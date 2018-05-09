The Morning After: How The World Reacted To Trump's Withdrawal From The Iran Nuclear Deal

One day after Trump announced he will withdraw the US from Obama's landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program while reinstating the "harshest of sanctions" on the Persian Gulf country, and giving US allies 180 days to extricate themselves from Iranian oil deals as it seeks to economically isolate and curb oil exports from the #3 OPEC producer, this is how the world and capital markets are reacting.
This following summary, prepared by Bloomberg, includes reactions from governments and companies in Europe and Asia, market impact and views from analysts.
EUROPEAN GOVT REACTIONS:
- U.K., France, Germany say they will remain parties to Iran deal
- Trump’s envoy in Berlin stokes furor over Iran 1 day into role
- U.K.’s Johnson: Iran deals doable without violating U.S. sanctions
- EU fights to keep Iran nuclear deal alive after Trump’s exit
- EU vows to protect its economic investments, interests in Iran
- Spain will defend Iran treaty with European partners, Rajoy says
- IAEA inspectors say Iran still sticking to nuclear commitments
- Putin warns of “fragile” world a day after Trump exits Iran deal
- EU plans to shield its companies if Trump ditches Iran deal
EUROPEAN COMPANY REACTIONS:
- Spain’s Cepsa will switch from Iran crude in event of sanctions
- Poland’s Lotos says Trump decision on Iran is “neutral” for co.
- Poland’s Orlen says its delivery terms are flexible
- Maersk CEO says fallout of Iran decision is unclear
- Serica looks at implications for North Sea Rhum field
- European cos that rushed into Iran now prepare to rush back out
- April 19: Total CEO to stop Iran project if no U.S. exemption
ASIAN GOVT REACTIONS:
- Trump seen facing rebellion from Iran’s biggest oil customers
- China expresses regret over U.S. decision on Iran
- Japan to seek waiver from U.S. Sanctions on Iranian crude
- Japan will work to maintain Iran deal: foreign minister
- S. Korea to seek exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iran oil
- India sees oil supply from Iran constrained after U.S. sanctions
ASIAN COMPANY REACTIONS:
- Indian refiners say they’ll look to keep paying Iran in euros
- Taiwan’s CPC watching crude prices closely on Iran sanctions
- Taiwan’s Formosa can replace Iran oil with other Mideast supply
- Fuji Oil says undecided on how to respond to U.S.- Iran sanctions
- Japan’s Jera says Iran sanctions impact may spread to LNG market
MARKET/PRODUCER/SUPPLY REACTIONS:
- Oil rises as Trump tells buyers to cut back on Iranian crude
- Ship insurer group sees big impact from Iran sanctions
- Here’s how the biggest oil buyers can tackle Trump’s Iran action
- U.S. seeks to quickly curb Iran oil after scrapping deal
- China oil futures trade volume rises to record on Iran sanctions
- IEA says it stands ready to ensure oil market is well supplied
- Saudi Arabia ready to “mitigate” impact of Iran sanctions
- Dubai refiner’s supply dilemma deepened by Trump Iran deal exit
- Kuwait to help mitigate any shortage in oil supply: minister
ANALYST VIEWS:
- EA: Saudi output to rise if Iran sanction losses significant
- Bernstein: Oil could rise toward $90 after move on Iran deal
- Orient: China may be cautious in opposing U.S.-Iran sanctions
- UBS: Iran oil exports may fall by 200k-500k b/d in next 6 months
- Barclays: Iran output seen unaffected in 2018 by Trump move
- Drewry: Sanctions on Iran may create space for shale exports
- “Disaster” for Asia if U.S. sanctions Iran condensate
- CICC: U.S. sanctions on Iran to keep Brent around $75- $80
- OANDO: Oil price volatility to continue on U.S. Iran deal exit
- EIG: U.S. exiting nuclear deal may remove 700K b/d of Iran oil
- MUFG: China may keep Iran crude imports despite U.S. sanctions
REACTION FROM WITHIN IRAN:
- Barbs, flag burning and despair: Iran reacts to U.S. deal exit
- Rouhani: Iran to Prepare for Enrichment if Needed After 3 Weeks
- Rouhani: Iran Can Achieve Benefits of JCPOA With 5 Countries
Fuck'em all...
Bibi is meeting with Putin the day after Trump withdraws from Iran deal - no coincidence. This is setting the stage for Putin to act as the peacemaker and “persuade” Iran to make a new deal with Trump in the interest of world peace.
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/57440
https://twitter.com/netanyahu/status/994151758824988673
You are watching a scripted performance written and directed by Team Trump.
Act I: Bibi accuses Iran of lying about nuke program
Act II: Bibi hits Iranian base in Syria
Act III: Trump withdraws from Iran deal, takes very aggressive posture toward Iran (Having Bolton in the WH makes his threats even more ominous – “Trump is going to attack Iran for Israel!”)
Act IV: Bibi meets with Putin (you are here)
Act V: (maybe): Escalation of rhetoric, sanctions & maybe a few more airstrikes, talk of WW3 about to begin - build up the tension and suspense before the story “turns”
Act VI: Enter Putin, pressure on Tehran
Act VII: A “breakthrough” in negotiations between Trump and Iran. Trump changes posture towards Tehran regime to optimistic but cautious.
Act VIII: New agreement, war averted, Trump thanks Putin and takes credit for fixing Obama’s mess – says those Iranians are not so bad after all. MSM finds new “revelation” in Mueller probe or some other nonsense leaked by a nameless source to obsess about. MSM credits Obama and John Kerry for all their hard work and brilliant diplomacy which clearly created the conditions that allowed all of this happen.
Sound familiar? NK redux, Mideast version.
The reason Trump made his announcement yesterday instead of waiting for the 5/12 deadline is because the storyline required it to happen BEFORE Bibi met with Putin, which was a standard diplomatic event already scheduled before all of this. That meeting would have happened anyway but IMO all the events up to today were timed to set the stage for this meeting. The script was built around this date.
Encore: Sometime in the near future (after Trump finishes his victory lap) we will find out what the pallets of cash were for and it will be VERY BAD for all parties who negotiated the JCPOA.
Trump is playing a different game in foreign policy and plays the media better than most. From time to time he will put on the costume of a neocon warmonger but it’s only an act to move the narrative where he wants it to go. He is a businessman and his endgame is making deals, not wars. From this perspective everything he does is predictable.
In reply to Fuck'em all... by Bill of Rights
Act 9...Iranian gas flows to Europe under protection of Russia. Yeah, that won't happen until war.
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
Oh well all the Zionist-Rothschild whores Merkel, Macaroni and May are against it?
Looks like an indicator that Trump will be right again.
In reply to Act 9...Iranian gas flows to… by evoila
When all the politicians and ceos start to screech, you know we must've done something right.
In reply to bomb by Linus2011
Now look, peoples... If Dear Leader Obama was for it, it MUST have been good.
"DEATH TO AMERICA!!!"
In reply to When all the politicians and… by AllTimeWhys
The Zionist squid needs to have those touchy tentacles sliced off.
Merica......keep on pursuing unilateralism and rogue thuggishness. In game theory, unilateral behaviour tends to yield poor outcomes. Neocunts love unilateralism. Their resume of bad results speaks for itself.
In reply to Now look, peoples... If Dear… by ThinkerNotEmoter
... Trump’s signature looks like “Ronald McDonald” ... go ahead, take a look ... 🍔
>>> https://www.curezone.org/upload/Members/new03/Holocaust_Cartoon.jpg
>>> https://yournewswire.com/1983-cia-document-reveals-plan-to-destroy-syria-for-oil/
>>> http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/mapstellstory.html
>>> https://jamesperloff.com/tag/benjamin-netanyahu/
... the above links are just a few reminders of what this kabuki theatre is all about ... puppetry ... and who is being played like a fiddle ...
... the best part of waking up is opening your eyes ...
In reply to The Zionist squid needs to… by Brazen Heist
OMG, OJ has resting bitch face. Never noticed that.
I hope that every other civilized nation decides that being Uncle Sugar's bitch isn't worth it anymore.
Nothing says "I need attention" more than that picture.
Well, besides some asshole signing a post that has his handle at the top. But I am not supposedly running the "free" world.
pods
In reply to ... Trump’s signature… by PrayingMantis
Since fuel went up $0.20 per gallon overnight, I guess I'm going to cancel the contract on the new suv, skip the summer vacation, not eat out, and put the kids in public school next fall...
Oh, and no McMansion over $1MM.
Fuq em.
In reply to OMG, OJ has resting bitch… by pods
Welcome to WWIII. Mr. Putin, this is your test for the self-determination not only of Syria and Iraq but also of Russia. Also, it is the test for all other nations seeking self-determination to look to Russia as a source of hope and refuge from the tyranny and plundering, of the evil cabal running the US-Israeli-UK “Axis”. It has to be vanquished once and for all or we are all doomed. If it is successful in neutralizing or driving the Russian presence from Syria so that it has a free hand against Iran, there will be no peace, stability, or real sovereignty left anywhere on the earth, including that of Russia and China, and it will continue to cause war and suffering to the people in any nation in their way of conquest and domination. That is the history of the last hundred years everywhere they have gone in the world and it will not end until the cabal has ended.
In reply to Since fuel went up $0.20 per… by espirit
The world needs an era of peace, free trade and cooperation again. I hope all the big nations move towards this direction (especially America and its rogue cowboyism), because the world is too intertwined for stoopid wars and hostilities, you know, the type that the Deep State loves to brew. Russia, China, India, USA, Europe, Iran, Turkey living side by side and undertaking complex negotiations and diplomacy to iron out differences. There will be occasional skirmishes and incidents no doubt, but racketeering around regime change is a war crime that cannot continue. Leave that shit in the 20th century please. Its time to evolve and move past the brute force approach. Get the fuck out of Afghanistan too. There is nothing there that Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran can't sort out.
The Deep State will continue to lurk and profit from war and fear, and must be taken down. This includes reigning in the MIC and the Zionist/Saudi lobby.
In reply to OMG, OJ has resting bitch… by pods
If you actually gave a shit about what the Deep State does, then you would be for the ending of the Iran Deal. The Deep State wants Iran to get nukes, so Saudi Arabia and everyone else in the Middle East will want to get them. Guess who gets paid to sell the technology and provide consultants? The Deep State.
Preventing Iran from getting nukes means preventing the rest of the Middle East from getting nukes and also prevents the US from staying in the Middle East indefinitely so that no one USES the nukes.
In reply to The world needs an era of… by Brazen Heist
Funny how you don't mention disarming Israel's nuclear arsenal, developed in secrecy and without any inspectors, not even in the NPT......does that just fly right past you? Iran has the brains to develop atomic energy, the Zionists don't want them to because it threatens their monopoly, which they got to using devious methods in the first place. It took an Israeli whistle-blower to reveal them to the world, after which the Zionist regime doesn't confirm or deny.
And now they're throwing more deception around this deal. The Zionist Jew is a master deceiver. See their policy of nuclear ambiguity for proof. But they'll bitch and moan about Iran alright. No Zionist tells you why Iran would want to destroy Al Qods, where there are Muslim holy sites. But they'll keep parroting that Iran wants to "nuke" Israel! Its all stoopid Zio bullshit. They are milking the victimhood card once again to fool the world into maintaining nuclear monopoly.
And the deal froze Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for economic benefits. I think you are drinking too much koolaid like lots of other goyim. The Anglo Zionist mafia doesn't want Iran getting nukes and they don't want Iran being economically strong. They want Iran down no matter what. You can't negotiate with such people who operate in bad faith towards you, since 1953 might I add.
In reply to If you actually gave a shit… by 343 Guilty Spark
Iran has the population with enough brain power to develop nuclear technology.
The Saudi camel fuckers don't have the brain power to develop steam power. Yes, they can buy nukes from someone else but will also have to pay someone else to maintain it.
In reply to If you actually gave a shit… by 343 Guilty Spark
@pods ~ "OJ has resting bitch face. Never noticed that"
Forget the face. It's that signature with the fatty Sharpie that Terrell Owens used to carry around in his jockstrap in case he scored a TD.
FFS ~ If he'd have been a founding father, the Declaration of Independence would have been scribbled out completely after "When in the course of.....AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA".
Who knew #covfefe was so hard to write? No wonder he likes TWITTER.
http://1vze7o2h8a2b2tyahl3i0t68.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uplo…
Then again, if he forgets how to write that, all he needs to remember is the first note of the BEASTIE BOYS "You Gotta Fight For Your Right to Party"
http://www.news.pitt.edu/sites/default/files/8_9Earthquake02.jpg
Kick it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBShN8qT4lk
In reply to OMG, OJ has resting bitch… by pods
The Don AGAIN....costing the NWO/Jewish Bankers/Jewish MSM/Globalist Cabal billions ......Nafta is next up......he will leave that as well and that pretty much clears the deck of all his campaign promises other than BuckWheatCare.....the pathetic congress will never fix that....they don't have the sack
Oh and fuk you John McCain......
In reply to When all the politicians and… by AllTimeWhys
IF they're such Zionist whores, why are their govt's voting against Israel in the UN, feeding the Iranians and PLO, and inviting millions of those who are running out the paltry remnants of Jewry in Europe?
In reply to bomb by Linus2011
They are "Zionist Whores".
Their governments voting against Israel in the UN, is "Good Cop/Bad Cop" Theatre, to Try and build sympathy for Israel!...It's all Scripted!
Obama "Supporting" Iran, is also "Good Cop/Bad Cop" Theatre!...Obama loathes Iran! Obama is a sunni/wahabiist, the most violent and militant of muslims.
Iran on the other hand, are Shia's and Persians not Arabs. Iran has not initiated an attack against an enemy in over 200 years!
Obama/Trump's NWO Rothschild/Rockefeller Masters, know how Obama's Faux "Support" plays negatively with the American people and figure that the American people will view Obama's "Support" for anything as a negative!
In reply to IF they're such Zionist… by falconflight
Isn't it time for Iran to ask all the Iranian Jews to leave Iran? Closing down the 24 operating Jewish temples in Tehran and many other temples in the rest of Iran, would be fair. Israel doesn't appreciate Iran's fair treatment of Iranian Jews as religious minority.
In reply to bomb by Linus2011
and you REALLY think this is shrump's plan...
In reply to Act 9...Iranian gas flows to… by evoila
Yes. Just like he was certain to start a war with NK until he didn't.
In reply to and you REALLY think this is… by BullyBearish
And just what the fuck kind of Meds are you on?
In reply to Yes. Just like he was… by bowie28
What meds is Trump on. When he made the Iran announcement his right eye was almost completely closed and he spoke slower and more lethargically than a blue collar southern man drunk on moonshine.
In reply to And just what the fuck kind… by Bill of Rights
Like I said in a previous post, when you are hypnotized, that is completely normal. He was under Bibi's hypnotic spell at the time.
In reply to What meds is Trump on. When… by DingleBarryObummer
Trumptards can't handle it if he talks too fast.
In reply to Like I said in a previous… by mailll
The condition is known as TDS and you caught a good dose of it. Pissing off the Libtards one by one. This is awesome.
In reply to What meds is Trump on. When… by DingleBarryObummer
Still no explanation of why his right eye is usually almost completely closed when he gives speeches. I find that to be abnormal behavior.
In reply to The condition is known as… by Ghost of PartysOver
He's on drugs, because otherwise he himself won't believe the shit that's coming out of his mouth.
In reply to Still no explanation of why… by DingleBarryObummer
Yea. Joel Osteen does the same thing. He has to close his eyes because he is so incredibly full of shit, that he has to pretend that he's alone and not in front of thousands of people.
In reply to He's on drugs, because… by revolla
" Act 9...Iranian gas flows to Europe under protection of Russia. Yeah, that won't happen until war "
Where is Trump's support to attack Iran? His entire base would turn against him and the deep state wants him to keep the deal. Invading Iran is the one thing that would get him impeached, and rightly so.
Gas deals will be negotiated separately.
In reply to Act 9...Iranian gas flows to… by evoila
Invading Iran is not an objective.
In reply to Where is Trump's support to… by bowie28
If you think Trump gives a shit about his base you haven’t been paying attention.
its all about MIGA.
In reply to Where is Trump's support to… by bowie28
Bowie28, I'm challenging you right here right now, on your honor, in public, to put a date down. At that date, if Trump has not done anything major to drain the swamp, clearly, you'll abandon your delusions of Trump being your savior.
Give us a date, we're listening.
For me, I didn't vote for him, but I said, I'll give him a whole year. I gave him that year, it's long over. He's not my savior.
In reply to Where is Trump's support to… by bowie28
One year...in Latter Day America...to undo a century of Progressive destruction...
Wow, how charitable.
How many decades for Hitlery if she had won?
In reply to Bowie28, I'm challenging you… by exlcus
She never campaigned on draining the swamp.
In reply to One year...in Latter Day… by kralizec
Exactly, Exlcus apparently believes The Swamp should be re-filled to over-flowing...which is what he/she would get.
In Latter day America, Trump is as enti-Establishment as you are going to get...
Also laughable is anybody holding anybody else to campaign promises...or campaign lies...it's always one set of rules for Progs...another for everybody else...
SSDD
In reply to She never campaigned on… by Laughing.Man
Whose claiming he's a savior? Draining the swamp? Do you see the slow motion coup in the making with the DemPublican party, the Mueller/Security orgs/ and the OnePartyMedia? Even Stalin had to feed the Deep State. Grow up
In reply to Bowie28, I'm challenging you… by exlcus
You are saying he is a savior when you put this religious belief into him.
He acts exactly like a swamp creature. He surrounds himself with swamp creatures. He is corrupt and compromised exactly like a swamp creature. He wages war and murder and torture exactly like the worst swamp creatures. (A new invasion complete with war crimes revealed just this week, Yemen.)
You listen to his words like he's Jesus Christ, but you don't see his actions. I am in the real world where I see and accept what he's doing, the reality. You are living in your imagination with 36DD chess. Who needs to grow up?
In reply to Whose claiming he's a savior… by falconflight
November 12, 2018. Feel free to screenshot this and remind me when the time comes.
Personally I believe it will be sooner, like June/July time-frame but I am giving myself a few months buffer.
I do not consider him a savior or a saint. I believe he is sincerely trying to do something good against very difficult odds.
Decades of corruption and evil cannot be cleaned up in a year.
Progress has been made. Lots of resignations and firings. Lots of politicians have decided not to run for re-election. That is a start.
Now that he has purged the worst actors from FBI and DOJ the swamp draining will accelerate.
In reply to Bowie28, I'm challenging you… by exlcus
Thank you for replying Bowie. That was honorable of you to step up, I appreciate it.
Screen capped this, putting it in my calendar, we'll talk on Nov 12, 2018.
And no, I'm not saying he's going to undo 100 years in 1 year. But there has to be at least a tiny bit of progress and there has been none so far, as far as draining the swamp.
Any firings, it was because people personally crossed Trump. It was revenge, nothing more.
Trump is corrupt to the core, everyone around Trump is corrupt to the core. They will not save you, or the American empire.
In reply to November 12, 2018… by bowie28
Looking forward to it.
Somehow he was able to build a global empire and with all the resources of the deep state and MSM they have not found ONE thing to prosecute him for or even prevent him from being elected.
How many politicians could withstand the scrutiny he has been subject to and not be indicted for a felony? What does that tell you?
In contrast, Hillary was never prosecuted but there are mountains of evidence of her crimes even with the FBI/DOJ trying to protect her.
Where are the credible stories to show how evil and corrupt Trump is?
In reply to Thank you for replying Bowie… by exlcus
We see things differently.
You see a global business empire. I see someone who declared bankruptcy numerous times, who wouldn't release his taxes because they would show how much money he lost some years. His main skill seems to be taking large amounts of money (from other people) and speculating on real estate. I guess to you that's a responsible business person.
He was a personal friend of the Clintons for decades. He refuses to entertain any kind of investigation into HRC.
He was a democrat for decades and conveniently switched parties, while seeming to have no socially conservative values.
He is knows to have flown many times on the Lolita Express and was friends with Jeffrey Epstein. He even appointed the prosecutor who let Epstein off the hook for kidnapping and rape into his very cabinet.
He was not a politician before, so there is no political dirt about him, that's true.
The corruption I speak of is in his heart and soul. He gets off on being a man superior to everyone else, with only the finest food and women and hotels available to him. He is a serial philanderer, certainly not a man of his word. He enjoys firing people so much that he made a reality TV show out of it.
Shall I go on? I'm getting bored with this whole argument. As I said, you see what you want to see. I see a corrupt man playing you and many other people too.
In reply to Looking forward to it… by bowie28
He started something like 500 companies and 3 of them failed. Anyone who has ever owned a business would call that winning.
He is going to prosecute HRC and many others. You cannot do that with an FBI and DOJ full of criminals sabotaging investigations and tipping off the targets at every turn. The purge is nearly done and indictments are coming. You will see many of them before my due date of 12/12.
Cheating on your wife is a shitty thing to do but that's between him and his wife. I don't care about it and if that precludes you from being a politician DC would be empty.
Having a big ego is probably an asset for the challenge he has taken on.
Tax returns? Why make them public and have msm spend every news cycle pretending they found a new scandal on page ## of your #### return? With the volume of business he has it would be an endless trove of fake news for the hostile MSM to mine. If there was anything truly criminal in his tax returns Obama's IRS would have leaked it. you can bet on that.
Lolita and clintons - elites mingling at social events does not make them the best of friends. With the spy agencies against him if he actually did anything bad enough to take him down Hillary would be president. The last thing they wanted was for him to get in the WH and they would have used anything they had to stop him.
They have nothing on him so he can't be that bad IMO. And I have noticed that for the most part even the people he "fires" tend to be loyal and say good things about him. To me that is a good sign.
Your other criticisms about his "heart and soul" are character judgements based on what you have heard in MSM. Unless you know him personally you are theorizing about his true character just as I am. We can agree to disagree.
In reply to We see things differently… by exlcus
You miss your magic nigger sport? Trump has done more for sensible people in this country in his short period than any president in the past 30 years. You liberals keep suking obama's dik. The good news is the line is short these days.
In reply to We see things differently… by exlcus
It's not about Trump vs HRC or Trump vs Obama. We're talking about Trump period. Get those other names out of your mouth.
When are you going to be a 21st century person and not a caveman and stop being so tribal? Our society needs people with a better attitude and outlook than you have.
In reply to You miss your magic nigger… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Probably the most lucidly presented case of confirmation bias ever presented by a Dotard lover. Dotard didn't find you and yours; you and yours (other Dotard supporters) found him. America has always been a racist war-mongering nation, and we had a nice party while everyone else was recovering from WWII; that party ended around 1985,bit it's been slowly unwinding.
Look, you and yours are the proverbial frog in the slowly-heating-up pan of water. China (with troubles of its own) is maximizing its capital on asset investments that will stand it in good stead for decades. America? Throwing its capital away on war and screwing over its own workers.
We have all been screwed by the Plutocrats who have financed this mess. It's still not bad enough so that Americans are suffering sufficiently to the point where they are REALLY upset, but that will happen in the near-long-term.
None of this means armed revolution, but there will be significant turning over of the American prospect of war-monger to a smaller, less influential *cooperative* state that has to play by the rules, with the caveat that long-term synthesis of nanotech, genetics/proteomics. robotics, and AI - as they continue to merge and inform themselves (with less and less human intervention) may change the game forever.
In the meantime we have to suffer the vagaries of a malignant narcissist that you would *never* let your daughter date (if you have a daughter). I have followed Dotard for years, and the guy is pure scum. Sure, many politicians have problems and are FAR from pure, but Dotard wins the scumbag contest, hands down. And what's sorry and telling is - again - HE didn't find you, YOU found him. That says all we need to know about 60 million Americans who are - as I write this - mostly going ot be hurt FAR FAR more by this POS POTUS than the people who didn't vote for him.
What I find amazing is that Dotard supporters are making bets on how much better things are going to be when - if you look past the Brietbart and Faux News BS - they are ALREADY worse. Sad.
In reply to Looking forward to it… by bowie28
When Jesus Christ returns to this world and runs for President he will have my vote.
In 2016 we had a choice between a guy that cheats on his wife and is not 100% ethical in his business dealings but is fighting the deep state you lament so much OR a psychopathic mass murderer who would lie us into one war after another.
That's the real world. Choose one or the other. I think we made the right choice. He is clearly at war with the deep state because they and the corrupt MSM are doing everything they can to stop him.
What is your solution aside from insulting and lecturing us "dotards" about how stupid we are?
In reply to Probably the most lucidly… by Opinionsareus
But he's not fighting the deep state, when will that get through to you? There is no 36DD chess, it's all in your imagination. (If he was fighting the deep state, he would have my moral support.)
Sure there are parts of the deep state that oppose him. The deep state is made up of thousands and thousands of people all with their own opinions. Some opposed him and Trump got his personal revenge on some of those already.
As an example, where was it ever mentioned publicly that Trump flew many times on the Lolita Express? If the deep state really was out to get him, that would have been everywhere and Trump would have been finished. But that never came out even once did it? Because this war with the deep state is all in your mind.
The points I made about his personal character are to juxtapose the reality of his past life to this savior image you make him out to be. You act like he fights for the little man when the truth is that his whole life has been about how he is better than everyone else. Do you not see the problem with this?
He will not save you and he will not save this American empire.
Just because we have some enemies in common with him, don't hitch your whole bandwagon to him.
And in the same breathe, I'll certainly admit that not everything Trump does is evil. There will definitely be some positive results that come out of his presidency. But it's not because Trump is on this crusade for the sake of good. He's out for himself and always has been.
In reply to When Jesus Christ returns to… by bowie28
Oh really! So placing Haley, Pompeo, Bolton, and the torture tart in his admin is progress?
In reply to November 12, 2018… by bowie28