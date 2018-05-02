Gold Jumps, Dollar Dumps As Market Signals Dovish Take On Fed Statement

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 14:17

The Dollar Index has erased its early gains following The Fed statement, and Gold is surging (stocks and bonds fading to unchanged) apparently signaling a dovish take (removed economic growth sentence)...

And the dollar doesn't like it...

 

And Gold, Stocks, and Bonds are all higher...

 

All the major equity indices are higher (despite The Fed's growth concern signal)...

Because...

crazybob369 Wed, 05/02/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

Gold Jumps, Dollar Dumps As Market Signals Dovish Take On Fed Statement

That is soooo 5-minutes-ago. Now, dollar up 60 from low. S&P down 25 from the high. Gold down 10 from high. Silver down 15 from high. Yep, perfectly normal behavior. Gotta love this shit. 