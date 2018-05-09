Putting London's "Soaring" Homicide Rate In Perspective

London has a problem with rising violent crime, that is unfortunately a fact.
According to Metropolitan Police statistics, there was a 51 percent rise in murders from financial year 16/17 to 17/18. Picking up on the issue, U.S. President Trump said at an NRA rally on Friday that one particular hospital in the UK capital was "like a "war zone" due to knife attack victims. This though, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, is a UK problem, and while the problem should absolutely not be played down, it is a problem on a UK scale, too.
Looking at the broader offense category 'homicide', London had a rate per 100,000 population of 1.8 in the twelve months ending March 31 this year (including eight deaths that were due to terrorism).
On a U.S. scale though, and when comparing to the biggest cities there, this rate is low - lower than any of the 50 largest in the country, in fact. San Diego is the safest of the major U.S. cities, with a homicide rate of 2.2. New York had a rate of 3.4 in 2017. Looking to the top of the list, Baltimore has an astonishing rate of 55.8.
Is this a bad thing? If you read the rap sheets of the vast majority of murder victims in Baltimore (MD Judiciary search), you will see dozens of felonies, violent crimes, etc. Homicide victims on average have worse rap sheets than homicide suspects.
Try inputting some names:
https://homicides.news.baltimoresun.com/index.php?show_results=UPDATE+MAP&range=2017&district=all&zipcode=All&cause=all&age=all&gender=all&race=all&article=all
http://casesearch.courts.state.md.us/casesearch/
"The average homicide victim in Baltimore in 2017 had 11 previous arrests on his record. About 73 percent had drug arrests, and nearly 50 percent had been arrested for a violent crime. About 30 percent were on parole or probation at the time they were killed, and more than 6 percent were on parole or probation for a gun crime.
Twenty percent of the victims were known members of a gang or drug crew, according to the data.
The average homicide suspect, meanwhile, had 9 previous arrests on his record. About 70 percent had drug arrests, and nearly half had been arrested for a violent crime. Nearly 36 percent were on parole or probation, and 6 percent were on parole or probation for a gun crime, the data show. ..."
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-ci-2017-homicide-data-breakdown-20180103-story.html
