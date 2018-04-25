OPCW Investigators Reportedly Found "No Evidence" Of Chemical Weapons At Syrian Facilities Bombed By US

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:20

While it will likely take the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons weeks or even months to issue their final report on the alleged gas attack in Douma (an attack for which journalists and other independent parties have failed to find any evidence), the organization's investigators have apparently spoken with Russian military officials after visiting the site of the Barzeh research center in Damascus - one of the three facilities targeted by the strikes.

The Barzah Research and Development Center in Damascus, Syria, before it was struck by coalition forces on Saturday.

This satellite image, taken Monday morning, shows the Barzah Research and Development Center in Damascus after it was struck by coalition forces.

At the time we noted Paul Craig Roberts' 'awkward question' to Washington's warmongers:

If this were true, would not a lethal cloud have been released that would have taken the lives of far more people than claimed in the alleged Syrian chemical attack on Douma?

Would not the US missile attack be identical to a chemical weapons attack and thus place the US and its vassals in the same category as Washington is attempting to place Assad and Putin?

And now, according to Sputnik, the investigators, who spoke with Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, revealed that they had found no evidence of chemical weapons in the remains of research facilities that were supposedly integral to the Syrian Army's chemical weapons program. Of course, this shouldn't come as a surprise: After all, if the US, France and the UK really did bomb a building filled with chemical weapons, there would've been thousands - possibly tens of thousands - of bodies to show for it.

"Immediately after the attacks, many people who worked at these destroyed facilities and just bystanders without any protective equipment visited them. None of them got poisoned with toxic agents," Rudskoy said.

Rudskoy said there was similarly scant evidence of chemical weapons exposure at the Han Shinshar facility, located in the province of Homs. Russia registered only seven missiles had struck the facility, while the Pentagon claimed that it had successfully fired 22 missiles. Russia has previously claimed that only 71 of 103 missiles launched by the coalition made it past Syria's antiquated air defenses. 

"According to the statements of the Pentagon’s representatives, 22 missiles hit the above-ground facilities. We registered no more than seven hits, which is shown in the space image," he told a briefing.

Furthermore, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said its representatives had questioned local doctors and investigated the site of the attacks. The doctors confirmed that they hadn't recently treated any patients with signs of exposure to chemical agents, and investigators searching the area found nothing suspicious. Moscow had said the April 7 gas attack that purportedly took place in Douma, part of the Eastern Ghouta region that was recently reclaimed following a military victory over the last rebel forces in the area, was in fact staged by the White Helmets, an NGO that supports US interests in Syria under the guise of altruism. While the US has refused to share the supposedly "slam dunk" evidence that the Syrian government was behind the attack, US and French authorities have cited videos posted to YouTube by the White Helmets as sufficient proof of an attack.

OPCW

But as Ron Paul argued in a recent column, even if the Syrian army did carry out the gas attack in Douma, evidence of this still wouldn't justify the US, UK and France bombing targets inside a foreign country.

The Syrian civil war has been a bloody one. Hundreds of thousands of combatants (and tens of thousands of civilians) have been blown up by airstrikes, ripped to pieces by shrapnel or mutilated and murdered in some other grotesque fashion. The problem is, the US intervention wasn't motivated by humanitarian instincts - rather, Washington's outrage is very selective and politically motivated.

We are not the policemen of the world, Paul added. Bad leaders do terrible things all the time - and this is true even in the US. The US has neither the moral authority - or the money - to carry out overseas bombings. Especially now that it has become clear the Trump administration didn't have sound evidence of an attack, the hasty decision to resort to force was a foolish one.

giovanni_f TheWholeYearInn Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Whatever, you deplorable SOBs.

" Immediately after Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from Syria “very soon,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly held a “tough” phone conversation with the US president, according to two White House officials, as cited by Haaretz".

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/top-us-general-tells-israel-that-t…

CTacitus hedgeless_horseman Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

Pat Lang:

The extreme nature of the US claim should inspire caution. No system functions at 100% efficiency and effectiveness. None.
...
So what happened?

I am told by several foreign sources with access to the information needed to make a valid judgment that the Russians are correct. These people are friendly to the United States as are their governments. Over two thirds of the US coalition missiles failed to reach their targets. Why? All the reasons cited above must have played a role in this aerial defeat. Obsolescent weapons, a fully integrated air defense and skill brought to the fight.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine what is to be done to rectify the situation.
...
Nevertheless, most of the missiles failed and that failure must be dealt with.

http://www.unz.com/plang/are-the-russians-correct/

I Am Jack's Ma… giovanni_f Wed, 04/25/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

Netanyahu reportedly voiced his concerns that if US troops leave Syria, it would enable Israel’s enemies, Iran and its affiliates, to gain a foothold in the area.

And there you have it.  After 7 years of supporting Al Qaeda and ISIS and helping to kill thousands of Syrians, including Christians massacred in large numbers as IS expanded...  now they are whining that they need American goyim to hide behind as they continue to attack Syria from Lebanese skies, always, of course to "defend itself".... from the consequences of its own aggression.

 

And of course, it's not merely the Israeli Firsters who want to stay, but the MIC/CIA and of course the banks and the migrantists...  they people trying very hard to accelerate the death of ethnic European majorities anywhere they are found...

 

Trump is a puppet of the very worst kind. 

 

Chupacabra-322 I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

@ I Am,

 

Remember Five points:

 

1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.

2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.

3.The Yinon Plan.

4.Operation TALPIOT.

5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.

 

One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam.  More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s &  Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution.  Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s. 

Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress.  Which must be outlawed.  

 

I Am Jack's Ma… hedgeless_horseman Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

Short of actually sucking Netanyahu’s dick on CNN, I’m not sure what it would take to get all the poor Mosleys out there to grasp that Orange Messiah has by now telegraphed that he is owned by the Zionist far right.  We aren't talking "the jews" - we're talking Israeli ultranationalists, Jews yes, but a specific group, Likud and Shas and Chabad.  The true Zionist extremists {and Jewish ethnosupremacists... people who literally think Israel and the Jews are to rule the world}.

 

Sending 3 ultra-Zionist, Orthodox Jews to represent the US in "peace talks" with the Palestinians is in and of itself a perfect example of the absolute capture of Trump by ultra-Zionists, who are also feeding him shit on Syria, Lebanon and Iran.

 

 

Iran May Be Able to Build an Atomic Bomb in 5 Years, U.S. and Israeli Officials Fear

dated: Jan 5, 1995

I Am Jack's Ma… pods Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

Don’t worry, using flechette shells on crowds of civilians, as the Israelis in particular enjoy doing, will still be punished with an increase in money, courtesy of John and Joan Q. Public.

 

But if you’re going to bomb hospitals and weaponize cholera, we’re going to have to ask that you sign a big beautiful new contract with one of our weapons manufacturers, currently paying about a 7% actual income tax rate (the shortfall is made up for by the upper middle class and printing up new IOUs for fake money).

 

Hedge accordians.

directaction I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

This is exactly why Islam will soon be the overwhelmingly dominant religion throughout Europe (and in North America in the coming years). Sunni Islam with its Sharia Law will then be the law of the European land mass. Nothing can stop this awesome transformation, in Shaa Allah. 

By indiscriminately bombing Muslim nations the United Satans is forcing Muslims to migrate and in the process radicalize, becoming warriors for Islam.

And migrating people typically have lots of kids. And they interbreed with the indigenous populations. Happens every time.   

11b40 ATM Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

Obviously, a lot of folks here who have never seen war, but you are correct, and dead is dead.

We had no problem burning entire villages with napalm & white phosphorus, killing everything that lived.  We have no problem using radioactive munitions that kill slowly long after we are gone.  The list of atrocities committed by America in war is very long, and that is just the  ones we know about.

Vote up!
TeethVillage88s Bill of Rights Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

http://www.euronews.com/2017/03/15/syria-war-6-years-5-million-refugees…
https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-than-600000-syrians-return-home-if-a…
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/un-600-syrians-killed-in…
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/02/12/world/middleeast/death-toll-from-war…
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-casualties/syri…
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2016/07/led-air-strikes-kill-21-civilian…

A Sentinel crossroaddemon Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Not quite.

barry did everything to push mahounds forward, from putting them (CAIR et al) in charge of fbi training manuals and policy to physically importing the enemy into the us wholesale.

Be careful with equivalence.

Not many trump supporters thought that he would be a good president. Personally, I’m shocked at how many times he’s gotten it right. His weakness and inattention don’t surprise me.

barry never surprised me as soon as I realized that he was an enemy of the country. Trump doesn’t seem to be that.

thats a big difference.

Oldwood A Sentinel Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Obviously going "against the grain".

Just anther little Trump hate-fest. Trump has been left with an absolute shit hand and we ALL know it. Yes, Trump disappoints, but my God, look at some comparisons here. When does HE get his peace prize?

They attack him for his ineffectual missile strikes, branding him as inferior, like he made the damned things, and yet in the same breath call him a puppet and war criminal. Trump has murdered far less than his predecessors. Again, the lesser of evils.

This really isn't a rational discussion. 

BarkingCat Bill of Rights Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

I cannot speak for Juggernaut but I was hammering Obama on just about everything he did.

That nigger actually freed me from the censoring my speech and not using the word nigger. 

That does not mean that I will judge Trump by a different standard. That would make me as much of a hypocrite as those Obama ass lickers who ignored all his crimes. 

My 2 major reasons for supporting Trump were the expectation that he would cause the career politicians in DC to stroke out and drop dead and keep us from foreign conflicts, especially those involving Russia.

While there is some satisfaction with regard to #1, the second reason is a major disappointment. 

TeethVillage88s Juggernaut x2 Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

Clearly USA just gave Russian Experts 'real world' opportunity to collect data on effectiveness of missile defense systems put in place.

- Data Collection, Radar Signatures, Electronic Warfare signatures, any coded or encrypted signals, any missile counter measures used

- Imagining, Satellite observations, war posture of US, English, French Weapons, reveled weaknesses in posture & counter-measures