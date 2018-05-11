Brennan, Strzok And Kerry Allegedly Set "Spy Traps" For Trump Team; Hunt For FBI Mole Intensifies

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 19:25

Previously we reported on a disturbing op-ed in the Wall Street Journal by Kimberly Strassel suggesting the FBI had a mole within the Trump campaign. 

After a battle between House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over the release of classified information that was so top-secret that the DOJ refused to show Nunes on the grounds that it "could risk lives by potentially exposing the source, a U.S. citizen who has provided intelligence to the CIA and FBI" - the agency finally relented on Wednesday, allowing Nunes and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to receive a classified briefing.

This U.S. citizen, according the WSJ report, is a spy that the FBI embedded in the Trump campaign - and Strassel says she knows who it is but won't say. 

"I believe I know the name of the informant, but my intelligence sources did not provide it to me and refuse to confirm it. It would therefore be irresponsible to publish it."

Mole hunt

In February, The Last Refuge reported that Trump campaign advisor Carter Page was working as an "under-cover employee" (UCE) for the FBI - helping the agency build a case against "Evgeny Buryakov," Then - seven months later, the FBI told a FISA court Page was a spy.

In April 2017, writing a story about Carter Page (trying to enhance/affirm the Russian narrative), the New York Times outlined Page’s connections to the Trump campaign.  However, New York Times also references Page’s prior connection to the Buryakov case. If you ignore the narrative, you discover the UCE1 description is Carter Page.  READ [Notice how the story is shaped] LINK HERE -The Last Refuge

When asked over Twitter by OANN's Jack Posobiec whether it was him, Page denied the charge - replying "But if what I'm hearing alleged is correct, it's a guy I know who splits most his time between inside the Beltway and in one of the other Five Eyes countries," adding "And if so, it'd be typical: swamp creatures putting themselves first."

Another person of interest is Stefan Halper, a foreign policy expert and Cambridge professor who is connected to the CIA and its British counterpart, MI6.

Halper set up a February, 2016 meeting between Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos and former Australian High Commissioner (and Clinton pal) Alexander Downer. Downer's tip to Australian authorities that Papadopoulos knew of hacked emails which would be harmful to Hillary Clinton was a major factor in the FBI's decision to launch its counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign. 

Halper had several other contacts with Trump campaign officials, as the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross reported in March. 

Halper’s September 2016 outreach to Papadopoulos wasn’t his only contact with Trump campaign members. The 73-year-old professor, a veteran of three Republican administrations, met with two other campaign advisers, The Daily Caller News Foundation learned. -Daily Caller

Interestingly, The New York Post's Paul Sperry points out that Stefan Halper's Wikipedia page had been updated to include "He has been exposed as a CIA and M-16 spy behind the FBI Russiagate investigations of the Trump Campaign and is an informant to the Mueller Special Prosecutor investigation" - an addition which was quickly deleted.

Perhaps Page and Halper are connected through London-based Hakluyt & Co.founded by three former British intelligence operatives in 1995 to provide the kind of otherwise inaccessible research for which select governments and Fortune 500 corporations pay huge sums

Interestingly, Alexander Downer has been on their advisory board for a decade, while Halper is connected to Hakluyt through Jonathan Clarke, with whom he has co-authored two books. You can find a June 2004 video of the pair discussing their first book here. (h/t themarketswork.com)

Jonathan Clarke is the U.S. Representative – Director U.S. Operations for Hakluyt. Clarke is a fairly public figure – but it was quite difficult to locate references to his association with Hakluyt.

Given the lengthy association between Halper and Clarke, I expect we will find additional ties between Halper, other members of Hakluyt and members of British Intelligence.

Halper’s association with former MI6 Head Richard Dearlove – via their previous positions at Cambridge Intelligence Seminar –  is already known. -Themarketswork.com

Here's Posobiec's take on the FBI mole situation and Hakluyt. In short "Page got played" and the rabbit hole appears to be very deep... 

Paul Sperry made another titillating tweet Friday morning, in which he writes:

"DEVELOPING: A major new front is opening in the political espionage scandal. In summer 2016, Brennan with his FBI liaison Strzok, along with help from Kerry @ State, were trying to set Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign through cultivated intel assets"

As we reported in March, Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee was investigating the Obama State Department under John Kerry for its involvement in the dissemination of the unverified "Steele Dossier," along with a second anti-Trump dossier written by Clinton confidant Cody Shearer. Nunes referred to this as "Phase 2" of his committee's probe into Russian influence in the 2016 US election. 

Nunes is also investigating whether former CIA director John Brennan perjured himself during Congressional testimony about the Steele Dossier. As Paul Sperry wrote in February:

In his May 2017 testimony before the intelligence panel, Brennan emphatically denied the dossier factored into the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.”

Brennan also swore that he did not know who commissioned the anti-Trump research document (excerpt here), even though senior national security and counterintelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year that the dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign. -RealClear Investigations

So, if Sperry's tweet is correct, the Obama State department, CIA, and FBI conspired to set "Russian espionage traps" for minor players in the Trump campaignand the FBI had a mole within the Trump campaign, that giant sucking sound you might hear is nothing short of the US Intelligence community starting to implode.

Politics
Comments

Gold Pedant HisNameIsRP Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:10 Permalink

I was thinking more along the lines of a giant Venus fly trap in exchange for the "Russian espionage trap." Bait it with the minutes of a Bilderberg meeting or some other NWO nonsense that they don't want seen. Or, better, just stamp "Russian dossier #294" on it. It wouldn't take much. And in the fly trap's belly, he would find a new definition of pain and suffering, as he was slowly digested over a thousand years

DeadFred overbet Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

It would explain why Strzok is still 'employed' in the FBI's mailroom after Lisa Page was fired, er quit (sure she quit). They don't let you leave until they're done squeezing info out of you so he is still there to sing on command. My vote is that Brennan is the first to be charged. Only Hillary or Barry would make me happier.

Tarzan Team_Huli Sat, 05/12/2018 - 06:01 Permalink

They're not going to relent, they will only be put down by force!

While the MSM plays out this, OMG you can't fire the Special Prosecutor propaganda for the kids, TPTB project their greatest fear. 

They are writing laws to "preserve the evidence" if he's fired.  Do you know what that means?  The exact opposite!  They are devising ways to bury this debacle if Mueller is dumped.  They don't want a Trump supporter digging through Mueller's secrets.  This is why they fear his being fired.  They can't control who would take over, who would learn their secrets!

For this reason alone, there are many others, Trump should Fire them all ASAP - Mueller, Sessions and Rosenstein! 

Kayman Tarzan Sat, 05/12/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Trump knows a lot more about the Obama/Clinton plan. But you've got to admit this drip, drip, drip is Chinese water torture for the cabal.

Jeez- Clinton is in Australia, wondering, "what happened". The insiders guaranteed her the win.

I'm  just waiting for BritBob to report HiLiary is putting the sheep to sleep in the Falkland Islands.

mind-body-spirit W270 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

Apparently, the "for eternity" part was emperor Constantine's operatives' psyop addition at the council of nicea in 4th century, when the empire expunged earlier references to reincarnation in christianity. "Only one life to live" is still so much better for business!

 

But the "burning in hell" part apparently is real enough. Why else would globalist pope Francis bother to disavow it? http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/03/30/vatican-refuses-d…

The hellish mindset simply continues after the body fails, but with none of the armoring and protections of this world to rely on.

overmedicatedu… pparalegal Sat, 05/12/2018 - 06:45 Permalink

Obuma,  learned from  charles Manson..get the dumb chicks and homo lovers to do the big dirty..only Obuma forgot charles is now residing in cell block 10.

On the night of August 8, 1969, Charles "Tex" Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Linda Kasabian were sent by Charlie to the old home of Terry Melcher at 10050 Cielo Drive. Their instructions were to kill everyone at the house and make it appear like Hinman's murder, with words and symbols written in blood on the walls. As Charlie Manson had said earlier in the day after choosing the group, "Now is the time for Helter Skelter."

Kayman Fish Gone Bad Sat, 05/12/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

Carter Page was a mole, but not the only mole.

Since Flynn was charged "for lying to the FBI", then Carter Page could easily have been charged for_________(pick any process crime).

Carter Page (the FISA spy) is still walking around because, wittingly or not, he was one of the plants. And there is at least one more.

Sessions- "Thanks for the job Mr. President, I recuse myself." is at least a co-conspirator.

Cassandra.Hermes Fish Gone Bad Sat, 05/12/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

FBI should prosecute Pussy-Grabber as mob-boss!

Blackmail.....he is a disgusting crook,  sounds like Russian Mafia, a bottom feeder......ugh!

So basically Trump & Cohen blackmailed New York AG to settle less for the Trump University suit, because they had dirt on him . Trump was being sued for $40 millions and settled for $25 . Trump and Cohen used Mafia tactics.﻿

He had an evidence against Schneiderman for years, LOL what he did, he cash it!

How low guys you can go? Do you even see what is going on? I know you are dumb but how dumb can you be?

May be you are not dumb, you are as just as corrupted as pussy-grabber!

We were the party of the law, what are we now the party of the mobsters!!!!

You have destroyed the conservative idea, dems are right we need new party of moderate fiscally responsible republican, party of knowledge and science, not a party of  bullshit-voodoo magic-guns-evangelical-diarrhea-non-sense 

Arctic Frost revolla Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

 

My god, is THAT what you want us to believe NOW!?! None of this is actually happening, it’s all just some Jewish plot to “fragment” us? Perhaps no reality at all exists, perhaps we’re all just a figment of your imagination and you’re actually in a hidden Jewish basement closet somewhere having oil dropped upon your head one drop at a time, ever so slowly. Your only release is to imagine you’re commenting on some social media platform where people acknowledge your existence and hate jews. 