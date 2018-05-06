Mueller Investigation In Jeopardy As "Witch Hunt" Accusations Play Out In Court

A funny thing happened on the way to impeaching Donald Trump. After two-years of investigations by a highly politicized FBI and a Special Counsel stacked with Clinton supporters, Robert Mueller's probe has resulted in the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, the arrests of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and the indictment of 13 Russian nationals on allegations of hacking the 2016 election - along with the raid of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
The nation has been on the edge of insanity waiting for that much-promised and long awaited link tying President Trump to Vladimir Putin we were all promised, only to find out that there is no link, the deck appears to have been heavily stacked against Donald Trump by bad actors operating at the highest levels of the FBI, DOJ, Obama admin and Clinton camp, and the real Russian conspiracy in the 2016 election was the participation of high level Kremlin sources used in the anti-Trump dossier that Hillary Clinton paid for.
Now, as the out-of-control investigation moves from the headlines and into court, the all-encompassing "witch hunt," as Trump calls it, may be in serious jeopardy.
As of Friday, three separate Judges have rendered harsh setbacks to the Mueller investigation - demanding, if you can believe it, facts and evidence to back up the Special Counsel's claims - in unredacted format as one Judge demands, or risk having the cases tossed out altogether.
The first major setback happened in February, when the federal judge assigned to the criminal case against Trump's former National Security Judge Emmet G. SullivanMueller's team to turn over any "exculpatory evidence" to Flynn's defense.
Oddly, Flynn's legal team never made this request. Instead, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan issued the order "sua sponte," or at his discretion, invoking the "Brady Rule" - which requires prosecutors to turn over previously unfiled evidence that might have a material impact on a defendant's case. Two days before Sullivan's order, Mueller filed a motion for a protective order regarding the use of evidence in the case, including "sensitive materials," which would be provided to Flynn's lawyers by the office of the Special Counsel.
This development generated a significant buzz in conservative circles, with the implication being that perhaps Flynn might not have pleaded guilty in light of certain evidence.
We also know that the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn - one of whom was anti-Trump counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, did not think Flynn was lying to them - something James Comey was recently caught lying about himself.
Fox's Judge Andrew Napolitano thought Sullivan's decision at the time was a complete bombshell.
"Why would he we want that after General Flynn has already pleaded guilty? That is unheard of. He must suspect a defect in the guilty plea. Meaning, he must have reason to believe that General Flynn pleaded guilty for some reason other than guilt." -Andrew Napolitano
And as we noted yesterday, some have suggested that Flynn pleaded guilty due to the fact that federal investigations tend to bankrupt people who aren't filthy rich - as was the case with former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo, who told the Senate Intelligence Committee "God damn you to hell" after having to sell his home due to mounting legal fees over the inquiry.
“Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children."
Let's not forget about the time Mueller's team at the FBI massively screwed up the 2001 anthrax case after 9/11 - ruining the life of SAIC employee Steven Hatfill when it mysteriously leaked that he was the FBI's prime suspect. Mueller assured Congress in a closed-door January, 2003 session that Hatfill was their man based on shaky evidence which was later deemed unreliable. Effectively, he needed a scalp. Hatfill was professionally and financially ruined until he sued the US Government for $5.8 million.
“It’s like death by a thousand cuts,” Hatfill, who is now 56, says today. “There’s a sheer feeling of hopelessness. You can’t fight back. You have to just sit there and take it, day after day, the constant drip-drip-drip of innuendo, a punching bag for the government and the press. And the thing was, I couldn’t understand why it was happening to me. I mean, I was one of the good guys.” -The Atlantic
Then there's the judge in the Manafort Case, who excoriated a Special Counsel attorney on Friday during a "motion to dismiss" hearing. A leaked transcript of the heated exchange between attorney Michael Dreeben and Eastern District of Virginia Judge T.S. Ellis reveals that the entire Manafort case is in jeopardy if the Special Counsel doesn't produce an unredacted copy of the original order from Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein authorizing the original investigation.
Ellis also said that Mueller shouldn't have "unfettered power" to prosecute Manafort for charges that have nothing to do with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and called out the DOJ's efforts in the case as an attempt by Mueller to gain leverage over Manafort.
"You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever. That's what you're really interested in." -Judge Ellis
The Judge also notes that the Special Counsel's indictment against Manafort doesn't mention:
(1) Russian individuals
(2) Russian banks
(3) Russian money
(4) Russian payments to Manafort
To which Dreeben provided an unsatisfactory lawyerly response about how everything is connected to everything (including, apparently, whether Trump paid a woman to keep quiet about consensual sex).
Last - but we're quite sure not least, was last week's ruling by federal Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, denying Mueller a trial delay over the high-profile February indictment of 13 Russians for interfering in the 2016 US election.
Mueller accused 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities - one of which was Concord Management and Consulting, of "knowingly and intentionally" conspiring to interfere with the election by using social media to disparage Hillary Clinton and support Donald Trump.
And Concord Management decided to fight it...
As PowerLine notes, Mueller probably didn't see that coming - and the indictment itself was perhaps nothing more than a PR stunt to bolster the Russian interference narrative.
I don’t think anyone (including Mueller) anticipated that any of the defendants would appear in court to defend against the charges. Rather, the Mueller prosecutors seem to have obtained the indictment to serve a public relations purpose, laying out the case for interference as understood by the government and lending a veneer of respectability to the Mueller Switch Project.
One of the Russian corporate defendants nevertheless hired counsel to contest the charges. In April two Washington-area attorneys — Eric Dubelier and Kate Seikaly of the Reed Smith firm — filed appearances in court on behalf of Concord Management and Consulting. Josh Gerstein covered that turn of events for Politico here. -Powerline Blog
Politico's Gerstein notes that by defending against the charges, “Concord could force prosecutors to turn over discovery about how the case was assembled as well as evidence that might undermine the prosecution’s theories.”
In a mad scramble to put the brakes on the case, Mueller's team tried to say that Concord never formally accepted the court summons related to the case, wrapping themselves in a "cloud of confusion" as Powerline puts it. “Until the Court has an opportunity to determine if Concord was properly served, it would be inadvisable to conduct an initial appearance and arraignment at which important rights will be communicated and a plea entertained.”
The Russians hit back against Mueller's attempt to delay - filing a response on Friday to let the court know that “[Concord] voluntarily appeared through counsel as provided for in [the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure], and further intends to enter a plea of not guilty. [Concord] has not sought a limited appearance nor has it moved to quash the summons. As such, the briefing sought by the Special Counsel’s motion is pettifoggery.”
And the Judge agreed...
A federal judge has rejected special counsel Robert Mueller’s request to delay the first court hearing in a criminal case charging three Russian companies and 13 Russian citizens with using social media and other means to foment strife among Americans in advance of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
In a brief order Saturday evening, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich offered no explanation for her decision to deny a request prosecutors made Friday to put off the scheduled Wednesday arraignment for Concord Management and Consulting, one of the three firms charged in the case. -Politico
In other words, Mueller was just denied the opportunity to kick the can down the road, and will likely be forced to produce the requested evidence or withdraw the indictment, potentially jeopardizing the PR aspect of the entire "Trump collusion" probe.
As Mueller's "witch hunt" moves from the headlines to courtrooms with no-nonsense Judges, dismissals and withdrawn cases risk further delegitimizing the already-beleaguered Special Counsel investigation of President Trump and the 2016 US election.
One wonders how much this whole thing has cost taxpayers so far?
Comments
It’ll be a great day when these high end Thugs are hanged for their crimes spree against Americans.
Mccabe’s Head would look great on a Pike.
The Ol’ Liberty Tree is REALLY fucking thirsty.
In reply to It’ll be a great day when… by StephenHopkins
The time has probably arrived for The Tyler(s) to do some research into the whole "Q thing". Lately, some of his posts have gotten rather more interesting.
Edit: Remember Tom Foley? That seems to be the Democrat MO, Tom said:
"Even though there is no evidence, the seriousness of the charge is what matters."
But, "Q" now has the shoe on the other foot, smile. What if he is right about MS-13, Haiti, LL, BC/HRC, Huma, et al...?
Disclosure: I do not KNOW how much of the Q-stuff is true or not. But, what a pleasure it would be to have a Conspiracy Theory where the good guys are doing the digging...
WWG1WGA
#MAGA
In reply to S by IridiumRebel
I was reading it last week. It’s cryptic. I like the intrigue, but need things spelled out.
In reply to The time has probably… by 38BWD22
Perhaps all the more reason to have the Zero Hedge Research Team take a look, they are good at this sort of research.
In reply to I was reading it last week… by IridiumRebel
This article only recognizes the tip of the iceberg. Ending the Trump Presidency is actually a desperate attempt at survival, abject panic.
On May 17, 2017, the day Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel, Julian Assange tweeted a reference to WikiLeaks-released State Department cable that documented Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ordering Mueller to deliver a sample of stolen highly enriched uranium (HEU) to Russia in 2009.
Killing the Deep State, Dr. Jerome Corsi, PhD., p. 106
In reply to Perhaps all the more… by 38BWD22
In reply to Time to end it by IntercoursetheEU
More theater to DISTRACT the sheeple
from America's REAL PROBLEMS,
which can easily be fixed, but they WON'T do it.
In reply to Q https://m.youtube.com… by bamawatson
More swamp draining, I got this from one of the members of my Email List:
Draining the Swamp is Messy. May 14, 2017
By Michael Master (author of Save America Now, Rules for Conservatives, The Birth Famine)
Our home is in a community of 2,000 homes located on the intercostal in North Carolina. Everything lives here. Alligators. Water moccasins. Rattle snakes. Sea hawks. Egrets. Giant blue heron. Mosquitoes… blood sucking mosquitoes. We’ve watched from our back porch as dolphins chased sail boats and motor boats up the intercostal and watched the moon rise over the ocean to cast its glow over the intercostal.
When the community decided to drain the swamp in the center of the community, it was a big deal.
Draining the swamp was messy. The swamp was about 10 football fields, about 6 feet deep, with lots of creatures living in it. It was a dangerous swamp. Not one that you would walk or swim. You would not dare sit next to it in the dark of a moonless night. If not the snakes, then the mosquitoes would eat you alive.
As the water level decreased, the creatures were exposed. As the water level disappeared, all that was left was 3 feet of yucky black mud and the roots to dying cypress trees. The fish, snakes, frogs, rats, and birds were all stranded in the yucky mud.
Those creatures of the swamp fought for their lives as the swamp disappeared. The fish flopped around in the black mud looking for some water for life. The frogs croaked incessantly all night while their young pollywogs were stranded lifeless at the top of the black mud. Snakes slithered in every direction in the black mud in search of food. The rats that live in hollows all along the water abandoned their nests while the birds that feed off the swamp creatures also abandoned the area.
Finally, the mud dried out. No more snakes. No more rats. No more fish. No more frogs. No more mosquitoes. And no more birds that feed off those creatures of the swamp.
That same thing is happening to the political swamp in America. Trump is draining the swamp. His picks for his cabinet are all swamp drainers. Yeah, 3 are from Goldman Sachs. 3 of 23. Practically all of his cabinet have executive experience (military, or government, or private sector) … and it is the executive branch, now isn't it?
The mud is becoming visible as all the creatures who live in the swamp are fighting for their lives. Government employees at the IRS, EPA, and Education are flapping in the mud like dying fish. The lobbyists are slithering here and there looking for government funds like the snakes in the mud ... especially those who wrote Obamacare. The liberal media cartel is chirping and croaking all the time like frogs trying to reverse the draining. The tax and spend politicians are dying off like the blood sucking mosquitoes. The political appointees of Obama are fleeing DC for other jobs like the birds who lost their meal tickets. And the information leakers like Comey and Lynch are looking for new places to nest like the rats that left the swamp. Soon, all that will remain will be the dying institutions like public education as the dying cypress trees of our society.
Everyone who lived off the swamp is praying for rain. Election rain so Democrats might win some elections from Republicans since the Democrats suffered such horrible defeats during the 8 years of Obama. Impeachment rain so the professional politicians can get rid of Trump as the swamp drainer. Low approval rating rain so the media can claim they were correct about Trump. Virtual rain, fake rain, so pundits can claim that Trump is not making any progress even though the results say the opposite.
Draining the swamp is messy, muddy. But the mud will soon dry. Democrats just lost special elections in Arkansas and Omaha after sinking millions into them. Democrats might grab an election here or there in places like Georgia where the demographics are changing to black communities, but not without millions and millions of campaign money ... and Democrats cannot afford to do that for all the elections in 2018. Democrats must defend 23 Senators in 2018 as compared to 10 for Republicans and Democrats must win 25 seats in the US House from Republicans and then win back 900 state legislative seats and 14 governorships. If Georgia is an example, that will cost Democrats hundreds of millions to try.
SCOTUS will be rendering its decisions about Trump executive orders just before the 2018 elections ... and more than likely, SCOTUS will rule against the Obama appointed judges who live in the lower court swamps. SCOTUS will help Trump.
Comey is gone. Lynch is in trouble. Clinton is back in trouble. The Clinton Foundation donors are talking. Clapper and Yates both said that there is no evidence of collusion between Trump and the Russians.
Schumer is gasping for rain like one of those stranded fish. His Republican swamp buddies like McCain will abandon him as he dies … a rat leaving the swamp even though they shared an apartment together. His Wall Street swamp buddies cannot help him. The Washington Post and The New York Times and CNN and NBC are all trying to seed the clouds. But none of it is producing enough rain to help Schumer stop Trump from draining the swamp.
Draining the swamp is loud. Listen to all the hysterical liberal media cartel who are trying to make it rain in order to save the swamp where they live. Chanting. Lies. Rain dances. But no real rain is coming. Only fake rain. The swamp will soon be dry. And when it is, then the next task to make America great again can begin.
In reply to More theater by beepbop
Jesus Christ!
"Uh, we're not sure if they were served properly, your honor."
"Hey asshole, we're in court right now and we're waiving service."
Judge: "Yeah, service waived, now fuck off Mueller."
In reply to More swamp draining, I got… by 38BWD22
They were caught shit talking and are now about to get spanked.
In reply to Jesus Christ! "Uh, we're… by El Vaquero
"facts and evidence"? what is that? I thought we was talk'n Russian collusion.
Perhaps the judicial branch can redeem its tarnished image by showing some sanity after that total debacle of the ninth circus.
In reply to They were caught shit… by Fish Gone Bad
Mueller is a big, fat, sleazy, ugly, overgrown .gov pole dancer.
Wake me up when he goes after his friends for the 911 murder spree.
Seriously, he should be slapped to death.
In reply to They were caught shit… by Fish Gone Bad
I remember writing that I hoped that at least one of the Russian individuals would fight the charges in court. I knew it would cause quite a commotion.
Okay, so it's a company doing it not an individual, but the effect is the same oh perhaps even better. Sweet. Very sweet. This will be a pleasure to watch.
In reply to Jesus Christ! "Uh, we're… by El Vaquero
God this has gotten old with all these sanctimonious supercilious assholes climbing on their high horse, only to be knocked off, then having the gall to climb BACK on their high saddle and have their MSM cronies help them out by chirping bullshit relentlessly, perpetuating the illusion that they never got knocked off in the first place.
In reply to I remember writing that I… by BarkingCat
I was looking for that same information, great post.
Mueller has been a gofer boy for the Clintons and globalists for decades. He's a punk that should be fired and indicted for treason along with HIlliary. Selling a metal that is critical to the enemy?
Treason! Shit like that used to mean you were locked up or executed.
In reply to Time to end it by IntercoursetheEU
It's hard to keep a hoax going when you spell out the details.
In reply to I was reading it last week… by IridiumRebel
Q-Hoax is just the same crap you see from palm-readers and other charlatans. Wake up.
In reply to The time has probably… by 38BWD22
Could be, we'll see. I don't know. I doubt that you do either.
IMO it's still worth having Zero Hedge take a good hard look.
In reply to Q-Hoax is just the same crap… by Blue Steel 309
Cryptic weird shit posts. I will be the first to admit that I am just not very bright when it comes to figuring out cryptic weird shit posts.
In reply to Could be, we'll see. I… by 38BWD22
They are cryptic and weird. Nor am I any good at figuring out his stuff, other than lately he has been spot-on. I have read some of the supposed logic behind why is dropping off such crumbs, but...
And they are not only cryptic, but scattered (unfocused).
Bottom Line: Look into Q, Tyler!
In reply to Cryptic weird shit posts. I… by Fish Gone Bad
In reply to They are cryptic and weird… by 38BWD22
stopped reading Q after that diddy:
"Trust Sessions"
And there it goes - trusting a politician... Try shoot yourself in the head. Twice. Same outcome - suicide.
In reply to Cryptic weird shit posts. I… by Fish Gone Bad
In reply to The time has probably… by 38BWD22
Yes it is!
In reply to S by IridiumRebel
Judges doing the right thing? Ohh they always do the right thing don't they, never utter scumbags.
Well maybe not this judge in Kentucky that was found guilty of sex trafficking and rape, ya he's the only......right
In reply to Yes it is! by MozartIII
He blew it
In reply to Judges doing the right thing… by Boing_Snap
You mean he got caught? Who's side are you on? There are many evil judges, blackmailed or co-opted or MKULTRAd. None of them have "blown it", they are tools of the cabal.
In reply to Q https://m.youtube.com… by bamawatson
It's so dry the trees are looking for dogs!
In reply to S by IridiumRebel
Mueller is the protector of the deep state and past crimes by the Obama administration. As soon as President Trump fires him and Rosenstein, the deep state will have aome serious problems to deal with.
Meanwhile President Trump's poll numbers keep going up. Hopefully Trump holds a mega 3 day rally on the white house grounds the day he fires Mueller. We will support you Mr President!!
In reply to It’ll be a great day when… by StephenHopkins
Mueller and Comey; both Fixers for the Establishment DC Swamp. Got a problem? Criminal? Or need some criminal action? Need competition smashed to bits? Someone’s life trashed end to end?
Call Comey. Call Mueller. IF you’re one of us. Meaning if you’ve succumbed willfully or otherwise and are now as dirty as the rest, so you can blackmail and be blackmailed, too.
Then just call Comey. It was Mueller, it was Comey. ... Now Wray?
In reply to Mueller is the king of the… by lester1
I personally want to see Brennan and Clapper taken down. They were at the center of the conspiracy. Without their efforts it doesn't happen.
In reply to It’ll be a great day when… by StephenHopkins
I could not agree with you more.
ClapperBrennan; the two-headed deep state monster that needs to be vaporized. And their little minions, too.
Then? Obama. And his ObamaLand Mafia. Which includes hundreds, if not thousands, of players.
But Brennan and Clapper first.
Damn. So many filthy bastards to hang.
In reply to I personally want to see… by Teeter
How do you say "Suck a fat dick, Mueller" in legalese?
Suckem dickum phatum, Mueller.
In reply to How do you say "Suck a fat… by BarbaricRelic
Draw into the mouth by contracting the muscles of the lip and mouth to make a partial vacuum, a fully engorged penus
In reply to Suckem dickum phatum. by Hugh_Jass
Two words: "Claw Back".
That Friday transcript was epic.
Ellis just sat down & unloaded on Dweerben. Manafort didn't need to bring a lawyer. HF.
Very sorry I was not able to be in the courtroom to listen to this exchange.
Two weeks you disingenuous Dbags. Two weeks.
Mueller's on the ropes now. Can't allow him a "rope-a-dope" moment. Polish him off.
Put him down for good, along with his co-conspirators.
Agreed. End it.
Mueller did a terrible job in Boston re mobster Whitey Bulger, and even has put innocent people behind bars -- BEFORE this whole anti-Trump scheiss show.
In reply to Mueller's on the ropes now… by nekten
Mueller has a budget of $10 million, so the real $$ cost is probably 4-5 times that.
FBI is undoubtedly desperately looking for something, anything to blackmail Ellis with. If he dismisses Manafort's charges then it's all over. Anyone else Mueller targets will tell him to fuck off and see them in court if Manafort's charges are dismissed. He won't be able to browbeat anyone into lying about Trump for him after that. That is clearly his strategy, going after people who worked for Trump, which has been portrayed as brilliant but actually is pure desperation. He can't find any evidence of MUH RUSSIA so he's trying to force people like Cohen and Manafort to make shit up he can either use to charge Trump or leak to embarrass Trump.
Mueller's attempted coup of the President is failing.
Time to throw Mueller in jail for conspiracy and sedition!
In reply to Mueller has a budget of $10… by deepelemblues
Throw Mueller in jail where he can get the Dahmer treatment.
In reply to Mueller's attempted coup of… by lester1
The media will find that the Russians paid off these federal judges to rule in their favor. I can see the clowns juggling this one not dropping a ball. Putin has invaded our federal courts.
you can read the court transcripts & witness the lame claim to 'unfettered power(s)'
Judge Ellis pointed out the SC is looking for Russian collusion, not Ukrainian deals years earlier.
Hillary has invaded your nut sack, you should go get a cancer screening, soon.
In reply to The media will find that the… by traverseski
Your panties are twisted up in your crack. It was just a bit of ironic humor. I was not serious.
In reply to you can read the court… by peippe
In a contrarian vein, is it not possible that Mueller's day-early meeting with Trump was to get him to take the gig, then do such a monstrously half-assed job, that he winds up burning his entire team, while trump walks away 100% vindicated?
Yes, but that would be operating under the assumption that the Russians had anything at all to do with the election outcome, which nobody believes they did.
This is a Rothschild/Soros pipe dream that is turning into their worst nightmare.
In reply to In a contrarian vein, is it… by Dancing Disraeli
The 13 Russians nationals are never going to be in the United Sttes to be tried, or so ran the earlier version. Judge Dabney has nothing to do with it. Even Republicans realize that before yesterday, no one ever heard of Ellis, so he's getting 15 minutes of fame and then will never be heard from again. There's more long term news from Kentucky Derby parties.
you need to get back to work for your boss Mueller,
he needs names & Russian bank accounts in eleven days. : )
In reply to The 13 Russians nationals… by Heroic Couplet