Goldman Sachs Says Bitcoin "Is Not A Fraud," Plans To Begin Trading Within Weeks

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:05

Authored by Wiliam Suberg via CoinTelegraph.com,

Goldman Sachs has said Bitcoin “is not a fraud” as it unveiled plans to buy and sell cryptocurrency, the New York Times reported May 2.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

In a move which sets the investment banking giant apart from its Wall Street competitors, Goldman will initially offer various contracts with Bitcoin exposure before rumoredly entering the trading arena.

Commenting on the decision, Rana Yared, an executive involved in creating the offerings, said the bank had been “inundated” with client requests.

“It resonates with us when a client says, ‘I want to hold Bitcoin or Bitcoin futures because I think it is an alternate store of value,’” she told the publication.

“...It is not a new risk that we don’t understand. It is just a heightened risk that we need to be extra aware of here.”

She added that Goldman “had concluded Bitcoin is not a fraud,” a poignant statement in an industry where competitor JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s infamous description of Bitcoin still resonates.

Nonetheless, even Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein publicly stated Bitcoin “is not for him” during its all-time price highs in December 2017, and Yared appeared quick to dispel any myths that the bank was a ‘Bitcoin believer.’

“I would not describe myself as a true believer who wakes up thinking Bitcoin will take over the world,” she added.

“For almost every person involved, there has been personal skepticism brought to the table.”

Justin Schmidt, left, who will run Goldman Sachs’s Bitcoin operation, with Marianna Lopert-Schaye, vice president of principal strategic investments, and Neema Raphael, who leads research and development.

Still, as The New York Times concludes, the suggestion that Goldman Sachs, among the most vaunted banks on Wall Street and a frequent target for criticism, would even consider trading Bitcoin would have been viewed as preposterous a few years ago, when Bitcoin was primarily known as a way to buy drugs online.

Comments

LawsofPhysics Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

Surprise, surprise surprise!

The bankers and financiers of the world have been looking forward to a global digital currency since the dawn of the computer!!! These useless overcompensated paper/digit pushers couldn't be happier! They will continue to have access to all the currency they want with no real risk, no real work, and no real collateral requirements!!!!

As for everyone else, IT"S DEBT SLAVERY FOR YOU, with the added bonus of having to face real risk and perform real work!!!

 

"Full Faith and Credit"

Same as it ever was!!!

taketheredpill Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

 

Bitcoin is not widely held (or held in size) among the average VOTER.  So if/when the Government decides that it doesn't want people to experience too much financial freedom they can choke off currency by clamping down on the exchanges and retailers.  

The political cost would be minimal but it is rising.

 

FWIW

bobert727 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Goldman Sachs would buy and sell dog shit if they could make money on the spread......and dog shit isn't a fraud-I've stepped in lots of it.

Grandad Grumps Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Has Goldman gone from the bald "in" hairstyle, to the now passe "man-bun"? I want to see Lloyd with a man-bun.

Oh, and the cryptos are no more of a fraud than the equities market, which is a massive fraud. So, now we will have overtly managed Bitcoin price instead of covertly managed Bitcoin price ... lovely!

Savvy Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Cryptos are a great roller coaster IF you know what you're doing. Investors who don't know what they're doing are going to crash and burn for greed, those quick (and techie) enough to see the potential will know when (and which) to buy. Me, I'm just watching from the nosebleeds and enjoying the show.