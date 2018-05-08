Job Openings Soar By 472,000 To All Time High 6.6 Million

One month after the number of US job openings reported by the JOLTS unexpectedly tumbled by 176,000 led by food service and construction workers, all it took was a month of revised data to set the seasonally-adjusted, statistically inferred US labor market back on track, and according to the latest JOLTS report, in March the number of job openings soared by 472,000, from 6.078 million to a record 6.550 million, the highest number of vacant jobs on record...
... and the biggest cumulative 3-month increase in job openings in history.
The number of job openings increased for total private jobs (+439,000), and edged up for government.
According to the BLS, job openings increased in a number of industries, with the largest increases in professional and business services (+112,000), construction (+68,000), and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+37,000). The number of job openings increased in the Northeast and Midwest regions.
Yet while job openings jumped, the number of total hires posted a modest decline from a revised 5.511 million in February to 5.425 million in March. The number of hires was little changed for total private and for government. Hires decreased in finance and insurance (-32,000).
The other closely watched category, the level of quits - which indicates workers' confidence they can leverage their existing skills and find a better paying job - continued last month's increase, and in March rose to 3.344MM from 3.208MM, just shy of the all time high hit at the start of the century, suggesting workers were feeling quite confident about demand for their job skills than the previous month. The number of quits edged up for total private and was unchanged for government. Quits increased in other services (+71,000). The number of quits increased in the Midwest region.
And with a total 5.3 million separations (a 3.6% rate), this means that there were 1.6 million layoffs and discharges in March, virtually unchanged from February. The layoffs and discharges rate was 1.1 percent in March. The number of layoffs and discharges was little changed for total private and for government. Layoffs and discharges decreased in health care and social assistance (-35,000). The number of layoffs and discharges was little changed in all four regions.
Putting all this in in context
- Job openings have increased since a low in July 2009. They returned to the prerecession level in March 2014 and surpassed the prerecession peak in August 2014. There were 6.6 million open jobs on the last business day of March 2018, a new series high.
- Hires have increased since a low in June 2009 and have surpassed prerecession levels. In March 2018, there were 5.4 million hires.
- Quits have increased since a low in September 2009 and have surpassed prerecession levels. In March 2018, there were 3.3 million quits.
- For most of the JOLTS history, the number of hires (measured throughout the month) has exceeded the number of job openings (measured only on the last business day of the month). Since January 2015, however, this relationship has reversed with job openings outnumbering hires in most months.
- At the end of the most recent recession in June 2009, there were 1.2 million more hires throughout the month than there were job openings on the last business day of the month. In March 2018, there were 1.1 million fewer hires than job openings.
Finally, and perhaps most notably, the Beveridge Curve (job openings rate vs unemployment rate), continues to gradually normalize after a nearly decade-long "drift" from its conventional pattern. From the start of the most recent recession in December 2007 through the end of 2009, the series trended lower and further to the right as the job openings rate declined and the unemployment rate rose. In January 2018, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent and the job openings rate was 4.1 percent. In March 2018, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent and the job openings rate was 4.2 percent.
Labor shortage coming? Wages will rise.
I call BULLSHIT
"IT'S THE HEALTHCARE STUPID!"
$12hr job = $25,000 per year gross = no health care or expensive premium with high deductable = near worthless.
Medicaid = $12,000 per year, min, tax free = no deductibles = Better than what Congress gets!
Now, which would you choose if you were in that situation?
~~~~~
Around here:
Health Ins Cost + Rent (in a crappy area) = All of your $12/hr take home pay.
We're at the point where, for those folks at the bottom of the economic ladder, it just doesn't pay to work.
6 million?
Don't they know that is copyrighted?
They are probably desperate enough to include personal ads seeking sexual encounters as job openings.
Job openings will increase until everyone is unemployed.
.gov
The local news publishes 3 job openings each night... Most are in the $7.50-$12 range. Are they those "good jobs" that we hear about?
Typical job offering: Wanted Sr. PhD level engineer with 10+ years experience, pesticide research, $100/day, no benefits, no vacations or sick leave, 18 hour days in dismal warehouse in Baltimore.
I know people that are very qualified for the jobs they apply to; they get no real response...6 months later, job is still "open".
I think HR lists the job as open, collects resumes, then just sits on it while management waits for someone they're working 60/hr/wk to drop dead.
true.. and the same 'jobs' get reposted 100 times by a million recruiters so who the fuck knows how many actual positions are still open... many are fake so recruiters fish for resumes and then call your past employer to see if they have any positions open
Folks, always submit a fake resume with a junk email account if you're not positive of the "employers" legitimacy; you can always reapply if it turns out to be real.
Not sure if anyone even bothers to read after the first 140 characters of the headline. I read: "all it took was a month of revised data to set the seasonally-adjusted, statistically inferred US labor market back on track",
in other words, very serious and reliable data you can absolutely believe.
https://dchealthlink.com/smallbusiness
I also would dispute "better than congress gets" but agree to the larger point being made ..
Or in other words, while some may get 100% paid coverage, all wealth care is not equal. At any rate, the system is entirely fucked, and disincentives for work great. At the very least the disincentive for reporting work is great ,,
Must be the fucking low inflation ..
I don’t know nor have ever known anyone who didn’t work because it more worthwhile to themselves not to ... except my ex which is why she is an ex
The US not training enough bartenders again?
Farmers are going to have to learn a new trade, and so is their illegal immigrant labor.
Gotta provide a little hope to go with that spare change...
I hope it is a worker shortage, signaling an impending upsurge in wages, but from my 10 years of navigating the churn-job circuit, I doubt it.
Temp agency girls post jobs under the business name, misleading those who have not already been through the run-around a million times.
New job seekers think the company is hiring permanent staff, but after you have worked multiple temp jobs, you begin to see the patterns in the fake hiring.
You see a job ad, wondering if it is just one more temp job. After you get to the agency and are paraded around, fill out all of the paperwork, watch films and all of the rest of the hoop jumping, the temp agency girl finally lets you know that you are now in her register.
Sorry, the “job” you applied for has been filled, but I will call you when another like it becomes available. Meanwhile, she has met one of her job obligations: compiling a list of possible applicants.
If you hold current licenses, they also parade you around to companies that need a couple of employees with licenses for compliance purposes, or they need your license number and the paperwork for their files to prove that they have had licensed “signers” on staff or have interviewed them.
For the job seeker, that involves more gas expense and running around. It helps the temp agency girl to have several applicants to present to clients just for show, but the 98% unlicensed mom gangs in the back end of insurance are gonna momma.
I did enjoy the comment of one temp agency girl who was older than the vast majority of them. She was honest. She, like me, had a degree and 4 insurance licenses and had been “through the WHOLE thing.” She said, “YOU could do it,” letting me know by her tone of voice that I did not have a chance in *** to get this back-office job, but she was submitting my resume anyway. For what?
The job ads for the big call centers and inside sales jobs are LITERALLY on the job boards constantly; the same jobs are posted all the time. I know from lots of experience that coming to work every day, staying all day and meeting the sales-generation and account-retention numbers every month is not a good way to keep those jobs.
It is a good way to boost the babyvacationing momma manager’s numbers up before she churns you, while retaining the equally absentee, non-quota-meeting, mostly-momma staff.
Albeit, no one is kept very long. Except for a handful of managers, the buildings are full of employees who have been there less than 2 years.
If you lack a spousal income, child support that covers rent or free rent, free groceries and a refundable EITC child tax credit up to $6,431 for reproducing while single, it will be nearly impossible to rent an apartment when working these low-wage, fly-by-night “jobs.”
Some of the permanently posted job ads are not from temp agencies, but instead are advertisements for pyramid schemes that cost job seekers money, or they are franchise-buying opportunities, described as job openings on the job boards.
If you peruse the less formal job sites, individuals post pure scam-job ads that are attempts to sell individual books of business or even to sell goods.
I have been to multiple “job interviews” of that ilk in corporate offices in upscale areas of the city. These job scammers somehow had access to nice office spaces, whether through friends or whatever.
You also encounter stand-alone business owners in shopping complexes, strip malls and the like, scamming—just scamming the job seekers.
You’ll be called for an interview for an insurance “office manager” job, whereupon you fill out tons of paperwork with all of your personal information and jump through hours worth of verbal interviews, only to find out that the nice parents—the nice working-family scammers—posted a fake job ad as a means of selling their business.
No, you are not an idiot. Yes, you suspect it almost from the minute you walk in, but you do not really know. So, you have to sit there, politely answering fake “job interview” questions, as these “nice family people” jerk you around. They always have plenty of kid-and-baby pics on their desks to humanize the scamming.
Until programmers build an app to weed out all of the FAKE “job openings,” I will never believe that these are actual “jobs.”
I agree 100% ... have noticed the same thing for 15 years straight ... then ‘legit’ companies that advertise for various positions fraudulently tell politicians and media ‘they can’t find qualified workers” and outsource or import h1b visa holders or whatever
They won't. Those jobs are all for H2B "bisas".
AG job opening in NY today.
Where can someone view these job openings c/w the conditions of employment, the wages on offer, and the names, addresses, and contact information so that we, the unemployed, could make an effort to join the workforce?
Why do employers make it so hard to find them when they're looking for people to hire?
Drive down the road in your local industrial district. I don't know about yours, but I see plenty of signs saying "help wanted", "mechanics wanted", etc.
Might be a function of the nearby Permian basin, though.
Before I express interest in a job I usually want to know the conditions of employment. I.E. I like to read contracts before I sign them.
Lots of light manufacturing positions in Western Michigan, all over the highway billboards. They advertise $15-22/hour and include benefits.
The Grand Rapids area has started an effort to appeal to HS students to consider joining the labor force out of HS. The effort touts businesses that will teach and advance workers into more skilled positions if they provide the drive. There is a shortage of this labor here.
$31200 - 45760, not including OT and with benefits. No college loans to pay off. It is becoming attractive to a lot of young people.
‘’Governments don’t want a population capable of critical thinking,they want obedient workers,people just smart enough to run the machines and just dumb enough to passively accept their situation.You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own, and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear.They got you by the balls.''
"Lots of light manufacturing positions"
They'll hire you if you're an alcoholic, but smoke a joint once a month and you're a "drug user"...
I see MI real-estate situation is a joke too:
"Investor Opportunity!" Fixer-up and sell it for a cool $250,000?
Looks like an abandoned garage.
206 Gilkison Ave # 210,
Kalamazoo, MI 49006
$114,709!
https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/pmf,pf_pt/2089971025_zpid/globalr…
That's weird- none of the Grand Rapids job postings really look like that's the case
Overwhelming majority of job openings (~168,000) in MI pay less than $30k per year:
https://www.indeed.com/l-Michigan-jobs.html
How does this help people who don't live in the area? NAFTA liberated the flow of goods and services, but working people are still stuck sitting at home looking out the window of a house they can't sell in an area that's going through an economic slump making it impossible to consider relocating to an area where the economy is on the upswing and what contingencies have been made to deal with the eventual decline in economic activity once it arrives. Taking on a 30-year mortgage requires 30 years of cash flow. What am I missing?
Problem is they don't want to pay enough for working to have any purpose other than lining the pockets of business owners - so fck it. So fck it, just get your machines to do all the work. And then you can hope that robots will need to purchase the product your company manufactures because most people will not have a job that pays enough to purchase your company's fcking product. It's greedy bankers, company owners, and shareholders who have wrecked society, but not workers.
You're assuming that the ownership class has intelligence. They don't.
What makes sense (i.e., automation) at the individual firm level is rational, but in the aggregate, it's lunacy. But they can only see inside their own little circle. They work to maximize profits. They work to maximize their lobbying efforts for their own ends.
It's only been in the last half-century or so where production and management are no longer in the same geographic place. Today, management of production is done far away, in other cities on the other side of the continent. There is no more connection to the community. Blame the Gordon Geckos of the world.
The last job I had, I got the old "the company didn't do well last year" at raise time...offered me 25 cents.
Out in the parking lot, the CEO parking slot sports a top line Audi...his wife visits in a top line Mercedes...home is a $1,000,000 unit.
Told my boss, when I see the owner riding a bicycle to work, then I'll buy that "we didn't make any money" bullshit...fuck them, put in my two weeks and never looked back...10 years of skill/experience walked out the door. Remaining co-worker friend informed me that my exit set off an exit avalanche; 4 of the 15 in my department followed me out within 6 months..all had been there for years and years.
Because if the job openings were open for everyone to see the employer would be overloaded with a flood of applications.
Really? Wouldn't that work itself out once people found the job they were suited for and stop looking? Finding a date for Saturday night requires that you make it clear that you are available for a date on Saturday night.
How in the world do employers think they'll find people to fill those positions, unless those positions don't actually exist and that they are being created to create the illusion that things are better than they actually are.
Some people and I include myself in this group, will only work 1. with a unionized company, 2. directly for an employer and not through a temporary agency, and 3. employers who are willing to acknowledge and compensate for the education and experience they are desperately trying to find, if indeed they are serious about finding the right people for the right job.
I suffer from being a man and because of my size, as a man, I am always the one they'll turn to whenever a large piece of furniture needs to be moved, but I don't earn a premium because of my strength, typically.
But will it get the millenials out of the basements?
OF COURSE... More Champagne EVERYONE!...
Ooo 472,000 mostly part-time, and low paying jobs. And you will never in the next 50 years earn a great salary that has purchasing power - the National Debt says you can not. Well as long as you have 8 people paying for monthly rent you might afford your groceries. Of course you'll still never be able to save for an emergency, and after interest rates increase then after a point they'll cancel your credit cards and you won't have that for an emergency either. The big joke is that the Fed can not ever actually normalize the financial system, unless they just declare that QE is normal.
Residential housing in this area pre-2008 was all union tradesmen - now the contractors pay $12-$15/no benis. All of the mega-warehouses sprouting up overnight pay $10/hour.
