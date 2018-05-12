Israeli Air Force Strikes Gaza Strip, More Than 20 Missiles Fired

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:34

Three days after the biggest military escalation between Israel and Syria in years, in which the IDF launched dozens of air force attack missions on alleged Iranian sites operating out of Syria, on Saturday evening the Israeli military struck Gaza with explosions heard in the Strip's north.

According to Palestinian reports, the Israel Air Force targeted a generator and fired as many as 20 missiles toward an agricultural area east of the city of Beit Hanoun. No casualties have been reported according to local press.

According to Haaretz, the attack comes hours after Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced that Israel is closing the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip due to arson caused by Palestinian protesters along the border. According to the Israeli army, the crossing will be closed except for humanitarian cases that will be approved on an individual basis. The crossing, the only one through which cargo passes from Israel to Gaza, will stay closed until the damage caused by the arson is repaired.

On Friday, Palestinians protesting along the border reportedly set fire to a pipeline through which Israel supplies gas and fuel to Gaza and a conveyor belt near the crossing. This is the second consecutive week that demonstrators have set fire to the Palestinian side of the crossing.

The attack comes just two days ahead of the US embassy moving to Jerusalem.

FBaggins Pandelis Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:05

Round up all Zio-Rothschild's and their agents in the West. Strip them of all the wealth they have filched from Western nations over the past 200 years. Send them all to Israel and leave them to the Arabs to deal with. 

AncientAviator Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:39

“On Friday, Palestinians protesting along the border reportedly set fire to a pipeline through which Israel supplies gas and fuel to Gaza and a conveyor belt near the crossing. This is the second consecutive week that demonstrators have set fire to the Palestinian side of the crossing.”

A classic example of cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. 

~

Why all the down votes? Wouldn’t it make more sense to  sabotage stuff that’s going the other way; into Israel and NOT INTO “Palestine”? This is why the only peace the “Palestinians” will ever know is when they’re six feet under. They’re stupid. STUPID STUPID STUPID STUPID STUPID

Yars Revenge Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:39

Israel is literally surrounded by enemies.

At some point they are going to lose control.

And when they do there will be hell to pay for all the crimes they've committed.

inosent Jim in MN Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:47

Lots of down votes; zio-jew-foreskin sucking PhReaKs must be loading up registrations at ZH. These scum don't have an argument, never have and never will. israhell is no act of 'God', but one of the lowest, basest expressions and tactics a human being can conjure up from that part of them which is the capacity to do infinite evil.

The jew and their israhell can go to hell, and it is HIGH time the American ppl tell them to get lost - no more American taxpayer money for jews, zionists, israhell, no bombs, no particular aid, nothing. Now, with weapons made in the USA, paid for by the American taxpayer, these little demons, with their absurd mythology they hide behind, big chunks of it all self serving fiction, and for sure none of it a basis for any lawful claim on land, after out of nothing bombing Syria, they start sending missles to kill children in Palestine.

We all know what this is about, the 'jew' luciferian sect has their false claim in re that land, and it is inconsistent with that claim to have anybody else occupying that land who is not part of the club. Further, it is part of a larger demented, and purely satanic 'mission' to establish 'greater' israhell, to expand its borders, wherein after they rebuild the 'temple', they can seat their world ruler, and the 'jew' can rule the world from there.

And we, the stupid f-ks we al are, just handed this tiny part, teeny tiny, of the population, who have this wicked set of axioms that sustains their scam (read talmud-kabbalah and significant and selected parts of torah and the so-called 'prophets'), just handed over control of our money supply, and WOW, what a surprise, it all went downhill from there.

There will never be peace on earth until the demonic scum of this world is flushed down the toilet. One segment of that population are the down voters of postings credibly and factually critical of demonic luciferian jew/zio/israhell and all the rest of, including the sellouts not identified as jew, but love the jew 'money'.

When opposing these azhlz, you have to be prepared to take the heat, because they are TOTALLY invested in their scam. They scaled the heights pf power because WE the 99.9% of the people GAVE IT AWAY! The ONLY way to deal with these ppl is by FORCE!

WE must FORCIBLY retake control of our govt and legislate all the jew crap that burdens our nation, and as a result the world, out of existence. There can be NO compromise with the luciferian jew! They will never back down. From their point of view, given all the power and control they have, why should they? But be advised, their agenda has NOTHING in common with the principles of Liberty and Justice that under gird the ideas of the great statesmen at peak age of enlightenment, despite their flaws, failures, crappy constitution.

The jew is from the EAST, and EVERYTHING they are about is FOREIGN to the ideals of nationalism, national pride, individual freedom, limited government, and that ALL men and woman are equally sovereign beings, a manifestation of the Power of the Creative Force that brought ALL THINGS into existence, and on THAT basis, are SUPREME over government, and by all means should rule the government, to retain their freedom, sovereignty and dignity, and not that it should be usurped by a craven, materialistic, demonic, megalomaniacal agency who deigns to use the Human Being as a tool for their insidious and evil purpose.

It is TIME to pull the plug - take the money away!

We do NOT need the jew! We don't owe them ANYTHING!

All they do is take our stuff and cause trouble!!!

#tohellwithisrahell

 

 

LaugherNYC gearjammers1 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:44

Yes, Jews and Karma.

Karma rewards the Jews with looks, brains, success and the love of their families.

Man rewards Jews with blame and hate for the above.

ONLY the Jews would give people forced to live in camps by their Arab “brothers” food, shelter, fuel. Only the Arabs would then destroy these gifts and BLAME the Jews. When the Jews move to eliminate the idiots and terrorists who would destroy the vital services to these abandoned people, again they are blamed for taking action to PROTECT the people who pay the price for the stupid, self-defeating vandalism.

Why do the neighboring countries not simply give the Palestinians a homeland? I bet Israel and the international Jewish community would contribute BILLIONS to a construction and support effort.

NO. They have to have the land that belonged to the Jews and was given to them under international law. Only that land will do. Their Arab brothers keep the pawns in the middle, so they can foment their hate eternally. You trolls can just keep up the hate. You will only be satisfied with the death of millions. Even knowing that there will never be an end to the war, that any “elimination” of the Jewish state will result in the death of millions of Arabs as well. You don’t care. Logic and reason have no place in your black, greasy hearts.

Any civilized people would sit down and negotiate a settlement. Not the Arab states. Only mass death will satisfy them. Being stupid doesn’t make you right.

inosent LaugherNYC Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:58

"Why do the neighboring countries not simply give the Palestinians a homeland" hahahaha

I think they are ALREADY LIVING THERE!

The carpetbagging scum, that were ferreted into palestine under the fog of war from Russia, Hungary and Poland, who INVADED the region, and pulled the TRIGGER of weapons HANDED to them by the US and English taxpayer, thus TERRORIZING the locals, and FORCING THEM to run for their lives, these are the real genocide makers in this world.

Many ppl look good, are successful, and enjoy the love of their families that do not associate with the luciferian jew sect. And nobody hates them! Why? Because they don't do anything to deserve hatred!

But when ppl, driven by a mentality, supported by teachings that emanate from the bowels of their 'community' that lead to death, mayhem and destruction (the short list), indeed, they will be hated!

The luciferian jew sect is anti-human.

And if you side with them, you are on the wrong team.

CatInTheHat Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:43

While Americans are distracted, the final act of genocide, killing all Palestinians will take place.

FUCK ISRAHELL 

Oh, btw, not sure how Putin will handle all of this? Ever notice Putin never says a thing about the Israhelli genocide?

You decide for yourself but I think Puttie is a closeted ZIONIST. 

Part of the reason, was what I initially thought. Cuz, you know, Israhelli Russian Jews...the Russian mafia.  

Brendan is looking more right all the time.

Anyway in Puttie"s own words:..

https://www.globalresearch.ca/russias-unspoken-relationship-with-israel…

besnook CatInTheHat Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:10

that's a great article but does not prove your point. if you will notice there is never anything bad said about other countries unless diplomacy fails. the main complaint against trump in international diplomacy circles is he likes to throw diplomatic bombshells as an opening volley instead of using the usual language of diplomacy that only calls out other countries in obtuse terms if at all. another thing you will notice is only israel and the arabs and persians regularly use fighting words outside the realm of normal diplospeak.

if you carefully go over the quotes by russians and putin in the article you cited you will notice that while putin appears to support israel the russian make it clear they will not put up with israel's crap.

Ms No Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:45

Gaza is a concentration camp now but down the road Israel will be because everyone surrounding them wants vengeance.  They are going to have to wall themselves in like WWZ.

 