"Unstable" Tesla Battery Reignites Days After Bursting Into Flames As NTSB Probes Latest Deadly Tesla Crash

What has already been a stressful week for Elon Musk - which started with his now legendary conference call meltdown and promptly deteriorated from there - is about to turn even less pleasant, because one day after two teens were killed in a "horrific" Model S crash in Ft. Lauderdale, when the two 18-year-olds died after being trapped in the burning vehicles, the NTSB is launching an investigation into this incident.

The probe which comes two months after Tesla and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board had a fallout over the board’s investigation into a deadly, March 23 crash in Mountain View,  involving a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot, will be mainly focused on "the emergency response in relation to the electric vehicle battery fire" as Elektrek reports that batteries from the other crash under investigation reignited days after the accident.

The NTSB issued a statement announcing their investigation into the crash. NTSB Chairman Robert S. Sumwalt, on whom Elon Musk recently hung up, commented:

“NTSB has a long history of investigating emerging transportation technologies, such as lithium ion battery fires in commercial aviation, as well as a fire involving the lithium ion battery in a Chevrolet Volt in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.  In addition, the NTSB is currently investigating a fire involving the transportation of hydrogen gas for fuel cell vehicles. The goal of these investigations is to understand the impact of these emerging transportation technologies when they are part of a transportation accident.”

The NTSB sent 4 investigators to Florida and will “primarily focus on emergency response in relation to the electric vehicle battery fire, including fire department activities and towing operations.”

The second Tesla probe in two months comes shortly after the stunning news that the Mountain View Fire Department shared a report with other fire departments about the aftermath of the fatal Tesla Model X accident in Mountain View that is now also under NTSB investigation.

In the report (via KTVU), the fire department said that they monitored the battery pack and it reignited days after the March 23 accident, with Mountain View Fire Chief Juan Diaz commenting:

“In this particular case, six days later, the temperature inside those cells increased to the point of ignition. That’s why the car reignited. You have stored energy that is frankly unstable.”

Think of a nuclear meltdown in which the plutonium rods spontaneously combust over and over as there is no way to cool them sufficiently. It's kinda like that.

Amusingly, Tesla recommends using “large amounts of water” to extinguish a battery fire in its vehicles and to use a thermal imaging camera to monitor the battery for at least one hour after it is found to be completely cooled:

“If the high voltage battery catches fire, is exposed to high heat, or is bent, twisted, cracked, or breached in any way, use large amounts of water to cool the battery. DO NOT extinguish with a small amount of water. Always establish or request an additional water supply.”

More appropriately, the company also offers online training for fire departments about how to handle its vehicles after a crash. In other words, if you are driving a Tesla, better pray that if you get in a crash, your fireman has taken his annual Tesla online remedial checkup.

As Elektrek adds, in the case of the March 23 accident, Tesla was able to send engineers to assist the firefighters in removing the vehicle and its battery pack from the scene since it was near its factory and headquarters (pictures via Dean C. Smith on Twitter).

We doubt Elon Musk will be cooperative with the NTSB this time considering the growing feud between the government regulators and the increasingly erratic electric car company CEO.

SloMoe Thu, 05/10/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

The day this happens in a repair shop, is going to be ugly. Perhaps "Unstable" Musk should be selling fire extinguishers and not flame throwers?

 

 

 

 

 

BaBaBouy Giant Meteor Thu, 05/10/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

Has Tesla been pulling the Cobalt out of its batteries ???

(Cobalt is the most expensive part of the battery materials)...

 
The maker of electric vehicles said in a letter to shareholders it has slashed its reliance on cobalt for its Model 3 vehicle, while raising nickel content, and that its latest batteries already employ less cobalt than similar types already on the market. On a conference call with analysts, Musk went further.

“We think we can get cobalt to almost nothing,” the carmaker’s chief executive officer said in response to a question on reducing battery costs.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-02/tesla-supercharging-…

Well... Lets see how this strategy pans out...

hedgeless_horseman Giant Meteor Thu, 05/10/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

 

Narrator: A new car built by my company leaves somewhere traveling at 60 mph. The rear differential locks up. The car crashes and burns with everyone trapped inside. Now, should we initiate a recall? Take the number of vehicles in the field, A, multiply by the probable rate of failure, B, multiply by the average out-of-court settlement, C. A times B times C equals X. If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don't do one.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-17/theme-second-zerohedge-sympos…

Stuck on Zero Fish Gone Bad Thu, 05/10/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

Facts and Figures

  • Automobile fires were involved in 10% of reported U.S. fires, 6% of U.S. fire deaths.
  • On average, 17 automobile fires were reported per hour. These fires killed an average of four people every week.
  • Mechanical or electrical failures or malfunctions were factors in roughly two-thirds of the automobile fires.
  • Collisions and overturns were factors in only 4% of highway vehicle fires, but these incidents accounted for three of every five (60%) automobile fire deaths.
  • Only 2% of automobile fires began in fuel tanks or fuel lines, but these incidents caused 15% of the automobile fire deaths.

 

https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Property-type-and-vehicl…

one ping only hedgeless_horseman Thu, 05/10/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

The 'formula.' Of all the scenes I remember in that awesome film adaptation, this one still gives me genuine chills. 'Cause I know it's true. More regulations to be written in blood ... just like the airlines. Going Galt has never been so appealing to me as it is now.

And, yes, I definitely know where Marfa is ... a damn bustling metropolis is what it has become, how can I miss it?  ;-)

BaBaBouy ZENDOG Thu, 05/10/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

NugginFuts swmnguy Thu, 05/10/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

That's a curious but significant anecdote. I've had a lithium battery ignite on me before. Not only does it smell terrible, you can't put out the fire with conventional means. Extinguishers actually make it worse.

The rolling Tesla Crematorium line is picking up speed! I eagerly await them hitting 5k self incinerating coffins per week. Should be great theater, especially when the lawsuits hit. 

This ain't yer daddy's Samsung Note 7. 

bluez NugginFuts Thu, 05/10/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

The chemistry, with all the battery materials, is not totally simple. Cobalt is said to be the best "stabilizer". I have watched videos where people disassemble rechargeable lithium batteries. Don't try this at home, but the most important thing is that the battery to be taken apart MUST be completely discharged; otherwise, it gets really crazy. When they did this "experiment" the exposed lithium metal looked kind of like tin, but had the physical properties of lead (except, for sure, density). It would get warm in the air and begin to tarnish immediately. It is right on the cusp of spontaneous combustion, so it's good that it was fully discharged! (With water it forms a very nasty lithium hydroxide!) Now here is the reason you do not want to be in a car with it when it bursts into flame:

In a normal carbon fire the CO and CO2 will quickly render you unconscious, which is great, since you will not feel your body roasting like a chicken in an oven. But lithium oxide is just a white powder, so you probably will be awake and aware when you roast. This experience would be no fun at all.

Stan522 SloMoe Thu, 05/10/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

Decades ago when the photocopier industry was in its infancy, Xerox used to sell a machine that came equipped with a fire extinguisher because often the paper got jammed and then caught fire.... ingenious......!

nakedhedgehog SloMoe Thu, 05/10/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233457

This is the clearest explanation I've seen about why modern electric cars (and hybrids) are really fucking bad ideas...

No modern gas car explodes like this and gas car fires can be easily extinguished by firefighters whereas electric car battery fires simply are more dynamically persistent and CANNOT be extinguished.

"But with an electric car you have a battery in it which is the store of energy.  Anything that shorts that battery internally or otherwise is an instant disaster, because electrical fires are nearly impossible to extinguish as long as the system is energized.

Unfortunately in a battery-powered car the battery is always, by definition, energized.  If it is shorted internally by a crash then the resulting fire will burn until all the energy in the pack has been consumed; it is nearly impossible to put it out because the heat source (the short circuit) cannot be removed."

"In short all EVs are essentially Pintos in that if the battery pack integrity is damaged during a collision the risk of fire is quite high and there's little or nothing you can do about it in the vehicle's design -- unlike a gasoline or diesel-powered car."

Fuck this current "green" mythology and FUCK MUSK TO HELL AND BACK.

 

Fish Gone Bad Obamanism666 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

Ah yes, the Car-B-Q.  Nissan had one of those years ago.  They bought them all back and crushed them.

From February 04, 1994 http://articles.latimes.com/1994-02-04/business/fi-19061_1_minivan-owne…

Nissan to Buy Back 33,000 Defective Minivans : Autos: All owners will receive up to $7,000. The action on the fire-prone vehicle could cost more than $200 million. February 04, 1994

swmnguy Thu, 05/10/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

The batteries have always been the problem.  The rate of progress has been astounding, but still, obviously, not there yet.  

I remember the first cordless tools I ever used.  In the mid-80s, Makita brand.  They were great, but the batteries were weak, didn't last long, and didn't take too many charging cycles before they croaked.  They've improved leaps and bounds over the intervening 30 years, but there are still tasks for which you just have to use a corded tool.

It seems God abhors rechargeable batteries.  We clearly haven't discovered the radically-different key factor to getting them right.  I wouldn't entrust my life to one currently, on any terms.

Musk himself has made great strides in developing the technology.  It's not ready yet.  Seems like lithium-ion technology has a capacity limitation so for cars, or solar power storage etc., it's a dead-end.  There will be a technology that works and maybe Musk's enterprise will discover it.  But maybe not, and it hasn't yet been discovered.  Musk's error is in going too far too fast with something that clearly has fatal flaws.

Hydrogen worked great for blimps, too.  Except for that one time.