Massive Fireballs Light Up Syrian Sky After Israeli Strike; "Dozens" Of Iranian Soldiers Reportedly Killed

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/29/2018 - 22:38

Update 2: Multiple early unconfirmed reports from journalists inside Syria have put casualties at 40 killed and 60 wounded, mainly from the Zaynabiyoun Iranian-backed group which was located at the 47th brigade supply base targeted in Hama.

In Aleppo 7 rockets were reported to have exploded in apparently empty areas around Aleppo international airport. There are no reports of injuries or deaths in Aleppo, but images show an area was clearly hit.

As we mentioned previously, the strikes produced a small earthquake as monitors in Lebanon and Turkey recorded seismic activity that registered over 2 on the Richter scale.

Neither Israel nor the United States has yet to formally acknowledge the sizable missile attack, and there's some speculation in early Western media reporting that it could have been a U.S. coalition action, as it came the same day that pro-Syrian government militias clashed with US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the eastern city of Deir Ezzor.

Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month his country will continue “to move against Iran in Syria,” and last Thursday Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman vowed to strike at any attempt by Iran to establish a “military foothold” in Syria.

* * *

Update: initial reports of mass injuries and perhaps casualties following the Iranian strike appear accurate, and as reporters on the ground located at the Hama National Hospital show, "civilians are donating blood for the Soldiers & Civilians who were wounded by the Israeli Israel Air Strikes tonight."

* * *

Syrian state news reports a possible foreign attack on military bases in Hama and Aleppo provinces, citing multiple reports and videos now circulating which show massive fireballs lighting up the night sky. 

Dozens of pro-government social media accounts are claiming an Israeli strike on Brigade 47 weapons depot in Hama Sunday night. Syrian sate media says rockets from an "unspecified enemy" hit military locations inside Syria, citing "a new aggression with hostile missiles" but stopped short of identifying the aggressor.    

Danny Makki — a well-known journalist reporting from on the ground in Syria — also reports an official military source as saying "A hostile Foreign attack took place at locations in Hama and Aleppo at 10:30 local time tonight."

Makki further reports "the attacks this evening mainly targeted locations/positions with a strong presence of Iranian backed militias." This indicates that the likely attacker is Israel, though still not immediately confirmed. 

There are also widespread rumors of the recent landing of an Iranian transport plane at Hama Military Airport, possibly targeted in the attack, and reports that explosions were so big due to a direct hit on ammunition warehouses. 

Pro-rebel media also appears to be uploading footage of the strike — apparently so big it could be seen for miles — and these sources are also confirming a foreign military attack on government locations. Makki notes the airstrikes "caused an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale."

Iranian state media has also confirmed the strikes amidst rumors that Iranian military personnel were targeted in the attacks. 

According to Makki, citing Middle East experts, the Israelis might "continue striking these different targets and there are between 20-25 targets to choose from so it will play out considerably."

Should Israel be confirmed to have carried out the strikes, it would be the third such high level Israeli attack on Syria within a month. 

Meanwhile according to unconfirmed Twitter reports, "dozens upon dozens" of Iranian soldiers were killed in the attack.

What is concering is that the attacks take place after Putin personally warned Netanyahu against further strikes in Syria.

Developing story.

JohninMK Sun, 04/29/2018 - 18:35

Three targets hit, the main one was a big ammo dump.

The reaction or Iran will be interesting to this as it looks like they have dead. This is a long way from Israel so the latter can hardly claim that they were intercepting supplies to Hezbollah.

This looks like the ISF acting as Al Qaeda air force.

EDIT 18.45

The latest info is that there are dozens of dead at the 47 Brigade ammo dump, probably Syrian Army included, plus a 8 dead at Salhab

 

EDIT 18.55

Emergency calls for blood going out.

SyAA soldier claims strike came via Turkey not Lebanon as normal. Treat with caution.

 

EDIT 19.45

Unconfirmed reports of over 40 Killed and 60 wounded, mainly from the Zaynabiyoun Iranian backed group which was located at the 47 brigade supply base. It seems that they were mainly Afghans at Salhab.

 

EDIT Monday 08.41 Also posted at the end of thread

Identified, the weapons which were used yesterday against 47 Brigade were US made glide bombs, GBU-39B. They are an unpowered bomb with wings that give them a maximum range of around 65 miles subject to height/speed at release. Very low cross section and no heat emissions so difficult to spot.

Whilst the IAF and US are learning what gets through it must be starting to place their launching assets at risk even outside Syrian airspace. Two An-124, RuAF's largest cargo planes (US C-5 type size) have deposited loads at the Russian base in Syria and left yesterday, what it was is unknown but they are the right capacity for a good sized S-300 system perhaps to increase their defences. For now.

As of a couple of hours ago full assessment of damage to the base is completed. Large cache of 80mm mortars and GRAD Rockets destroyed. 13 Syrian soldiers killed and 40 injured with 7 Iranian personnel slightly injured. In addition, civilian injuries exceed 40. So this does not look like an Iranian site more a regular SAA arms dump with standard type ammo.

Several sources from the targeted positions in Aleppo and Hama have confirmed that Iran didn't have any unusual activity in these positions, all the targets were ordinary weapons. Strange choice of targets, a firestation, a garage compound and an ammo dump. No logic, perhaps Israel took action yesterday based on false intelligence.

 

 

 

 

two hoots Sun, 04/29/2018 - 18:41

This picture is all you need to know about current US policy "with" Israel  (AFP photo) :

https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=asPFaGLP&id=89C38…

Pompeo (today):  “We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region,” Pompeo said. Pompeo promised full U.S. support to Israel which claims Iran has ramped up assistance to anti-Israel militant groups and its long-range missile programs.  ABC News.

Slack Jack Sun, 04/29/2018 - 19:09

.

There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.

What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.

It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".

Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.

If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.

Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.

The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.

Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.

http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg

The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. This stone was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.

From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…

The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:

http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg

It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."

Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:

Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).

Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).

Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.

Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175

It's been months now and still no one is up to the challenge.

Slack Jack Sun, 04/29/2018 - 19:10

.

The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.

The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.

The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.

The first documents were "found" in 1947.

Israel was created in 1948.

Texts were also "found" at other sites (Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at) in the Judean Desert.

These and the Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.

All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.

Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.

Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.

The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.

Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).

The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.

In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.

This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).

Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.

So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.

More, however, can be deduced....

One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.

It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.

Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."

The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.

Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.

Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.

So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.

This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.

This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.

And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).

Another couple of points:

The Biblical texts from Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at (twenty-five texts) are identical to the Masoretic text of the Bible, even though they were supposedly written a thousand years before. This is unheard-of, and essentially proof, that Medieval documents were planted in the desert to be found by others.

It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]

Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.

And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.

It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.

Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.

Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176

LaugherNYC Mon, 04/30/2018 - 00:04

No matter what happens, the Russian trolls are forearmed with explanations that defy logic an physics.

If Israel did this, they will take credit.

If Trump did this he will take credit. He will also take credit if Israel did it.

If they do not take credit, then it is a Vlad false flag to immolate a bunch of Iranians to get things ginned up by blaming it on Israel. Vlad believes the Russian sheeple and the Iranian death cult are morons - they have proven him right every step of the way.

The s300s are deployed. The forces are gathered. All they need is an excuse. We near the end game of Vlad’s adventurism in Syria. He needs the oil and gas, he needs the pipeline, he needs to control more of the market, because $40 oil is the end of him. He is the only one who gains from this chaos and crisis. He has his heel at the throat of his people. It is Vlad the Magnificent, or everybody dies with him.

Good going, there, comrades. At least our madman wants to get out of foreign wars. Yours wants to start them.

Gardentoolnumber5 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 01:11

You can't have a discussion with a committed Zionist. Oddly enough, It is like trying to have a discussion with a Progressive. Both always go to the "race" card. Which in the Jewish case is very troubling as Judaism isn't a race. But the conversation  is ended as without full support for the State of Israel you are antisemitic. Antisemitic: The term used inappropriately as a dog whistle to signal that the problem lies not in their actions but in those not falling on their knees for the actions of the SoI or central banking.

Old newspaper accounts 6 Million Jews 1915-1938

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvI4zvMSWlY

I know, I'm antisemitic for pointing this out.   

AllBentOutOfShape Mon, 04/30/2018 - 01:29

"If they do not take credit, then it is a Vlad false flag to immolate a bunch of Iranians to get things ginned up by blaming it on Israel. Vlad believes the Russian sheeple and the Iranian death cult are morons - they have proven him right every step of the way."

          ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"trolls are forearmed with explanations that defy logic"

Talk about defying logic.

The world is slowly waking up to your tyranny. Your tribe is making a real holocaust all but inevitable.... and it will be justified.

RationalLuddite Mon, 04/30/2018 - 06:39

Helpfully, it will keep this from going global too, they perhaps thinkk

https://youtu.be/32hamzFVmH0

Unequivocal. Evil ...
 They filmed the entire thing with commentary. An attempt to kick off the Syrian war with Israel at Golan heights im 2012. The UN Blue Helmets deliberately lure Syrian police into an ambush.  Where they are then all filmed being killed, with commentary.

If you doubt the evil,  this gives you a complete vignette.  I am sure they will say it is an exceptional lspse, rouge team, and set up.a multi year investigation that will exonerate everyone involved in 8 years time while blaming the Syrians somehow.

OverTheHedge Sun, 04/29/2018 - 23:13

Were there any aircraft? Usually there is an announcement about who flew, where from, how many missiles were launched and how many were intercepted.

Could this be something else? Waiting for more details.....

If this was a ground attack, it would suggest that russian air defences have won. If it was an air attack, as suggested from turkey in the article, then who flew from Incurlik? 

It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

Scaliger Mon, 04/30/2018 - 02:28

1. The official history of Rome and the Jews states,
     that the Romans Ruined Judea, Galilee etc...
    and rebuilt it per the Greek Style which they had always employed.
    There's NO Roman engineeing but Greek,
    which is the Hellenic culture, till 1453 AD (sack of Byzantium)
    and Greek remained the basic language of science
    till the 17th Century AD, e.g. in medicine till date.
    In order to maintain their regime (control == Imperium),
    the Romans swapped populations:Jews to Europe and Europeans to Israel/Judea.

2. Palestina Secunda had both of them:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palaestina_Secunda

3. Some Israeli scholars have suggested alreay in the late 1940s,
    that the Dead-Sea scrolls were themselves later Genizah (read: Archive)
    from another Archive (typically from a counry to the north of Israel),
    which had come under threat, e.g. Mongols and/or Crusaders.

4. Having similar maerial in disperse archives makes sense,
    for both preervation and restoration.

5. Once Moukhammad's Army slaughtered the men of Medina
    (Hebrew:State, a city-state, originally by, of and for the Jews)
    and raped their women (=Islamic marriage), the new born were of Jewish mothers.

6. The Arabs attribute themselves (without a shred of evidence) to Ishmael,
    the borther of Isaac (the 3rd Patriarch).

7. Hebrew is the new name for Phoenician, a similar language to ancinet Greek.
    Hebrew is a most distinct article language (similar to Greek and German)
    with most explicit Genitive and akkustive, utterly unlike Arabic.

8. While the Bible worships the God of Truth,
    the Quran defines its Allah (the Babylonian Allat) to be the contrary:
    https://wikiislam.net/wiki/Allah_the_Best_Deceiver

9. Both Jews & Christians under Islam had to pay Jizya:
   https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jizya
   which is Dhimmi tax:
   https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dhimmi
   thus had no standing before a state (=Muslim) court.
 