Firepower: Russian Troops Get New Kalashnikov Assault Rifles

As the United States Army marches towards acquiring the LSAT (Lightweight Small Arms Technologies) light machine gun for their infantry, Russia’s Defense Ministry recently purchased the newest family of Kalashnikov assault rifles for Russian soldiers.
Russian soldier aims the new AK-12 assault rifle. (Source: Sergey Bobylev, TASS)
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in January that it acquired advanced Kalashnikov AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles for service, which shoot 5.45×39 mm and 7.62×39 mm cartridges, respectively.
“A decision has been made on the AK-12 and the AK-15. The submachine guns have been recommended as armament in the ground forces, the airborne force and [naval] infantry,” the Kalashnikov press office said in January, according to Russian News Agency TASS.
AK-15 (left) and AK-12. (Source: Vasily Raksha)
Kalashnikov Group CEO Alexei Krivoruchko told TASS that a series of field training exercises were completed with the advanced assault rifles last year. He added that the firearms manufacturer would be shipping the advanced weapons to the Russian Armed Forces in 2018.
“New Kalashnikov rifles combine famous, battle-proven high reliability with modern ergonomics, increased hit probability and capabilities to effectively use all modern accessories, from red dot, night and IR sights to underbarrel grenade launchers, forward grips, lasers and flashlights, sound suppressors and more.
AK-12 and AK-15 rifles share most of its arts and assemblies, with key differences being in the ammunition used. AK-12 is chambered for Russian Army standard issue 5.45×39 ammunition, while AK-15 is chambered for older, but still very popular 7.62×39 ammunition. “Kalashnikov” group also designed compact versions of both rifles, known as AK-12K and AK-12K, which are better suited for CQB use by Special Forces, or as Personal Defense Weapons for heavy armament and vehicle crews,” the Kalashnikov Group said in a press statement.
The AK-12 and AK-15 specifications:
-
Caliber: 5.45х39 (AK-12) or 7.62х39 (AK-15)
-
Length, overall: 34-37 inches
-
Length, shoulder stock folded: 27 inches
-
Barrel length: 16.33 inches
-
Weight, with empty magazine: 7.7 lbs
-
Rate of fire: 700 rounds/min
-
Magazine capacity: 30 rounds
Russia Beyond Tests The AK-12 Assult Rifle:
The advanced assault rifles are part of the Russian military’s “Ratnik” program, which is designed to create future infantry combat systems, including upgraded body armor, high-tech kevlar helmets with special eye monitor (thermal, night vision monocular, flashlight), and communication systems. Initially, only Russian Spetsnaz will receive the AK-12 as part of the Ratnik program, while ground troops will continue using AK-74 into the early 2020s.
According to Dmitry Semizorov, the CEO of the Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Making, Russia’s Ratnik combat gear has been successfully tested in the Syrian civil war.
“You all probably know that the Ratnik was used in Syria and I want to say that the combat gear proved its worth during combat operations. We checked the combat outfit that was used in difficult situations in one way or another. I want to assure you that none of the elements of the combat gear’s protection was ever pierced,” said Semizorov.
Pic of #Russian special forces in #Palmyra desert #Homs #Syria pic.twitter.com/PGwd93SklC— Islamic World Update (@islamicworldupd) March 25, 2017
Russian special forces men in #Palmyra city, #Syria ; armed with ak - 12 Attack rifle pic.twitter.com/eGTWx15gqf— Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) June 22, 2017
While the global arms race between Washington and Moscow is clearly evident, what we do know today is that both countries are rapidly modernizing their standard military rifles before the next major shooting war.
Comments
Mmmm 7.62x39...
Jesus Christ the 107 and 108 were far better. Look at that barrel shake! You'll notice he didn't show any target shooting.
I'm sticking with the Lithgow "Atrax."
In reply to Mmmm 7.62x39... by dirty fingernails
That mode lever looked like cheap stamped metal. WTF? That 2-shot burst is a nice add-on, though. Automatic is a good way to waste a lot of ammo. Picatinny rail is nice. Love the see through cut-outs to check ammo level, too. Nice touch.
In reply to Jesus Christ the 107 and 108… by D503
Bullets for everyone.
In reply to Mmmm 7.62x39... by dirty fingernails
Mo Betta round than our AR .22 LRSupermagnum
In reply to Mmmm 7.62x39... by dirty fingernails
F/X trades that don't make any sense are currently taking place.
What's happening is not ordinary.
Can you expand on that, YC?
In reply to F/X trades that don't make… by Yen Cross
I've NEVER ever in 20+ years of trading, seen a four hour chart under the <zero> line for almost four weeks.
What's the point of a four-five, or even eight hour chart in the first place?
This is offshore flows, after black out period, being used for buy backs.
This shit makes me sick to my stomach.
In reply to Can you expand on that, YC? by mvsjcl
Buy backs for whom? What currency? What are you seeing, dude, for FFS spit it out! Why is it making you sick? For which country?
In reply to I've NEVER ever in 20+… by Yen Cross
Find a teacher somewhere else.
Margin management asshole!
In reply to Buy backs for whom? What… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It isn't my area of expertise. Why wouldn't I learn here? No need to be a dick about it, either.
In reply to Find a teacher somewhere… by Yen Cross
the man's got a point, YC. you barge in to an AK thread spouting some random bullshit about FX trades. then you present yourself as an expert, and thus worthy of threadjacking and presumably, questions about your most rude threadjack. and then you go all asshole when asked ... questions.
I bet I can guess your political ideology
In reply to It isn't my area of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Dude!... You're babbling like a lunatic about FX in the midst of comments about AK's... Seriously. What the hell is wrong with you?
In reply to Find a teacher somewhere… by Yen Cross
Care to elaborate? This would be fascinating if true.
In reply to F/X trades that don't make… by Yen Cross
((taking notes)) Watching those defense stawkz & maybe the airlines again? Some agency or group is certainly hungry.
In reply to F/X trades that don't make… by Yen Cross
Pretty! I want one!
They might have the best combat gear but we got the best meth.
All those repatriated fake $'s are in bonds and corporate debt.
The good news is that these companies need cash flow, and it's much more expensive.
Inflation creeping in doesn't surprise me.
In reply to All those repatriated fake… by Yen Cross
The original AK is tough as nails and reliable as Hell. These new ones look like they were put together in someones garage. The AK is a near perfect weapon. I would have worked on improving accuracy, not adding on bells and whistles to it. I saw some custom AR-15 pictures recently, and on some they had wood hardware. They were gorgeous.
The AK is a work horse, or used to be. As for gorgeous, anything Italian has the touch. I am still drooling over a very sweet Benelli shotgun at my local Cabellas.. It was light, it was sleek, and the finishing was perfect. $1500 was a little too steep so ended up with a Mossberg. It'll do the job. But for sheer beauty those Benelli shotguns rock!
In reply to The original AK is tough as… by I am Groot
Do you realize how silly you sound?
In reply to The AK is a work horse, or… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
To who? You? I grew up shooting and reloading. Grew up shooting every weekend at a local gravel pit with neighbors (back when it was legal in King County). I also went on to do very well in basic and qualified as an expert marksman. It wasn't hard. So what part of silly are you talking about? The part about someone that grew up around guns and that is talking about them? The part about someone that made it through basic training and found out that shooting was the easiest part (and most fun)?
As for a Mossberg, I own one. Would I have preferred to buy that fancy Benelli from Cabellas? Yes.
Oh, I get it, no one taught you that guns are the great equalizer for a woman. I learned that at an early age. If you didn't, that isn't my problem. Until some negro breaks into your house, or your mother's house, and pistol whips her, or you, while asking about where you keep the cash. The fellas seem to have a penchant for pistol whipping Asians.
In reply to Do you realize how silly… by Yen Cross
What's funny, there was an well respected European finance minister that mentioned the ECB might pull back, tighten spending this Summer.
Whip~ lash
$usd headwinds include.
Russia
Iran
China
North Korea
Fiscal Debt
Midterms
Pornstars
Being long $usd doesn't make sense.
Nice rifles. Would love to own one of each, but unless they are manufactured here, we will probably never see them sold in this country.