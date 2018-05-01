Taiwan "Won't Bow Down To China Pressure"; Plans To Purchase 108 US Abrams Tanks

Taiwan "will not bow down to pressure from Beijing" Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says, but "will work with friendly nations to uphold regional peace and stability and ensure our rightful place in the international community."
His exclamation came after news that the Dominican Republic had broken ties with Taipei and established formal relations with Beijing, expressing "deep regret" that the Dominican Republic had "set aside 77 years of partnership" in order "to accept deceptive promises of investment and aid from China."
Taiwan's presidential office also issued a statement criticizing the Chinese government for "exacerbating tension in the Taiwan Strait" just as international society was working to promote reconciliation and dialogue, "including in the Korean Peninsula."
Which prompted questioning by a panel of legislators on Monday, with Tsai Shih-Ying of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, asking the National Defence Minister Yen Teh-fa for details surrounding Taiwan’s military program to procure a new modern main battle tank.
Yen told Tsai that Taiwan’s military would soon make a bid to purchase M1A2 tanks, an American third-generation main battle tank — the most modern armored tank in the world, from the Pentagon in the second half of 2018.
Yen also stated that the American tanks could help transfer technology to the island’s defense industry, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported, as quoted by South China Morning Post.
“The Taiwan Strait is very likely to replace the Korean peninsula as the hottest flashpoint in the region,” he warned.
“In response to the changing situation, Taiwan’s military has also increased its combat readiness.”
“In one or two months, China will hold more long-range military training and increase combined forces operations when engaged in such activities in waters near Taiwan,” Yen said when responding to another lawmaker Chiang Chi-chen about Beijing’s increased military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea.
Relations between Beijing and Taipei have collapsed since President Tsai Ing-wen, of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, was elected to office last year. As a result, Beijing has flexed its military muscles by sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and bombers to circumnavigate the island.
To make matters worse, President Trump signed the “Taiwanese Travel Act,” which promotes official visits to Taiwan by government officials at all levels with an emphasis on “national security officials.”
The new law infuriated Chinese President Xi Jinping, who lashed out at the Trump administration during a speech last month and warned, “any actions and tricks to split China are doomed to failure and will meet with the people’s condemnation and the punishment of history.”
Since the start of this year, the Liaoning, the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) only operational aircraft carrier, conducted numerous military exercises around Taiwan on January 04, March 20 and April 19.
In President Tsai’s first national defense review report in December, the Taiwanese government expanded its war preparations around coastal areas for fears of a Chinese invasion.
As quoted by South China Morning Post, Taiwan’s United Daily News reported that the islands defense ministry could be ordering “two battalions, or 108, M1A2 tanks, but the army hoped Taipei could buy more.”
In 2016, the M1A2 Abrams was given an estimated quote of about $8.92 million per tank, adjusted for inflation from the FY’99. Simple math shows, Taiwan could be spending around $1 billion on American main battle tanks in the second half of this year.
South China Morning Post explains how Taipei has been searching for “surplus U.S. Army M1 tanks to replace its M60s,” but has been hesitant about the upgrades because of the island’s mountainous interior and coastal wetlands. Further, there are concerns that the island’s infrastructure, such as bridges and roadways could have difficulty supporting the 65-ton tank.
While Taiwan could be the flashpoint for the next global war, it seems as the Armed Forces of Taiwan are now preparing for a Chinese invasion by ordering a billion dollars worth of American main battle tanks. War could be coming to Taiwan; North Korea was just one giant distraction.
If a Chinese invasion of Taiwan did occur, here is an excellent video of the American M1 Abrams versus the Chinese Type 99 tank:
Taiwan jet fighters could take out China's entire "navy" in 24 hours.
How many S-300 and 400 does the PLA have?
In reply to Taiwan jet fighters could… by ???ö?
WTF is an island going to do with tanks?
In reply to How many S-300 and 400 does… by francis scott …
MIC 'wining'
In reply to WTF is an island going to do… by Pearson365
Taiwan is a VERY LARGE island - like the size of England. It's probably three times the size of Israel, with three times the number of people. It is an extremely prosperous "Country" which much industry; very similar to S. Korea. From 1946 until 1972 it was a proud member of the United Nations. Then, in a cowardly act of "Nixon diplomacy", in order to placate the Communist Chinese, we agreed to expel Taiwan from the U.N. - and by implication agreed it was part of China. And for this "opening to China", Nixon was applauded ! ? One of many American blunders !
In reply to WTF is an island going to do… by Pearson365
The military of Taiwan vs China:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
In reply to Taiwan is a VERY LARGE… by Recriminator
Time for Formosa to go back to Mama Dragon and the local noodles who don't like it to move to some USSAN Chinatown in Slumville USSA. Problem solved!
More petroyuan please!
In reply to How many S-300 and 400 does… by francis scott …
Get with the programme people. Empires are created using money, not tanks.
10 years and Taiwan will be applying for entry to the "Asio", the hot new common Asia wide currency system.
In reply to How many S-300 and 400 does… by francis scott …
What about the subs, genius?
In reply to Taiwan jet fighters could… by ???ö?
It does not matter, Taiwan could not win a ground war against a Chinese invasion.
The only hope Taiwan would have is a nuclear deterrent. But that will never happen because the Chinese will not invade Taiwan. Right now there is open travel between the two countries, and a lot of business is conducted between residents of both. I have a Taiwanese friend who lives in Taipei and his son runs a hedge fund in Shanghai.
Unless I am very wrong, all that is said in both Chinas is meant for political consumption. The real story is that Taiwan and China work together more than they are at odds. Someday the two may merge back into one country, and as a country with a long history, mainland China is not in any rush to force that reunion as they feel it is a natural outcome that will happen of its own accord over time.
In reply to Taiwan jet fighters could… by ???ö?
Taiwan needs to be liberated from Russian occupation and given back to the US.
John McC.
In reply to It does not matter, Taiwan… by Harry Lightning
An island nation buying tanks to defend against the Chinese. Brilliant! The Hetzer would be just as useful as an Abrams ffs.
In reply to Taiwan jet fighters could… by ???ö?
Silly garbage. China could move in and take Formosa back and with it all that bandit Chiang Kai-sheks stolen Chinese gold. In a day or two the island could be liberated even if the Chinese army used only spoons.
http://therealasset.co.uk/nationalist-china-gold/
In reply to Taiwan jet fighters could… by ???ö?
Nice idea.... Why buy 108 battle tanks then, if that is really the case?
Prepare for contingency?
I would not be surprised if there will be an official recognition of Taiwan , abandoning the one China idea ..
I mean... The travel directive is quite telling, is it not?
In reply to Taiwan jet fighters could… by ???ö?
If Taiwan is buying tanks they must be preparing
for an invasion. And not of the mainland.
I'm not a military strategist. Would one of them explain to me how tanks are used defending an island?
If you position them right, you can keep the island from tipping over.
In reply to I'm not a military… by Pernicious Gol…
Or if they drive it over some mud hole they can make a bridge out of them.
In reply to If you position them right,… by Implied Violins
The Taiwanese are sending a message to the PRC - nuke us or don't bother because we'll fight for every inch. If the Chinese thought they could take the Taiwan with limited impact they would have done it by now. It's also politically unpalatable for the PRC to kill a shit load of Taiwanese because they're generally liked by the mainland.
In reply to I'm not a military… by Pernicious Gol…
The same way they are used everywhere. An island is just land surrounded by water. Tanks are primarily used to fight other tanks and infantry. 108 tanks are a pretty small number and therefore defensive in nature..
In reply to I'm not a military… by Pernicious Gol…
Bitch, you need 108 megatonners.
US puppets everywheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeere
what are all of these puppets(Japan, S Korea, Taiwan, E. Europe, etc) going to do when Uncle Sam goes tits up?
In reply to US puppets… by Labworks
Leopard 2a7>M1A2
Glad to see this production line extended.
I just finished a tin of sardines. I'll sell the can to Taiwan for a measly $1000. It isn't susceptible to EMP effects; is more mobile; contains some residual omega-3's; and will float upside-down if needed. Much more cost effective.
There are about 7 million men in Taiwan between 18-65 (Total population 23 million).
China can send 10 men for every one Taiwanese man and manually pick them up and move them out of the way.
I doubt China cares to invade Taiwan, and if they want Taiwan there is nothing that can stop them. In fact, I suspect that within a decade China will be able to get anything they want without anyone being able to stop them.
Troop numbers in modern warfare isn't that big an advantage. China simply at this point doesn't have a navy to get a sufficient number of troops to be able to land in Taiwan. That would take a large number of landing craft which has to get by Taiwan's defenses and the U.S. which has a defense agreement with Taiwan.
In reply to There are about 7 million… by HorseBuggy
Another US puppet installed in Taiwan.
One of these days, the US is going to get it's ass kicked....
Tanks? For what? Chariot races? I would like to have some of that psychedelic shit that US using to hypnotize its "allies".
Taiwan #1
Dam it, dam it, dam it,....
I'm buying General Dynamics stock now before Gartman shorts it!!!
Ha, but NSA will nix that idea and the barrel of the Abrams does not elevate enough. TheY (the Taiwanese) should get with the program and buy Korean (South and North), the real power-house of Asia, they know how to deal with China, OR show their true colours; JAPANESER.. [go broker than broke].
Quick! Who makes these tanks?! I gotta get some shares fast!
Those tanks aren't to fight China, though that's the rationale and justification for buying them. These tanks will be utilized for crowd control, putting down insurrections, enforcing marshal law. About the time that happens, China (and the rest of the world) will have their hands full with much of the same, only worse.
Taiwan is making invasion level mistake, if it thinks it can fight China with support of uncle sam.
Foreign Minister "Joseph Wu", enough said.
I miss the point here.
China is in every case ca. 70x bigger.
Population
Army
Economy