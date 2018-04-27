"As Good As It Gets?": Confidence Dips As Consumers Begin To Question The "Long Expansion"

President Trump will be generally happy with the latest UMichigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which dipped modestly from 101.4, a 14 year high, to 98.8, which however was better than the 98.0 expected, and improved slightly in the 2nd half of the month, shrinking the small overall decline for April according to Umich chief economist Richard Curtin.
Looking at the breakdown, there was a decline across both current conditions and expectations, although the former dipped more than expected, as optimism was barely dented, down to 88.4 vs. 88.8 last month while the current economic conditions index fell to 114.9 vs. 121.2 last month.
Still, the final April figure was nearly identical to its 2018 average (98.9)-which was higher than any other yearly average since 107.6 was recorded in 2000 (which was, in turn, the highest yearly average in more than a half century).
According to the report, consumers are split on two main items: tax reform and trade policies, which "continue to spark spontaneous, or unaided, comments."
In what will come as good news to Trump and the republicans, the "spontaneous comments" about the tax reform legislation had a positive balance of opinion.
Meanwhile, as the latest Beige Book hinted (with no less than 36 mentions of the word) trade tariffs generated a negative balance of opinion. This was most obvious in the difference in the Expectation Index which was striking: positive views on tax reform had Index values 28 points higher than those who made no mention of the tax reform legislation, and negative views on tariffs had Index values that were 28 points lower than those who didn’t spontaneously mention trade.
However, in a more troubling development, UMich reported that the best simple summary of the current state of consumer confidence is that the economy is "as good as it gets." In other words, it's all downhill from here.
And while consumers do not anticipate an economic downturn anytime soon, Curtin said that "the long expansion has made consumers (and economists) somewhat apprehensive about future trends."
We wonder what consumer would say if they learned that the CBO forecasts another 10 years without a recession: as we reported two weeks ago, the CBO is now estimating that there will be no recession within the next ten years - making this the longest economic cycle without contraction in US history...234 months from June 30 2009 through Dec 31, 2028.
Comments
Donald Trump: Conjurer of Animal Spirits – Dingle's Dungeon
It's okay, Trump will throw a few tomahawks at something and we'll be back to business as usual.
In reply to Donald Trump: Conjurer of… by DingleBarryObummer
The only thing that is expanding is the ASSETS OF THE TOP 0.5% OF THE ELITES
END THE FED!!!!!
In reply to It's by toady
Long expansion?
Our collective assholes are tired of the "long expansion."
pods
In reply to The only thing that is… by JRobby
salaries rise but confidence deeps. there is peace but we needed a war. koala shits gold in local zoo..and finally... the weather report!
switch back to TMZ!
CBO be smokin crack
CONgressional Budget Office????
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!!!!)
In reply to CBO be smokin crack by Kurpak
American consumers do not anticipate an economic downturn anytime soon. Welp, these are the brightest of the bunch, so case closed. /s
Meanwhile, the Housing ATM is back ... cash out refis are at pre-crisis levels.
http://www.doctorhousingbubble.com/the-housing-atm-is-back-cash-out-share-of-all-refis-hits-pre-crisis-levels/
Keep debt alive!
In reply to Meanwhile, the Housing ATM… by Rainman
"They" will repeat this cycle over and over every 10 years until everyone is renting.
Outliers is rural areas will be rounded up and sent to camp.
In reply to Meanwhile, the Housing ATM… by Rainman
I guess I will be sitting at the campfire singing "Pass the Deutsche Bank on the left hand side"
Roasted chipmunk, with the right amount of spices...might taste like chicken.
In reply to "They" will repeat this… by JRobby
See. If you telegraph these things at the hedge, you can win. I will now be able to have squirrel.
In reply to I guess I will be sitting at… by Countrybunkererd
Get the communist/socialist/berkeley/oakland protest foothold out of downtown, have the MILITARY Grab Baccerra for that fake Server Image hiding the AWAN SPY RING and My confidence will rise
"We wonder what consumer would say if they learned that the CBO forecasts another 10 years without a recession"
To which the CBO/Fed/ESF/ECB/BOJ say: 'We got this'...
Since 2009, have they not...?
How long they can keep all those plates spinning will be interesting to see.
Obviously the consensus is correct. Deflation cannot be allowed. Inflate or die and hope for the best. Labor and real trade goods arbitrage should help contain it, at the expense of the high school educated laboring classes, but they don't deserve houses and quality services anyway amirite? That is where inflation is showing. Not in manufacturing and wages but in services and real estate.
Uhh. I need a sarcasm font. Amirite?
In reply to "We wonder what consumer… by Consuelo
Is the Truman flotilla in the Mediterranean yet...?
I need a good dosing of confidence...
What exactly has the UMichigan ever predicted that meant anything?
If you are "trading on trends" you are following the proverbial lemming's path and shouldn't be in this game at all.
Well, to help Dems and harm Trump the Fed needs to tighten in what is probably still close to a zero bound interest rate environment. Sabotage of Republican presidents even supposedly by their own (if you call a RINO a Republican) is not unknown in our history starting with Nixon.
There will be no recession. All the productive folks have been in hiding for 8+ years and all the pent up demand for creation is flowing, albeit in a very cautious manner.
As we build these new business and create growth, we will take the lessons learned from the Obama era and shun all snowflakes when they come looking for a job. No jobs unless you are a dyed in the wool conservative gun loving god fearing property owning productive citizen. So half of you fuckers will out in the cold, for real this time.
We won, you lost. Remember saying that shit for 8 years? Did you never think the shoe would not be on the other foot? All you lifelong politicians better look to Harry Reid to see how your future looks. Best stay away from exercise equipment.
For those not on depressants...another way of looking at it...
“Consumer sentiment improved slightly in the 2nd half of the month, shrinking the small overall decline for April,” Richard Curtain, the chief economist for Survey of Consumers said. “The final April figure was nearly identical to its 2018 average (98.9)-which was higher than any other yearly average since 107.6 was recorded in 2000 (which was, in turn, the highest yearly average in more than a half century).”
What "expansion"? Down here on the ground it just looks like never-ending sliding living standards...