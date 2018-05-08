Kim Agrees "Denuclearization Is Achievable" After Surprise Second Meeting With China's Xi

Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:27

With a historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just weeks away, Bloomberg has confirmed reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in the port city of Dalian over the past two days - the second meeting between top officials of the two Communist allies in less than two months.

Kim traveled to China via an Air Koryo plane that's believed to be Kim's personal jet. Officials confirmed there are no direct air routes between Dalian and the North.

The first meeting took place in late March, when Kim traveled to China via an armored train in what is widely believed to have been the young dictator's first trip abroad since he succeeded his father, Kim Jong Il, upon his death.

The second round of talks between the two Communist leaders are taking place following historic talks between South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and Kim at the DMZ late last month, where the leaders of the two Koreas agreed on a framework to end the Korean war.

Following reports of the meeting, President Trump tweeted that he'd be speaking with Xi by phone at 8:30 am ET, and that the primary topic would be trade, where "good things will happen".

According to BBG, Kim reportedly filled Xi in on developments in the Korean peninsula and pushed to strengthen communication and cooperation with China.

In comments reported after the meeting, Kim reiterated that, as long as the regime's security is guaranteed, North Korea "does not need to have nuclear weapons..."

"As long as relevant parties eliminate the hostile policy and security threats against North Korea, North Korea does not need to have nuclear weapons, and denuclearization is achievable," Kim was quoted as saying.

Xi agreed that "positive progress" had been made since the two leaders first met, adding, "I feel happy about it."

His response was reported by China's Xinhua news agency.

"After my first meeting with the chairman [Kim Jong Un], I'm very glad to see positive progress in both bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula…. Developing the traditional friendship between China and North Korea is a common treasure of both nations. Improving friendship and cooperation between the two nations is a position both sides hold firmly and is the only correct choice. High-level exchanges between both sides carry important effects that are irreplaceable. Both sides need to maintain regular exchanges, boost strategic communications and mutual trust, and defend our common interests."

As BBG points out, Dalian is home to China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, which is nearly ready to start sea tests. The new carrier, known as the Type 001A, was built by China Shipbuilding Industry Corp. Trump recently revealed that his meeting with Kim has been scheduled for June, and that the location - which he did not reveal - had also been decided. It was later reported that Singapore will host the talks.

peopledontwanttruth Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

Blood is thicker than water    Look at their eyes.  They're all related and I've said it for years.  Family lines will reunite.  

 

He's denuclearization is because of his big family members having nukes and a large army. He's not doing it because of Trump 

macholatte peopledontwanttruth Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

 

The Progs see this NorK deal as very good for Trump and very bad for them.  We should be wary of Prog interference to derail the thing.

"The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. ... We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it.  Power is not a means, it is an end.  ... How does one man assert his power over another ... By making him suffer.  Obedience is not enough.  Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own?  Power is inflicting pain and humiliation.  ... A world of fear and treachery and torment, a world of trampling and being trampled upon, a world which will grow not less but more merciless as it refines itself. ... If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face--for ever."
-Orwell

 

JohninMK peopledontwanttruth Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

Nailed it there. He now has Chinese agreement to be under their Nuke umbrella.

If a NK/SK peace agreement is also signed, perhaps with C/R/US backing then bang goes the need for 30k US troops protecting SK.

That is what some in DC really do not want, their spystation on China down the tubes plus why would SK and Japan still need all those expensive military toys they just ordered?

peopledontwanttruth Buckaroo Banzai Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

Buckaroo I've always enjoyed your comments and while being disagreeable without arguing. I'm not disllusional    This would have happened under whoever is plastered as the president.   The world is splitting up.  Lines are being drawn and family bloodlines are still family blood.  

The USA days are numbered as many here agree.  

It makes you wonder with George Orwell and his book about three different countries/entities if he wasn't right all along.  

 

Buckaroo Banzai peopledontwanttruth Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

Really? A core tenet of neocon foreign policy is, Israel must have its troops deployed all over the world. Of course the IDF doesn't stray far outside the borders of Israel, that's what the US Army is for. Killary was the neocon-approved candidate and would have done as she was told. Removing ZOG troops from anywhere would not be on the menu. And the only way this deal works is, US troops will be permanently pulled out of South Korea.

peopledontwanttruth DisorderlyConduct Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

Bingo.  The dollar is already known as toilet paper and the overextended military is not feared anymore. 

Put together the vast armies of China Russia NK, Iran and others who are already starting to shift or on their sides.  

Does the word Custer mean anything to you.  

The gig is over and the geopolitical earthquake is setting the players together against the old bully 

LaugherNYC peopledontwanttruth Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

How is it possible for a human to be that stupid?

Trump makes clear he is crazy and is gonna wipe the North Korean regime out with precision strikes, and end their nuclear blackmail, no matter, as Vlad would say, how many of those people over there have to die. South Korea and China panic.

Trump simulatneously threatens China’s middle class with ruinous tarrifs that will trash their trade balance and bring massive pressure on their insanely overlevered consumers. Says bring NoKo to heel and we can talk. China is sick and tired of Kim, and would love to unload the NoKo Burden on SoKo and USA.

You wont see any trade agreement until the NoKo deal is signed.

This is 100000% Trump/Wilbur Ross.

And damn well done, if it finally works.

Winston Churchill peopledontwanttruth Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Russia has also given Kim a guarantee, but Putin is wisely staying in the shadows.

But denuking is still contingent on US forces leaving S. Korea even if it is being left unsaid.

From the way unilateral Nork denuking has changed to a nuke free "peninsular" it looks like

this has  already been agreed in principle, but many a slip between cup and lip.

Rogue factions in the MIC will not want this deal to go forward after three years+ of ignoring it.

GunnyG Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

Got to give credit where credit is due. Trump slapped Rocket Man around instead of kissing his ass like Bush 41-O'Blivet did and got results. 

TheWholeYearInn tmosley Tue, 05/08/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

Trump is a Zionist you twerp.

 

If the Zionists & Satanists are losing power, it's no because of Trump, but instead, because of Putin (If you've never heard of Putin, he's that guy in Russia that feels no need to tweet all day and try and thrust himself into the mix of all things geopolitical as if it were all just a simulation of a reality TV show).

 

In about 3 hours from now, Trump will pull his NEXT Zionist move by issuing sanctions against Iran (for doing what? ~ being a thorn in the side of Israel achieving GREATER Israel)... It doesn't get much more fucking Zionist than that.

ZazzOne Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

The jackals/clowns (CIA) were running NK's nuclear program at the behest of the Rothschilds Central Bankster cartel, keeping NK a rogue nation and holding the world hostage with constant nuke threats....UNTIL Trump kicked the clowns out and now all of a sudden Kim Jung Un, released from the puppet strings, is talking peace and denuclearization!!!