Israeli Defense Minister: "The Iranian Regime Is In Its Final Days"

Israel's Defense Minister says Iran is on the brink of economic and military collapse, and that Israel will attack Tehran "and destroy every Iranian military outpost in Syria threatening Israel," according to Arab-language publication Elaph and reported by Israeli media Thursday.
“They know that the Iranian regime is in its final days and will soon collapse,” said Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, adding "If they attack Tel Aviv, we will attack Tehran."
Liberman suggested Iran is vulnerable on two fronts, economic and military - and that an American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would significantly damage the regime's economy during a period in which the Islamic Republic is devoting resources to a military build-up in Syria against the West.
“Iran is trying to establish bases in Syria and arm them with advanced weapons,” Lieberman said. “Every military outpost in Syria in which Iran seems to be trying to dig in militarily, we will destroy.”
Lieberman says that Israel must prevent an Iranian military build-up on their border. “We won’t allow it, whatever the cost,” he said.
Iran has repeatedly hit back against similar rhetoric, threatening to attack Israel directly.
“If you provide an excuse for Iran, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be razed to the ground,” Ali Shirazi, an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in mid-April according to the Washington Times.
Meanwhile, Axios reports that Israel has approached Russia several times over the last few weeks with demands that the Kremlin adhere to a cease fire arrangement signed with the U.S. last November, which includes preventing pro-Iranian militias from entering a buffer zone on the Syrian-Israeli border.
The protests show Israel's growing nervousness over the Iranian buildup in Syria. Recent flashpoints between Israel and Russia in Syria are also making it harder for the countries to maintain close coordination.
Israeli officials told me the message has been passed to the Russians by the Israeli ambassador to Moscow, by Israeli defense officials and at a senior political level. -Axios
Axios puts the cease fire deal in context:
- Last November, Russia the U.S. and Jordan signed a cease fire deal in southern Syria which established de-escalation zones on the Syrian-Israeli border and on the Syrian-Jordanian border. As part of the deal, a buffer zone was to be established which Pro-Iranian forces would be excluded from.
- According to the deal, the Russians were the responsible for enforcing the zone. But Israeli officials told me that's not happening at all. They claim pro-Iranian Shiite militias and Hezbollah elements are inside the buffer zone in violation of the deal.
Will Russia rein-in Iranian rabble-rousers in Syria? Will the United States pull out of the Iran oil deal? Find out on the next episode of "not our problem."
WINNING! Trump and his allies keep staying one step ahead, despite the interest of the globalist elites.
If it were possible for a country to be a person, Israel would be their own contrived Hitler.
The way Israel is kicking and screaming, it seems they may have finally met their match.
S-300
nuff said
Every day, every hour, every minute...
...more people awaken to the redpill reality...
...and the Day of Reckoning draws ever closer.
Orange & Bibi ...
Is that an order for Orange from master nuttyahoo?
Excuse me sir, but the name is neanderyahoo.
Neanderthals should not have their names slurred by this method.
From what I can deduce the Neanderthal were a gentle race with one race compared to the perfidy you see out of the human race these days. They may have been built like linebackers but they didn't take so much. Compare what you see in whites with 5% Neanderthal with Africans which of have 0%.
Let me make a guess here: If Iran does not have a private central bank when there is a new regime Israel and the Deep state will be just as displeased as they are right now. I suspect the Western Private Central Banking Cartel must be extremely desperate with the amateur hour stuff they have been pulling lately.
As if Israhell is not VULNERABLE as well...
https://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/18/israels-race-to-economic-bankrup…
"Will Russia rein-in Israeli rabble-rousers in Syria?"
FTFY...
What an insult to the memory of the late real ZH...
It is clear that the more cruel a person is, the more he is exposed to fear. The same applies to nations. This simple formula can shed light on the unhealthy relationship between the US and Israel. Using devious expansionist tactics, both countries plunged into the dark abyss of collective paranoia. This collective paranoia supports the hegemony of the only axis of evil in the world: the axis of Global Zionism and US Citizenism.
Today's Headline:
HITLER, "ISRAEL NO LONGER TENABLE- ITS OVER" !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwYEKg1gNBc
Hitler is right as usual.
Can't defenses be totally overwhelmed by decoys? A light but identically radar cross sectioned unmanned decoy could be made to perform the same flight maneuvers of real misiles and attack planes but for a fraction of the cost. In this way an attack can run over the defenses and be devastating.
Is not Israel and the war hawks risking provoking a surprise attack that may actually be very successful. for instance sink the US navy in the region and wipe out the Israel air force and defenses?
USA almost lost the Pacific to the Japanese all but for some luck.
"USA almost lost the Pacific to the Japanese all but for some luck."
Not even close. The war was lost to Japan before the first shot. The only question was how long and how costly it would be.
If you look at the bigger picture, Nuking Japan conferred world super power status to the USA which cemented the Bretton Woods system and allowed Nixon to detach us from any realty except a tribute system to the all powerfull USA.
(((who))) is actually receiving the tribute?
We ran trade deficits. That means we received goods and did not pay for them. That is tribute to USA from the world. Now it has resulted in the USA becoming corrupt, wicked, broken, and unproductive and about to completely slide into the pits off hell for its great downfall. That is the downside.
So we have Trump now and I believe he sees the situation clearly and we should rally behind him because we need to change course and get back to work to MAGA. The same old same old will not work anymore. Every other ZH article seems to be saying that.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely
In reply to We ran trade deficits. That… by King of Ruperts Land
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
.
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
The first documents were "found" in 1947.
Israel was created in 1948.
Texts were also "found" at other sites (Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at) in the Judean Desert.
These and the Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
The Biblical texts from Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at (twenty-five texts) are identical to the Masoretic text of the Bible, even though they were supposedly written a thousand years before. This is unheard-of, and essentially proof, that Medieval documents were planted in the desert to be found by others.
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
Hey Bubba,
Everything told about from the Bible is there. All of it. All of the named places, burial sites of all of the historical people. All there. Archaeological discoveries and remnants are found, discovered almost on a daily basis. If you haven't seen them, you're just not looking or unable to face the over-whelming reality. Ancient Hebrew coins (shekels), ancient writings/carvings in stone proving Hebrew places, people and events. Certainly not worth anyone's time to try and reason with you about it if your heart is set against believing in Him.
Dead kike on a stick?
Sounds legit.
Jdhank @ Thu, 04/26/2018 - 22:30
Sepphoris was an old Greek university town about 4 miles from Nazareth.
Do you reckon that Jesus studied Greek philosophy at Sepphoris?
Maybe that is why he made puns in Greek, for example;
Matthew 16:18 "And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter (Petros = Πετρος), and upon this rock (petra = πετρα) I will build my church;"
The Greek word Πετρος (Peter) also means rock. πετρα also means rock or stone.
So it seems the speaker was speaking Greek.
Maybe Paul attended the same university town.
This might explain why Paul wrote the book of Hebrews in Greek.
It might explain why Paul (supposedly a Jew) wrote to the Hebrews (supposedly Jews) in Greek.
So,Jdhank is quoting Matthew who is quoting GODDUH!!!
Sounds legit.
One would think that the Romans,who were meticulous record keepers,would have extensive records of GEE-ZUSS & his pets 3 centuries before Constantine, esp since the supposedly persecuted early x-tians would want to convert the Roman intelligentsia straight away.
"Absolute power corrupts absolutely"
And free money too. Or as some songwriter said:
That's not work'n. Money for noth'n
That little faggot, he's got a jet airplane.
That little faggot, he's a millionaire.
Maybe get a blister on your little finger.
That's not work'n. That's money for noth'n on global hegomony....
Money for nothing, and the chicks are free.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=money+for+nothing+dire+straits&form=EDGEA…
So far I see a little MAGA (which is good) and a lotta MIGA. Beware the leaven of the Orange pharisee.
If Trump saw things clearly he wouldn't be up to his neck in zionist ass and still fighting their wars.
Not sure about the historical accuracy of your claim about almost losing the Pacific to the Japanese. The USA had complete knowledge of Japanese war planning prior to Pearl Harbor through Purple, the top secret Japanese code America had broken- and kept secret throughout the war.
It was not luck that the entire 7th Fleet was replaced within one year of the Pearl Harbor attack. The US had been gearing up to fight a two front war for several years which is why the US entry into WWII in Europe was delayed until 1941, after Pearl Harbor.
The conversion of the US economy to massive war production was a highly organized operation, including developing the atomic bomb within three years of the delivery of Einstein's letter to the President regarding the development of such a weapon. DuPont managed the Manhattan Project, named for the city in Kansas where the U of K physics department that brain-trusted the project was located. General LeMay and the Joint Chiefs drafted DuPont to manage it.
It will be a bad day in Iran if hostilities is their action plan.
Oh, sorry, I meant manifest destiny. Chance plays no part when the USA goes to war. You will have to excuse me, I didn't attend one of the war schools.
\sarc off
Even with radio monitoring it was a hunch that a certain code word referred to Midway. A hunch that not all the brass agreed with. Actual battles come down to flukes weather and all sorts of uncertainties.
After Pearl Harbor the Japanese were out to finish off the Pacific fleet and they might have succeed.
If the USA had lost the Pacific, they would have no way to deliver the A bomb. The Japanese would be bombing American production factories and cities instead of the other way around.
It is easy after a victory to write history with the inevitability of your victory because you were superior. For actual generals this is not a winning strategy way of thinking. One must be more humble. Or, you might get a General Custer result.
And if pigs had wings...
Revising history is as stupid as ignoring it.
The US has been caught unprepared for asymmetric war too many times. It has fought half wars too often. Those days are gone.
Putin seeks to start a war in the Middle East that will engulf the world? He can not be stopped, except by the Russian people. He has the weapons to do it. America will not be surprised, but it will not matter.
Israel will defend herself. If giant Russia wishes to go to war against tiny Israel, no one can stop them. It may start as a proxy, but bets on Arabs to win wars against Jews have not paid well. Before very long, those batteries will be manned by Russians, as will the planes and tanks and submarines. The Iranians will attack the United States, desperate to provide retaliation and pull Russia all the way in to save them. More Russians will die.
Why is it in every encounter, it ends with Russian-backed target in smoking ruin, as claims of ineffectiveness meet the rubble of reality? Russian "mercenaries" dead in droves, kept quiet to allow Vlad his pride. The only path to "victory" for Russia is to escalate to the only place they have parity - Armageddon. And so Vlad puts it. Bomb shelters. "Survivability." The rantings of a despot trying to turn the jewel of Russian culture into the smoking ruin of a death cult.
In reply to Oh, sorry, I meant manifest… by King of Ruperts Land
If Russia has parity in Armageddon, that should have been enough to stop anyone with bare sense to stay away from them. You don't do that shows what kinda moron you are.
Instead of writing jooshit you could steal something as usual.
You know that you guys are eventually going to be expelled from North America, right? #110andneveragain
Every fighter has a plan, until they hit in the face.
Yeah right. Another World War aka mass murder of innocents manipulated by bankers. Iran will do just fine. The Persians have been around thousands of years.
Russia has been Christian for 1100 years with the exception of genocide for 80 years led by murderous Bolshevik zios who now run the State Dept and USSA. I am sure you support the deep state.
Because the same antichrists who ran the US regime back then, and today, manufactured the world wars. It all went to plan, but that won't last forever.
More like the leader of the gentiles the americans can no longer support iran A nation that has participated in the mass murders of sunni arabs in iraq and syria, and there relocation or ethnically cleansing, gay executing, women stoning, executors of people who practice freedom of religion or freedom of speech because they are so blinded with hatred for Jews that they would let such people attain nuclear weapons. Then your stupid ignorant, overpaid, excessively free, evil majority of your people can finally be left in your little corner of the world to enjoy your years of tyranny and hate with the non whites whose beliefs of hating whites you share only for you it is Jews. In G-d I trust.
Hey, light bulb, here is the perfect solution. Let's not support anybody. Let's get out of the police business, and leave the Persians, Arabs, Sunni's, Shiites, and Jews to sort it out.
Explain to me where exactly the United States has been expansionist. What territory has it taken by force of arms in the past generation?
Tell me again about the cruelty of America, the country which has given the most, paid the highest cost to save others from the boot heel of tyranny and genocide, at no benefit to herself. Only Mother Russia gave more, at her own hand, and yet her people live beneath the yoke of a pocket tyrant and killer, once again her blood soaking into the soil of the homeland, let by the blade of her son.
The aggrieved murderers and tyrants of the globe, whose dominance of the innocent, murder of the defenseless, looting of the desperate, line up to point the finger at America, the land that every refugee from these bloodstained despots comes to for succor, crawling to its door to beg entrance.
Where, pray tell, are the hordes of refugees desperate for the succor of Russia, Iran, North Korea, and their satellites?
The human votes with his feet. In the great election of mankind's search for hope and the sanctity of life, the votes are unanimous.
Heed the calls of your fellow trolls for the death of Americans, the murder of Jews, the annihilation of freedom. You demonstrate your moral bankruptcy with every word.
Shemp, troll, wherever it is that you cower, America would open its doors to you if you renounced hate and death. But you would do no such thing - likely because you are already a prisoner. If not in body, then in mind.
Sitting here, free and prosperous, enjoying the fruits of my families' hard work over the generations, able to share our surplus with the needy, to offer hope to the hopeless, I look at the words you and your ilk write, and laugh. It is not America or "Zionists" who keep you financially and emotionally paupered. It is your own weakness, your own blindness.
Some day, you will not be our problem. When you stop threatening us and our allies and friends. Will that day ever come, or are you committed to permanent war? The cult of death?
We do not fear you. We will meet you anywhere, any time. We have no paranoia. You attack us, and are so cowardly as to disavow your acts, rather than claim the gutless acts of terror, and try to place the blame on us! We attack ourselves to justify attacking you! The paranoia seems clearly defined.Either you are cowards or you are delusional. We will always defend ourselves. Your madness speaks for itself.
From Russia With Love..S-300 TURBO DIESEL...S-500 V-8 Syriaous business...
Russia's S-500: The Ultimate Weapon That Can Kill the B-2, F-22 and F-35?
According to the report, the S-500 “is expected to be able to engage targets at altitudes of over 60 miles
http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/russias-s-500-the-ultimate-we…
Superb. Incite total war. Good plan
Iran's George Washington: Remembering and Preserving the Legacy of 1953
By Sam Sasan Shoamanesh
To trace the roots of Tehran’s animosity towards Washington and the West in general, one must turn the pages of history not only to the Cold-War dynamics often cited by academics; but to the cause of oil politics as well.
...at the time, the heart of British power – but also the success of its entire economy at large. From the 1920s through the ‘40s, Britain received all of its oil from Iran, and enjoyed a reasonably high standard of living at least in part as a result.
What's more, APOC increasingly engaged in unfair practices and failed to honor even the marginal royalties that it had contracted to pay Iran. In 1948, for example, while APOC reported profits of ₤62 million and paid the British government ₤28 million in income taxes, Iran received a meager ₤1.4 million on its oil resources. The company also regularly reneged on obligations and withheld payments when its demands on the Iranian government were not met.
On behalf of Iran, Teymourtash requested, inter alia, a 25-percent share in the company. If a new concession was to be drawn, he stressed, only a 50-50 split would be acceptable. His “bold” demands placed Teymourtash on a fast collision course with the British government.
Teymourtash died in solitary confinement (1933) under suspicious circumstances having endured regular torture.
Dr. Mossadegh had supported the constitutionalists in the Constitutional Revolution of 1905-1911, restricting the absolute powers of the traditional Iranian monarch, notwithstanding ties with the royal court through his mother. As a politician, he called for political and economic independence; the strengthening of civil society, and competent, corruption-free government. He further advocated for an independent judiciary, free elections, freedom of religion and political associations, women’s and worker’s rights, and projects aimed at supporting the country’s large agricultural sector. For all intents and purposes, he was to the majority of Iranians, the figure of a national hero, the new founding father of Iran in the modern age, who carried on his aging shoulders the promise for democracy and true independence – he was to many the “Iranian George Washington."
After taking office in 1951 as Prime Minister, Mossadegh led the National Front’s campaign to nationalize Iran’s oil industry by sponsoring nationalization bills passed by Parliament in March 1951. The Oil Nationalization Act received Imperial assent on 1 May 1951. This act of “hostility” as perceived through the British lens quickly resulted in mayhem. Oil production came to a standstill as British technicians left the country en masse, damaging refineries on departure. Britain moved aggressively and took a series of steps to penalize Iran. An embargo on the purchase of Iranian oil as well as a ban on exporting goods to Iran were soon put in place, as were measures to freeze Iranian sterling assets. Britain mobilized its navy and paratroopers as a show of military might and Iran was placed under increased pressure to abandon its nationalization plans
1.3. Showcase Before the World: Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (United Kingdom v. Iran)
In Autumn 1951 with the case before the ICJ being litigated, the British government attempted to increase the mounting international pressure on Iran by concurrently bringing the case before the Security Council
The Iranians found the Security Council referral most peculiar, questioning if a dispute between a private oil company and Iran – what should have been a purely domestic matter
Finally on July 22, 1952 by a 9-5 vote, the ICJ declared that the 1933 agreement could not constitute a treaty between the two states as the UK claimed, but merely a concessionary contract between a private company and the government of Iran to which the UK was not a party. The court declared it lacked jurisdiction – as contended by Iran – to rule on the merits of the case.
As a clearly visible exhausted Prime Minister Mossadegh walked through the halls of the Peace Palace, having just successfully defended Iran’s position, there was little room for celebrations. Perhaps he intuitively knew Iran’s difficulties were far from over. History was to prove such intuitions well founded.
Apart from growing British discontentment with the turn of events, the embargoes and the drastic reduction in oil output had placed extreme pressure on Iran’s economy, thereby triggering domestic divisions. Furthermore, frustrated by Iranian resilience, Westminister Palace became convinced that Mossadegh posed a direct threat to British interests and had to be removed. As with Teymourtash decades earlier, Mossadegh presented as an obstacle to British interests and ‘had’ to be neutralized. A resort to the British Intelligence Service was made, yet an attempted coup was uncovered and bore no fruit. In retaliation, the Iranian government severed diplomatic ties (November 1, 1952). Anxious about what losing Iranian oil would mean for the British navy and economy, Winston Churchill, by then prime minister, lobbied the Americans to commit the deed.
http://web.mit.edu/mitir/2009/online/mossadegh.htm
Goebbels asked in the Sportpalast (Berlin) if the audience/Germans wanted total war. The YES was enthusiastic and the rest is history.
Where is the impeachment for Bibi's corruption (Jamie Packer et al)? Threats of war to distract from his shenanigans?
The S-300 is a ground launched anti-air missile system. As such, defensive in nature.
"The Jew cries out as he strikes" - old Polish saying.
This indicates that the US and Israel have to act quickly if they want to achieve their zionist goals before Russia's defenses can be put in place in both Iran and Syria. So I would expect chaos to take place during Trumps presidency, or perhaps this year. The US zionists and Israel want Iran and Syria out so bad, they can taste it.
"Where, pray tell, are the hordes of refugees desperate for the succor of Russia, Iran, North Korea, and their satellites?"
LMAO!!!...good point.
/////
Wut?
There are hordes of refugees pouring over the borders of Russia, Iran, North Korea and their satellites seeking succor?
Let my down voter show his ass and speak to me ;-)
Actually Russia a country of 140 million people has immigration second only to the USA. fkwit.
immigration and useful people.
In reply to "Where, pray tell, are the… by nmewn