US Worker Productivity Disappoints, Unit Labor Costs Revised Lower

While both US Productivity and Unit Labor Costs picked up from Q4's data, both key economic data points disappointed expectations with productivity up 0.7% (+0.9% exp) and labor costs up 2.7% (+3.0% exp).
Notably the +2.5% Q4 unit labor cost rise was revised notably lower to +2.1% QoQ.
Non-Durable Manufacturing Worker Productivity declined YoY for the 3rd quarter in a row...
Headline real compensation dropped 0.1% QoQ - the second QoQ decline in a row.
Under the hood we note that real compensation for the manufacturing sector dropped 0.1% YoY and real compensation for non-durables dropped 1.5% YoY.
Comments
Lazy cock suckers
'Murica
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8egbi-V9RQ&t
In reply to Lazy cock suckers by LordWillingly
Mediocre is the new "Killin' It"
In reply to Lazy cock suckers by LordWillingly
I'd like to see the stats from individual states. Think Colorado is turning is big numbers these days? "Hey, let's get some ice cream."
In reply to Mediocre is the new "Killin'… by Juggernaut x2
Effect of new and marginal workers coming into the workforce? Give them a few years of experience and see if it improves?
This must be why the futures will be green by open
In USSA we pretend to work, they pretend to pay us.
in a pretend nation.
In reply to In USSA we pretend to work,… by wwwww
Can't get sumptum for nuttin.
cubicle drones on memo-lunch-memo-snack schedule.
in between selfies and safe-space breaks
In reply to cubicle drones on memo-lunch… by DEMIZEN
US workers got their productivity stolen for the past 40 years. No wonder salaries should start to increase !
Failed Union's. Not a fan of, but it is the main reason for a union.
In reply to US workers got their… by melpheos