Trump Delays Steel Tariff Decision Until June 1st, Exempts South Korea

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 19:47

As was largely expected ahead of Tuesday's 1201am deadline, The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump has decided to postpone decisions about imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union and other U.S. allies until June 1.

The temporary exemptions extended to the EU, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Argentina, which, as we noted earlier, if revoked would throw the global markets into turmoil and international supply chains into a deep well of uncertainty, as the exemptions add up to almost half of the U.S. steel imports.

The U.S. initially imposed world-wide tariffs of 25% on U.S. steel imports and 10% on aluminum in March, but it temporarily exempted several U.S. allies from the tariffs. Monday’s decisions extend that delay.

Extensions for Canada and Mexico were widely expected, but it was uncertain whether the U.S. would proceed with tariffs on Europe May 1 as scheduled.

The extension does not erase the uncertainty that will remain in the interim. It is still unknown if some countries can negotiate limited quotas, make deals on goodwill, or if all countries will be slapped with tariffs.

In addition, WSJ reports that the White House will announce Monday evening that it has finalized a deal to exempt South Korea from the tariffs, mirroring details that have been previously released by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

The remaining decisions on tariffs will be decided later, the official said.

Tags
Steel - NEC
Trade & Business Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 6
tmosley RawPawg Mon, 04/30/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

When Trump talks about tariffs, clownz cry and scream about how a trade war will destroy the country.

When Trump doesn't immediately impose tariffs, clownz cry and scream that he is a pussy.

You mother fuckers need to make up your god damn minds.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Itdoesntmatter tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

another non-argument...fuck you're one special type of fuckin stupid...there are some respectable conservatives who see this for what it is...but are quietly using the distraction of a fucking moron prez to try to get something done....but it's a deal with the devil, and will split the republican party...just like it split conservatives in Canada and lead to 15 years of liberals...dumbass...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer Itdoesntmatter Mon, 04/30/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

Those pulling this wagon are about spent....  Every day more riders, less take home pay, and the price of a pound of burger goes up and the quality goes down.

We, myself included got suckered, now most of us will likely stay home and ensure a Bernie or worse landslide.... its just that simple.

In many ways we would have been better off with Hillary, as there wouldnt have been the Trump Delusion for 18+ months, and the crash would have come that much sooner.