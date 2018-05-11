US Public Support For Iran Deal Reaches All-Time High

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:45

Since the implementation of the Iran Deal, especially Conservative Americans have been in strong opposition to the lifting of sanctions against the Middle Eastern state.

It had been one of Trump’s electoral pledges to either renegotiate or abandon the heavily criticized agreement between Iran, the members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

As Iran rejected any renegotiations, the president soon favored to nix the agreement and reimpose sanctions, and this week President Trump officially withdrew from the Iran agreement. As Statista's Patrick Wagner notes, through the so-called snapback mechanism, a whole battery of sanctions will immediately come into effect again.

However, as this graphic shows, President Trump does not have a lot of public support for his decision...

Infographic: U.S. Public Support for Iran Deal at All-Time High | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Since its implementation, citizens increasingly favored the agreement, reaching an all-time high before Donald Trump abandoned it.

Is this just more #RESISTance? We wonder just how many of those survey respondents know anything about the actual deal? And what suddenly accounts for the surge in support in the last few weeks?

Comments

Cosmic Energy Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Any used sales car agent is more reliable then the US administration.

Trumps word count more then the word of the United States of America. It is an agreement between the most powerful nations of the planet but the deep state thinks they can do unilaterally what they want and the people always have to pay the price.

Trump is anothe zionist Puppet... US get off your knees and do not bend for the zionists /AIPAC.

J S Bach bananas Fri, 05/11/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

So, let's let the "public support" (i.e. those successfully brainwashed by the jewish media), be the defining verdict as to what "public support" is.

But, does "public support" mean that the proposed legislation or edict is moral?

The "public" have been demoralized through generational public schooling and degenerate media programming and advertising.  Thus, their polled opinions are worthless to people whose values and expectations are higher.

RedBaron616 bananas Fri, 05/11/2018 - 23:19 Permalink

I used to consider myself a conservative. No more. I am a Constitutionalist. That means being at peace with all countries not actively attacking us. It means not having US troops in 100+ countries. It means defending American soil, not the American Empire. And it means not demonizing every other country because some bootlicker inside the Beltway thinks we should.

Labworks Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

Because there are sane people out there, but we can't have that. That's not good for business.

 

I'm a great business man you see, bigly. I'm a great actor and a con man and I'm on the right side of history! Thank you for your votes! Vote for me! TRUST ME.

 

Silly voters, they fall for it every time.............

 

 

 

 

VWAndy Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:58 Permalink

 And none of the people polled know jack about it. Thats the scary part. That they have already formed an opinion without any real information.

Phillyguy Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

While Trump has been the point person on US exiting the JCPOA, significant segments of the US foreign policy establishment also support this move. The reasons are straightforward-
1 The US and UK never accepted the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.
2 Iran contains the 4th largest energy reserves in the world.
3 Iran borders the Strait of Hormuz (half of which is in Iran’s territorial waters), a strategic “choke-point” through which circa 30% of world's energy transits.
4 Iran is considered an obstacle to US imperial goals.

To quote from a recent piece on Trump’s decision to abandon the JCPOA-
“Whilst provocative and incendiary, yesterday’s announcement is not in the least surprising.
As the World Socialist Web Site warned in a perspective published in April 2015 in response to the announcement that Iran and the great powers had reached the “framework” for a nuclear accord: “In a broader historical sense, the deal is not worth the paper it is written on. If and when it is expedient, the US will shred the agreement, as has happened many times in the past. The Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi cut a deal in 2003 to give up its WMD [Weapons of Mass Destruction] programs only to find itself the target of a NATO-led war for regime-change in 2011. Amid its own economic decline, US imperialism will stop at nothing in its reckless drive for global domination at the expense of its major rivals.”

See: Trump torpedoes Iran nuclear accord 9 May 2018; Link: www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/05/09/pers-m09.html

Maybe the US public does not want to pay for another war in the ME that only benefits US corporate interests. As they say in the ATT commercial, its not complicated!

BetterRalph Fri, 05/11/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

I type in the search engine IRAN Uranium map, then I click images.  Many thoughts run through my head about this. Corporate media scum liars etc.  But I'll stick with one of em, which rat-line, and which traitor gave them uranium in the first place?

VladLenin Fri, 05/11/2018 - 23:12 Permalink

What do these fucking retards know about the Iran deal... other than what the news, The View, Okra... etc tell them what to think.

 

I'm starting me a cult. It's a target rich environment.