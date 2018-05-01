US Officials: Israel Preparing For War With Iran, Seeking US Support

Not that there was much doubt who was behind it, but two days after "enemy" warplanes attacked a Syrian military base near Hama on Sunday, killing at least 11 Iranians and dozens of others, and nobody had yet "claimed responsibility" the attack, US officials told NBC that it was indeed Israeli F-15 fighter jets that struck the base, NBC News reported.
Wow! Video of a huge explosion just now in #Salhab in #Hama, reasons still unknown pic.twitter.com/AfWYRAzosT— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 29, 2018
Ominously, the officials said Israel appears to be preparing for open warfare with Iran and is seeking U.S. help and support.
"On the list of the potentials for most likely live hostility around the world, the battle between Israel and Iran in Syria is at the top of the list right now," said one senior U.S. official.
The US officials told NBC that Israeli F-15s hit Hama after Iran delivered weapons to a base that houses Iran's 47th Brigade, including surface-to-air missiles. In addition to killing two dozen troops, including officers, the strike wounded three dozen others. The report adds that the U.S. officials believe the shipments were intended for Iranian ground forces that would attack Israel.
Meanwhile, as we reported yesterday, the Syrian army said early on Monday that "enemy" rockets struck military bases belonging to Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. According to several outlets, the strikes targeted the 47th Brigade base in the southern Hama district, a military facility in northwestern Hama and a facility north of the Aleppo International Airport.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Tuesday that Israel on Tuesday morning had four problems, one more than the day before: "Iran, Iran, Iran and hypocrisy." The comment came one day after Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu "revealed" a cache of documents the Mossad stole from Iran detailing the country's nuclear program, which however critics said were i) old and ii) not indicative of Iran's current plans.
"This is the same Iran that cracks down on freedom of expression and on minorities. The same Iran that tried to develop nuclear weapons and entered the [nuclear] deal for economic benefits,” Lieberman said.
“The same Iran is trying to hide its weapons while everyone ignores it. The state of Israel cannot ignore Iran's threats, Iran, whose senior officials promise to wipe out Israel,” he said. “They are trying to harm us, and we’ll have a response.
Iran's Defense Minister Amir Khatami threatened Israel on Tuesday, saying it should stop its "dangerous behavior" and vowing that the "Iranian response will be surprising and you will regret it." Khatami's remarks came Following Netanyahu's speech which Khatami described as Israeli "provocative actions," and two days after the strikes in Syria.
* * *
Meanwhile, in a potential hint at the upcoming conflict, Haaretz writes that two and a half weeks after the bombing in which seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed at the T4 base in Syria, Israel is bracing for an Iranian retaliation for the Syrian strikes (and if one isn't forthcoming, well that's what false flags are for).
As Haaretz writes, the Iranians’ response, despite their frequent threats of revenge, is being postponed, screwing up Iran's war planning. It’s also possible that as time passes, Tehran is becoming more aware of the possible complex consequences of any action. Still, the working assumption of Israeli defense officials remains that such a response is highly probable.
The Iranians appear to have many options. Revenge could come on the Syrian border, from the Lebanese border via Hezbollah, directly from Iran by the launch of long-range missiles, or against an Israeli target abroad. In past decades Iran and Hezbollah took part, separately and together, in two attacks in Argentina, a suicide attack in Bulgaria and attempts to strike at Israeli diplomats and tourists in countries including India, Thailand and Azerbaijan.
In any case, Lebanon seems all but out of bounds until the country’s May 6 parliamentary elections, and amid Hezbollah’s fear of being portrayed as an Iranian puppet. The firing of missiles from Iran would exacerbate the claims about Tehran’s missile project a moment before a possible U.S. decision on May 12 to abandon the nuclear agreement. Also, a strike at a target far from the Middle East would require long preparation.
* * *
For now, an Israeli war with Iran in Syria is far from inevitable: the clash of intentions is clear: Iran is establishing itself militarily in Syria and Israel has declared that it will prevent that by force. The question, of course, is whether this unstable equilibrium will devolve into a lethal escalation, or if it will somehow be resolved through peaceful negotiation. Unfortunately, in the context of recent events, and the upcoming breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal, the former is looking like the most likely outcome.
Comments
If you're still an investor in the stock market after you've read this one... Try to put a smiley face on the financial outlook for Wall Street based on THIS announcement???...
Speaking of forecasts for the market(s)!....
Needless to say the fat assed 3 $tar $milin nate is on board and willing to make whatever $acrifices are necessary WITH HIS OWN (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-19/top-us-general-says-american-…) who will be more than happy to die making the Tribe exceedingly HAPPY (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_Option) SOMEWHERE "ELSE"!...
Now hit that big red plastic button (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YmMNpbFjp0) that says it for U.S.!!!
P.S.
If we could get all of our current active military and veterans to sign this (https://www.ae911truth.org/) and tell Syphilis-in-Chief (who said before he was elected that it needed to be investigated but STILL refuses) NOT ONLY NO BUT HELL "NO"!...
And then nuke Israel and Saudi Arabia with our Navy this World would finally be able to start over!!!
If Christians would stop worshipping Israel, and Israel would start worshipping Christ, what a wonderful world.
In reply to Put the financial outlook… by Son of Captain Nemo
When are the morons in the USA that get their "news" from MSM outlets (i.e. from the government) going to realize that essentially nothing to do with IsraHell is good for the people of the US?? It's time to totally cut off the foreign and military aid to that little P.o.S. country. If they want to start a war with Iran then hey, go for it. Just don't ask or expect the US to act like big brother and come in to kick someone's ass when you started the shit in the first place. But we all know logic, common sense or reality for that matter has no place in the "relationship" between the US and IsraHell.
The creation of IsraHell during the 1940's will go down as one of the most evil events in the history of the world.
In reply to W by strannick
I think we can start referring to Iran(Persia) as 'Magog' now. . . This has allllll been prophesied.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
The USA should fully support Israel by selling it all the rope it needs to hang itself in a war with Iran.
In reply to I think we can start… by GlassHouse101
disgusting how anti-war pre-president trump becomes military pandering trumpanyahoo after election...his handlers, knowing he will need them in the near future, set him to constantly stroke the military every opportunity he has...
B O N E S P U R S
In reply to W by FireBrander
The Western globalist billionaires and elites are ultimately responsible for any aggression coming from Israel. If they can conquer and control Iran and take over its oil and gas reserves, risking the fate of the millions of people in Iran, Syria and in Israel, then the losses to them will be incidental. The Western-globalist-Zio-hawk Axis no doubt feels it has to act now against Iran in case everything settles down in the ME with the Syrian war cooling off. Any expansion of Israeli turf or getting control of resources to the north would be stymied with further waiting and allowing both Syrian and Iranian defense systems to be further fortified. The Israelis appear to be completely confident that if they can instigate a war with Iran that it will be backed by the US, the UK, France and other NATO nations.
That confidence could only come from the Western elites running things. However, after their last fizzled false-flag poison-gas attack in Syria, the support by many NATO nations for more Axis aggression may not be that solid. So what does the Israeli tough talk and threats mean at this time? Perhaps it means that Israel is in the process of concocting a massive and much more sophisticated false-flag attack, like the taking out of a US war ship and blaming Iran for starting the war.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution. Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
In reply to disgusting how anti-war pre… by BullyBearish
Iran proving it is the rational actor in this.
In reply to The Western globalist… by Chupacabra-322
Right on time. The global death rate from every war since 1400 AD:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to Iran proving it is the… by evoila
What the Israeli idiots didnt say:
"This is the same Israel that cracks down on freedom of expression and on minorities. The same Israel that developed over 500 nuclear weapons and entered the [nuclear] deal for economic benefits,” Lieberman said.
In reply to The by Four Star
The israeli jihadists' failure in syria is complete...
... now israel is manning up and doing the dirty work themselves.
At least you gotta give them credit for that, for once....
For decades now, they have been dirty dealing in the shadows...
... now the bully is coming out to play...
In reply to What the Israeli idiots… by BennyBoy
Is Israel going to nuke Iran with some of its 500 nukes?
In reply to The israeli jihadists'… by Shillinlikeavillan
Israhell is itching for its own DESTRUCTION.
Its leaders want to make away with the citizens' money
just like they did in WW2.
In reply to Is Israel going to nuke… by BennyBoy
"This is the same Iran that cracks down on freedom of expression and on minorities,” Lieberman said.
Sounds exactly like Apartheid Israhell.
"This is the same Israhell that cracks down on freedom of expression and on minorities,” Lieberdog said.
In reply to Israhell is itching for its… by beepbop
"This is the same Iran that cracks down on freedom of expression and on minorities,” Lieberman said."
Sounds like liberal California colleges.
In reply to "This is the same Iran that… by bananas
Wow, very proud of the Hedgers here. Some great insights and comments which is the opposite at the mass media that created a general population as stupid and ill-informed as a general population can be. Shame on the mass media on this respect.
Here’s when the conservatives will miss Obama, because Trump doesn’t have the balls and even less the ability to find international support from allies to stand against Bibi.
Unless Trump proves us wrong.
In reply to "This is the same Iran that… by Stormtrooper
Escrava!
You're out of rehab! How's Hillary?
/////
lol...sorry about that, I got tied up with one your fellow travelers and it looks like our little troll SlackJack jumped the thread in the interim so, I'll have to reply up here.
Well, we both knew (deep down) that Hillary was certifiably, criminally, insane. I knew it by her past actions. You just wished it wasn't so & overlooked it.
It's all good though, no hard feelings, I think your heart is in the right spot but emotions and taking people on their word can get you in a lot of future tight places.
I do like the idea that Brazil takes citizenship seriously, like telling Interpol to go pound sand ;-)
In reply to Wow, very proud of the… by Escrava Isaura
Hillary still there. She’s a lost cause figuratively speaking, not that I need to remind any of you.
In reply to Escrava! You're out of… by nmewn
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. This stone was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been MANY MANY MANY months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
So, no one can provide solid evidence that even ONE ancient city in what is now called Israel, was unequivocally Jewish, 2000 years ago.
In reply to Hillary still there. She’s a… by Escrava Isaura
.
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
The first documents were "found" in 1947.
Israel was created in 1948.
Texts were also "found" at other sites (Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at) in the Judean Desert.
These and the Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
The Biblical texts from Masada, Wadi Sdeir, Nahal Se'elim, Nahal Hever, and Murabba'at (twenty-five texts) are identical to the Masoretic text of the Bible, even though they were supposedly written a thousand years before. This is unheard-of, and essentially proof, that Medieval documents were planted in the desert to be found by others.
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
In reply to . There are no ancient… by Slack Jack
Two Types of Jewish War Judaism distinguishes between commanded wars and permitted wars
As to “towns that lie very far from you, towns that do not belong to nations hereabout” (verse 15), wars of conquest are permissible. As stated, these are wars against enemies that lie very far from Israel’s borders, and as such, are obviously not defensive wars but rather wars motivated by pure aggression.
As to “towns of the latter peoples [who inhabit the land Canaan]…which the Lord your God is giving you as a heritage” (verse 16), the justification for war is the Jewish people’s exercising their divine right to the land of Canaan, “And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it for I have assigned the land to you to possess.”
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/two-types-of-jewish-war/
In reply to . The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax… by Slack Jack
... these ashkenazi roachchild war-freaks should go back to their ghettos in the khazarian Pale of Settlement and leave the rest of the world in peace ... even their wailing wall, (where American zio-puppet politicians go to, to affirm their loyalty to Satanyahoo and Zionism), is fake ... >>> http://askelm.com/temple/t000701.htm ...
In reply to Two Types of Jewish War… by Déjà view
Closer to home the USA is preparing to go to civil war with itself IMHO.
However, a birdie in my ear is saying that Trump has to take out the remnants of the deep state in Iran. 4D chess perhaps, but very scary.
In reply to ... these ashkenazi… by PrayingMantis
Many cultural anthropologists will note that many primitive societies regard their people as "the chosen people" while all others are regarded as "subhuman".
Bssed on the dishonest and contentious relationship Jews have with what they consider to be God, it can be stated that Judaism is only slightly less primitive than Pagan religions.
Google eruv for proof.
Oh, but then those Christians make a fake display of drinking JC's blood every weekend. Hmmm ... isn't that just wonderful.
"Religion is the opiate of the asses."
In reply to Two Types of Jewish War… by Déjà view
SlackJack: Would you consider limiting yourself to 1 of these paste-fests per month?
In reply to . The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax… by Slack Jack
Man your a jerk.........
In reply to . The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax… by Slack Jack
And you waste how much of your time on this?
In reply to . There are no ancient… by Slack Jack
Lol ..true ... Escrava Isaura ... I remember well that novel since I was a very young Child ..
Abraço do outro lado do Atlântico :)
In reply to Hillary still there. She’s a… by Escrava Isaura
Trump gives everyone a chance to hang themselves, including Israel. It's why he hired Bolton.
Israel is about to hang itself.
In reply to Wow, very proud of the… by Escrava Isaura
Zionist Jew SOP, projecting their evil ways onto others.
NuttyYahoo / LeiberDog "Iran has a secret nuclear weapons program."
No. Israhell is the place that has it's secret nuclear weapons program.
Lying no good dogs.
In reply to "This is the same Iran that… by Stormtrooper
just like they did in WW2.
Twice before that, they orchestrated banking failures, in the 1800's. People lost all their money to the banks. Hitler was well aware of the past. Knowing this, he took away the rights of the bankers to print money for Germany and made it a Gov't function. This infuriated the banks and that was when Judea declared woar on Germany. It is on the front page of a news paper from the US. No hiding it. Juice started it.
In reply to Israhell is itching for its… by beepbop
Well, they're NOT Judea. Otherwise their FAKE country would be called Judah or Judea.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/09/10/a-brief-history-of-t…
They're just Eastern European CONVERTS to the faith of the Pharisees of old, pretending to be Hebrews so they could steal Palestine.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/14/are-jews-the-israeli…
In reply to just like they did in WW2… by Justin Case
It seems like the latest twist in the IFUKUS zio-startegy will be to cut off Iran (by maintaining a foothold East Syria & West Iraq) and using these areas to partition Syria and to continue attacking Iranin/Syrian assets in Syria (possibly in Iran proper if all else fails) provoking Iran and thereby dragging FUKUS into another conflict. All of this ongoing domestic sideshow (Trump war is Deep State) will be used to distract people in the US from these foreign provocations.
https://www.rt.com/usa/425608-us-syria-isis-partition/
Adam Garrie's take:
http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/30/was-last-nights-missile-strike-…
In reply to Well, they're NOT Judea… by beepbop
It was written in the newspaper that way, and that is what I wrote, which is not up for a challenge.
See for yourself here.
In reply to Well, they're NOT Judea… by beepbop
And that is why for over 1000 years the Byzantine Empire and Holy Roman Empire would not allow Jews to own real estate, hold office or vote.
Amoral and not trustworthy.
In reply to just like they did in WW2… by Justin Case
Hopefully Putin told Israel that if they nuke Iran, Russia will turn Israel into a large, black glass parking lot. And Putin rarely, if ever bluffs. The only reason that Russia didn't attack the FUKUS launch platforms, is that Trump made a deal that the attack would be totally a sham, and they would give Russia the targets days ahead of launch, subject to approval, just so Trump could save face after opening his big Twatter mouth. Also, FUKUS launched from the Red Sea out of range of Russia's hypersonic ship to ship missiles (in case Putin changed his mind), and their Kalibr, totally deadly against land sites, are not designed for ships or subs.
Israel would never attack Iran directly without the USSA, maybe FUKUS, doing the heavy lifting. As the Saker points out, they simply do not have the military capability and they know it. And a troops on the ground invasion is quite impossible. Today's Iran is not 2003 Iraq. What would Israel's air attack route be? Over Syria (in range of Russia's S-400's) and Iraq? Missile subs in the Persian gulf? Three of their German built subs have already been sunk.
Let's look at which oil rich exporting countries the USSA destroyed recently.
1) Saddam's Iraq shortly after they started selling crude in Euros.
2) Libya, just before their launch of the Pan-African gold dinar. The 160 tons of Libya gold vaporized, just like Corzine's traders' accounts.
3) Syria, which legally owns the huge Golan deposits, now being highjacked by Dick Cheney and Jacob Rothschild.
Iran now has refused to sell any crude at all in USD and is accepting Euros.
When the world no longer accepts the USD running off the printing presses at warp speed in trade for real, useful stuff, the American Empire is toast. I hope that unlike ancient Athens in their Sicilian adventure, there is enough money to bring the troops home.
However, the largest crude exporter on the planet, now selling millions of barrels in RMB, has not been invaded or bombed. I wonder why?
In reply to Is Israel going to nuke… by BennyBoy
Russia will turn Israel into a large, black glass parking lot.
I doubt Putin would do anything like that. He's a thinker not a man of impulse.
In reply to Hopefully Putin told Israel… by el buitre
Also the parasite is Israel, the land and country is Palestine, and Russia certainly doesn''t want to bomb innocent palestinians, even if it does want to go pharisee hunting.
In reply to Russia will turn Israel into… by Justin Case
Millions of Russians live in Israel and they have millions of relatives in Russia.
It's an icky, sticky mess.
In reply to Also the parasite is Israel,… by PrivetHedge
Those are not Russians, they're zionists that fled Russia. They were the ones that caused the Russian so called revolution and 11Million Deaths in Russia.
Trust me ... Putin would be glad to turn those traitors into Glass also ... just like Stalin did put them in the Gulaghs ...
In reply to Millions of Russians live in… by stampman
Agreed that Putin is a non-impulsive thinker, but how do you think he would respond to a large scale Israeli nuclear attack on Iran in which millions of Iranians died? I am curious.
In reply to Russia will turn Israel into… by Justin Case
I can't guess or provide you with a hypothetical reaction of someone I don't know personally, when what you are saying is also hypothetical. We'll have to wait and see what evolves and if an alternative solution is devised. They all know well what nuclear bombs can do.
In reply to Agreed that Putin is a non… by el buitre
Putin don't give a shit about any country except Russia. Iran is a business partner. So his reaction can not be predicted. Also a war with Iran will double the oil price and increase demand for military weapons and services, so it's good for Russia
In reply to Agreed that Putin is a non… by el buitre
Russia has most likely agreed to sacrifice Iran for win in Syria. Chapter closed.
In reply to Putin don't give a shit… by unsafe-space-time
"how do you think he would respond to a large scale Israeli nuclear attack on Iran in which millions of Iranians died?"
I think he would wag his finger at Israel, set about protecting his own nation, and do for Iran exactly what he did for the Iranians recently killed in Syria: absolutely nothing.
In reply to Agreed that Putin is a non… by el buitre
IS THERE ANY WAY TO GET RID OF THE J00-HATING VERMIN ON THIS SITE???????????????
&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
Christians in the Holy Land: Don’t Call Us Arabs
***********************************************
ISRAEL is the one state in the Middle East that protects Christians and allows them to practice their religion in peace.
##################################################################
Long identified as part of the country’s minority Arab population, Israel’s Christian community has recently begun asserting its own unique identity—one that is deeply tied to the Jewish State of Israel. Meet the Arameans.
When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strode into a banquet hall in the northern Galilee town of Upper Nazareth on a mid-December evening in 2014, approximately 1,000 people rose to their feet and gave Netanyahu a standing ovation. Was this typical election-year enthusiasm?
It was enthusiastic for sure. But it was hardly typical. The crowd consisted of Arabic-speaking Christians who insist that they are not Arabs. Instead, they consider themselves “Arameans,” and the event, hosted by the Forum for Christian Enlistment in the Israel Defense Forces, was a Christmastime coming-out party for a community that is celebrating a recent Israeli decision to legally recognize their old-new identity.
Thanks to that recognition, Israeli-Arameans are now on the same footing as other Israeli minorities, such as the Druze and Circassians. And like them, Aramean Christians want their sons to join the IDF. Indeed, Arameans who spoke at the Upper Nazareth event (only a minority of whom actually speak Aramaic, although the aspiration is to revive the language) repeatedly emphasized their desire to defend what they believe is the one state in the Middle East that protects Christians and allows them to practice their religion in peace.
http://www.thetower.org/article/christians-in-the-holy-land-dont-call-us-arabs/
In reply to Russia will turn Israel into… by Justin Case
Richard640 Justin Case Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:02 Permalink
IS THERE ANY WAY TO GET RID OF THE J00-HATING VERMIN ON THIS SITE?????????????
I don’t think so because humans are tribal. Also there are lots of Abrahamic and Anglo-Saxon resentments built there. After the Christians got tired of killing each other in Europe the Jews became the perfect target. The Jews also overwhelms the system while Christians and Muslims are more easygoing. I am talking about the Christian and Muslim peasant part of it and not the educated Christian and Muslim minorities. Those educated minority are huge problem for the Jews.
Then, you add that the Jews were the one that created a monotheistic god, the Christian ‘intelligentsia’ felt abided to counter answer by inventing the trinity ‘flesh god’ meaning Jesus making this whole god lie in steroids.
And you want to stop all these tribalism in a society that’s declining?
Gee, guess what?
Evolution doesn't’ work this way because the end point of all evolutionary process is extinction.
In reply to IS THERE ANY WAY TO GET RID… by Richard640
If jews had been exiled, expelled, or otherwise done away with by one or two countries, you could possibly make a case for this fable of “anti-semitism” or that maybe just certain people had a problem with the jews. However, when it gets to the point that you have a list of 109 different exiles from 84 different places, with some of them having to do so repeatedly, one is forced to start looking at the jew it’s self as the problem, and not those attempting to free themselves from the grasp of these people.
Yoar thoughts?
YEAR . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .PLACE
250 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Carthage
415 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Alexandria
554 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Diocèse of Clermont (France)
561 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Diocèse of Uzès (France)
612 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Visigoth Spain
642 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Visigoth Empire
855 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Italy
876 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Sens
1012 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Mainz
1182 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – France
1182 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Germany
1276 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Upper Bavaria
1290 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – England
1306 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – France
1322 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – France (again)
1348 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Switzerland
1349 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Hielbronn (Germany)
1349 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Saxony
1349 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Hungary
1360 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Hungary
1370 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Belgium
1380 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Slovakia
1388 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Strasbourg
1394 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Germany
1394 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – France
1420 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Lyons
1421 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Austria
1424 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Fribourg
1424 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Zurich
1424 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Cologne
1432 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Savoy
1438 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Mainz
1439 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Augsburg
1442 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Netherlands
1444 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Netherlands
1446 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Bavaria
1453 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – France
1453 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Breslau
1454 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Wurzburg
1462 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Mainz
1483 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Mainz
1484 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Warsaw
1485 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Vincenza (Italy)
1492 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Spain
1492 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Italy
1495 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Lithuania
1496 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Naples
1496 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Portugal
1498 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Nuremberg
1498 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Navarre
1510 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Brandenberg
1510 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Prussia
1514 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Strasbourg
1515 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Genoa
1519 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Regensburg
1533 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Naples
1541 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Naples
1542 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Prague & Bohemia
1550 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Genoa
1551 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Bavaria
1555 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Pesaro
1557 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Prague
1559 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Austria
1561 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Prague
1567 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Wurzburg
1569 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Papal States
1571 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Brandenburg
1582 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Netherlands
1582 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Hungary
1593 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Brandenburg, Austria
1597 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Cremona, Pavia & Lodi
1614 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Frankfort
1615 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Worms
1619 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Kiev
1648 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Ukraine
1648 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Poland
1649 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Hamburg
1654 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Little Russia (Beylorus)
1656 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Lithuania
1669 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Oran (North Africa)
1669 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Vienna
1670 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Vienna
1712 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Sandomir
1727 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Russia
1738 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Wurtemburg
1740 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Little Russia (Beylorus)
1744 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Prague, Bohemia
1744 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Slovakia
1744 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Livonia
1745 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Moravia
1753 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Kovad (Lithuania)
1761 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Bordeaux
1772 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Deported to the Pale of Settlement (Poland/Russia)
1775 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Warsaw
1789 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Alsace
1804 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Villages in Russia
1808 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Villages & Countrysides (Russia)
1815 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Lbeck & Bremen
1815 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Franconia, Swabia & Bavaria
1820 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Bremen
1843 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Russian Border Austria & Prussia
1862 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Areas in the U.S. under General Grant’s Jurisdiction[1]
1866 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Galatz, Romania
1880s – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Russia
1891 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Moscow
1919 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Bavaria (foreign born Jews)
1938-45 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Nazi Controlled Areas
1948 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Arab Countries
In reply to Richard640 Justin Case Tue,… by Escrava Isaura
Add this one to your list of Jewish expulsions
2014 — – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Guatemalan village
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/fundamentalist-jews-e…
In reply to If jews had been exiled,… by Justin Case
Funny how basically every single country on that list became or was already a failed state. All of them in modern times.
When you have no excuse for your own failure, blame the smallest, weakest group.
That's usually the jews.
Usually it helps to show how expelling a people HELPED the expellers.
Think of the glories of Russia if they had been run by the Jews who took Israel, from desert to garden, with a diverse, inclusive economy, bringing tech, medicine, science, culture to the world. Instead Russia has become a third world nation, dependent on only oil, no better than a Nigeria or Iran. and now its sorry "leader" must sow chaos to survive
In reply to If jews had been exiled,… by Justin Case