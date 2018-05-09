Putting London's "Soaring" Homicide Rate In Perspective

London has a problem with rising violent crime, that is unfortunately a fact.

According to Metropolitan Police statistics, there was a 51 percent rise in murders from financial year 16/17 to 17/18. Picking up on the issue, U.S. President Trump said at an NRA rally on Friday that one particular hospital in the UK capital was "like a "war zone" due to knife attack victims. This though, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, is a UK problem, and while the problem should absolutely not be played down, it is a problem on a UK scale, too.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Looking at the broader offense category 'homicide', London had a rate per 100,000 population of 1.8 in the twelve months ending March 31 this year (including eight deaths that were due to terrorism).

On a U.S. scale though, and when comparing to the biggest cities there, this rate is low - lower than any of the 50 largest in the country, in fact. San Diego is the safest of the major U.S. cities, with a homicide rate of 2.2. New York had a rate of 3.4 in 2017. Looking to the top of the list, Baltimore has an astonishing rate of 55.8.