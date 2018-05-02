Ford Targeting Massive $25.5 Billion Cuts, Confirming End Of Major Automotive Cycle

The rising cost of commodities, combined with the end of a bubble in the automobile sector, are taking tolls on automobile companies and forcing drastic restructurings at major US automakers like Ford.
Ford announced that it is hacking off a large portion of its business – a move that will make the company 90% reliant on its pickups, trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles – by the year 2020. The company is targeting $25.5 billion in cost cuts by the year 2022.
Bloomberg wrote an article examining the details of the company's restructuring effort:
Ford Motor Co. is sharpening its knives to cleave another $11.5 billion from spending plans and cut several sedans, including the Fusion and Taurus, from its lineup to more quickly reach an elusive profit target.
The automaker expects to save $25.5 billion by 2022, Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks told reporters Wednesday as Ford reported first-quarter earnings per share and revenue that beat estimates. The company now anticipates reaching an 8 percent profit margin by 2020, two years ahead of schedule.
The cuts are aimed at kick-starting a turnaround effort almost one year after Ford’s board ousted its chief executive officer. New CEO Jim Hackett has been trying to convince investors that betting on a rebound is a worthwhile wager by laying out plans to get rid of slow-selling, low-margin car models and refocusing the company around more lucrative sport utility vehicles and trucks.
It is a drastic move, as the company will be phasing out sedan models that have a long history with the company, including models like the recently revamped Ford Taurus.
For Ford, the focus is now exclusively on higher margin models, as Bloomberg wrote:
“We’re going to feed the healthy part of our business and deal decisively with areas that destroy value,” Hackett said on an earnings call Wednesday. “We aren’t just exploring partnerships; we’ve now done them. We aren’t just talking about ideas; we’ve made decisions.”
Ford finds itself on a road similar to the route Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV followed to pass Ford in North American profitability. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne now wants to eclipse General Motors Co. before his retirement in 2019.
For Ford, these higher margin vehicles mean not only canning its previous sedan efforts, but also failing to invest in new sedans for the North American market in the future. A similar fate looks like it could be on the way for Lincoln, as well:
Ford said it won’t invest in new generations of sedans for the North American market, eventually reducing its car lineup to the Mustang and an all-new Focus Active crossover coming next year. By 2020, almost 90 percent of its portfolio in the region will be pickups, SUVs and commercial vehicles.
That means the end of the road for slow-selling sedans such as the Taurus, Fusion and Fiesta in the U.S. The automaker conspicuously left the Lincoln Continental and MKZ sedans off its hit list, but since those models share mechanical foundations with Ford siblings, their futures also are in doubt.
“For Ford, doubling down on trucks and SUVs could be just what the brand needs,” Jessica Caldwell, an analyst for Edmunds.com, said in an email. “But this move isn’t without risk: Ford is willingly alienating its car owners and conceding market share.”
These types of restructurings in automobile manufacturers are generally indicative of a longer-term cycle in the industry coming to an end. Companies like Ford and General Motors often undertake these large restructurings after all other options for pushing out the boom portion of the cycle have been exhausted and it's finally time to "pay the piper".
We have recently been identifying a number of signs in subprime automobile lending that are indicative of a large bubble throughout the entire sector getting ready to burst. The smaller subprime lending shops are always the first to go, and these are the businesses that we see folding up shop right now. We wrote on April 8, 2018:
We are in the midst of watching the subprime auto lending bubble burst in its entirety. Smaller subprime auto lenders are starting to implode, and we all know what comes next: the larger companies go bust, inciting real capitulation.
In addition to our coverage out just days ago talking about how the subprime bubble has burst and, since then since has been crunched even further, additional reports today are showing that smaller subprime lenders are starting to simply implode after being faced with losses and defaults. In addition to losses and defaults, Bloomberg reported this morning that there have been allegations of fraud and under reporting losses, tactics that are clearly reminiscent of <throw a dart at any financial crisis/bubble burst over the last 30 years>.
In the case of Ford, rising commodity costs were yet again assigned some of the blame:
One factor that had been contributing to investor pessimism has been commodity costs, which Ford expects will be a $1.5 billion headwind this year. About $500 million of that came in the first quarter, Shanks said. The automaker began the year flagging to investors that pricier raw materials including steel and aluminum would contribute to profit declining in 2018.
The rising cost of commodities continues to put pressure on all types of industrial businesses. We wrote yesterday about how the rising cost of lumber is causing housing prices to soar and we predicted that these rising prices will eventually result in pricing buyers out of the housing market. For the automotive sector, these costs are just another headwind coming at the worst possible time in the automotive industry cycle.
For Ford, this "restructuring" and the resultant layoffs that'll happen come at the hands of two problems caused by monetary policy: cheap debt that caused the bubble and the boom to begin with, and inflation helping drive up the prices of commodities.
Comments
Americans are so broke, they can't even make their debt payments. Like their Uncle Sam.
CAFE standards relaxed....We don't have to make these low margin vehicles
Hey Ford, you need a full size 4x4/all wheel transit, what on earth are you waiting for.
… For Ford, this "restructuring"... is caused by monetary policy. Thanks, Fed!
Gibson can thank the Fed, too.
Gibson Brands filed for bankruptcy with a turnaround plan that will give some of the company’s lenders equity ownership of the iconic American business that’s supplied guitars to B.B. King, Elvis Presley and Pete Townshend.
Looney
Ford needs to drop the "cartoon" look of their sedans and go with more sleek & aggressive designs.
NASCAR gonna have to switch to hybrid SUV's.
My money is on this being a Union Busting scheme.
These cars are not Fords bread and butter, but they are profitable...they will be more profitable once all of those high paid, Harley riding, health insurance rate risen, unionized workers are replaced in 3 years with $12hr non union workers when Ford decides it "made a mistake" when it decided to stop selling cars.
Is Ford selling the plant equipment, the buildings, the land?...or are they just "idling" all of that...
"Idling" = Union Busting.
"Selling" = Out of the "Car Business" for good.
Who will buy Ford's(or GM's or Chrysler's, etc) products if no one can afford them, genius?
The unions must be abolished, period.
Ford has never had the style sense of Chrysler or even GM, with the exception of the Mustang (and some years not even on that one).
What’s Ford’s equivalent of the PT Cruiser? Somebody had to have been fired over that one.
Oddly- PT Cruisers were a hot car when they first came out- a friend of mine's dad paid over list price for one
Sprinter 4x4
Massive price increases fueled by inflation and near-ZIRP are beginning to creep up everywhere.
My local KIA dealers is running ads on 75 months loans. I am sure someday the loan term will go up to 100 months someday.
Do Kia's even last 75 months?
LOL!
Upvoted you for the comedy, but if you really don't know, Kia builds great cars at competitive prices.
The real problem is that people will be underwater in the loan the second they drive it off the lot...3 years later...Yikes!...6 years later?...who wants the same car for 6 years?...the Jones's buy new every 3 years..gotta keep up.
Government makes the ethonol / gasoline mix mandatory and that rots all cars
Bologna!
Modern cars have no problem with ethanol; if the manufacturer says it's ok, then it's ok.
Ethanol actually helps to prevent rust in the fuel system as it readily absorbs water and quickly passes it through the fuel system.
Back in the 70's, especially in the winter, if you wanted to prevent "gas line freeze-up"...aka get water out of the fuel system, you add the product called Heet...it was methanol...
Firebrander, you are as wrong as wrong gets. Go talk to small engine repair shops, marine shops, motorcycle shops all over the USA. You will give them a good laugh. I have a friend that all he does is rebuild carburetors every week in his shop. Week after week. Never had to do that before the onslaught of ethanol being mandated in 2007. Cars that sit unused also have the same problem. Most mechanics cant diagnose worth shit, and these cars end up being shitcanned or end up costing a few grand to get fixed. Funny stuff.
A good example of getting mis info from the interwebs !!
Ethanol is corrosive, and becomes more and more corrosive the longer it sits. Not a good idea to let it sit for more than three months. Go talk to boat owners, motorcycle owners, and lawnmower owners - especially in the parts of the country where stuff sits unused in the cold months ( 4 to 5 months / year ). Freaking disaster. Oil Pipelines have to be specially designed in order to pump ethanol thru them. Stuff eats the shit out of regular pipelines and causes pipeline failures
Kia engines are great, but the steel is shoddy. I knew someone who bought one with no problems for ten years until he started smelling gas. He found out the gas tanks we're corroded. Upon trying to find a replacement, none were available on the market because every ten year Kia owner was trying to replace his. Lol.
In reply to Do Kia's even last 75 months? by Agent P
Gee, thats too bad. They "only" got 10+ years out of the car.
TPTB, i.e., banksters and corporations want lifetime payments for every item you need to operate/work/function in a society totally dependent on manufactured items which then also have to be replaced and/or repaired sometimes before the item is paid for because they are purposely made crap products to being with. This is the Item Business Model: 'Make this washing machine last for 5 years.' Most people are already buying Repair Contracts for their household products paying monthly. These WILL get more expensive. This model of perpetual debt slavery re the Credit Con (which few can escape) is going into the next level with total digital currency whether it is bitcoin or not (do you REALLY THINK governments are going to ALLOW rogue "currencies"? "Blockchain all you want; it will become the new "terrorist activity" to blow up anything out of government reach and/or arrest you for using a nonapproved payment method.) The entire Human Race is in a Money Prison and there is NO WAY OUT unless and until "Money" controlled by other than the Individual is no longer the medium of exchange.
Americans are so broke, they can't even make their debt payments.
I'm so broke I can't pay attention . . .
What a bunch of dummies at Ford. Gas prices are going back up due to inflation/weaker dollar and they want to focus on selling gas guzzling trucks ?? 🤔
There is a particular scene in the movie "The Gambler" (the remake with Mark Whalberg and John Goodman) that I am reminded of.
Goodman trying to feel out Marky Mark for a gambling loan. "People trying to maintian a lifestyle no longer possible, lot of that going around these days".
Great scene, as well as others about "fuck you money".
LOL I know, where are they going to cut when Gasoline goes up another $1 or $2 dollars and Americans stop buying Trucks and SUVs?
Exactly. Can't wait until gas prices go higher and all those SUVs and trucks sit on the lot with no takers! These jokers have short memories.
People don't believe that gas prices will stay high, and SUVs sell all the time
I say this is union busting...they're not dummies, they're trying to boost executive compensation and bonuses by impoverishing their future workforce and shifting employment costs onto the Welfare System.
So are they gonna just hand the sedan business over to the Japs & Germans? I hope Henry & Gerald were buried face down, so that when they roll over in their graves they'll be comfortable.
Ford always shoots itself in the foot at the wrong time. Toyota and Honda must be licking their chops.
Not really. What you are seeing is the consolidation of the auto industry. The makers are looking at what in their lineup sells consistently well and devoting resources to developing that further. Toyota and Honda pretty much have the sedan market, so Ford is getting out of it and focusing on what makes them money when gas is cheap and expensive - that is trucks and SUVs. You don't see Toyota and Honda put much capital in developing their trucks (Tundra and Ridgeline) because they know Chevy and Ford have that market. -That's all this is really.
That and all eggs one basket.
Every new leader wants to appear to have plan.
Fact is a well run company is simply good at what it does. Poorly run drop lines because they are not good in those areas.
Its the accounting way to manage business.
Was discussing prospects for rickshaw business the other day...
If they have a WiFi hotspot and Sirius Radio, then you have a winner on your hands.
Good luck selling them trucks and SUVs once the gas goes to $4 or more. Dumb ivory league CEOs.
These MBAs just want easy money.
Gone is the concept of engineering and ideas.
Making things is too hard for these people. Too much work.
Just getting ahead of the curve .. gearing up for space force .. 2020
The final frontier ..
Local High School kids can sketch out really cool looking cars (stuff that could easily be built as it's not sci-fi stuff) and yet look at the BORING designs "professional" auto designers come up with!
Indeed, a dilemma for a 63 yr old pseudoprepper like me who would like to buy a big-ass gas guzzling Ford 250 Diesel, but only for occasional driving to eventually haul all my stuff via a 7x14 double axled cargo trailer to my new undeveloped land bug out location, but not for outrageous price of 80K, but still needing eventually something like a smaller Toyota RAV4 (no turbocharge or other complex crap) for wife to drive around for work. Between inflation, possible rise in gas prices vs crashing consumer demand and economy which might lower both gas and car prices dramatically, it is hard to make any decision much less timing to do anything, although I do like the exercise of riding my CO-OP Bicycle. I guess I'll just have to hope U-haul is still in business and forgo that Ford.
They are actually prepping for the coming collapse rather than just cutting models and Mfg costs. It will be devastating to Government Motors and others.
Ford is still controlled by the Ford Family......Smart move by Ford.
^
The future is eugenics and fascism - Go Fuhrer! Wait, I meant Further!
Down vote for misspelling Ebonics
Agree totally, the writing is on the wall. They are cutting unprofitable lines in the US, and will focus (ha!) on other growing markets around the world. Ford is a global company, about time they acted like one.
"Smart Move" to prepare for a sales collapse buy focusing on building the MOST EXPENSIVE thing you sell? An item that can only be sold through "Low Rates" and "Easy financing" games?
I we get a "collapse", that's exactly what's going to happen to truck sales and Ford!
Important to recall Ford was the only US motor company which did not need government money to survive.
"We’re going to feed the healthy part of our business and deal decisively with areas that destroy value”
Unlike the government, which does the opposite. LOL
#CashforClunkers
Edit: The price of full sized pickups and SUVs is insane now. I can envision 10 year financing plans in the near future.
KIA has loan terms for up to 75 months.
