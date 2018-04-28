Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Who hit Kanye with that white privilege stick? The rapper / fashion maven / theologian / Kardashian arm candyman sent chills through the Twitterverse when he declared himself, somewhat elliptically, off-the-bus of the Progressive #Resistance movement and an admirer of the Golden One in the Oval Office. This came in his endorsement of YouTube blogger Candace Owen, who happens to not be down with the cause of the national victim lottery. Both Kanye and Candace have apparently crossed some boundary into a Twilight Zone of independent thought. Many probably wonder how they are able to get out of bed in the morning without instructions from Don Lemon.
Speaking as a white cis-hetero mammal, I’m not quite as dazzled by the president, but it’s a relief to see, at last, some small rebellion against the American Stasi who have turned the public arena into a giant holding pen for identity offenders — though it is but one corner of the triad-of-hysteria that also includes the Hate Russia campaign and the crusade against men. This nonsense has been going on long enough, while the country hurtles heedlessly into a long emergency of economic disarray.
Next in line after Kanye and Candace, a popular Twitter critter name of Chance the Rapper endorsed Kanye endorsing Candace, more or less, by tweeting “black people don’t have to be Democrats.” The horror this thought aroused! Slavery, these days, it turns out, has a lot of appeal — maybe not so much for laboring in the canefields under the noonday sun as for serving juleps in the DNC plantation house. It happened that Kanye’s mom was a college professor, Chance’s dad was an aide to Chicago Mayor Daley (Jr.), and later worked in Mr. Obama’s Department of Labor. Candace describes her childhood home in Stamford, CT, as “very poor,” but she rose far-and-fast out of college to become an executive on Wall Street in her twenties. What they seem to have in common is being tainted with bourgeois values, horror again!
In speaking up against the Victim Cartel, it is thought that they threaten a solidarity of narrative: that the USA (perhaps all of Western Civ) is composed of identity victims and identity oppressors. Candace, being a more conventional polemicist (i.e. not a rapper) makes the point overtly and repeatedly in her writing that all the “help” and solicitude black Americans have gotten from their overseers on the Democratic Party plantation has only made life worse for them — especially policies based on the idea that black people need lots of assistance to overcome structural racism and the legacies of slavery.
Luckily for the rest of us, the DNC has decided to put its mojo behind a lawsuit against Russia and Wikileaks for ruining the 2016 election. It’s an amazing exercise in idiocy — like, who, exactly, in Russia do they expect to subpoena for this epic showdown in court? If the suit finds a sympathetic judge who does not laugh it off — not so difficult these days — we’ll be treated to a fabulous Chinese fire drill in a three-ring circus of clowns running around in DNC dirty laundry. The party may not survive the suit. They’ve Whigged themselves into a final, fatal apoplexy of irrelevance.
I dunno about the perpetually scowling Kanye, with his periodic mood problems and spotlight-stealing antics on stage, or Chance the Rapper’s artificial hood raptures, but Candace makes the argument for the value of a common culture that might bind us together as a nation of individuals, not hostile tribes, starting with a language that everybody can understand. Of course, the whole Kanye / Candace dust-up may be forgotten by the middle of next week, and the country can go back to gaslighting itself into either a new civil war or world war three. Candace seems to have drive, guts, and stamina and there’s no sign that she’s going to shut up. Won’t some Ivy League university please invite her to speak, just to see what happens?
In the end it doesn't matter. Nor do I care. The IRS, FED, etc still exist, still steal, still deceive. Let me know when the march is to end those criminal organizations.
The greatest day for humanity will be when they realize the individual never needed a leader.
Here ya go, this is moar your speed...
"A new effort to diversify schools in the Upper West Side of Manhattan — one of the richest neighborhoods in the city — has drawn an angry reaction from many parents.
Local news station Spectrum News NY 1 has posted a video that shows white parents furiously attacking a plan to require all local middle schools to reserve 25 percent of their seats for students who score below grade level on state English and Math exams."
...NIMBY! ;-)
https://www.rawstory.com/2018/04/watch-wealthy-white-manhattan-parents-…
I made this point, too...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-14/i-am-tempted-harbor-deep-rese…
And she's correct.
They have been diligently working to destroy the black family unit and they have largely succeeded, having supplanted the father in the unit with the state.
Talk to any elderly black (at least around here) and they'll tell you, they're disgusted by it.
Picturing The March Of Tyranny | Zero Hedge
It'll be a cold day in hell before I click on any of your offered links, Bozo ;-)
Kanye and Candace who?!
Kanye and Candace who?!
Wanted for escaping the plantation.
Aren't they famous for getting jewelry stolen from them or something?
Now that's funny!
Yes we progressives believe in diversity multiculturalism equality... but when it comes to my little Suzy - no nig's spic's or muzzie's.
RIP Democrat Party
Race Baiting Zionist Media has done a lot of damage to America.
This article points to a very abnormal society of wacky confused Earthlings.
Modern Liberalism, which is really a perversion of that term, is much like Islam.
It is another cult, built upon naive empathy and emotional response, as well as a sheep-like instinct to be seen as part of the “normal” majority (virtue signalling).
It is the anti-thesis to rational thought and behavior.
Ever listen to the lyrics of rap music?
Black dudes are conservatives.
From what I understand of their terrible english, all I hear is cursing and drug-speak . . hardly conservative.
From what I gather of your speech......... you're an old racist white guy?
Cursing and drug speak sound liberal to you? Sounds macho and capitalistic to me.
Come on, Nature Boy! GlassHouse made a valid point.
Your ridiculous ad hominem retort says more about you than it does about him.
He made my point for me if you open your racist eyes.
-Hustling drugs on the street corner is capitalistic and shows a disregard for government regulations and laws.
-Clearly the tough guy talknis not the kind of talk you hear from faggy whining liberals.
-pimping hoes slapping bitches...... doesn't sound like the type of guy you will find wearing a pink pussy hat at some feminist protest.
Black men are conservative and they would have been voting for conservative candidates long ago if you and the moron above didn't continue pushing them away with your racist bullshit.
Probably, more like me, someone that finds no value in incoherence and thumpa-thumpa.
I don't give a shit what kind of music you redneck idiots like.
Black men are conservatives.
Rap is emphaticallyNOT music.
Rhymes of Third Kind, at best.
Jesse, that man has broken his shackles and is jumping the fence! Go fetch him back, bring him to me so I can get his mind right ;-)
The Democrat thought police is going to go after that runaway house negro.
"Shakin' that bush, boss."
"I'm-a-shakin it boss! I'm-a-shakin it here boss!"
For idiot progs, it's a line from Cool Hand Luke, Paul Newman is the one "shakin it" while he's taking a dump, as he ties a string to it...so he can shake it...from over there... so he can escape ;-)
On ivy league campii, she would be shouted down as a right wing white supremacist and of course a literal nazi. apparently exceedingly high doses of irony is not fatal.
Dragon energy should be a new caffeine drink, orange color. Hey is that a business plan?
Why do I feel like an 'Uncle Tom' boycott from BLM will soon be in the offing.
There's nothing more offensive to the perpetually offended than a successful runaway from the plantation.
Candace delivers the solvent, that readily dissolves the shield of denial most adorn their rationalization.
Truth of such obviousness, it triggers protective laughing.
Saying, the emperor has no brain or effective consciousness, not the emperor has no clothes.
Free Thinking! Perish the thought.
Libs cannot allow blacks to think for themselves.
Hilary has always had a tendency to treat her black constituents like house n*... after enough abuse, many have realized that the Democratic Party depends upon them but only throws them the crumbs off the table, and they are getting wise to it and looking for representation elsewhere ....
the progressive sees thousands of blacks shooting other blacks..and demands white folk turn in their guns..that is the logic of the progressive..add in any other major problem of our society and the same thinking applies.
black folk must obey the progressive world view, or else they are just white honkies and uncle toms.. it is not free thought if they say it ain't
Stay true to your convictions Mr West, fuck the lying left.