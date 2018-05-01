Iran Blasts "Child Killer" Netanyahu After Nuclear Program Accusations

In a predictably furious response to a presentation delivered Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran's Foreign Ministry denounced allegations that the Islamic Republic had been carrying on its nuclear program in secret, calling Netanyahu "an infamous liar" and accusing him of being the head of a "child-killing Zionist regime," according to a statement published in English on Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.
The statement was attributed to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister’s Monday speech against Iran, calling Netanyahu’s move a propagandistic one and one of his most recent theatrical presentations on Iran’s "secret" nuclear program.
In a Tuesday statement, Qassemi described Netanyahu’s claims as worn-out, useless and shameful. He added that such remarks are futile efforts by a "broke and infamous liar who has had nothing to offer except lies and deceits."
He further noted that Zionist leaders see the survival of their "illegal regime", which is established based on lies, in viewing others as a threat using battered charlatanism of the ignorance age and unawareness of the world’s public opinion.
Qassemi also stressed that the futility and uselessness of such claims is now obvious more than ever.
"Netanyahu and the notorious, child-killing Zionist regime must have reached the basic understanding that the people of the world have enough awareness and cognisance," he added.
In a series of tweets, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif ridiculed Netanyahu's accusations, noting that the Israeli prime minister appeared to have "coodinated the timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12." President Trump has set a self-imposed deadline of May 12 for the renegotiating of the Iran deal.
Pres. Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to “nix” the deal. How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump’s impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover. https://t.co/5gxmmZcrF7— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018
Zarif also slammed "the boy who can't stop crying wolf" as at it again, referring to the "cartoon fiasco" at the United Nations, stating "you can only fool some of the people so many times."
BREAKING: The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times. pic.twitter.com/W7saODfZDK— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018
Credibility aside, Netanyahu triggered a rally in oil prices when he accused Iran of secretly developing and building nuclear weapons in violation of the JCPOA. During his presentation, Netanyahu claimed he had 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs, which he said comprised an "atomic archive" of documents on Iran's nuclear program that had been taken from inside the country.
Iran wasn't the only country to doubt the allegations. Berlin also responded skeptically to Iran's allegations.
Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the German government, said that while "the international community had doubts" about Iran’s compliance, it was paramount that they adopt "an unprecedented, thorough and robust surveillance system."
The International Atomic Energy Agency, whose responsibility it is to monitor Iran's compliance, refused to comment on the allegations.
While experts confirmed that most of Bibi's big reveal had been previously known, many admitted that the presentation would be "hugely helpful for Trump" as it "builds the public case for Trump to blow up the Iran deal on May 12 by reimposing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and central bank." Though, of course, Netanyahu insisted that "no one" is seeking a war with Iran.
In other words, Netanyahu provided the media with cover to cheer the next regional conflict: that between the US, its allies, Saudi Arabia and of course Israel on one side and Iran, Syria, Russia, and potentially China on the other. A conflict with the potential to metastasize into an all-out world war. While the White House released a statement validating Netanyahu's findings, it refused to say whether it had made up its mind on whether to cancel the Iran deal.
Here is an article that looks at the main reason why Benjamin Netanyahu wants a war with Iran:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/05/bibis-folly-benjamin-netanyahu-irans.html
Given his track record for inaccurately predicting the ability of Israel’s enemies to develop nuclear weapons, Washington would be unwise to be dragged into Bibi’s latest folly.
That was about Iran? I thought Netayahu was doing a scene from Fiddler on the Roof.
Qassemi gets it.
It's ironic that Iran blames Israel of "killing children" while they themselves are hanging teenage boys from construction cranes for the crime of being gay...
http://www.nationalturk.com/en/iranian-homosexuals-ga-flee-to-turkey-to…
Not nearly so bad of a crime as sniping random toddlers like you chimps like to do. At least they get a warning and can make a choice not to engage in the banned behavior.
Persians are a far less violent version of desert monkey than you.
And don't hear Iran directly denying anything either. Caught red handed.
Nope, that's "Missler on the Roof"
Yeah, I noticed that. Also noticed that Iran didn't offer to open everything up to the world for inspection, either - so one has to ask what they are hiding.
Iran might allow that to happen right after the filth in jizrael allows the same access to its facilities.
What's with this guy's use of billboard-sized messages and human-sized letters to make a point? He's kinda like the old children's show gent, Mr. Rogers. Can you spell "Iran Lied"? "Sure. I know you can."
And I wonder why he didn't used a more positive approach and have his billboard read, "Jews Told The Truth". I guess even HE realizes that such a statement is far more absurd than the former... even to the most gullible bible-belt goy.
'SHILL DETECTED.'
In reply to Not nearly so bad of a crime… by tmosley
Jews are nothing but sneaky, neurotic Muslims.
Never happened. Pure imagination.
Not to mention projection - because that is what Palestinians want to do to Jewish children.
The jews and the Sunni are the most violent of the desert monkeys that is for certain.
Amazing the thirst they have for bloodshed right on their borders. Really not very smart. But if they were smart, they probably wouldn't act like violent chimpanzees chasing down and eating members of rival chimp factions.
People understand this truth now.
ZeroHedge started with "End the Fed!"
But years later, we now groc.
Rothschild has twin Lucifarian monsters that have enslaved and brought endlessly financed wars: Central Banking Cartel and Israel.
Wars used to end when the money ran out but Rothschild's Central Banking Cartel has pushed all these false flag goyim wars. The strongest and brightest of Europe have been killed off. We are genetically retarded and must rebuild our gene pool. The Khazars have continued to breed, not the brightest or wisest, but the cunning and clever. Meanwhile, the Trivium has been removed for over 100 years and Cultural Marxism has dumbed down every living Westerner.
Time to reclaim our Humanity before that too it destroyed by Transhumanism - that road leads to lower human consciousness.
Very well said. And so true. Cunning and clever is of a lower spiritual order.
In order for the world to live, Zionism must die.
Exactly This.
Iran is correct, Netanyahu is a child killer.
The plans of Israeli Zionists
and US Exceptionalists coincide.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-syrian-crisis-escalates-u-s-hegemony-…
Really got to hand it to Mossad for getting the Iranian nuclear library out of the country like that. Great work.
And look at all those shiny CD's! (of which the data could fit into a hard-drive that could fit in a breast pocket.)
Yes, they even have 2 TB USB flash drives. But I guess that's not as impressive looking when you're trying to show off how much evidence you have. This whole thing is so bogus and the timing highly suspicious and convenient.
Isn't Iran that keeps chanting death to America?
Cocksuckers!
"Iran." It was probably people paid by some zionist, just like rabble-rousers here are paid by Soros.
They wouldn't be chanting that anyway, If the US didn't give Israel billions and billions in military foreign aid a year.
Yeah Iran meant death to the American Government ie CONgress and Clintion etc, NOT to the American people par se!
How do you think they are waging war?
'Mooslim Brotherhood style' is with holy war and High Capacity Automatic assault vehicles and fentanyl. They have no tactical nukes and it won't be members of Congress that will be getting flattened like pancakes, OD'ing or shot up at a country music concert. Wake up bruh, when they say "Death to America" they mean YOU.
Dill-minded moron is at it again.
Lets see. The CIA overthrew Mossadegh in 1953, who was elected by Iranians to nationalize the oil sector that was getting pillaged by the Anglo-American cartel. They forcibly put the Shah puppet in power, who oppressed Iranians using the SAVAK. He was supported by Mossad as well. Then the Iranians removed this foreign puppet and the Anglo Zionazis pushed Saddam to invade Iran in 1980 in a brutal 10 year war killing almost a million Iranians.
But sure, tell us about what heroes you fuckers are that deserve a hug.
Time to level Iran and be done with these scumbags.
Drag them thar knuckles son
Agreed...
Iran needs to show a strung-up cartoon Jesus. "Jews killed the god"!
If we are going to talk about the Jewish hierarchy and Jesus according to the Bible Jesus came to save the Jews and only the Jews. They rejected him as the Messiah so Jesus extended his salvation to all of us. You are not grateful for that?
Jesus arose from the dead so they did not actually kill him, not that they didn't try.
1000% wrong.
The Juden were a tribe of Israel. But not all Israelites are Juden. Nor is the Old Testament "about the Jews," it's about the Israelites, the descendants of the 12 sons of Israel. That interpretation is the Scofield Bible bullshit, paid for by Zionists a century ago, to co-opt gullible Christians.
Not another ounce of blood or money to the false bandit Satanic so called nation of Israel. In fact, it is time for America to get Her money back from these abomination bloodsuckers who are sucking the very life out of the "cow" Gentile nation just like the abomination Dracula cult they are. Did you know that the entire amount of the U.S. deficit, over 21 trillion, is missing? One guess as to who stole it. There is no United States. The Satanic Zionist Jews have and are bleeding it dry.
In order for the world to live, Zionism must die. And this is exactly what will happen. The world doesn't know it yet, but already this is underway. Enough ladies and gentlemen. Get that lying possessed evil yahoo back to Poland without Judaism. The historical black plague of Judaism was only Satanism and will no longer be allowed. Time to cure the disease. Really, the entire Jewish Religion needs to be burned down to the ground like the black plague upon humanity it was. It will need to rise anew from its ashes to rejoin humanity.
The Jews are the Master Robbers of the Modern Age - Napoleon
Corral the world's fifty richest Jews and there will be no more wars - Henry Ford
Well stated...... Thank you. +1000
What deal? The document was not signed by Iran nor ratified by the U.S. Senate as all inter nation "deals" (Treaties by definition) are required to be. This whole "deal" thing is a sham.
Iran lied? What about all that money we gave them? At night...in secret....on crates?
Tell Obama that.
Sometimes DEATH is the only answer.
There is so much hatred in that part of the world it's likely going to have to burn itself out.
I fear the same will happen here.
Peaceful coexistence exists only in those lulls where we are simply tired of killing.
Once rested, back on the war path.
There is no hatred between the gentile races and the majority of Semitic races. The Jews are the ones stirring the pot of witches brew all over the world.
How could anyone defend Iran?
the Tylers do it every day...same with Russia
How could anyone defend Israhell?
None of us believe Bibi's bullshitting
[which he no doubt plagiarized from Colin Powell]
so we can all go back to what we were doing before being interrupted by fake news.
The Western globalist billionaires and elites are ultimately responsible for any aggression coming from Israel. If they can conquer and control Iran and take over its oil and gas reserves, risking the fate of the millions of people in Iran, Syria and in Israel, then the losses to them will be incidental. The Western-globalist-Zio-hawk Axis no doubt feels it has to act now against Iran in case everything settles down in the ME with the Syrian war cooling off. Any expansion of Israeli turf or getting control of resources to the north would be stymied with further waiting and allowing both Syrian and Iranian defense systems to be further fortified. The Israelis appear to be completely confident that if they can instigate a war with Iran that it will be backed by the US, the UK, France and other NATO nations.
That confidence could only come from the Western elites running things. However, after their last fizzled false-flag poison-gas attack in Syria, the support by many NATO nations for more Axis aggression may not be that solid. So what does the Israeli tough talk and threats mean at this time? Perhaps it means that Israel is in the process of concocting a massive and much more sophisticated false-flag attack, like the taking out of a US war ship and blaming Iran for starting the war.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
Our Lady of Fatima said in 1917 that Russia would be the instrument chosen by God to punish the world for its sins. THat fire sent from heaven that Ezechiel 39 And Apocalypse 20 speak about are those new Russian weapons that God is going to use.
spooky ghost stories , mediated by an apparition, from an angry demented imaginary god... is no way to disperse foreign policy
I take it you prefer foreign policy that is dispersed by spooks to amass the imaginary value of fiat inflated by the apparition of debt.
It’s God’s foreign policy. He has patiently put up with them for thousands of years. He is fed up.
Pure BS. There was and is no God in charge of this planet. We are left to our own devices and the consequences.
ZH logic:
Iran= good
Israel= bad
common sense logic:
Iran= bad
Israel= bad