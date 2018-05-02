Gold Jumps, Dollar Dumps As Market Signals Dovish Take On Fed Statement

The Dollar Index has erased its early gains following The Fed statement, and Gold is surging (stocks and bonds fading to unchanged) apparently signaling a dovish take (removed economic growth sentence)...
Fed TL/DR: "the economy is slowing as inflation heats up" pic.twitter.com/UGHxwOBkDR— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 2, 2018
And the dollar doesn't like it...
And Gold, Stocks, and Bonds are all higher...
All the major equity indices are higher (despite The Fed's growth concern signal)...
Because...
Stocks rallying because the Fed has admitted the entire time they were hiking was not because of strong econ growth, but to stop or slow the rally in stocks.— Stalingrad & Poorski (@Stalingrad_Poor) May 2, 2018
0.46%
wew
For real lmao!
its up 5 bux put yer tampon back in Turdens
30 day chart does make it seem less doomy
https://goldprice.org/charts/history/gold_30_day_o_usd.png
For gold, anything less than $100 up in a trading day does not qualify as a jump. Wake me when gold closes over $1400 again. Until then STFU.
I say without much uncertainty, you will get to sleep for a very long time.
Or STAYS above 1350.
You should look at the 3000 year chart, way way WAY less doomy
SHOCKED! /sarc
http://usdebtclock.org/
http://money.visualcapitalist.com/worlds-money-markets-one-visualizatio…
575 TRILLION DOLLARS in currency and derivatives (low end estimate, high end is more than 1.2 QUADRILLION now)
"This note is legal tender for all debts public and private"
lol. The $usd longs just got the "Rod of God" shoved up their asses.
As usual, gold was manipulated down yesterday to make up for having to allow gains today.
Prove me wrong.
Manipulated when I'm losing money, a real Market when I'm making it..
Clown
Fake fuck, I make money not hoard tons of metal for the end of the world. I did at one time till I realized its a fucking fraud market...Keep stacking tho...ha ha ha
Just for you, you can see your buy line
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/b/BmY1LV3K.png
Never say I gave you nothing...But like the rest you'll continue being on the wrong side of the fraud...
Hoard your worthless dollars while I stack my precious metals. We can all laugh together when gold crosses $5000 and silver crosses $300. The Fed can't suppress metals prices forever. The dollar is dying. Make sure you pour tons of money into your 401k too.
Silver jumps then is whacked backed down, when it's hammered down it jumps back up. This is your current "Market".
Stalingrad and Poorski nails it. " JUST THE TIP, I PROMISE " HATS FLYING OFF THE SHELVES.
What happened? Now more Gold articles on ZH than BTC...
hahaha.
GOLD BITCHEZ!
Same as it ever was.
Its monopoly money now...
always has ben. LOL
Quick load the boat Gold is up the equivalent of a large Starbucks Latte.
grande, moron.
The Shepwave tradestuds here have been nailing this crap. nice call in gold. is it going to hit the 1370 mark?
When, and lets see a chart...forget I have one
$1370 you say huh, well the charts says otherwise
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/b/BmY1LV3K.png
Just another gross misrepresentation by ZH
... and its gone...
Gold Jumps, Dollar Dumps As Market Signals Dovish Take On Fed Statement
That is soooo 5-minutes-ago. Now, dollar up 60 from low. S&P down 25 from the high. Gold down 10 from high. Silver down 15 from high. Yep, perfectly normal behavior. Gotta love this shit.