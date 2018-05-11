US Public Support For Iran Deal Reaches All-Time High

Since the implementation of the Iran Deal, especially Conservative Americans have been in strong opposition to the lifting of sanctions against the Middle Eastern state.
It had been one of Trump’s electoral pledges to either renegotiate or abandon the heavily criticized agreement between Iran, the members of the UN Security Council and Germany.
As Iran rejected any renegotiations, the president soon favored to nix the agreement and reimpose sanctions, and this week President Trump officially withdrew from the Iran agreement. As Statista's Patrick Wagner notes, through the so-called snapback mechanism, a whole battery of sanctions will immediately come into effect again.
However, as this graphic shows, President Trump does not have a lot of public support for his decision...
You will find more infographics at Statista
Since its implementation, citizens increasingly favored the agreement, reaching an all-time high before Donald Trump abandoned it.
Is this just more #RESISTance? We wonder just how many of those survey respondents know anything about the actual deal? And what suddenly accounts for the surge in support in the last few weeks?
Comments
Any used sales car agent is more reliable then the US administration.
Trumps word count more then the word of the United States of America. It is an agreement between the most powerful nations of the planet but the deep state thinks they can do unilaterally what they want and the people always have to pay the price.
Trump is anothe zionist Puppet... US get off your knees and do not bend for the zionists /AIPAC.
Ask yourself if the Shia's deserve religious freedom.
Then determine the extent of Sunni domination in surrounding countries...
Why was ISIL/ISIS so intent on destroying 2-3000 year old historical artifacts?
In reply to Any used sales car agent is… by Cosmic Energy
Trump made a big mistake thinking he could fool Americans.
Or should I say, Satanyahoo of Israhell made a big mistake moving Trump's lips in his worst ventriloquist act yet.
In reply to Ask yourself if the Shia's… by espirit
So, let's let the "public support" (i.e. those successfully brainwashed by the jewish media), be the defining verdict as to what "public support" is.
But, does "public support" mean that the proposed legislation or edict is moral?
The "public" have been demoralized through generational public schooling and degenerate media programming and advertising. Thus, their polled opinions are worthless to people whose values and expectations are higher.
In reply to Trump made a big mistake… by bananas
There is ALWAYS ‘public support’ for their agendas !!
They FUCKING rig it that way !!!
Just another useful tool in the Zio bag of tricks !!
Most Americans don’t even know where IRAN is !!
In reply to So, let's let the "public… by J S Bach
I used to consider myself a conservative. No more. I am a Constitutionalist. That means being at peace with all countries not actively attacking us. It means not having US troops in 100+ countries. It means defending American soil, not the American Empire. And it means not demonizing every other country because some bootlicker inside the Beltway thinks we should.
In reply to Trump made a big mistake… by bananas
Why was the US government so intent on supporting ISIS (Daeth), while pretending to oppose it?
In reply to Ask yourself if the Shia's… by espirit
The orange orangutan has his head miles up Netanyahu's ass to ever care.
In reply to Any used sales car agent is… by Cosmic Energy
Hillary up +8 in Wisconsin
- NY Times 11.7.16
Lol, do you remember that poll that showed Hillary up 20+ to Bernie and she lost? Which state was that?
In reply to Hillary up +8 in Wisconsin -… by lester1
Michigan.
The dishonest liberal media had Hillary up +22 only to lose by 4 to Bernie.
Manufactured "polls" to push an agenda.
In reply to Lol, do you remember that… by Labworks
Lol! And they pushed that poll like crazy I remember. Pure propaganda and mind control!
In reply to Michigan. The dishonest… by lester1
Why don't you two get a room?
In reply to Lol! And they pushed that… by Labworks
90% chance to win
In reply to Hillary up +8 in Wisconsin -… by lester1
Lies, damned lies, and statistics.
Because there are sane people out there, but we can't have that. That's not good for business.
I'm a great business man you see, bigly. I'm a great actor and a con man and I'm on the right side of history! Thank you for your votes! Vote for me! TRUST ME.
Silly voters, they fall for it every time.............
Hook, line & sinker, and when lining up at the Soup Kitchen they'll be talking about 6d chess around the corner.
'That daft eh?'
'You better believe it'
In reply to Because there are sane… by Labworks
I was beginning to think it was just me and some hedgers. The msm public is so disinterested, they think the Boer War was a pig fight.
And none of the people polled know jack about it. Thats the scary part. That they have already formed an opinion without any real information.
Neither does Trump, only tidbits fed to him by Bibi & MnutsOnChin.
In reply to And none of the people… by VWAndy
While Trump has been the point person on US exiting the JCPOA, significant segments of the US foreign policy establishment also support this move. The reasons are straightforward-
1 The US and UK never accepted the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.
2 Iran contains the 4th largest energy reserves in the world.
3 Iran borders the Strait of Hormuz (half of which is in Iran’s territorial waters), a strategic “choke-point” through which circa 30% of world's energy transits.
4 Iran is considered an obstacle to US imperial goals.
To quote from a recent piece on Trump’s decision to abandon the JCPOA-
“Whilst provocative and incendiary, yesterday’s announcement is not in the least surprising.
As the World Socialist Web Site warned in a perspective published in April 2015 in response to the announcement that Iran and the great powers had reached the “framework” for a nuclear accord: “In a broader historical sense, the deal is not worth the paper it is written on. If and when it is expedient, the US will shred the agreement, as has happened many times in the past. The Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi cut a deal in 2003 to give up its WMD [Weapons of Mass Destruction] programs only to find itself the target of a NATO-led war for regime-change in 2011. Amid its own economic decline, US imperialism will stop at nothing in its reckless drive for global domination at the expense of its major rivals.”
See: Trump torpedoes Iran nuclear accord 9 May 2018; Link: www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/05/09/pers-m09.html
Maybe the US public does not want to pay for another war in the ME that only benefits US corporate interests. As they say in the ATT commercial, its not complicated!
I type in the search engine IRAN Uranium map, then I click images. Many thoughts run through my head about this. Corporate media scum liars etc. But I'll stick with one of em, which rat-line, and which traitor gave them uranium in the first place?
No American citizen has a clue what the agreement entails, so how can they oppose cancelling it.
More fake polls.
The fucking idiots that make up the Merican public get their “news” from fucking memes on Farcebook.
The Mohekians shopping at " Ross" in the middle of the fucking day?
It was Mexican Ville, while I was just shopping for a $5-10 blanket from China.
Moonbeam is lame ducked, and I'll drip piss on his grave.
In reply to The fucking idiots that make… by Dr. Engali
Please, someone kill Trump! For the children!
We must believe in our leadership, whenever it may finally arrive...
What do these fucking retards know about the Iran deal... other than what the news, The View, Okra... etc tell them what to think.
I'm starting me a cult. It's a target rich environment.
Pay no attention to opinion polls they are deceiving.
As it should.
Trump pounded the sand!