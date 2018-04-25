Germany: Migrant Crisis Delusions

Authored by Vijeta Uniyal via The Gatestone Institute,
-
A report commissioned by the German government found that newly-arrived asylum seekers were behind more than 90% percent of the increase in violent crimes in the state of Lower Saxony.
-
As of December 2017, an estimated 600,000 able-bodied asylum seekers in Germany were on the welfare dole, according to Die Welt. "More than half of the able-bodied unemployment benefit receivers at present are of foreign descent," wrote Der Spiegel on April 10, 2018.
-
Meanwhile, poverty in Germany, especially among elderly pensioners, has reached a historic high.
While the number of Salafists in Germany reaches a record high and machete-wielding gangs riot on the country's streets, the establishment media not only covers up the fallout from Chancellor Angela Merkel's open door migration policy, but continues to paint a false picture of the country's current state.
"Cool Germany," a cover story on Britain's magazine, The Economist, claims that, "Germany is becoming more open and diverse" and "[m]any of the country's defining traits" including "its ethnic and cultural homogeneity, conformist and conservative society" are "suddenly in flux."
The Economist attributes this change to Chancellor Merkel's migrant policy. "The biggest change comes from Mrs. Merkel's "open door" policy towards refugees, which brought in 1.2 million new migrants in 2015-16. The magazine celebrates the sudden outburst of diversity as its transforms "once-homogeneous Germany" into a "melting-pot" and claims that the "patriarchal culture has become more gender-balanced."
The Economist also advocates the urgent necessity of the open-door policy for refugees, and alleges that the "flow of newcomers to Germany" will "cushion the demographic crunch."
Since the onset of the migrant crisis, which began in the autumn of 2015, much of the mainstream media has been peddling the idea of an influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Arab and Muslim countries as a silver bullet for Europe's economic woes. Young and sturdy immigrants were going to bolster Europe's shrinking labor force and usher in the next economic boom, a miracle comparable to Germany's post-war Wirtschaftswunder ("economic miracle").
"Refugees to pay our pension," an editorial headline the newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau in February 2016 promised. The migrant "influx ensures rejuvenation that is so urgently needed" and the refugees "will soon pay into our public welfare system," the newspaper pledged.
"The German business community views the recent influx of refugees as an opportunity to help companies grow and ensure long term prosperity," the Der Spiegel reported in its August 2015, issue, just ahead of Merkel's decision to open the country's borders to mass migration. "The business community urgently needs workers," it added.
"What the refugees bring to us is more valuable than gold," said Martin Schulz, Merkel's main political rival and the leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD).
"Many [migrants] are in integration courses or waiting to get in them. So I think we will need to show some patience," Merkel said in September 2016.
Unfortunately, these claims and assurances now seem like nothing more than liberal pipe-dreams to push through a pro-immigration policy in Germany.
Instead of lining up to join the German workforce, as the political elite and most of the media were asking us to believe, these young immigrant men, in the hundreds of thousands, took refuge in the Germany's generous welfare system.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for a selfie with Anas Modamani, a migrant from Syria, outside a shelter for migrants in Berlin, on September 10, 2015. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
"More than half of the able-bodied unemployment benefit receivers at present are of foreign descent," Der Spiegel reported on April 10, 2018. "According to latest numbers complied in September 2017, out of 4.3 million able-bodied welfare recipients, 55.2% were of an immigrant background. In 2013, that figure was 43%."
As of December 2017, an estimated 600,000 able-bodied asylum seekers in Germany were on the dole, the newspaper Die Welt revealed in December, 2017. For the first time in post-war German history, the number of foreigners living on unemployment benefits has crossed the 2-million-mark.
All this has happened, moreover, at time when poverty, especially among elderly pensioners, reached a historic high. Under Merkel's watch, nearly 20% of Germans are threatened by poverty, according to the German Federal Statistical Office. The current level of poverty is "higher than ever since the unification of the Federal Republic and the [Communist] German Democratic Republic," the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.
Contrary to what the establishment media would have people believe, there is no evidence that the hundreds of thousands of young migrant men pouring into Germany are going to relieve the country's aging work force or become productive citizens in other ways.
Not only are these newly arrived immigrants a strain on Germany's finances, but since their arrival, there has been a surge across the country in violent crime. A recent report commissioned by the German Ministry of Family Affairs found that the newly arrived asylum seekers were behind more than 90% percent of the increase in violent crimes in the northern state of Lower Saxony. Similar trends can be witnessed throughout the country.
According to the country's annual crime report of 2017, compiled by the Federal Crime Bureau (BKA), Germany saw a 50% year-on-year rise in migrant crimes. This tiny but growing minority, that presently makes up less than 2% of the German population, was charged for nearly 15% of all violent crimes, such as rapes and aggravated assaults, the BKA report revealed.
In March, Turkish and Arab gangs "armed with machetes, clubs and baseball bats" clashed on German streets in violent attempts to demarcate gang territories. The country is also in the grip of a stabbing epidemic, with the attackers often turning out to be "unaccompanied minors" holding refugee status.
While media outlets such as The Economist are busy touting Merkel's Germany as "model for the West" for its newly-acquired "diversity," the country is sinking ever deeper into a social, economic and demographic bog. With their collective heads buried in sand, many in the establishment and the media seem to want the rest of the Western world to follow Germany's example by opening their borders to unregulated mass immigration. Sadly, the current result of Germany's open-door policy indicates that all those rosy reports seem to have been nothing more than an elaborate campaign of deceit or misinformation.
Comments
That last paragraph is truly telling! Who owns The Economist? Elitist globalists who want absolute control and mayhem. That's simple 'nuff, ain't it?
The Economist is a mouthpiece for the Rothschilds.
In reply to That last paragraph is truly… by Global Douche
Unibrow taking selfie with Merkel!
Oh my Ms Merkel is a sexy dancer
In reply to The Economist is a… by Anne_of_Green_Gables
The flow of immigration to and from every country in the world into Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
In reply to Unibrow taking selfie with… by DownWithYogaPants
As an American in Germany raised in the US without the indoctrination of German guilt and "unsere besondere Verantwortung" (our special responsibility) ... the goal of many German policies, both foreign and domestic is the de-germanization of not only Europe but also Germany as well.
Couple this was an exceptionally "giftig" flavor of third wave feminism here which is accepted as the norm (german women cannot he truly emancipated unless the forego children and marriages and it's their career über alles) and add on top of that the indoctrination of German men that Bundesliga is the most important thing in the world. Having kids ruins your life and it's better to "party fucking hard and fuck bitches" until you're 40 and you have a country intentionally killing itself.
Nature abhors a vacuum. The germans as a group of people are very successful when they collectively decide to do something. I have no doubt in 100 years there will be almost no germans in Germany left if this continues unabated and unquestioned.
I can only hope its slavs that replace the germans and not arabs and blacks.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
i would say heil hitler. but let putin come in and fix this lost cause.
In reply to As an American in Germany… by Haus-Targaryen
Well see. If Putin was half smart he'd create a German speaking part of Russia (cough Königsberg cough) and invite germans wanting to escape the insanity come there with their education and money.
He isn't. I bet he let's us kill ourselves slowly.
In reply to i would say heil hitler. … by zero_pussy
The Gatestone Institute also. Sometimes they are right, but mostly they are fucking assholes.
In reply to The Economist is a… by Anne_of_Green_Gables
When is a Muslim invasion not a Muslim invasion?
Uhm..., that'd be never. It's always a Muslim invasion. They come to conquer, not to assimilate. Why is that so freakin' hard for the Euro leftists to get through their heads?
Multiculturalism is a lie. Not all cultures are equal in value.
In reply to The Gatestone Institute also… by LetThemEatRand
Okay, TG, why are they migrating here? Does it have anything to do with destroying their countries?
When you see a hornets nest, do you kick it or leave it alone?
In reply to When is a Muslim invasion… by Theosebes Goodfellow
LOL, they have been destroying their OWN countries for 1400 years. The west didn't do that. Its their culture. It is written into the Quran with 109 verses of kill the Christian, kill the Jew kill the unbeliever.
When I see a hornets nest, I destroy it before it grows.
In reply to Okay, TG, why are they… by LetThemEatRand
Dude,
It's more with someone translated the German welfare catalogue into every shithole language there is and distributed them throughout Africa and the middle east.
These people come and get their walking around cash, they get a pamphlet of places where they can get free stuff to live on. The send half their monthly 432€ home and that puts their family in the top 10% of most of these countries.
This is 99.9% about "free shit" and little to do with "escaping war"
In reply to Okay, TG, why are they… by LetThemEatRand
What do Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Paolo Gentiloni, Great Britain’s Theresa May, Holland’s Mark Rutte, Sweden’s Stefan Löfven, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon, and the European Commission’s Jean-Claude Juncker all have in common?
The first is they are all leaders of nations/regions now suffering terrible Islamic extremism brought about by open-border immigration policies that they continue to support and demand be allowed.
The second is that none of them have children or grandchildren.
In reply to The Economist is a… by Anne_of_Green_Gables
Of course that AAZ Economist rag would tout Germany's die-versity.
It wants to prevent Germany from being the European powerhouse, and Frankfurt from replacing London as the European financial center for OBOR. As always, it's about keeping the (((Global-Lusts))) in, the Russians out, and the Germans down.
What a better way, than through DIE-VERSITY, to turn Germany into a slow-motion train wreck and a Muzzy Monkey shithouse. It's one way to persuade Jordan and KSA to join the Empire-building NATO, and keep King Dollar.
Remember that the (((Global-Lusts))) are prepared to fight to the last Shabbos Goy.
In reply to The Economist is a… by Anne_of_Green_Gables
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that an unchecked influx of African migrants could threaten Israel's Jewish character. But it is kosher to send them to Europe, Britain and the US.
In reply to That last paragraph is truly… by Global Douche
It just isn't that easy to learn the language, integrate, get a job, earn money, pay taxes. Anyone who thinks it is is completely delusional. Only a tiny percentage, even if they do get jobs will ever be any more than semi skilled / minimum wage earners. They are absolutely not going to be paying for germans pensions. Their main economic purpose is to keep wage costs suppressed.
What they have actually done is import poverty, social division, crime, along with higher taxes and inflation, just as Britain did.
But hey, more votes for the left!
In reply to That last paragraph is truly… by Global Douche
Less than 3% assimilate.
In reply to It just isn't that easy to… by css1971
Of course that AAZ Economist rag would tout Germany's die-versity.
It wants to prevent Germany from being the European powerhouse, and Frankfurt from replacing London as the European financial center for OBOR. As always, it's about keeping the (((Global-Lusts))) in, the Russians out, and the Germans down.
What a better way, than through DIE-VERSITY, to turn Germany into a slow-motion train wreck and a Muzzy Monkey shithouse. It's one way to persuade Jordan and KSA to join the Empire-building NATO, and keep King Dollar.
Remember that the (((Global-Lusts))) are prepared to fight to the last Shabbos Goy.
In reply to That last paragraph is truly… by Global Douche
Merkel stopped bathing so she could pass as a goat to all of the muzzies. Every time I see her, I think of Roscoe P Coltrane's basset hound Flash.
Immigrants bring "Cultural Enrichment"
Animal Brothels on Rise in Germany
BY BEN MARQUIS
As the flood of refugees fleeing jihadist-filled war zones in the Middle East and North Africa have poured into Europe over the past few years, Germany has served as the final destination for a substantial number of them.
According to Reuters, Germany witnessed an 8.5 percent increase in their migrant population in 2016, placing the total number of residents in the country with an immigrant background at approximately 18.6 million people.
The Federal Statistics Office noted that roughly one-fifth of the German population — about 22.5 percent — were either first or second generation migrants with one or less parents of Germanic heritage.
To be sure, the majority of those migrants to Germany actually originated in other European nations and are descended from European heritage, but a significant minority of them — particularly those who have come in the past few years — have originated from the Middle East or Africa.
It is estimated that around 2.3 million people in Germany have familial links to the Middle East, a 51 percent increase since 2011. Similarly, the population of those whose families came from Africa stands at around 750,000, a 46 percent increase since 2011.
About 1 million of those migrants from the Middle East or Africa arrived in Germany as part of the wave of refugees in 2015 and 2016.
Meanwhile, and potentially entirely unrelated … the U.K. Daily Mail just reported on a substantial rise in cases of bestiality within Germany over the same time period, so much so that “animal brothels” have actually become a thing.
https://conservativetribune.com/animal-brothels-open-germany/
Jeez. That is sick.
In reply to Immigrants bring "Cultural… by BorraChoom
Merkel = Mussolini
Same policies = same result = same fate
That has to be one of the most idiotic comments I've ever read.
In reply to Merkel = Mussolini Same… by gespiri
The Gatestone Institute is a Zionist organization that wants war against the Muzzies. While I agree with the basic premise of this article, we (the West) started the war. They don't hate us for our freedums. The massive migration of Muzzies to Western countries is the direct result of policy choices the Gatestone Institute championed (e.g., war in the Middle East). The Gatestone Institute is the equivalent of a pest control company kicking a hornet's nest and telling you how bad hornets are. Oh, and give them money to rid your home of hornets.
Wrong: "muslims only invade because of us wars in the middle east" that is bullsh**. They have been spreading their religio-political ideology by jihad & hudna, overbreeding and hijrah (colonisation for Allah) for 1400 years, destroying local cultures and replacing them with Islam since long before Columbus ever set foot on American soil.
Including: wiping Buddhism out in its birthplace of India and burning the buddhist libraries at Nalanda. Destroying Buddhism in what is now Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and moving ever eastwards into Myanmar. What has the "Rohingya" invasion got to do with US wars in the Middle East?? nothing. What has the slow Islamic infiltration of Nigeria or Kenya got to do with it? Nothing. What has the Islamic takeover of Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei got to do with it? Nothing. Or the Muslim takeover of the Middle East, the invasions that destroyed Christianity in its birthplace and converted the Hagia Sophia - greatest Christian cathedral - into a triumphal mosque. Nothing to do with US foreign policy - this religious violence is all about the long game. It's written into the religious texts of Islam: the only guaranteed path to heaven (janaa) is death in jihad. Allah has promised this in the Koran. Also in the Koran he promised a reward to those who colonise kufr lands for Allah (hijrah). There is no other guaranteed way. Otherwise a Muslim must face the scales of justice after he dies, and only if his good deeds outweigh his bad can he get to heaven - but he doesn't know what things weigh. So he is never sure. Unless he goes on hijrah or dies in jihad.
In reply to The Gatestone Institute is a… by LetThemEatRand
U.S. and German citizens are put at significant risk by the politically correct acceptance of unscreened immigrants from countries with a high prevalence of infectious diseases, many difficult or impossible to treat. Yet authorities in both countries have failed to fully inform the public of the dangers.
According to the July 2017 Infectious Disease Epidemiology Annual Report by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, Germany has seen a surge in chicken pox, cholera, dengue fever, tuberculosis, leprosy, measles, malaria, meningococcal diseases, hemorrhagic fevers, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, paratyphoid, rubella, shigellosis, syphilis, typhus, toxoplasmosis, tularemia, trichinellosis, whooping cough, and many fungal and parasitic infections. Here are a few striking examples:
Measles is up more than 450 percent. Hepatitis B is up 300 percent. Scabies escalated nearly 3,000 percent. HIV/AIDS increased 30 percent. Tuberculosis (TB) is at least 30 percent higher – but German and U.S. physicians suspect that the incidence of TB is actually far higher than reported, and is being downplayed to avoid causing public outrage over the influx of immigrants. In Germany, more than 40 percent of TB cases are multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB).Dengue fever is up over 25 percent just from 2014.
Islam is the hammer they plan to use to beat down Christianity.
Be careful and choose your weapons well globalists because soon the servant may become the master
WRONG the Christians are the ones who opened the door to globalism and the influx of Muslims. they opened the borders because 3rd world Christians are the only thriving religious community. Churches in Europe and the UK are dying since the young are atheistic. THey opened the borders to preserve their dwindling power, and they happily helped the Muslims come in, since they are not secular the Christians figured they'd be great allies against the secular/atheists, their number 1 enemy.
It's all about the religious wanting political power. Of course the Christians want it back, so they've invited in the muslims.
In reply to Islam is the hammer they… by U4 eee aaa
It's more than Christianity which now is almost all over the globe.
To me, it is an assault on Western Civilization and unfortunately the corrosion is being led by Western leaders who want that NWO. Western culture has to go to subdue us so that we will be docile lambs.
Think about what the Bolsheviks did and then Mao and prepare for the slaughter.
In reply to Islam is the hammer they… by U4 eee aaa
I will not comment on Germany, because soon it will not make more sense, since Germany will have no specific German characteristic.
Then I will put forward a thought: it seems to me that the misogyny of Islam is a symptom of repressed homosexuality. Makes sense?
Yes. There are many factors which indicate ragheads are homosexuals. It' the only cult where men kneel down, ass in the air. Quite the picture of homosexual submission.
They castrate their females and cover them with bin bags. Islam is what a society ruled by faggots looks like.
In reply to I will not comment on… by Pikachu Assassino
How bad have things gotten in Germany when the entire world is literally rooting for the Nazi's to push these cockroach muslims out of Germany ?
The Nazis were ideologues and fascists. The Muslims are ideologues and military statists. The Gatestone Institute is a bunch of Zionists who started the war they want us to fight.
The enemy is the Zionists who are creating division via war and the creation of debt that will bankrupt the West.
In reply to How bad have things gotten… by I am Groot
Only Islamists and Russian Orthodox are anti-semitic like this. So which one are you?
In reply to The Nazis were ideologues… by LetThemEatRand
Pretty bad.
In reply to How bad have things gotten… by I am Groot
The entire world is being rolled by the globalists, and the entire world is doing absolutely nothing about it. Most folks have yet to realize change will not which is to say never come from the ballot box.
There is only one solution; the people who allowed their governments to take away their weapons are the most fucked.
The globalists, a ridiculously small percentage of the world population, have laid out their plans for all the world to see. Conversely, the world, which is to say everyone else, has no plan at all.
Two years ago there was evidence that less than 3% of the gimmigrants obtain employment. The other 97% are government tit suckers. Fine and dandy until the money runs out.
Gatestone Institude.
You got replaced.
The Gatestone Institute, FAKE NEWS !!
Gatestone Institute is becoming a security risk. Deal with it !
Former home of John Bolton.
In reply to The Gatestone Institute,… by Mimir
Humans raised without God's Free Will are just the same as animals. Our Muslim Lite Welfare State Culture breeds them by the millions from within.
Our Founding Father's ideals of Freedom, Liberty and Personal Responsibility were replaced with a highly homosexualized form of Sharia Law our Nanny Socialist Do-Gooders love so much!
http://www.un.org/esa/population/publications/migration/migration.htm