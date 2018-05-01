German Foreign Minister Demands IAEA Analyze Israel's Evidence Against Iran

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to review Israeli accusations against Iran "as soon as possible," in order to "clarify whether it actually provides evidence of a violation," reports Bild.

After the Israeli revelations about a secret continuation of the Iranian nuclear agreement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has now spoken up. Maas said to BILD: "Israel's security is at the center of German politics. That is why we will analyze the Israeli information carefully. " He now called for a thorough review - and a check on the Iranian plants: "The Vienna nuclear agreement with Iran is not based on good faith, but on complete control. Now, as soon as possible, the International Atomic Energy Agency must get access to the Israeli information and clarify whether it actually provides evidence of a violation of the agreement. " -Bild.de (translated)

Maas spoke against ditching the nuclear deal with Iran, "Precisely because we can not tolerate an Iranian grip on nuclear weapons, the control mechanisms of the Vienna Agreement must be grasped and maintained," he told Bild. Bloomberg adds that the French Foreign Ministry would like the IAEA to access the documents as well.

On Monday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of secretly developing and building nuclear weapons - unveiling a cache of 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs containing evidence of Iran's alleged "atomic archive" of documents on its nuclear program. Israel claims that the files prove that Tehran ran a secret program, called Project Amad, to "test and build nuclear weapons."

While Iranian leaders have long said their nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, Netanyahu claimed this was not the case according to tens of thousands of pages of documents, which he said were copied from a "highly secret location" in Iran.

“These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said. “The files prove that.”

He says the US has vouched for the authenticity of the secret archive obtained by Israel, and that it would make the documents available to the UN atomic agency and other countries.

A senior Israeli official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had informed Trump on March 5 about alleged evidence seized by Israel in what Netanyahu on Monday presented as a “great intelligence achievement”. Trump agreed at the meeting that Israel would publish the information before May 12, the date by which he is due to decide whether the United States should quit the nuclear deal with Iran, an arch foe of both countries, the Israeli official said. -Reuters

Others, however, have suggested Netanyahu is once again "crying wolf" - hence the skeptcism by some.

BREAKING: The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times. pic.twitter.com/W7saODfZDK — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018

Shortly after Netanyahu's speech, President Trump addressed reporters at the White House with the following comments on the Iran revelations and nuclear deal, from Bloomberg:

*TRUMP SAYS HE SAW PARTS OF NETANYAHU'S SPEECH ON IRAN

*TRUMP DECLINES TO SAY WHAT HE'LL DO ON IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

*TRUMP LEAVES OPEN POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING NEW IRAN DEAL

*TRUMP SAYS HE HAS BEEN `100% RIGHT' ON IRAN SO FAR

Trump on the Iran deal:



“I'm not telling you what I'm doing, but a lot of people think they know. And on or before the 12th we'll make a decision. That doesn't mean we won't negotiate a real agreement.” pic.twitter.com/zctqdnm79e — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 30, 2018

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says allegations made by the Israel prime minister are lies aiming to deceive people and some governments, state-run FARS reports.

"The speech of Netanyahu and some American circles behind him are mere false claims that don’t matter"

Meanwhile, Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, said Israeli presentation accusing Iran of hiding a secret nuclear arms project shows how far it is willing to go to end the nuclear deal: "We are prepared for all scenarios. But this really shows how much the Americans, the Zionist regime and the Saudis are worried about the opportunities that the nuclear deal provides Iran and the lengths they’ll go to stop it,” he said in comments aired on state TV.

Araghchi called the presentation “laughable” and says Israel has used an “old, worn-out scenario.”