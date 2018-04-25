"You're Being Controlled All The Time" - An Inside Look At China's "Social Credit Score"

China's introduction of a "social credit score" that will help the Communist Party monitor the loyalty and ensure the obedience of the country's 1.4 billion people has already produced horror stories like ordinary citizens with no criminal history being banned from flying because they were caught jaywalking by the country's network of surveillance cameras.
The score, which will soon be rolled out across China after first being implemented in the cities, aggregates data from a variety of government databases and other sources that have recently been enabled to share information on citizens' activities. The score will help the government determine which citizens will receive access to social services, and which will be turned away.
And in a recent report by CBS New York, television journalists from the US interviewed one man who says his low social credit score is preventing his child from enrolling in a private school, among other majorly disruptive inconveniences. Journalist Liu Hu saw his score downgraded because of his social media posts. When the government demanded that Hu remove the posts and apologize, he immediately complied.
But the government ruled that Liu's apology was insincere, and his low score remained. Now, Liu says, it's his children who are being punished.
"I can’t buy property. My child can’t go to a private school," he said. "You feel you’re being controlled by the list all the time."
With the advent of the social credit score, Chinese citizens can face potentially major punishments for small infractions like smoking in a non-smoking area. Likewise, they can see their scores rise for "patriotic" acts like buying Chinese-made goods instead of foreign imports.
The head of a company that builds surveillance equipment for the Chinese government explained to CBS how the country's network of traffic cameras is now being repurposed to enforce its social credit score rules.
The cameras were initially installed to catch criminals. But unsurprisingly, they're now being used to monitor everybody.
China’s growing network of surveillance cameras makes all of this possible.
"It can recognize more than 4,000 vehicles," Xu Li said.
Li is the CEO of Sensetime, one of China’s most successful artificial intelligence companies. It has created smart cameras for the government that can help catch criminals, but also track average citizens.
"We can tell whether it is an adult, a child, male or female," Li said.
Ken Dewoskin has studied China’s economic and political culture for more than three decades. He says how the new scoring system truly works is kept secret and could be easily abused by the government.
Tracy: "How far into people’s daily mundane activities does this go?"
Dewoskin: "Well, I think that the government and the people running the plan would like it to go as deeply as possible to determine how to allocate benefits and also how to impact and shape their behavior."
China initially imposed the restrictions on plane and rail travel for people with low social scores shortly before President Xi Jinping cemented his status late last year as the effective emperor for life.
A low score, the government says, can impact these and other "privileges" for up to a year. However, there are signs that the government had implemented a rudimentary version of the social credit score years earlier, when a Chinese court revealed that 6.15 million Chinese had been blocked from boarding flights for "social misdeeds."
The social credit score is based on Xi's "once untrustworthy, always restricted," principle, which also entails creating "green lanes" for well-behaved citizens who categorically support the Communist Party. The Party is hoping to have a social credit score assigned to every citizen by 2020.
Everybody else should just forget about traveling to far-flung parts of the world - or even distant parts of China, as it's only a matter of time before the social credit score becomes the most efficient tool of political repression that the world has ever seen.
Comments
hows that different than fico?
credit is still voluntary.......at this point
In reply to hows that different from… by DEMIZEN
the fico score is driven by exactly same factors, maybe there is a bit different dependency order.
participation in China social score is voluntary too, lol.
In reply to credit is still voluntary… by U4 eee aaa
The problem with this system is it assumes perfection when none exists and once someone is essentially stuck at the bottom like the guy in the article, what more do they have to loose...
I suspect this will only fan the flames of revolution once their ponzi economy fails.
In reply to the fico score is driven by… by DEMIZEN
Especially if their system gets monkey-wrenched by an entity with ill intent. By that I mean hacking their system and changing everyone's scores so that those on the bottom exchange places with those on the top. Just think of the ensuing chaos!
In reply to T by eforce
Funny thing is, the politicians won't have a social score. They can sexually harass and fuck any woman they want. Smoke, jaywalk, drink heavily and do hookers and blow every other night. They will still live in luxury. No penalty for them. Not all that unlike what we have going on in this country. Is Hillary in prison yet?????
In reply to I suspect this will only fan… by gregga777
I once was in line to buy tickets to Busch Gardens in Florida. The admission was like $45. Everyone ahead of me in line was getting a discount. When it came my turn at the teller I said I wanted a discount, too. The conversation went like this: "Veteran?" No, "Disabled?" No. "Senior citizen?" No. "Government employee?" No. "Junior?" No. "AAA member?" No.
No social credit points.
The girl looked exasperated. Finally she reached around behind and handed me a discount coupon which I passed back and got 30% off.
In reply to I suspect this will only fan… by gregga777
Banking on it!
In reply to T by eforce
I've got early 70's relatives, spent all their savings and now pooling social security to pay for the McMansion the dumbfucks had to have...And can't sell!.
Mom said.." walk away".
Response..." it'll ruin our credit "
People are fucked up.
In reply to credit is still voluntary… by U4 eee aaa
Facebook. FIFY.
In reply to hows that different from… by DEMIZEN
My thought exactly. Americans have been conditioned to accept one form of control but reject the other Chinese form.
In reply to hows that different from… by DEMIZEN
So Fico doesn't allow you to fly if your credit score is too low??
Really??
In reply to hows that different from… by DEMIZEN
what a soul-sucking, dispiriting thing to unleash on a population
You're right. So glad the good ole FREE US of A doesn't have that kind of shit and control here. We can do anything, anytime, anywhere and to anyone we want. Yep - no strings here. Mind and behavioral control are for THOSE people - not us!
In reply to what a soul-sucking,… by U4 eee aaa
Just wait until stagflation sweeps through China.
Chinese and Euro Area Macro is deteriorating, and already coming to the U.S.
The Japanese $usd buying isn't going to help anyone. Time to start shorting usd/chf, eur/jpy again.
Kyle, is that you?
In reply to Just wait until… by Yen Cross
Its Facebook for China- a behavior modification and feedback loop from your adoring followers/government/overlords.
Hoping these demented fucks crash and burn.
And you just KNOW the party elite are exempt, as always...everywhere. Including here. ( wherever your here is)
...is that you, Wu?
In reply to Hoping these demented fucks… by NoPension
Just make sure you provide TSA agents with access to your social network accounts on the way to US...
Corbett Report was alerting everyone who would listen about this for awhile. I thought he was premature. I was wrong.
http://articles.sun-sentinel.com/1992-03-26/news/9201300562_1_secret-fi…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_records_in_China
In reply to Corbett Report was alerting… by RationalLuddite
Is that the old colbert report or the new late night talk show colbert?
In reply to Corbett Report was alerting… by RationalLuddite
Wow and you thought the number of Chinese buying overseas property in the USA and Canada was bad now. Just wait until no one can do anything in China without the government overlords controlling every aspect of your life and there will be many more thousands moving from there to here.
Yeah well, the scary fucking thing is...our overlords have all the information gathering mechanisms in place, to pull this shit on us tomorrow.
Dear God...if they put Visa or MasterCard in charge, for a 1/2 a point, we're fucked.
At least .gov can't find their own ass on 1970's era tech....And legions of didndus at the helm of the bureaucracy. Small miracles to be grateful of. And the spic who absconded my SS number, and is having deductions credited to my irs account, gracious amigo.
In reply to Wow and you thought the… by raptor1100
Nah ... China will be crewating Fema camps soon ... affordable housing.
In reply to Wow and you thought the… by raptor1100
They only have a social score because they are communists. We are capitalists, so we have credit scores. It's the same thing.
What do you think communications and technology companies are doing with all the data, Rosenberg?
In reply to They only have a social… by Alexander De Large
It's so counterintuitive, but the freest i feel now when i travel appears to be in undeveloped countries, or in Russia ... Most unexpected.
The gods have a perverse sense of humor
those crazy Chinese jews
Thomas Friedman approves of this.
These type of authoritarian police state measures will be a festering wound that will eventually lead to revolt. Pissing off most of your country, or even a large minority, is never a good idea.
It's a good thing that Chinese politicians are so honest. In our country none of the politicians would be allowed to fly. Then again no one else would either, since the complexity and contradiction of laws make us all violate some regulation.
But But But..........in the Fed reserve Fucker world, all control works out! For them
Anyone who thinks we are immune to this shit because we are the USA, had better think twice.
Let them feel happy for a short while longer :-)
Whole world is going down ...
In reply to Anyone who thinks we are… by williambanzai7
sucks to be them
Could be better than blowing them.
In reply to sucks to be them by buzzsaw99
Democrats are jizzing all across America on this news.