However, the scrapping was delayed so the PLAN could examine Melbourne as part of a top secret project to develop a domestic Chinese aircraft carrier. In 1987, Beijing landed its first fighter jet on the aircraft carrier, as the PLAN turned the vessel into a “source of valuable technical intelligence for an ambitious Chinese military,” said news.com.au.

At this time, few western military analysts expected Beijing would ever have the capacity to develop aircraft carriers in the future. They were wrong. The Chinese stunned the West with the unveiling of its first fully operational aircraft carrier, Liaoning, in 2012. The stripped down aircraft carrier was purchased in 1998 and towed to the Dalian naval shipyard in northeast China for the eventual transfer to the PLAN in 2002.

Earlier this month, the PLAN assembled all of its most advanced warships, aircraft carrier, aircraft, and nuclear submarines for a massive show of force in the South China Sea. State-run Chinese papers said the number of warships assembled “the largest of its kind in 600 years.” This is following the 14th-century fleet admiral Zheng He, whose large expeditions in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Western Asia, and East Africa — helped establish China’s power through expansion of the Maritime Silk Road during the Ming dynasty era.

As we explained before, the Maritime Silk Road during the Ming dynasty era looks similar to President Xi Jinping 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road.

Beijing has come a long way since its experimental days with HMAS Melbourne in the late 1980s. Many western military anaylst doubted the PLAN’s capabilities of retrofitting an old Soviet-era aircraft carrier, which was commissioned in 2012. Its taken nearly three decades, for Beijing to have one fully operational aircraft carrier parading around the South China Sea. However, Beijing’s motive behind its aircraft carrier ambitions is becoming increasingly evident: The implementation of the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road through a strong naval force.

Meanwhile, the PLAN has been busy building another.

According to the South China Morning Post, Beijing’s first domestically built aircraft carrier is expected to begin sea trials imminently, a source close to the PLAN said.

“Pictures from Dalian suggest that China’s second aircraft carrier will soon make its sea debut,” said a New York Times reporter in China.

This aircraft carrier, so far known as Type 001A (CV-17), is a reversed-engineered and upgraded version of the Soviet-built Liaoning. Last year, the hull was launched at the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company, located in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, the largest shipbuilding company in the country. It has since been undergoing outfittings, which is the process in shipbuilding that follows the float-out of a vessel and precedes sea trials. So far, the vessel has been subjected to harbourside tests and examinations.

On Monday, tugboats have been spotted positioning the vessel “from its wharf in preparation for its first independently powered foray at sea,” said news.com.au.

Tugboats are seen positioning China’s new aircraft carrier – known as Type 001A (CV-17) – away from its dock in preparation for its first powered test at sea. Source: (WeiboSource)

The Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration announced last Friday that three designated testing zone in the Bohai Sea region, have been declared as “no-go zones’ until April 28. It is expected that the vessel could head to the testing region as soon as midweek.

“The first sea trials of China’s second aircraft carrier, built at the Dalian shipyard, are likely to take place in the Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea to test its power and design,” Song Zhongping, a military expert, and TV commentator, told the state-operated Global Times.

The Post said the main engine test was conducted on Tuesday, indicating sea trials are imminent. The vessel is entering service 12-months ahead of schedule, which points to the growing sense of urgency as China-United States relations deteriorate.

“Latest pics of China’s yet-to-be-named new aircraft carrier fitting out at Dalian, seen on 16 April. Not yet ready for sea trials – note all the clutter on the flight deck – but engine trials are definitely underway marked by smoke from the funnel,” said a former naval warfare correspondent at Defense News.

Another military source told the South China Morning Post that the “trial would test the ship’s basic functions, including power, damage control and radar and communication systems, as well as checking for leakage.”

“There is growing external pressure for China to speed up the development of its aircraft carrier so that it is the main force of the navy, especially since the US has increased its deployment in Asia,” said Ni Lexiong, a naval expert at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

“But China is still 10 to 20 years behind the US in this competition.”

China Global Television Network provides video of the new aircraft carrier:

It is likely before 2020, Beijing will have two combat-ready aircraft carriers patrolling the South China Sea, which will greatly enhance its firepower far beyond its borders. It is an event that further shifts the balance of power in its favor and provides a clear runway for 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road. The world is changing, and American exceptionalism is crumbling…

Tags
War Conflict
Shipbuilding - NEC
IT Services & Consulting - NEC
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology - NEC
Coal Wholesale

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:09 Permalink

It's almost as if some people behind the scenes are encouraging Americans to spend moar money on the MIC by making it appear there is a threat.  For fuck's sake, there is as much chance of a war between the US and China as there is of Trump seeing the irony in attending to Macron's hair. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
NoDecaf Timmay Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

I think they plan on having 3 or 4 total. You need a few to rotate between patrols and maintenance breaks. Like the previous comment said, they don't need force projection around the world, just enough to push out to the second island chain, possibly the third.

They are not going to be over reliant on this one platform the way the US does, but will use their carriers to round out the inventory. That said, yes they are decades behind, they have a ton of support vessels to build and fit out to make them more effective.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Miner Yen Cross Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

Laugh all you want, that's a nuclear boat.

China is ahead of the US when it comes to Nuclear power.  It takes us decades to permit and build a Nuclear plant.  They finish multiple plants per year with 100% indigenous technology.  They've been investing in technology for decades while we've been building safe spaces and protecting salamanders.

I hope they don't wake up one day and decide to take US down a peg.  That will be a very bad day.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 4
Dangerclose Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

People just don't understand how far ahead the US is in terms of naval power. Russia has one aircraft carrier. China only has 2 carriers. All are diesel powered and none have catapults.  The US has 11 nuclear powered carriers with catapults.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
garcam123 Dangerclose Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

Sounds like 11 new reefs to develop over the next 3 million years after you shitbirds destroy the fucking planet trying to prove that your little dick is somehow "bigger"

Great reason to destroy intelll.....er.......simi-intelligent life on a rock in no.....fuckin....where......

NAh.....this is a failed experiment that attempted to develop apes who turned out to be worse than stupid monkeys......Bye Motherfuckers......at least I was lucky enough to have my run during the days of drugs, sex and rock and roll!

I think the greatest discovery of mankind was LSD!

THANK YOU JEEZUS and The DOORS, Stones, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Greatful Dead, even Donavan, Al Stewart.....on and on!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:14 Permalink

Just enough to project power in their own backyard.   I would venture the Chinese know enough now - budget-wise, that the future of defense isn't floating iron hulls, but in much less expensive and much more effective and efficient weaponry such as rapidly evolving missile technology.

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
Hipower Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:15 Permalink

Who is the super patriotic Chink that writes these articles?! An American garbage truck strapped to a barge would be more worrisome. Maybe It's the Jews trying to get us in a fight with China. All this bragging about Chinese superiority is irritating. Put up or shut up.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
YourAverageJoe Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

“Latest pics of China’s yet-to-be-named new aircraft carrier fitting out at Dalian, seen on 16 April. Not yet ready for sea trials – note all the clutter on the flight deck – but engine trials are definitely underway marked by smoke from the funnel,”

 

I vote for naming it "Boaty McBoatFace"

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
highwaytoserfdom Wed, 04/25/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

Competition? For what a floating Maginot coffin? Oh wait it is anti gravity and exceeds the speed of light.. This is a blow up tank used in D day. What do I know I'm a Russian AI bot generating military intelligence. Now thorium powered that would be cool..