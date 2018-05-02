Gold Jumps, Dollar Dumps As Market Signals Dovish Take On Fed Statement

The Dollar Index has erased its early gains following The Fed statement, and Gold is surging (stocks and bonds fading to unchanged) apparently signaling a dovish take (removed economic growth sentence)...

Fed TL/DR: "the economy is slowing as inflation heats up" pic.twitter.com/UGHxwOBkDR — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 2, 2018

And the dollar doesn't like it...

And Gold, Stocks, and Bonds are all higher...

All the major equity indices are higher (despite The Fed's growth concern signal)...

Because...