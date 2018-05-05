FBI Chaos: Comey Caught In Lie Over Flynn Investigation; Anti-Trump "Lovebird" Lisa Page Quits

Quite a bit of FBI-related news broke late Friday;
- A newly unredacted section of a House Intel Committee report reveals that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told Congressional investigators that the FBI had virtually no case against Mike Flynn
- The same report reveals that James Comey contradicted himself during a recent interview with Bret Baier
- Comey, McCabe and then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord gave the committee "conflicting testimony"
- Anti-Trump FBI "Lovebird" Lisa Page (with whom Peter Strzok was having an affaird) has flown the coop, tendering her resignation on Friday
- One of Comey's closest confidants, former FBI top lawyer James A. Baker also resigned Friday
A newly unredacted version of the House Intelligence Committee's final report on Russia was released on Friday, containing bombshell revelations stemming from the Congressional testimony of former FBI and DOJ officials Andrew McCabe and James Comey.
For starters, the redacted section of the report covers up the fact that former deputy director Andrew McCabe told Congressional investigators the FBI had virtually no case against former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.
McCabe also says that former FBI Director James Comey spearheaded the "ambush" of Flynn at the White House - in which two FBI agents, one of whom was Peter Strzok dropped in unannounced to interrogate him.
Compare the fully redacted version that came out last week to the mostly unredacted version that came out today. Do you see what DOJ/FBI tried to cover up? McCabe s aid they hadn't substantiated anything against Flynn, and the ambush of Flynn at the WH was directed by Comey. pic.twitter.com/6Fc9U3kVwM— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 4, 2018
McCabe told the committee that "The two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn't think he was lying[.]" as well as "[N]ot [a] great beginning of a false statement case."
“Deputy Director McCabe confirmed the interviewing agent’s initial impression and stated that the 'conundrum that we faced on their return from the interview is that although [the agents] didn’t detect deception in the statements that he made in the interview … the statements were inconsistent with our understanding of the conversation that he had actually had with the ambassador,'” the report states.
Compare these two pages. The initial redacted version hid clear testimony that the FBI didn't think Flynn lied. McCabe: "The two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn't think he was lying[.]" And: "[N]ot [a] great beginning of a false statement case[.]" pic.twitter.com/MZNIHCGzPU— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 4, 2018
Next, we learn that Comey lied (or had a terrible lapse in memory) when he told Fox News host Bret Baier that he didn't tell Congressional investigators what McCabe told them; that the two FBI agents who interviewed former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn didn't think he was lying to them.
“Director Comey testified to the Committee that ‘the agents…discerned no physical indications of deception," reads the new report. "They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them.”
Here's what Comey told Fox's Baier last week:
Baier: Did you tell lawmakers that FBI agents didn't believe former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was lying intentionally to investigators?
Comey: No. And I saw that in the media. I don't know what - maybe someone misunderstood something I said. I didn't believe that, and didn't say that.
See pages 53 & 54 of the Russia report (those two pages just had redactions lifted from the IC) https://t.co/YoFZsfwp6V pic.twitter.com/6EClGdL4Hu— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 5, 2018
As Sean Davis of The Federalist notes, the DOJ and FBI "demanded significant redactions to the document not to protect national security or sources and methods, but to protect potentially corrupt officials from accountability"
It’s clear that DOJ/FBI demanded significant redactions not to protect national security or sources/methods, but to protect potentially corrupt officials from accountability for their actions before and after Trump’s election.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 5, 2018
The Flynn redactions appear to have been done to protect a false statements case with no evidentiary basis. Others were done to hide apparent conspiracy to spy on and leak against Trump officials out of spite over the election results.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 5, 2018
In one section, initially redacted material suggests an investigation against Flynn that, per Comey, should have been closed was kept open because he may have *thwarted* Obama admin plans to provoke Russia into disproportionately attxkinf the U.S.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 5, 2018
House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) weighed in, pointing out to Fox News's Laura Ingraham that his committee had "been fighting with the Department of Justice and the FBI, for six weeks, to release this information to the American people."
It took the DOJ and the FBI 6 weeks to lift redactions on 2 pages of the Russia report. What info was initially redacted? Comey & McCabe saying that agents did not believe Flynn was lying. @DevinNunes explains. See Pg 53 & 54 of Russia report https://t.co/VjsrPX2dkh pic.twitter.com/DYlNlBOOGc— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 5, 2018
Flynn, who has been cooperating with Mueller's investigation, was forced to resign as Trump's National Security Advisor last February after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about perfectly legal and to-be-expected conversations he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition.
So why would Flynn plead guilty?
Some have suggested that Flynn pleaded guilty due to the fact that federal investigations tend to bankrupt people who aren't filthy rich - as was the case with former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo, who told the Senate Intelligence Committee "God damn you to hell" after having to sell his home due to mounting legal fees over the inquiry.
“Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children."
Thus, it's entirely possible Flynn pleaded guilty in order to avoid financial ruin - though like Caputo, he didn't escape having to sell his house in March.
Is it not possible he just plead guilty because of the financial burden it created and is creating on our family?? https://t.co/gx5sLLa1K9— 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) April 23, 2018
Another thought is that the FBI simply called Flynn's bluff and said they caught him in a lie. While perhaps a stretch at this point and certainly unconfirmed, some have suggested that Andrew McCabe instructed Peter Strzok and the other FBI agent who interviewed Flynn to alter their "302" forms - the document FBI investigators use to document an interview.
Investigative journalist Sara Carter has reported that FBI sources maintain the FBI’s deputy director under Comey, Andrew G. McCabe, may have asked FBI agents to alter or change their findings in their 302s; Carter alleges that OIG Inspector General Michael Horowitz is looking into this. -The Hill
So we know that innocent people plead guilty all the time, and that Flynn faced significant financial pressure were he to remain in the Trump administration and fight the claims against him. Also recall that during December 2016, when Flynn spoke with the Russian ambassador, the Russiagate narrative was in a full frenzy. It's possible that although Flynn and Kislyak's contact was perfectly legal and to-be expected, he may have been hesitant to tell the FBI about some or all of his communications out of an abundance of caution. It should also be noted that Flynn may have considered the obviously pro-Clinton top brass of the US intelligence community to be "the enemy" and been hesitant to tell them the full truth.
Until we know more, we can only speculate.
In other FBI news - Lisa Page and James Baker quit on Friday
Two top Comey advisors announced their departure from the FBI on Friday, leading to speculation that some bad information is about to come out regarding the pair.
Resignations were handed in by James Baker - former top lawyer for the NSA specializing in FISA matters before becoming the FBI's top lawyer, and lawyer Lisa Page - one of the two "lovebirds" who sent anti-Trump text messages with her co-worker with whom she was having an extramarital affair - special agent Peter Strzok (who spearheaded the Clinton email investigation, the early Trump investigation and interviewed Mike Flynn).
Mollie Hemmingway of The Federalist notes that Page and Baker quit as a highly anticipated report by the DOJ's Inspector General is "looming," suggesting that the report will reveal violations of the law egregious enough to call for both of them to hand in their resignations on the same day.
Lisa Page quit today. James Baker quit today. IG report looming. https://t.co/ppU5aNb8w5— Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 5, 2018
One Twitter user takes it a step further...
Baker was NSA Gen Counsel specializing in FISA matters. After you hired him, the @FBI engaged in a palace coup attempting to rig a presidential election, then overthrow a President via FISC abuse. Baker was instrumental. You're both going to prison. https://t.co/hxa45CrAvx— NameRedacted8 (@nameredacted8) May 5, 2018
And, oddly, James Comey forgot to mention Page's name when he was praising Baker on Friday night:
Now do a tweet about Lisa Page https://t.co/Dx9nBetRqG— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 5, 2018
Perhaps Page and Baker can set up legal defense funds like Andy McCabe and convince people to give them a half-million dollars to cover upcoming expenses.
Comments
May they do the perp walk soon enough. Comey would be REAL popular in the county lockup.
In reply to May they do the perp walk… by johngaltfla
In reply to Donald T. Barnum -Verified… by D.T.Barnum
D-Tards enveloped in another D-Tard scheme. A tired old whore with silicone tits, paid (twice), trying to break a contract (supposedly) but mainly getting paid to harm the President.
To the article.
Comey is a sleazy Weasel. Freud must have grinned like a banshee, when Comey provided the best descripton of himself.
Time to build the gallows- at least 6 foot, 8 inches off the ground.
In reply to Die Troll by Leakanthrophy
High Treason.
In reply to D-Tards enveloped in another… by Kayman
In reply to High Treason. by T-NUTZ
A higher loyalty...
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by slisa5751
Higher asshole
fuck Comey
and to DT Barnum and the other strollin trolls.....what’s it like getting your fucking ass handed to you? HOW COULD YOU BE SO DUMB? Look at the fux you choose to align with! DTB, your comedy sucks if you wanna call it that. Get back to the fry side of McDs and whip out more Happy Meals you fucking dumbass.
In reply to A higher loyalty... by Richard Chesler
Let's be sure that Flynn is at Mueller's and Comey's sentencing hearings.
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
What I don't understand is how those remaining are able to continue to perpetuate the deception after their boss(es) have left or been canned. Comey is gone - and still the releases are redacted to protect him. Why?
It would seem to me that if the 'evil' boss is gone, the time to come clean is now - to save oneself and no longer participate in the conspiracy. The only reason it continues is because Comey wasn't the top - and the 'evil' that directed everything is still well in control.
In reply to Let's be sure that Flynn is… by SWRichmond
The FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) is merely one of the 17 three-letter Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies and a lower ranking one at that.
In reply to What I don't understand is… by erkme73
In other FBI news - Lisa Page and James Baker quit on Friday
Two top Comey advisors announced their departure from the FBI on Friday, leading to speculation that some bad information is about to come out regarding the pair."
heh...the slow motion FBI/CIA/DOJ train wreck continues, shall we play again Obama, Hillary, Comey, Mueller, Clapper, Brennan, Rosenstein, Rice, Farkas, Soros & Mrs.Sunstein? ;-)
In reply to The FBI (Feral Bureau of… by gregga777
Only "a" lie?
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!)
Burn him at the stake using copies of his book for the fuel.
In reply to In other FBI news - Lisa… by nmewn
As we all know, FACTS DON’T MATTER to the tens of millions of hyper emotional blue brained numb skulls. The Soros-Prog game plan has been to confuse & obfuscate, to delay and stonewall. To do whatever it takes to thwart the will of the people, regain power & control and destroy every last hope of democracy for America. Breaking the law is nothing more than an inconvenience to the Progs who know they will be protected. The Progs will impeach Trump for doing nothing and waste years crippling his administration. Dozens of Prog activists are facing jail time if the USA gets a real Attorney General who cleans out the DOJ & FBI and hires a real Special Prosecutor to indict the Criminal Elite.
- Judas Sessions
“The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power”
- 1984
In reply to Only "a" lie? (Laugh Track… by JRobby
All the Right needs is a leader to call for open war on the leftist and their Corp supporters, I don't see that happening.
In reply to As well all know, FACTS… by macholatte
Boyscout Comey seems to be more of a say anything sociopathic deepstate shill
In reply to All the Right needs is a… by JimmyJones
Meet the DEEP STATE
In reply to Boyscout Comey seems to be… by strannick
One of the very interesting aspects of this entire special counsel affair, the heavy-handed-ness of it, Rosenstein expanding the scope of the investigation with a memo after Muellers team had already taken relevant actions, government officials lying to judges to get authority to spy...then going before judges and defending their actions as if they were legitimate, telling the judge most recently that he wasn't minding his own business. And they're doing all of this as if it were completely normal, Not Unusual in any way...
They don't seem to understand that what we are seeing, because they are revealing it, is that this is how Federal suspects apparently are routinely treated by the so-called justice system.
Can anyone be legitimately surprised that federal law enforcement is a political weapon?
In reply to Meet the DEEP STATE https:/… by beepbop
Is anyone going to jail yet??!!
Sessions, this is your baby along with the rest of your dirtbags in your doj and fbi. Either you all go to jail or you go straight to hell - or even better, both.
In reply to One of the very interesting… by SWRichmond
Oh shit- this is gonna put a ding in the book sales.....
New title- "A Higher Royalty".
In reply to . by bigkahuna
Sessions has failed utterly. Trump must fire Rosenstein and induce Sessions to resign. The nation has no Attorney General, and a criminal Deputy running an Inquisition.
In reply to . by bigkahuna
Jimmy C say it aint soooooooooo!
You fucking liar.
In reply to Sessions has failed utterly… by SWRichmond
I'm thinking that they are going to force people to get out their pitchforks and torches. Either that - or the prez unloads on them to affect the mid-terms.
In reply to Sessions has failed utterly… by SWRichmond
Time to post some open source arrest warrants for Comey. As he is traveling all over with his book tour, some jurisdiction should be able to render him to a secure detention and interrogation facility in patriotic fly over land.
In reply to Boyscout Comey seems to be… by strannick
He'll head for the nearest Sanctuary city, likely receiving more incentives than Amazon.
In reply to Time to post some open… by King of Ruperts Land
Boyscout Comey seems to be more of a say anything sociopathic deepstate shill
In reply to All the Right needs is a… by JimmyJones
Oh man, I'm getting hard. I dream of that every night. Kill the lefties ... all of them.
In reply to All the Right needs is a… by JimmyJones
You are right.
Sessions is the problem
His recusal from Meullers counter revolutionary Gestapo has derailed the Trump train. He is a compromised mole
In reply to As well all know, FACTS… by macholatte
My guess is he is a pedophile and someone has the goods on him.....
In reply to You are right. Sessions is… by strannick
Muller is slick...and dirty. Otherwise he would have indicted all these monsters and traders. He has no problem going outside the original mandate. He is also in the center of all this.
Perhaps it is to catch the ultimate evil and expose the deeper state...the one call Soros and the ones called Clintons.
Remember Muller has a history with Clintons and dirty deeds, how the hell else did he get this jobs, why with Obama's assignment.
This is a 20 year plan, make no mistake. Forces behind the scenes have been battling for a long time.
In reply to You are right. Sessions is… by strannick
It is the removal of the voice of the people everywhere ... makes them all slaves with no right to any say in the outcome of their lives.
Game on ... right or wrong has no part to play in this fight because it is a higher argument than any fucking god can command.
In reply to As well all know, FACTS… by macholatte
Another significant announcement, Admiral Mike Rogers, Head of the NSA, has also retired as planned.
He is a real American hero, not perhaps on the battlefront of old but in the cyber war. The guy who stopped the illegal searching of NSA files by the politically oriented FBI, forcing them to go down the FISA path. He also visited Trump, without authorisation, the day the election following which the Trump team moved lock, stock and barrel out the following day. No doubt he told Trump the degree to which he was being watched and monitored as a result of the FISA warrants.
To a very great extent the cleaning of the FBI and NSA swamp that has already taken and is now taking place is down to his early action.
In reply to Only "a" lie? (Laugh Track… by JRobby
PERP-WALK! PERP-WALK!
FBI should be disbanded honestly.
What a fucking hive of scumbags.
In reply to Only "a" lie? (Laugh Track… by JRobby
Wheee.
We're finally through that long line and are getting in the car to start that cranking sound that gets you to the fun part of the roller coaster ride.
That waiting was a killer, but the IG report is the crest. It's all downhill after that. There's going to be a lot of puking going on.
In reply to In other FBI news - Lisa… by nmewn
Please keep your hands and feet inside the car at all times.
In reply to Wheee. We're finally through… by shovelhead
If you sell your soul to the Clintons, inevitably it comes back to bite you and your lies revealed. Witness Comey.
Or, if you try to come clean, you're Arkancided. Choose your poison when shacking up with team Clinton.
In reply to What I don't understand is… by erkme73
Truly the Devil's Bargain.
In reply to If you sell your soul to the… by nope-1004
It's so true, everyone that makes a deal with the Clinton's gets burned one way or another.
In reply to Truly the Devil's Bargain. by RightlyIndignent
In reply to It's so true, everyone that… by JimmyJones
Trumpet a fool for not counter suing them with his own special prosecuter to investigate the FBI, DoJ, and Mueller. The best defense is a good offensive, otherwise your just the Goalie while the opposite team sends an endless stream of slapshots at you until you lose.
In reply to If you sell your soul to the… by nope-1004
Clintons some of the fucking whore POS assholes who need to be exterminated quickly.
In reply to What I don't understand is… by erkme73
"Comey is gone - and still the releases are redacted to protect him. Why?"
Professional courtesy ...
In reply to What I don't understand is… by erkme73
Next step- find the slow-walkers and the people behind the redactions.
In reply to "Comey is gone - and still… by Giant Meteor
I'm sure there are still plenty of cronies working in the FBI in constant contact doing their bidding.
In reply to "Comey is gone - and still… by Giant Meteor
Sharks...
Except when one starts bleeding. Then the rules change. Fast.
In reply to "Comey is gone - and still… by Giant Meteor
There are a few things going on. Two that I can put my finger on:
1) This is a full throated fight where the loser gets fucked and there is no quarter, unless one side dominates, wins and grants amnesty. The only side that could conceivably consider some form of amnesty after winning at this point is Trump. DOJ and the FBI muckety-mucks feel that their survival is on the line, and they're going to fight accordingly.
2) Go rewatch Yuri Bezmenov's 1984 interview and compare it to how the left side of the voter base acts. Facts flat out DO NOT MATTER to these people, and they'll support getting rid of Trump no matter what. I think Yuri is correct that they're ruined, but I do not agree that it is immutable ruin. It is only immutable if you rely on fact alone. Emotion and ostracism, when combined with facts, would probably make them back off.
In reply to What I don't understand is… by erkme73
One case of Pedophile bs with any major Dem will change the ultra leftist minds. Well at least the normies that think they are doing good. The Spirit Cooking wing of the Dems is lost.
In reply to There are a few things going… by El Vaquero
Exactly..
The nation is not yet as depraved as Soros and the Alinksites and Satanists would like.
Pedophilia and Satanism still evoke horror..thank God
End of the day all you can do is pray. Everything else is he said she said, war of the pundits.
"We fight not with flesh and blood but with spiritual powers and pricipalities in high places ".
Ultimate battle isnt for the WHouse or America but for your own soul.
In reply to One case of Pedophile bs… by JimmyJones
If pedos and satan still invoked horror, why do we have black mass taking place in arenas, and Roy Moore getting nearly half the vote in an election? This kind of stuff may bring disapproval, or even a bit of outcry, but society has become too jaded to be horrified by anything short of genocide. Even then, long as it's NIMBY, who cares?
In reply to Exactly.. The nation is not… by strannick
Cogent. I always thought the #spiritcooking revelation was the biggest shock, Pedostas "art", and all that satanic shit.
In reply to Exactly.. The nation is not… by strannick