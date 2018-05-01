"It's A Historic Day": The US Economic Expansion Is Now The Second Longest On Record

In addition to bringing May Day which, as Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid describes as "the day people danced around a maypole in funny outfits and generally partake in outdoor celebratory activities but if yesterday was anything to go by in London anyone going outside was likely to need to dance just to prevent frost bite", the start of the new month marks a far more "historic" occasion: as we previewed three weeks ago, with the ticking over of the monthly calendar, this US economic expansion now becomes the outright second longest in history with data going back over 164 years and 34 business cycles.
According to Deutsche Bank's calculations, at 107 months the current expansion just nudged ahead of the long 1960s expansion, and will beat the 1990s expansion for the title of longest expansion in history if it extends past July next year.
What is notable is that as discussed before, the last four expansions (since the early 1980s) have all been long ones and are all in the top 6 longest of all time. Why have they been so long? According to Reid it’s largely due to demographics and globalization colliding.
The global labour force has naturally surged since 1980 with China deciding to integrate itself into the global economy at almost the same point. China thus dumped an additional billion of low paid labour on the world. This has helped structurally depress global wages for three and a half decades and meant that policy hasn’t needed to be tightened as early in the last four cycles as through most of history.
While these factors have helped prolong these business cycles, the risk is that we’re just past peak global labor now and therefore subsequent cycles will see wage pressures, clashing demographics, labor shortages, rising yields and general market instability. Which is why Deutsche closes on a pessimistic note: "So the days of super long business cycles may be over so enjoy this one while it lasts."
Or maybe not: as we also showed last month, according to the latest CBO forecast, the US is now expected to not have a recession any time until Dec. 31, 2028, which would imply that the CBO expects the current expansion to last no less than 234 months (since June 30, 2009), which would make it nearly 20 years long...
... and double the longest period without economic contraction in history, effectively unleashing an era of global peace and prosperity. Good luck with that.
Comments
Lies, damn lies and Economics......
Just think where we'd be if we'd printed another 10 trillion! A coupla more wars for Israel might just push it over the top. Wolf Blitzer is at the temple right now praying for just that.
He's dipping his hands in the babies blood bénetier as we speak.
Tax revenues decline over 20% during a recession, spending grows 20%+. The US is already running record deficits:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan/
Wolf Blitzer is the May poster boy for euthanasia
Celebrating the Amerikan lie
"Laugh Track Deafening !!!!"
Its pretty easy to break records when all of the data is made up. Well done chaps!
Yes, of course, GDP will double by 2023. Easy peasy.
Blowing a bubble is not an economic expansion.
My Bucky update....you know those worthless dollars and all that no one wants..lol
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/v/vQTktxeg.png
You are really trying rack up those bad karma points with your ZH comments, huh?
Just keeping the stackers happy ha ha ha good luck assholes.
Some animals are being readied 4 extinction
Sure they are, keep holding your breath and keep filling your boat.
Thanks, President Obama, for being responsible for the vast majority of our current economic expansion.
Ya sure Cunt, go look at the charts, the only thing the house nigger did was expand the money supply.
Replace "economic expansion" with CTRL-P, tyler.
implosion by 2021
this is code for...
it's REALLY gonna hurt this time,when it all crashes
Perception is reality. This is all about DT, greatest President in US history.
and just think nightfall hasnt even arrived yet, a promised 30 year expansion, cant ya just wait.
Economic expansion? The only thing I see is debt expansion, propaganda expansion, criminality expansion, empty commercial premises expansion and homelessness expansion. I live in the UK but I'm pretty sure it's the same shit in the US.
My wife's behind also expanded :-(
More cushion for the pushing?
Biggest fraud in history.
Ben Bernanke - the original duracell bunny.
Clearly the Economy is signaling, Go out and get that McMansion on a ARM. LOL
Joy!
You complainers just don't know a good thing when you see it!
"the US is now expected to not have a recession any time until Dec. 31, 2028"
No probs! Just recalculate with new and improved stats and the boom will continue for-eva!
This is absolute garbage. Its the longest period of stagnation in U.S. history. And, what are these cryptic parameters for determining expansion? (They don't really say). If they are basing it on how the Stock Markets are doing, that is the poorest indicator of determining expansion, because markets are always reactive to events, not predictive. But, the American unemployment figures stand at 95 million out of the workforce, (highest at anytime since records were kept), trade deficits continue to grow, exports are down, GDP for manufacturing is struggling to make 7% without fudging the figures, when in the 1960's it was 34%, the dollar today is only worth 16 cents of a 1970 dollar, we have a nation debt of $21 trillion, as compared to $341 billion in 1970. Those are some of the true measures of how the economy is really doing. So, where is the "economic expansion"?
Many words, many lies