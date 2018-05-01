"How Did We Get Here...?"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, billed as a celebration of the First Amendment and a tribute to journalists who “speak truth to power,” has to be the worst advertisement in memory for our national press corps.
Comedian Michelle Wolf, the guest speaker, recited one filthy joke after another at the expense of President Trump and his people, using words that would have gotten her kicked out of school not so long ago.
Media critic Howard Kurtz said he had “never seen a performance like that,” adding that Wolf “was not only nasty but dropping F-bombs on live television.” Some of her stuff was grungier than that.
The anti-Trump media at the black-tie dinner laughed and whooped it up, and occasionally “oohed” as Wolf went too far even for them, lending confirmation to Trump’s depiction of who and what they are.
While the journalistic elite at the black-tie dinner was reveling in the raw sewage served up by Wolf, Trump had just wrapped up a rally in Michigan.
The contrast between the two assemblies could not have been more stark. We are truly two Americas now.
“Why would I want to be stuck in a room with a bunch of fake-news liberals who hate me?” said Trump in an email to supporters, adding that he would much rather “spend the evening with my favorite deplorables who love our movement and love America.”
Her objective in arranging this year’s dinner, said WHCA president Margaret Talev, was “in unifying the country,” but “we may have fallen a little bit short on that goal.” The lady has a gift for understatement.
With revulsion at Wolf’s performance coming in strong on Sunday, journalists began to call for a halt to inviting comedians, with some urging an end to the annual dinner that Trump has twice boycotted.
These dinners are becoming “close to suicidal for the press’s credibility,” writes Margaret Sullivan in The Washington Post.
How did the White House Correspondents’ Association descend to this depth?
In 1962, along with friends at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, this writer hung out outside the dinner, as we talked to legendary Pulitzer Prize-wining investigative reporter Clark Mollenhoff.
A memorable evening and though most of the press there had probably been JFK voters in 1960, these journalists would never have sat still for Saturday night’s festival of contempt.
Nor has the older Gridiron dinner descended to this depth.
A white-tie affair at the Statler Hilton, it is put on by the Gridiron Club, one of whose rules is, “Women are always present.” Nothing is to be said from the podium that might affront a lady. And the jokes from the rival party speakers are to “singe, but not burn.”
What happened to the WHCA dinner? The evening has become less a celebration of the First Amendment than a celebration of the press themselves, how wonderful they are and how indispensable they are to our democracy.
Yet in the eyes of tens of millions of their countrymen, they are seen not as “speaking truth to power,” but as using their immense power over American communications to punish their enemies, advance their own agendas, and, today, bring down a president.
The press denounces Trump for calling the media “the enemy of the people.” But is there any doubt that the mainstream media are, by and large, enemies of Trump and looking to Robert Mueller to solve their problem?
Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ dinner recalls to mind T.S. Eliot’s insight that, “Things reveal themselves passing away.”
It was saturated with detestation of Trump, his people, and what they represent.
How did we get here?
Like our cultural elite in Hollywood and the arts, and our academic elite in the Ivy League, our media elite is a different breed than we knew in the Eisenhower-Kennedy era. Our institutions passed through the great cultural, social and moral revolution of the late 20th century, and they have emerged different on the other side.
Most of the Washington press corps at that dinner have next to nothing in common with the folks who voted for Trump and cheered him in Michigan. And Hillary Clinton surely spoke for many of the Beltway media laughing at Wolf’s jokes when she said:
“(Y)ou could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. … The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic … (Trump) tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.”
It’s good to know what folks really think of you.
Perhaps, rather than seeking to create a synthetic unity, those who so deeply and viscerally disagree — on politics, morality, culture and even good and evil — ought peacefully to go their separate ways.
We both live in the USA, but we inhabit different countries.
Comments
Agreed. Our media elite are definitely a different (((breed))). They're not different in ownership since Eisenhower, however... only different in the depths of their depravity. It's taken several decades to degrade their audience to the sewer level that we wallow in today. Articles like this simply refuse to mention the nature and essence of that breed. Their demoniac parasitism... their lust to control all thoughts and actions... their sadistic pleasure in destroying all that is moral and civilized.
Yes... they are an alien breed to be sure.
taxonomic breakdown: family, Media; genus, Elite; species, Scum
In reply to Agreed. our media by J S Bach
"How Did We Get Here...?"
Well, the DESTROYERS of the world perverted American culture.
In reply to taxonomic breakdown: family,… by small axe
"How did we get here?"
Thats simple, If you read C. Wright Mills' The Power Elite, the media are agents of the deep state, the CIA, CFR, etc.
Look at how many journalists are members of CFR!
They want it.
Ashkenazi/Khazarian Jooz
In reply to "How did we get here?" Thats… by Mustafa Kemal
All you Jew haters here. smh Amazing how you wish to be ruled by arabs.
You do realize you're members of the new nazi party, right? BDS?
Flame away. I'm old and don't give a shit.
In reply to Ashkenazi/Khazarian Jooz by FreeShitter
I will just leave this here...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bX3EZCVj2XA
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America.
Speaks to the socialism uprising etc. Libtards as the useful idiots etc. Something to think about in the very least...
Excellent video RIckety Rekt,
Right on
In reply to I will just leave this here… by Rickety Rekt
The bigger the empire, the bigger the crimes.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The Anglo Zionist beast wants full spectrum global domination. What did you expect? Them to be responsible and not abuse this power?
Its going down. And people must be punished for its crimes. Otherwise, in a world of rampant injustice, we all know what happens sooner or later....
The media crack head whores are way over paid and will do anything to continue, being a crack head whore and collecting the (soon-to-be-worthless) almighty dollar.
In my time in journalsim facts mattered. There were of course people and organisations which used the media to peddle their causes (I wrote press releases, too) but generally the media was not of a pre-determined bent.
Nowadays you find network/newspaper X with a bent towards one ideology/propaganda, network/newspaper Y bent towards the other ideology/propaganda. So you have to look at several, which is a bother.
The worst example is the WSJ with their unsourced propaganda bits. They draw on their good reputation under the previous owners to make 'wisdom' look credible.
But that's when lying meant you lied-not misspoke.
In reply to In my time in journalsim… by uhland62
White House Correspondence dinner is a fucking joke.
When you think the media could not sink any lower, it does.
Pathetic,
That's why some call them presstitudes
What happened to reason, common sense, logic and facts? Emotional garbage and non-evidence-based shilling is the new journalism! There is simply too much at stake for greedy little fuckers who want it all and want it now.
Hire a couple of CIA staff writers, pay out bribes, issue directives to suppress certain topics, keep the sheep distracted with visceral reptilian and mammalian brain impulses while hanging the neo-cortex out to dry, and there's your fucking dumbocracy and freedumb.
Reading MSM to gain an understanding of how the world works? The only thing you will gain is an insight into their shameless methods of manipulation and a tendency to want to puke.
In reply to White House Correspondence… by 107cicero
There was 20x more coverage of this event than there was the bombing of Syria by Israel. That’s today’s journalism.
In reply to White House Correspondence… by 107cicero
“Speaking truth to power.” Yeah, right.
How about: “Sucking up to power.”
Or: “Concealing truths, so those with absolute power get to keep it.”
Or: “We’re in the club. You’re not. We’re better and smarter than you hahaha”
We got here because the peeps who have a clue and want to change things are outnumbered. Sadly outnumbered by majestic proportions. The peeps who are on to the game struggle daily against the giant cloud of slumbering media consuming drones who respond like Pavlov's dog to the mass produced trigger stories out of moloch HQ aka NYC.
We got here by sitting on our asses and doing nothing while letting those who hate this country take power. But we were comfortable with fridges full of food and heat and air conditioning. Little by little they took over and we were blissfully unaware.
Now a small red-pilled percentage is trying to fight the powers that be, while the rest is still immersed in iPhones, x-box and whatever, thinking whatever they are told to and doing whatever they are ordered to.
In short order, you're fucked, and it's not until the 401k is gone and the heat is turned off that people wake the fuck up.
Or maybe it's when the hammers batter down your door.
You know, only 3% of the population fought in the Revolutionary War, so it's nothing new. A lot were even siding with Britain.
How many WH correspondents are there anyway? Too damn many, and they all say the same thing.
Exactly! They all line up to tell us what is happening behind the doors as if they are not in the loop. Its magic!
Sort of like Pat Buchanan is a member of the big club but pretends he is an outsider.
PB is a scumbag of the highest order, a knight of malta. Fuck him and the RCC demon he road in on.
In reply to How many WH correspondents… by Give Me Some Truth
Its the fiat crack. Really greed does that to everyone. Teachers, cops, state and federal workers, GM, Tesla, Mic, Drs, wallstreet everyone.
They say every man has a price. Well if you could print you really can by all their loyalty.
That stall thing?
The hippies were foolish children grown into stupid adults.
That had stupid kids.
In reply to The hippies were foolish… by Reaper
The media is about as respected as members of Congress and that's on a good day.
Who watches TV news? Well sure Grandpa and Grandma do but they read the newspaper too.