"Real Socialism" Has Indeed Been Tried... And It's Been A Disaster

May 5th marked the 200th Anniversary of Karl Marx's birth, and in spite of inspiring a wide variety of political movements that have caused countless human rights disasters, Marx continues to be an object of admiration among many intellectuals and artists. One such example can be seen in Raoul Peck's new film The Young Karl Marx which portrays Marx is a principled radical with a laudable thirst for justice.
Fortunately for Marx the man and his reputation, he never personally gained control of the machinery of any state. Thus, the dirty work of actually implementing the necessary "dictatorship of the proletariat" was left up to others. And those who attempted to bring Marxism into the light of practical reality, quickly found that applied Marxism brings impoverishment and the destruction of human freedom.
Nevertheless, after a century marked by brutal socialist regimes based on various interpretations of Marx's ideas, Marx's rehabilitation often rests on the idea that "real socialism" has "never been tried." That is, a truly "pure" socialist experience — as Marx presumably wanted — has always been tainted by the presence of bourgeois ideas or lingering capitalistic habits present in the state apparatus.
A typical example of this sort of thinking can be found in Noam Chomsky's insistence that the obviously socialist regime in Venezuela is really "quite remote from socialism." And it's also notable in philosopher Slavoj Zizek's 2017 article " The problem with Venezuela’s revolution is that it didn’t go far enough" at The Guardian.
In Zizek's view, it seems, socialism can work if the habits and customs of the status quo are destroyed utterly and replaced by entirely new ways of thinking. Or, as Zizek's describes it, old proverbs (i.e., modes of thought) must be totally replaced by new proverbs. For example:
Radical revolutionaries like Robespierre fail because they just enact a break with the past without succeeding in their effort to enforce a new set of customs (recall the utmost failure of Robespierre’s idea to replace religion with the new cult of a Supreme Being). The leaders like Lenin and Mao succeeded (for some time, at least) because they invented new proverbs, which means that they imposed new customs that regulated daily lives.
Thus, the problem in Venezuela is not that countless private business have been seized, property rights been destroyed, and countless citizens deprived of basic freedoms. No, the problem is that the Venezuelan regime was too conservative and failed to implement a total break with the past.
But how is that break from the past to be brought about? The truth lies in the language used by Zizek himself. It involves "enforc[ing] a set of customs" and "impos[ing] new customs." This, of course, is the language of coercion and violence. These new "customs" wouldn't have to be imposed, of course, if people wanted to adopt them voluntarily.
From the point of view of the socialist purist, if only a new Lenin or a new Mao were to come along and try harder, well, then socialism might finally succeed. After all, as the satirical publication The Onion recently suggested, "Stalin Was Just One Great Purge Away From Creating Communist Utopia."
As hyperbolic as such a statement may seem, this idea nevertheless fundamentally describes the mindset of those who claim "socialism has never really been tried"; if socialism is to be implemented, something must be done to relieve people of their attachment to private property and all the other customs and ideas that get in the way of utopia.
In practice, this has always meant using the power of the state to force a new way of life on people. Moreover, thanks to economic realities, it has also meant that the more socialism is applied, the lower the standard of living sinks. But — the thinking goes — so long as the socialist planners keep forging ahead, and refuse to be sabotaged by capitalist thought, then utopia can be reached. Yes, there will be a lot of suffering in the interim, but the ultimate payoff will be incalculably great.
Represented graphically, the idea looks like this:
Both Marx and Stalin admitted this unfortunate "interim stage" was a problem. As Ludwig von Mises notes, Marx even had to invent a two-tiered evolution of socialism:
In a letter, Karl Marx distinguished between two stages of socialism — the lower preliminary stage and the higher stage. But Marx didn’t give different names to these two stages. At the higher stage, he said, there will be such an abundance of everything that it will be possible to establish the principle “to everybody according to his needs.” Because foreign critics noticed differences in the standards of living of various members of the Russian Soviets, Stalin made a distinction. At the end of the 1920s he declared that the lower stage was “socialism” and the higher stage was “communism.” The difference was that at the lower socialist stage there was inequality in the rations of the various members of the Russian Soviets; equality will be attained only in the later, communist, stage.
Partial Capitalism Works Better Than Partial Socialism
Note, however, that capitalism doesn't suffer from this problem. If we take a middle-of-the road interventionist economy and start introducing partial, half-way free-market liberal reforms, does this cause the economy to collapse?
Certainly not. Indeed, everywhere we look and find a relatively less socialistic economy, the less poverty and more prosperity we find.
Historically, this is obvious. The countries that embraced free trade, industrialization, and the trappings of market economies early on are the wealthiest economies today. We also find this to be the case in post-war Europe where the relatively pro-market economies such as those in Germany and the UK are wealthier and have higher standards of living than the more socialistic economies of southern Europe — such as Greece and Spain. This is even true of the Scandinavian countries like Sweden, which, as Per Bylund has noted, historically built its wealth with a relatively laissez-faire regime.
We see this phenomenon at work in comparisons between West Germany and East Germany. In West Germany after World War II pro-market reforms helped usher in a period of immense economic growth — with only half-way reforms. By abolishing price controls and other government-imposed restraints on the economy, the Germany economy took off while more socialistic economies — like that found in the UK at the time — were more stagnant.
Obviously, in the case of Germany, the West German state did not adopt "pure" capitalism. They merely adopted relatively more laissez-faire. And the economy expanded. In fact, according to Hans Sennholz, the West German state rather accidentally stumbled upon its free market reforms. And yet, we call the results "the German economic miracle."
Other examples can be found across Eastern Europe and Latin America. Where markets are more relatively free, the higher the standard of living, and the greater the economic growth. Capitalists aren't forced to make excuses about how "real capitalism has never been tried" — even though purely free markets have never existed anywhere.
200 years after Marx, though, every new Marx-inspired failure causes his defenders to resort to this same excuse again and again. One can only hope that 200 years from now, they've given up.
Socialism is for lazy useless freeloading trash, and the people who want to have total control of them.
Socialism "has bee tried" about as much as Free Market Capitalism...
There is no Golden "ism" to guarantee an economic Utopia; outside of theories in textbooks...they all look good on paper.
No matter which "ism" you pick, the end result is the average person is screwed and a few people are insanely wealthy...wash, rinse, repeat to infinity.
"ism's" fail because they neglect to properly deal with Evil/Greed...even when an "ism" takes aim at it, Evil/Greed always finds a way around the rules.
Best bet...keep the Government small, all real power over your life local, and carry a gun to keep your neighbors honest.
Anyone who has visited (and understood) Cambodia's "Killing Fields" can not reasonable support a Socialist government.
So, you read what I wrote and came away with I support a Socialist Government?
Yes, yes, you downvoters...keep believing your preferred "ism" is the cure; if only the right people could be put in charge to implement it...note, never going to happen.
"But... but.. but... The **smart** people like The Bern, Hillary(!), or Dear Leader Obama weren't in charge when these people tried and failed. If we ("the ones we've been waiting for") do it, it will work. That I become a wealthy, connected, Socialist elite without having to work and produce something of value for a living is just a side bonus (reference The Bern Feel for example). Now get your ass out there and work so that I may rule over you."
I guess Friedrich Hayek’s "The to Road to Serfdom" is not required reading in today's schools with their Common Core curriculum.
nope, but this can be purchased for some nice nighttime reading: https://mitpress.mit.edu/books/communism-kids
EDIT: did I really need the sarc?
Pol Pot, Chairman Meeow, Stalin, etc lived like Kings while millions of their people starved to death or were executed for daring to voice an opposing opinion.
One more reason the lefties hate our Constitution and esp the Second Amendment----it protects the people from the government overreach and/or tyranny.
It's funny how Marx, the father of Communism - that system of governance which is responsible for over 100 million innocent goy lives being lost - is lauded and praised. It's also funny how Hitler, the father of National Socialism - that system of governance which is the natural antidote to Communism - is vilified and scorned. Some know why this is. Karl was one of (((them)))... Adolph was not.
The difference between Stain and Hitler is that Stalin would shoot you dead with his left hand. Hitler used his right.
We sense you are a Holocaust denier as well. Let's see how much self control you have. Will it be five paragraphs with three links? You know you want to do it! 'Educate' us all now.
New world order would most likely set a goal of pure Communism (under a different name) with the pains to get there as an asset because it would decrease the population and later, when pure, have the controls to starve the rest. To them capitalism provokes over population, taxing of resources, pollution, disease, waste, landfills, water loss, smells, graveyards, homeless, overuse of parks and lands, crowded beaches, airports, everything they don't like.
can't believe anybody could vote your comment down. Look at the economy of German during that period....Look at any economy during any period when a Marxist/Commie regime ruled.
The bankers and industrial oligarchs supported the Bolshevics, the Chinese communists, and Hitler. There are a lot of reasons to hate "lefties", but the globalists could care less if a country is capitalist, socialist, communist, a dictatorship, a monarchy, or a theocracy. As long as you obey and play by the rules they're OK with you.
Govt.'s only necessary functions are border control, no counterfeiting, and property rights in every manner. Everything else is scope creep. And that definition ensures small government.
I'll recycle my early thread position to mention greed is not evil. Some people might benefit from not being greedy while others might benefit from being greedy.
And counterfeiting is not an issue if you use real money like Au and Ag
It is an issue regarding cheating weights and fake plating.
Socialism has been tried since the early humans and it was a roaring success. The USSR had totalitarianism, not socialism.
Wouldn't that fall under property rights?
Agree that is is very close, but if I have 10 gold tokens and they are suppose to be worth something, someone distributing counterfeits of them "is their business" but undermines mine. If the gov. is minting gold tokens, it is in everyone's critical interest to prevent counterfeits. I'm just one little guy, I can't stop it, but the gov. can be powerful enough to stop it. I can't protect the rights of my money against a group funded by counterfeiting.
A little tangent from your comment: rape can be defined as a property right violation, pollution can be defined as a property right issue, deliberate harmful influence of children can be defined as a property right issue.
Yes, yes, keep believing evil(a bullshit construct in the first place) and greed need elimination in order for everything to go swimmingly for everyone. It’s much easier to accept that those attributes of humanity will always exist and “equality” is an irrational and unattainable ideal intended for true believers in unicorns.
Laissez-faire existed in the west as a dominant philosophy till about the mid 1920s.
Post that time, outright full on socialism and the "middle way" - fascism - started to be implemented. "The New Deal", was the implementation of fascism in the USA, and the end of free market capitalism.
I don't believe the end of Laissez-faire and universal suffrage are remotely coincidental.
If you think inequality is a problem then you need to reduce the size of markets and maximise the number of markets. Markets naturally benefit "middle men" most of all as they form hub/spoke networks, and as the hubs, they benefit from both sides. This is where the Pareto distribution kicks in btw, it's the maths.
Amazon and whomever was financing Amazon obviously completely understand this btw. Where the market is the entire world, there will be a couple of companies which dominate the entire planet and become the middle men for everyone.
This mirrors what GK Chesterton once wrote: “The problem with capitalism is not too many capitalists, but too few capitalists."
Like it or not, most people are Marx's proletariat: i.e. they do not own any part of the means of production - not even a family farm - and subsist entirely by selling their labor to someone, either a boss or a client. Since capitalism rewards the ownership of capital above all else - the more capital you own, the more money you make, and the more capital you can buy, rinse and repeat - as ownership of the means of production is INEVITABLY concentrated into fewer and fewer hands, it takes on the characteristics of a monopoly: everyone who must sell their labor is forced to sell it on terms set exclusively by those who buy labor. Some of these buyers might be generous and even paternalistic, but most are not ... if only because they cannot afford to be.
“The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” —Winston Churchill, House of Commons, 22 October 1945.
In reply to If you think inequality is a… by rf80412
Free Markets has no -ISM. Let's try that.
It's all about control, and let's point the baton at the main perpetrators, our gated neighbors, the Babylonians. The Rosenbergs were executed and they didn't do nearly the damage their kin, the banksters, have done since.
Of course Marx, Lenin and Trotsky, Mao, Castro, ad nauseum were experts at formulating ways of murdering people, proletariat and bourgeoise alike. Any commie that says that "it hasn't been tried yet" is really saying that they killed 100 million and it still didn't work. What they are now saying in their ivory towers of tenure is that for it to succeed they will have to kill everyone and absolutely forbid any kind of market forces to exist. Of course the superior Babylonians and tenured ones are superior and must control it. They have destroyed the best control that they could ever hope to have, Christianity, and one day when they have enlightened out of the Chosenite dogma, a rock or machete will suffice to get a gun and ammo. The stupid pricks are doomed and had better kiss the asses of the 96%. Also, their poor brothers, the wandering Gypsies keep moving to avoid lynchings. Hide and watch the upper crust Gypsies move along to the Orient when the USD goes to toilet paper.
"It's against the law to throw the currency in the toilet" read signs in Zimbabwe shitters. Coming Soon!!
The state must own everything and dispense according to what's left after the Tenured Commies have consumed and confiscated all they can eat and haul off just like cockroaches. And, just like cockroaches, as a famous coach once said, paraphrasing, "it ain't what they eat and haul off, it's what they fall in and fuck up". How true.
Remember the horse in animal farm. He worked himself to death for socialism.
The real issue is that socialism was never about the proletariat or the good of the people. It has always been about turning the stupid goyim into slaves.
Works both ways; doesn't it...
Republicans are 1000% AGAINST "Socialized Medicine"...yet they will fight to their Political Death defending, and "Fully Funding", the VA Medical system...which is TRUE, 100%, Textbook "Socialized Medicine"...explain that one...
Veterans have more right to medical care than you have for breathing productive people's air.
No one is arguing the fact that veterans deserve health care. People have a problem with the fact that it doesn't extend to anyone else. A consistent approach would be for the VA to take of war injuries, etc. and then let the veterans take care of their of their own separate health care needs. We lose our jobs we lose affordable health care.
No one is arguing the fact that veterans deserve health care. People have a problem with the fact that it doesn't extend to anyone else. A consistent approach would be for the VA to take of war injuries, etc. and then let the veterans take care of their of their own separate health care needs. We lose our jobs we lose affordable health care.
Capitalism does manage to be better at producing Stakhanovites because it can appeal to self-interest rather than to some abstract love of all humanity.
True, but sadly the lazy, useless and freeloading are becoming the ever larger fraction of our modern societies. Populations keep growing and people are living longer while there is less and less for them to do. Where we're heading it is either soylent green or some form of socialism. I bet y'a, TPTB know this all too well.
Once again...
You never, ever cede ground to the left. If you do, the last inch will be you stepping into a gas chamber.
Like partial democracy.... lol
The proper solution is to kill the Marxist scum and drink champagne from their empty skulls.
The Republican Party cedes yards, not inches, when it comes to paying single moms and legal / illegal immigrants in single-earner households to have sex and reproduce while working part time, which keeps them under the income limits for multiple welfare programs that cover rent, food, etc. and the refundable child tax credit (EITC), another welfare program that Republicans support. They disguise its socialistic nature by connecting it to the tax code, but for parents who do not pay income tax, the refundable “tax” credit is a hugely form of cash-assistance welfare.....or socialism cubed.
The refundable child tax credit for maximum womb productivity is $6,431, an amount that equals 3 to 4 months of wages for many non-welfare-eligible citizens who must compete for jobs in the partially socialized labor market. In addition to competing with those with spousal income or child support that covers rent, they compete with citizens and noncitizens who need less pay and / or fewer hours to stay qualified for welfare.
This is NOT a free labor market, yet “free-market” Republicans support it and brag about low-paying, part-time and temporary jobs for citizens and noncitizens whose wages are hoisted up by welfare and child tax credits.
They ignore the fact that half of male citizens between 18 and 34 live with parents in adulthood due to wages that have not risen in 40 years and no access to unearned income from government for sex and reproduction.
They more than ignore that millions of non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible women do, too, by bragging about all of the jobs for “women” without qualifying that by mentioning how many women have welfare-hoisted wages. Forty million of those womb-productive, female workers are paid so little, and work so few hours, that the government pays their grocery bills. Government does not pay any of the bills of non-womb-productive women, nor does it boost up their paychecks with $6,431 in yearly “tax” credits.
Marxism cannot sustain itself without feeding off of other people’s wealth. It’s a parasitic ideology that first consumes the host then drives it mad to destroy everyone else.
In the future, if robots advance to the point where most human labor can be eliminated, the rich owner class will no longer have to feed off of cheap and non-diverse human laborers overseas and / or welfare-reinforced illegal / legal part-time / temporary human laborers in the USA. Nor will they need to throw non-welfare-eligible human job seekers to the curb.
The owner class will need to hawk their wares and collect rents from the robot class. Upside: Single-earner, womb-productive robots will not need to be paid by taxpayers to have sex and reproduce when earning low wages in part-time or temp jobs, and the robots will not inconveniently produce any low-income non womb producers who need for earned-only income to cover all household bills.
Think about that stall and barter thing folks.
Think about self-sufficiency.
Even the unenlightened in the Istanbul Bazaar have more financial savvy than some Ivy League egghead. Bet your butt that they don't have a debt based system.
The single most parasitic and destructive philosophy for societal control ever conjured up in human history. There is a special place in hell for Marx and all his groupies.
Today's liberalism is just communism by another name. And it too, must be wiped-off the face of the earth. We will triumph over it. And when we do finally kill it, we should embalm it, then cremate it, then bury it at sea... let us take no chances (to paraphrase Winston Churchill).
You mean neoliberalism? Who, prey tell, is going to stand up to it? At least half of the Republicans are globalist neoliberals and even more Democrats fall into that category.
That is why the Democrats were meaner to Bernie Sanders, their one real socialist, than they were to most of the Republicans who are neoliberal globalists, just like them.
The globalist-neoliberal Democrats loathe Trump for two reasons:
The globalist-neoliberal Republicans loathe Trump for different reasons:
You need to hyphenate it. Globalism and neoliberalism go hand in hand. The way that neoliberals, like Bill Clinton, justified unfettered, welfare-supported immigration and offshoring all of those jobs was through this socialism-for-some rigging, where single mothers and legal / illegal immigrants in single-earner households with US-born kids are cushioned from the impact of switching from a high-wage, industrial economy with controlled immigration to a low-wage service sector economy with out-of-control immigration and mostly part-time, temporary, high-turnover jobs or 1099 gigs.
Hang on a moment, still trying to get a handle on the five bananas and two eggs. Are those eggs range free?
Pretty good article. I just wished it wouldn't repeat the mistake to lump in all welfare politics with socialism.
Germany and the Scandinavian countries are successful because they don't over-extend, they don't dole out more welfare goodness than they can afford, and keep their budgets balanced.
The Nordic model protects private property and keeps markets free, and focuses on welfare state policies specifically in order to insulate citizens from the business cycle (and they're all the more vulnerable when your country's economy is comparatively small).
Germany also protects private property and keeps markets free, but uses a stakeholder model where business decisions are in theory made in the best interests of the country as a whole - with unions, regulators, and citizen/consumer advocacy groups having seats at the boardroom table too - rather than just the best interests of shareholders (which includes senior management with their stock options).
IMO, any country that allows and enforces ad valorem taxes has ZERO private property, fail to pay your tribute to the state and you will rapidly find out who owns "your" property. That is where the revolution should start. The second stop should be the abolition of ALL blue laws, including recreational drugs and prostitution. I haven't yet thought past nirvana.
