Massive Fireballs Light Up Syrian Sky After Israeli Strike; "Dozens" Of Iranian Soldiers Reportedly Killed

Update 2: Multiple early unconfirmed reports from journalists inside Syria have put casualties at 40 killed and 60 wounded, mainly from the Zaynabiyoun Iranian-backed group which was located at the 47th brigade supply base targeted in Hama.
In Aleppo 7 rockets were reported to have exploded in apparently empty areas around Aleppo international airport. There are no reports of injuries or deaths in Aleppo, but images show an area was clearly hit.
As we mentioned previously, the strikes produced a small earthquake as monitors in Lebanon and Turkey recorded seismic activity that registered over 2 on the Richter scale.
Neither Israel nor the United States has yet to formally acknowledge the sizable missile attack, and there's some speculation in early Western media reporting that it could have been a U.S. coalition action, as it came the same day that pro-Syrian government militias clashed with US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the eastern city of Deir Ezzor.
Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month his country will continue “to move against Iran in Syria,” and last Thursday Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman vowed to strike at any attempt by Iran to establish a “military foothold” in Syria.
* * *
Update: initial reports of mass injuries and perhaps casualties following the Iranian strike appear accurate, and as reporters on the ground located at the Hama National Hospital show, "civilians are donating blood for the Soldiers & Civilians who were wounded by the Israeli Israel Air Strikes tonight."
#Syria #Hama Photos from the Hama National Hospital As Civilians are donating blood for the Soldiers & Civilians who were wounded by the #Israeli #Israel Air Strikes tonight. pic.twitter.com/wDrk84Ykwj— Ivan Sidorenko (@IvanSidorenko1) April 29, 2018
* * *
Syrian state news reports a possible foreign attack on military bases in Hama and Aleppo provinces, citing multiple reports and videos now circulating which show massive fireballs lighting up the night sky.
Dozens of pro-government social media accounts are claiming an Israeli strike on Brigade 47 weapons depot in Hama Sunday night. Syrian sate media says rockets from an "unspecified enemy" hit military locations inside Syria, citing "a new aggression with hostile missiles" but stopped short of identifying the aggressor.
Danny Makki — a well-known journalist reporting from on the ground in Syria — also reports an official military source as saying "A hostile Foreign attack took place at locations in Hama and Aleppo at 10:30 local time tonight."
Wow! Video of a huge explosion just now in #Salhab in #Hama, reasons still unknown pic.twitter.com/AfWYRAzosT— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 29, 2018
Another video of the huge explosion at 46 Brigade arms depot in #Hama, rumours of Israeli Strikes, could be sabotage as well. pic.twitter.com/ZnmYUTq4W7— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 29, 2018
Makki further reports "the attacks this evening mainly targeted locations/positions with a strong presence of Iranian backed militias." This indicates that the likely attacker is Israel, though still not immediately confirmed.
There are also widespread rumors of the recent landing of an Iranian transport plane at Hama Military Airport, possibly targeted in the attack, and reports that explosions were so big due to a direct hit on ammunition warehouses.
#Syria #Hama A #Iran #Iranian Commander in Syria Says the Martyrs of 47th brigade Tonight are mostly from the Zainabiyoun Brigade in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps #IRGC - Damage is explosion of ammunition warehouses - ( Liwa Zainebiyoun are Shia Pakistanis ) pic.twitter.com/gycIxKerjD— Ivan Sidorenko (@IvanSidorenko1) April 29, 2018
Pro-rebel media also appears to be uploading footage of the strike — apparently so big it could be seen for miles — and these sources are also confirming a foreign military attack on government locations. Makki notes the airstrikes "caused an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale."
The strikes on #Hama this evening caused an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 29, 2018
Iranian state media has also confirmed the strikes amidst rumors that Iranian military personnel were targeted in the attacks.
The strikes on #Hama this evening caused an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 29, 2018
" 'Syria war will NOT stop' – Middle East expert warns of MORE airstrikes to come "— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 29, 2018
“The Israelis will continue striking these different targets and there are between 20-25 targets to choose from so it will play out considerably."
According to Makki, citing Middle East experts, the Israelis might "continue striking these different targets and there are between 20-25 targets to choose from so it will play out considerably."
Should Israel be confirmed to have carried out the strikes, it would be the third such high level Israeli attack on Syria within a month.
Meanwhile according to unconfirmed Twitter reports, "dozens upon dozens" of Iranian soldiers were killed in the attack.
Unconfirmed, so no official Syrian and or Iranian statement yet: dozens upon dozens of (mostly) Iranian soldiers (of all factions) have been killed tonight.— Brasco_Aad (@Brasco_Aad) April 29, 2018
A bloodbath
What is concering is that the attacks take place after Putin personally warned Netanyahu against further strikes in Syria.
After the #Israel/i attack on #IRGC soldiers at T4 in #Homs Governorate on 9 april 2018, President #Putin of #Russia PERSONALLY warned Israeli PM #Netanyahu against further air strikes on Syrian allies in Syria.https://t.co/EeKzUHp2Nf— Brasco_Aad (@Brasco_Aad) April 29, 2018
Obviously to no avail.
Developing story.
Comments
... too much peace in the headlines for the Israelis' tastes.
Three targets hit, the main one was a big ammo dump.
The reaction or Iran will be interesting to this as it looks like they have dead. This is a long way from Israel so the latter can hardly claim that they were intercepting supplies to Hezbollah.
This looks like the ISF acting as Al Qaeda air force.
EDIT 18.45
The latest info is that there are dozens of dead at the 47 Brigade ammo dump, probably Syrian Army included, plus a 8 dead at Salhab
EDIT 18.55
Emergency calls for blood going out.
SyAA soldier claims strike came via Turkey not Lebanon as normal. Treat with caution.
EDIT 19.45
Unconfirmed reports of over 40 Killed and 60 wounded, mainly from the Zaynabiyoun Iranian backed group which was located at the 47 brigade supply base. It seems that they were mainly Afghans at Salhab.
EDIT Monday 08.41 Also posted at the end of thread
Identified, the weapons which were used yesterday against 47 Brigade were US made glide bombs, GBU-39B. They are an unpowered bomb with wings that give them a maximum range of around 65 miles subject to height/speed at release. Very low cross section and no heat emissions so difficult to spot.
Whilst the IAF and US are learning what gets through it must be starting to place their launching assets at risk even outside Syrian airspace. Two An-124, RuAF's largest cargo planes (US C-5 type size) have deposited loads at the Russian base in Syria and left yesterday, what it was is unknown but they are the right capacity for a good sized S-300 system perhaps to increase their defences. For now.
As of a couple of hours ago full assessment of damage to the base is completed. Large cache of 80mm mortars and GRAD Rockets destroyed. 13 Syrian soldiers killed and 40 injured with 7 Iranian personnel slightly injured. In addition, civilian injuries exceed 40. So this does not look like an Iranian site more a regular SAA arms dump with standard type ammo.
Several sources from the targeted positions in Aleppo and Hama have confirmed that Iran didn't have any unusual activity in these positions, all the targets were ordinary weapons. Strange choice of targets, a firestation, a garage compound and an ammo dump. No logic, perhaps Israel took action yesterday based on false intelligence.
In reply to It by ???ö?
It is clear which despotic regime wants war.
In reply to Three targets hit by JohninMK
The Zio/MIC at it again. Fuck the money changers.
In reply to It is clear which despotic… by Shemp 4 Victory
This picture is all you need to know about current US policy "with" Israel (AFP photo) :
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=asPFaGLP&id=89C38…
Pompeo (today): “We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region,” Pompeo said. Pompeo promised full U.S. support to Israel which claims Iran has ramped up assistance to anti-Israel militant groups and its long-range missile programs. ABC News.
In reply to The Zio/MIC at it again… by Truther
Netanyahoo makes Kim look like the Dalai Lama
In reply to “We remain deeply concerned… by two hoots
The (((demons))) are itching for their Third World War, folks. If they succeed in igniting it, I say we give it back to them this time in a REAL holocaustal way - EVERYWHERE they reside.
In reply to Netanyahoo makes Kim look… by ???ö?
Yep, Satanyahoo makes his father SATAN proud.
While TRUMP applauds peace in Korea but not in the Middle East. Why?
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to The (((demons))) are itching… by J S Bach
Time for the world to rid itself of (((that shitty country))) that's leading the world to catastrophe once more.
In reply to yep by beepbop
looks like its on like donkey kong.
In reply to Time for the world to rid… by bananas
Blowing up ammo dumps is as pro peace as you can be.
In reply to looks like its on like… by 1 Alabama
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. This stone was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
In reply to Blowing up ammo dumps is… by TBT or not TBT
.
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
The first documents were "found" in 1947.
Israel was created in 1948.
Texts were also "found" at other sites (Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at) in the Judean Desert.
These and the Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
The Biblical texts from Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at (twenty-five texts) are identical to the Masoretic text of the Bible, even though they were supposedly written a thousand years before. This is unheard-of, and essentially proof, that Medieval documents were planted in the desert to be found by others.
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
In reply to . There are no ancient… by Slack Jack
Israel. Creating hell on earth for 1985 years. This time looking to make it permanent.
"Jerusalem, Jerusalem, who kills the prophets, and stones those who are sent to her! How often I would have gathered your children together, even as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you would not!"
In reply to . The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax… by Slack Jack
Israel really fucking over their optics here.
Which is fine. I am in favor of a global holocaust that especially targets the richest jewry. Leave them no place to escape.
In reply to Israel. Bringing evil into… by strannick
I don't understand why it always takes so long for them to announce who the perp was. Just knock the planes out of the sky and check the wreckage for bodies with big noses. Gawd damn!
In reply to Israel really fucking over… by tmosley
And we can expect Trump to condemn the attack in 3..,2...,1....,0,-1,-2,-3,....
In reply to I don't understand why it… by Ms No
Man! What a fireball!!! Those Russian air defense systems Syria bought are really sumpin ain't they?! ;-)
In reply to And we cab expect Trump to… by beemasters
false flag.
In reply to Man! What a fireball!!!… by nmewn
In other news, a Jew was found complaining about a splinter his white slave got.
In reply to false flag. by just the tip
That Russian AA is pretty much useless.
In reply to In other news, a Jew was… by D503
I doubt this group of Iranians had any formidable anti aircraft defenses. Sounds like volunteers to fight ISIS , I mean the Terrorist, excuse me the Rebels.
In reply to That Russian AA is pretty… by The_Juggernaut
Israeli Subterfuge & Instigation Service.
In reply to I doubt this group of… by JimmyJones
No matter what happens, the Russian trolls are forearmed with explanations that defy logic an physics.
If Israel did this, they will take credit.
If Trump did this he will take credit. He will also take credit if Israel did it.
If they do not take credit, then it is a Vlad false flag to immolate a bunch of Iranians to get things ginned up by blaming it on Israel. Vlad believes the Russian sheeple and the Iranian death cult are morons - they have proven him right every step of the way.
The s300s are deployed. The forces are gathered. All they need is an excuse. We near the end game of Vlad’s adventurism in Syria. He needs the oil and gas, he needs the pipeline, he needs to control more of the market, because $40 oil is the end of him. He is the only one who gains from this chaos and crisis. He has his heel at the throat of his people. It is Vlad the Magnificent, or everybody dies with him.
Good going, there, comrades. At least our madman wants to get out of foreign wars. Yours wants to start them.
In reply to I doubt this group of… by JimmyJones
You can't have a discussion with a committed Zionist. Oddly enough, It is like trying to have a discussion with a Progressive. Both always go to the "race" card. Which in the Jewish case is very troubling as Judaism isn't a race. But the conversation is ended as without full support for the State of Israel you are antisemitic. Antisemitic: The term used inappropriately as a dog whistle to signal that the problem lies not in their actions but in those not falling on their knees for the actions of the SoI or central banking.
Old newspaper accounts 6 Million Jews 1915-1938
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvI4zvMSWlY
I know, I'm antisemitic for pointing this out.
In reply to No matter what happens, the… by LaugherNYC
...Judaism isn't a race.
Then explain "atheist Jews," please.
Judaism is a religion. JEWISHNESS is a race. And it's the Jewish race which is causing all the worlds's problems, hell-bent as they are on total world domination, by any means necessary.
In reply to You can't have a discussion… by Gardentoolnumber5
"If they do not take credit, then it is a Vlad false flag to immolate a bunch of Iranians to get things ginned up by blaming it on Israel. Vlad believes the Russian sheeple and the Iranian death cult are morons - they have proven him right every step of the way."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"trolls are forearmed with explanations that defy logic"
Talk about defying logic.
The world is slowly waking up to your tyranny. Your tribe is making a real holocaust all but inevitable.... and it will be justified.
In reply to No matter what happens, the… by LaugherNYC
just like your mom's cocksuckin........couldn't suck off a roach!
In reply to That Russian AA is pretty… by The_Juggernaut
kinda like your mom, huh?
In reply to That Russian AA is pretty… by The_Juggernaut
They hit Allepo which is in north west Syria. If they launch from Lebanon that was a long flight for the missiles. Otherwise, they flew right past the Russian bases and must have waved as they passed, each direction.
In reply to Man! What a fireball!!!… by nmewn
I wouldn’t be jumping to conclusions - this explosion looks a lot like Tianjin !!
Tactical NUKE - dropped from - who knows where !!!!
In reply to They hit Allepo which is in… by Blankone
Jeez...really? No, not a nuke super-genius...ever seen an ammo dump explode? No, not even now huh?
In reply to I wouldn’t be jumping to… by Jack Oliver
I'm lead to believe that all that pixilation in the video indicates something nuclear.
In reply to Man! What a fireball!!!… by nmewn
yes lots of these nuke nuclear bomb videos in yt of the yemen w/ pixilation. perhaps the israelis have not only miniaturized but also somehow concealed radiation signatures
In reply to I'm lead to believe that all… by HedgeJunkie
And MSM*crickets*
In reply to And we cab expect Trump to… by beemasters
There is literally not a story about this on the BBC. Truly weird.
In reply to And MSM*crickets* by CatInTheHat
Who controls the BibiC?
In reply to There is literally not a… by Jim in MN
Helpfully, it will keep this from going global too, they perhaps thinkk
https://youtu.be/32hamzFVmH0
Unequivocal. Evil ...
They filmed the entire thing with commentary. An attempt to kick off the Syrian war with Israel at Golan heights im 2012. The UN Blue Helmets deliberately lure Syrian police into an ambush. Where they are then all filmed being killed, with commentary.
If you doubt the evil, this gives you a complete vignette. I am sure they will say it is an exceptional lspse, rouge team, and set up.a multi year investigation that will exonerate everyone involved in 8 years time while blaming the Syrians somehow.
In reply to There is literally not a… by Jim in MN
That is really an eyeopener. Till now something unbelievable but as the video shows truth is worse than imagination. Blue helmets = White Helmets there is the proof. This is a crime (assistance to multiple murder) commited by UN peacekeepers from Austria.
In reply to Helpfully, it will keep this… by RationalLuddite
Were there any aircraft? Usually there is an announcement about who flew, where from, how many missiles were launched and how many were intercepted.
Could this be something else? Waiting for more details.....
If this was a ground attack, it would suggest that russian air defences have won. If it was an air attack, as suggested from turkey in the article, then who flew from Incurlik?
It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt.
In reply to I don't understand why it… by Ms No
Give it up with the mile long posts...nobody is reading it.
The ancient Jews were modern day bankers; Jesus was bad for business, they killed him. Bankers do "Gods Work"; the God of Money, Greed and Evilness.
In reply to Israel. Bringing evil into… by strannick
Here were are at a potential WWIII scenario looking at a whole thread jack about the Dead Sea scrolls again.
In reply to Israel. Bringing evil into… by strannick
Amen brother.
In reply to Here were are at a potential… by Ms No
Sister.
In reply to Amen brother. by Mr. Universe
Really? Do you think ANYONE reads your shit?
Can't you just go beat off in the corner while the adults all get together and write hate messages about the JOOS?
In reply to . The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax… by Slack Jack
dude you're a fuckin spammer, we're sick of your fucking spew, why don't you fuck off with this shit and go suck you mother's fucking donkey cock? you fuckin spammer.......your mother's cock motherfucker!
In reply to . The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax… by Slack Jack
1. The official history of Rome and the Jews states,
that the Romans Ruined Judea, Galilee etc...
and rebuilt it per the Greek Style which they had always employed.
There's NO Roman engineeing but Greek,
which is the Hellenic culture, till 1453 AD (sack of Byzantium)
and Greek remained the basic language of science
till the 17th Century AD, e.g. in medicine till date.
In order to maintain their regime (control == Imperium),
the Romans swapped populations:Jews to Europe and Europeans to Israel/Judea.
2. Palestina Secunda had both of them:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palaestina_Secunda
3. Some Israeli scholars have suggested alreay in the late 1940s,
that the Dead-Sea scrolls were themselves later Genizah (read: Archive)
from another Archive (typically from a counry to the north of Israel),
which had come under threat, e.g. Mongols and/or Crusaders.
4. Having similar maerial in disperse archives makes sense,
for both preervation and restoration.
5. Once Moukhammad's Army slaughtered the men of Medina
(Hebrew:State, a city-state, originally by, of and for the Jews)
and raped their women (=Islamic marriage), the new born were of Jewish mothers.
6. The Arabs attribute themselves (without a shred of evidence) to Ishmael,
the borther of Isaac (the 3rd Patriarch).
7. Hebrew is the new name for Phoenician, a similar language to ancinet Greek.
Hebrew is a most distinct article language (similar to Greek and German)
with most explicit Genitive and akkustive, utterly unlike Arabic.
8. While the Bible worships the God of Truth,
the Quran defines its Allah (the Babylonian Allat) to be the contrary:
https://wikiislam.net/wiki/Allah_the_Best_Deceiver
9. Both Jews & Christians under Islam had to pay Jizya:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jizya
which is Dhimmi tax:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dhimmi
thus had no standing before a state (=Muslim) court.
In reply to . The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax… by Slack Jack
Bullshit.
Roman engineering invented the Roman arch used for aqueducts , bridges among other things.
Caesar's legionairres in 55 BC built a bridge over the Rhine in four days, the Greeks never accomplished anything like that.
In reply to 1. The official history of… by Scaliger
Jack, you've made your point a long time ago give it up, no one reads these mile long posts.
In reply to . There are no ancient… by Slack Jack
Take Off Eh! You HOSER!
In reply to . There are no ancient… by Slack Jack