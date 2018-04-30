UK 'Deep State' Panics: Turns Russia-Narrative On Political Left

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Steemit.com,
"Fuck You, Actually!"
For months leftist analysts have been warning that the increasingly hysterical anti-Russia narratives being aggressively promoted by the western media would eventually be used to target the political left. Those warnings went largely unheeded in the United States where the Russiagate narrative was being ostensibly used to undermine the Trump administration, and the McCarthyite feeding frenzies which have become normalized for American audiences have now metastasized across the pond to the UK.
As a result, the Poms have now quickly found themselves in a political environment where anyone who remembers the Blair government's lies about Iraq is smeared as a "useful idiot", a private British citizen can be falsely labeled a Kremlin bot by a mainstream publication without retraction or apology, and a BBC reporter can admonish a veteran military analyst for giving a truthful analysis about the alleged Douma chemical attacks on the grounds that it could hurt the "information war" against Russia.
And now, in what is undeniably a whole new level of Russophobic shrillness, Russia is being blamed for the gains made last year by Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.
According to a tweet, The Sunday Times' headline read, in all seriousness, "Exposed: Russians tried to swing election for Corbyn". According to the text in the tweet, the Times has allegedly found evidence that Russian bots have been retweeting publicly available posts supporting Labour and criticizing the Tories. Not creating fake news, not even circulating articles from RT or Sputnik, but retweeting conventional, publicly available political commentary.
This would be the same publisher, by the way, whose expertise on Russian Twitter "disinformation" recently led to a false allegation against an antiwar Finnish grandmother in an article about Kremlin trolls.
The Sunday Times front page featured Corbyn against a red background in very much the same way the BBC superimposed his image in Soviet-looking garb against a red-colored Kremlin skyline last month, with a red Twitter logo plainly intended to evoke Cold War memories of the USSR flag. They're intentionally calling up old, generational fears of communists to smear a leftist politician as a Kremlin tool. It's about as subtle as a kick in the throat.
Hey, Sunday Times? How about fuck you, actually? Fuck your brazen attempt to keep the British people from reclaiming what is being stolen from them by an increasingly corporatist neoliberal government. Fuck your shameless "information war" which places the agendas of plutocrats and intelligence agencies above truth and honest discourse. Fuck your relentless propaganda campaign which smears anyone who remembers the lies they were told about Vietnam, Iraq and Libya as a "useful idiot" and arbitrarily labels any discussion of the very real phenomenon of false flag attacks as a "Kremlin talking point".
This is as fascinating as it is infuriating.
By attacking literally anything which poses an obstacle to the loose alliance of western plutocrats and secretive government agencies, the social engineers who are fueling this Russia hysteria are actually closer than ever before to openly admitting that the west is truly ruled by those plutocrats and agencies.
They are now this close to saying "Russia is our enemy because it stands in opposition to the corporatist Orwellian oligarchy which is your real government."
This is a really extraordinary time to be alive. The nationless power establishment which looked completely unshakeable a matter of months ago is now flipping out like a meth addict whose stash just got stolen and publicly overextending itself in an amazingly conspicuous way. The mechanics of western imperialism and the deceitful nature of the mass media propaganda machine which holds it all together have never been as exposed as they are today.
Keep pushing against the machine, clear-eyed rebels. Truth is winning. Truth will prevail. The bastards are about to fall.
* * *
Comments
Hey Caitlin..this will be applied to both 'left' and 'right' by those pulling the strings.
She was talking about Britain so it's the left there. In the USA it is the right / Trump.
Yes they are getting in our faces.
In reply to Hey Caitlin..this will be… by 07564111
You have to have Schiff-for-Brains to continue to Buy the Lies of the Malcious Seditious Media.
They are lying bastards from the word, "GO!"
I ran into a Command Master Chief Petty Officer tonight - with his young son.
I congratulated him on his accomplishments, and asked, "How does it feel to know that everything your Flagts are telling you are lies?"
Nobody had every confronted him in that way. He was speechless.
However, you could see the wheels turning. I said, "You know that a lot of your buddies are facing being wiped from the face of the planet because Russian military hardware beats Tomahawks that don't make it to their targets, or get shot down by Soviet-era defenses."
"How did you know that?" he replied.
"Because you don't fire 72 missles at the same target. Nobody does that unless they know only a few will make it there, or" I said, "you have to lie like an old, moth-eaten rug to cover-up the fact that so many of the missles you fired never made it to their targets.
"That's really serious, and as one EU liar at the top said, 'When it's really serious, you have to lie.' This is really serious, and they have to lie about it."
"You know that as well as I do.
"There are 26 Flags under criminal investigation in the Pacific theater.
"They're criminals, Command Master Chief. Criminals. Criminals are in command; they are who's deciding if you live another day to see your son grow up."
You know how someone looks at you when they are nailed by the truth, but as the saying goes, you can't persaude a person who is dependent on a lie for his living to suddenly start proclaiming the truth.
That, Dear Ones, is the situation with our military. They know the Flags are criminals, just like the rest of the DC Deep State.
Somehow I believe if he had a way to strip them of their stars, he'd do it in a heartbeat.
Maybe it's time for the US to devolve . . . so honest people of integrity can live in good conscience.
Secession is closer than you think - there is no other way to toss the DS and their coup d'etat Whore Corps, the Malicious Seditious Media, out of our lives.
In reply to ';kj by DownWithYogaPants
What amazes me is how inept they are, and how they think we'll believe their bullshit. The Skripal poisoning was such a botch-job. Couldn't they have at least got their ducks in a row beforehand? Do people really think, if they're stupid enough to believe the Russians were behind them, that a bunch of fucking tweets can swing an election? Do they really think that millennials/first-time voters, born many years after the fall of the Soviet Union, really worry about Corbyn's Cold War misconduct? Brexit showed that fear tactics don't generally work. Because of this bunch of Tory clowns, we will get Comrade Corbyn as PM and then it's back to the 1970s. Strikes, work to rule, inflation, cap in hand to the IMF etc etc. Poor Britain.
In reply to , by MarsInScorpio
Good work Caitlin- agreed on all counts. The use of the "red-scare" color theme is fucking shameful. How dumb do they think we are?
Corbyn is the best leader the UK has had in some time now.
May and her corpora-ristocratic cronies need to go, now.
Russian?! What? He was antisemitic last week. Make yer bloody minds up, The Times
In reply to Good work Caitlin- agreed on… by r0mulus
It's not aimed at 'we': it's aimed at people whose sole source of news is the 'legacy' media.
'We' look at shit like this and think "For fuck's sake - you're trying to get that past us? You have got to be fucking kidding."
But we are not the target audience.
The target audience is the median adult (arguably, slightly below the median - the top decile is not part of the target set, so the appropriate target to capture the largest possible audience is roughly the 47th percentile).
Sadly, the people who craft this stuff know exactly how dumb their target audience is: they spend a small fortune testing their narratives (focus groups and so forth) - their testing paradigm is shit, but it gets it half-right and half-right's enough.
The median adult has an IQ of 100, and that is - objectively - not enough to think your way through the types of propaganda that have always worked. The median audience member will have an IQ slightly below that.
That target audience has always been enough to shift societies towards authoritarianism: it worked in Russia in 1917; it worked in Germany in the 1930s; it has worked throughout the West since the 50s.
Give the median dimbulb someone to hate, tell them to be scared, shove some poorly-crafted propaganda down their throats... job's more or less done.
For some icing on the cake, just tell them that anyone who disagrees with the dominant narrative is unpatriotic/traitorous/a useful idiot.
★ "Remember the Maine";
★ "Huns bayonetting babies";
★ "Remember the Lusitania";
★ "Juden Raus!";
★ the Reichstag Fire;
★ Pearl Harbour;
★ the Yellow Peril;
★ Gulf of Tonkin/Domino Effect/Red Scare;
★ babies from incubators;
★ Saddam's WMD;
★ Assad gassed his own people... yawn.
It's not aimed at us. It's aimed at the median. And it works.
In reply to Good work Caitlin- agreed on… by r0mulus
Applause.
+ Building 7 collapsed all by itself because, crickets. The 9/11 Commision never even mentioned Building 7.
+ The Magic Bullet, flying, up, down, left and right, accounted for all the crazy wounds in JFK's Dallas limo.
In reply to How dumb do they think we… by GeoffreyT
Actually, I think the average UK citizen is very dumb - the consistent lack of quality in the governments the UK elects as a whole reflects this fact.
The UK is screwed - so very, very screwed. Worse than not being able to find a government that's actually fit for purpose, the vast majority of its citizens don't actually care enough about their situation to do anything about it. Curiosity and critical thought are notable by their absence. Alone, that's pretty bad - but what makes a bad situation worse is this whole British attitude of a citizen not needing any papers to prove his/her nationality.
The Windrush scandal is only a very, very small part of this - the much bigger part is the fact that refugees all over the EU would give their eye teeth to get into the UK, because they don't need papers to live there! They can just slip between the cracks, and that's just the way they like it. The average Brit doesn't have much curiosity or drive to change things, so this will just continue. Then there's Brexit, which has been totally mishandled in classic British fashion...
I voted with my feet and left the UK in 2004. My life instantly changed for the better, and I never looked back. Life is short! You can wait your entire life for other people to wake up and smell the coffee, but the last 13+ years have been spent on my terms, not those of the British government or electorate (many of whom are happy with the status quo.)
In reply to Good work Caitlin- agreed on… by r0mulus
And In 'Related News'...
Her Majesty's Govt has now determined that the Monkey's Uncle is, in fact, Russian... a Russian SPY, a Simian Svengali... OMG!!!
Still NYET news YET on the whereabouts of that "Troika Of Trouble-Makers" Tom, Dick & Harry... who - as self-confessed Corbyn "confidants" and suspected moles of the Moscow Maffiya - are wanted for questioning in relation to the dastardly scheme to install above-mentioned mind-controlled monkey as England asst-coach to PURPOSELY LOSE the World Cup in Russia this summer... STAY TUNED... FFS!!
I'm a Russian spy and I control the world!
Muhaha! Come and get me!
Tory Govt panicking: "May" Day! "May" Day!
Full spectrum dominance. Corbyn must have spoken about reforming the banking/financial/money system within earshot of an electronic device.
Now, Corbyn must go!!!
Who is winning? Is the beast turning against her rider, mighty Babylon: the hammer of the whole earth and the great city that has made all the merchants and seafaring men wealthy? Be careful for what you wish. Some day soon you may wail and cry at the sight of Babylon burning. "What city was like the great city? Who will buy our goods?" You might ask. "What has happened to that Great Whore standing in the water who has made all the nations drunk?"
The "Russia hysteria" did not migrate over the pond to the UK - historically speaking, it is Britain where it has the greater foothold.
We just utilize "Russia hysteria" here in US to sell arms and justify the corruption in our politics - practical stuff.
Fuck you indeed. The masses are no longer buying the narrative.
The deep state is made by idiots as we can now clearly see. You have to be stupid a lot to try and spin the same lame story over and over again. The deep state being made by idiots makes me happy and afraid. Happy, because it is possible to fight them, and afraid because I think they will launch the nukes if they are cornered.
Fun times.
It is probably the most dangerous time now, though. They are cornered. They know it.
The most dangerous animal is one that is cornered.
In reply to Fun times. It is probably… by quadraspleen
Neck shot in 5...4...3...
In reply to Fun times. It is probably… by quadraspleen
Those Russians really are supermen. They have enough time and energy to run their own enormous country as well as every other country on the Earth as well. Amazing.
Wow wasn't Corbyn an Anti-Semite last week and now he is a Russin stooge, next week they wil say he hates Football, Bangers and mash and wants France to will the world cup!