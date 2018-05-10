Merkel: "Europe Can No Longer Rely On The US To Protect It"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 07:53

With Europe having failed to prevent Donald Trump from withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal despite sending both Macron and Merkel to Washington in an attempt to persuade him, the tension between Europe and the US has escalated, and on Thursday morning, Merkel said that Europe can no longer rely on US "to protect it."

"It’s no longer the case that the United States will simply just protect us. Rather, Europe needs to take its fate into its own hands, that's the task of the future," Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday in a speech commending French President Emmanuel Macron at prize ceremony in Aachen, Germany.

Then again, this is Germany, the same nation which only has 4 fully-functioning Eurofighter jets in operation.

Merkel also says that "we will make progress” together with France on banking union and capital markets union, though “these are difficult discussions", and commented that German differences with France "don’t separate us, rather they always bring us back together."

Merkel's view on the fraying relationship with the US echoes the earlier statement of the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, who said during a Thursday address that Washington "had lost vigor, and because of it, in the long term, influence," suggesting that Europe should take over the US' role as global leader.

Meanwhile, further breaking away with the unilateral action employed by Trump, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini stressed that the bloc reserved the right to act in its security interests, calling on the international community to preserve the JCPOA.

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, that US was withdrawing from the JCPOA, which is also known as the Iran nuclear deal, causing a major backlash among the European allies of the US. He also promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Tehran in response to the development of the nuclear program. So far Europe has stressed it is business as usual when it comes to one of its key oil suppliers, and the deal remains in place, no matter what Trump says or does.

Comments

Free2beFree Thu, 05/10/2018 - 07:53 Permalink

Euro-peons don't deserve our protection. They have allowed  a Muslim invasion to happen without a fight. Screw 'em. We have our own Invasion to worry about.

Americans should not have to pay to protect countries that are willingly becoming Muslim nations.

Stackers Killtruck Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

And what has Europe ever done for us ???

Why the fuck is it our job to protect you Merky ?

Europe has been fighting among themselves and spreading their wars and death across the planet since the end of the Roman Empire, frankly the Monroe Doctrine was a good idea. You stay on your side of the planet and we'll stay on ours, and quit dragging us into your fucking wars we have nothing to do with.

philipat Stackers Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

Typical politician! How many fucking times do you need to be kicked in the head to reach such an earth-shattering conclusion that you can't trust the US Government because it doesn't give a shit about anything other than its own interests. And not unreasonably so, it's the way the world works Eurodummies????

And incidentally, the next brain wave might be that Russia is not your enemy? Perhaps that might take a while longer...

bluez philipat Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

When was the last time the US .gov even protected Americans? Probably half the people in my town are enslaved to pain pills, and the streets are full of potholes. They only protect Israel, even though they don't really care about the Israelis either. It's a case of every man, woman, child for themself. All have been left behind.

So we are really going to protect Europe? The Russians or the Iranians want Europe? As if they don't have enough to deal with. Europe was a pawn that has already been played out.

zob2020 philipat Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

or even downright ordered into existence.. certainly been made very clear INTERNATIONAL (ie us) rules demand eu has to take them in and give them each 3000e a month cash plus free apartments and cars and frequent holidays back from where they were oh so horribly persecuted.

SocratesSolves TheWholeYearInn Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Israel is in fact, America's GREATEST enemy. 

“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined... They are the gravest threat to our national security.”

— Admiral Bobby Inman 
   Former Deputy Director of the CIA

 

Sayanim Everywhere

 

https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2011/12/26/sayanim-israeli-operat…

 

http://www.texemarrs.com/082012/sayanim_everywhere.htm

 

SocratesSolves BennyBoy Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:05 Permalink

See through the illusion. There is no longer time for stupid people, they'll get wiped out. The Jews are pushing Muslims into Europe. Divide and conquer, simple war strategy. The white race is targeted for destruction by the Jews—who are afraid of the genius of the white race which can easily take them down when focused. And that focus is happening VERY RAPIDLY NOW. 

Forget about Europe as a union. The "Union" is a Rothschild communist takeover attempt. It will fail, like everything they've tried to do will fail. Merkel is a Rothschild puppet, like most all of them. They will all go, just like the Communist European Union takeover attempt will go. 

Protect you from what Germany? From the same Zionist Jews that once destroyed you and who now rule you. But not for long. 

SocratesSolves 2ndamendment Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:20 Permalink

Look at the poor Englishmen who lost their balls to Screw Jews. The poor nation has been abused since Nathan prick Rothschild announced that he controlled the country in the early 19th century. Today the poor Englishman can't protect himself in his own country any longer because the Jews own and run it—and that is why the Communist (just another word for Oligarch) Jews stripped the English of their guns and the crime rate is off the charts. Meanwhile, Germans talk about the Jewish marketed quite pumped up numbers and lies of the "holocaust" and they are imprisoned in their own country—because all of Europe has been under tremendous Black Magic Occupation.  

The Jews have stripped and raped all of Europe. Clearly. The Jews are the Black Magic Black Hat Bullies of the World whose time on the World Stage has come to an end. Here is perhaps the definitive essay on Gun Control

http://www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com/GunControl.html