Trump's Pyrrhic Victory: The US Opts For A Path That Can Only Lead To War

Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:45

Authored by Philip Giraldi via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

Nearly everyone loses by President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) relating to Iran’s nuclear energy program and to reinstate the “highest level” of sanctions while also threatening secondary sanctions on any country that “helps” the Iranians.

The whole world loses because nuclear proliferation is a disaster waiting to happen and Iran will now have a strong incentive to proceed with a weapons program to defend itself from Israel and the United States.

If Iran does so, it will trigger a regional nuclear arms race with Saudi Arabia and Egypt undoubtedly seeking weapons of their own.

Iran and the Iranian people will lose because their suffering economy will not now benefit from the lifting of sanctions and other economic inducements that convinced it to sign the agreement in the first place.

And yes, even the United States and Israel will lose because an agreement that would have pushed back by ten or fifteen years Iran’s timetable if it were to choose to develop a weapon will now be reduced to a year or less. And the United States will in particular lose because the entire world will understand that the word of an American president when entering into an international agreement cannot be trusted.

The only winners from the withdrawal are President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will enjoy the plaudits of their hardline supporters. But their victory will be illusory as the hard reality of what they have accomplished becomes clear.

Failure of JCPOA definitely means that war is the only likely outcome if Tel Aviv and Washington continue in their absurd insistence that the Iranians constitute a major threat both to the region and the world. A war that might possibly involve both the United States and Russia as well as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel would devastate the region and might easily have potential to escalate into something like a global conflict.

The decision to end the agreement is based on American domestic political considerations rather than any real analysis of what the intelligence community has been reporting. Deep-pocketed Iran-hating billionaires named Sheldon Adelson, Rebekah Mercer and Paul Singer are now prepared to throw tens of millions of dollars at Trump’s Republican Party to help it win in November’s midterm elections.

Those possessed of just a tad more foresight, to include the Pentagon and America’s European allies, have strongly urged that JCPOA be continued, particularly as the Iranians have been fully in compliance, but there is a new team in Washington. America’s just-confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not exactly endorse the ludicrous Israeli claim made by Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks ago that Iran has a secret weapons of mass destruction program currently in place, but he did come down hard against the JCPOA, echoing Trump in calling it a terrible agreement that will guarantee an Iranian nuclear weapon. The reality is quite different, with the pact basically eliminating a possible Iranian nuke for the foreseeable future through degradation of the country’s nuclear research, reduction of its existing nuclear stocks and repeated intrusive inspections.

The failure of the JCPOA is not about the agreement at all, which is both sound and workable. There is unfortunately an Israeli-White House construct which assumes that Iran is both out to destroy Israel, for which no evidence has been revealed, as well as being singularly untrustworthy, an odd assertion coming from either Washington or Tel Aviv. It also basically rejects any kind of agreement with the Iranian government on principle so there is nowhere to go to “fix” what has already transpired.

The United States has changed in the past seventeen years. The promotion of policies that were at least tenuously based on genuine national interests is no longer embraced by either political party. A fearful public has allowed a national security state to replace a constitutional republic with endless war as the inevitable result. Presidents once constitutionally constrained by legislative and judicial balance of power have successfully asserted executive privilege to become like third world dictators, able to make war without any restraint on their ability to do so. If America survives, historians will no doubt see the destruction of the JCPOA as the beginning of something new and horrible, where the government of these United States deliberately made a decision to abandon a beneficial foreign treaty to instead opt for a path that can only lead to war.

Politics

FireBrander Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:45 Permalink

Iran will now have a strong incentive to proceed with a weapons program to defend itself from Israel and the United States

Like it ever stopped!

Iran "warned" that if Trump pulled out, they would be back in the nuke business within 3 weeks!

Obama's Iran deal was just another bad deal in a long string of failures.

BlackChicken ACP Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:32 Permalink

Agreed.  loved this part:

Those possessed of just a tad more foresight, to include the Pentagon and America’s European allies, have strongly urged that JCPOA be continued,”

I wouldn’t go along with ONE damn thing, policy wise, coming out of our EU allies.  They have destroyed their part of western civilization by allowing the scourge of earth to basically take over to kill, rob, rape, and beat the citizens. 

They will get what they deserve good and hard, and I’m proud to stand opposed.

 

wren BlackChicken Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:49 Permalink

Wait and see where this leads. I was ready to give up on Trump a few times. Comments and actions with North Korea, false flags in Syria. Then NK drops their weapons program, Syria false flag retalliation was a zero casualty attack and the White Helmet's were exposed.

I'm paying more attention to the results. A lot will come to pass with regard to Iran, we will judge on the results.

DeadFred wren Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:56 Permalink

I could be tempted to criticize Trump for his reckless risk taking but so far those 'risks' have led to progress. Plus it would wrench my soul to be on the side of Hillary, Kerry and Obama. The news is starting to leak out about how this abortion of a policy deal came about. The mullahs won't be around much longer.

DownWithYogaPants DeadFred Sun, 05/13/2018 - 01:26 Permalink

Geebus.  The national security state started long before 17 years ago.  Let's get real. 

Some might place the start at 1946 with the creation of the CIA.  But that ignores the fact that the CIA was a given once the Federal Reserve needed dictatorial powers to squeeze enough juice out of the tax donkeys.  So is 1913 when it started?  Well 1913 was only the culmination of the banking cartel's plans.  So was it when Lincoln was shot and the greenback was killed with him? Or do we just go all the way back to when England gave up the tally stick for Rothschild Bank of England?

FYI: Good analysis as to why the Iran agreement was only one more in a string of agreements the USA meant to break: 

Youtube: Globalist Plan: Iran Was Always The Goal

caconhma ACP Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:39 Permalink

If Iran, instead of negotiating with the USA, had nukes by now then Trump would have to negotiate with Iran as it does with N. Korea.

Qaddafi's trust in the West did not teach anything to everybody: always negotiate when you are powerful and don't trust anybody.

BlackChicken DeadFred Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:58 Permalink

“I recall hearing NK was leading to war... Hows that doing for you? I'm beginning to think the dude knows what he's doing.”

Couldnt agree more.  With every passing day Trump gets further than O, and makes it more obvious that the liberal/socialist ideology is a complete fucking joke. 

You know it’s true by the pathetic and desperate attacks on him every day.  That horrible bitch Hillary did 100X more damaging things, with tons of proof, yet that ass gerbil is walking free.

.National Suic… BlackChicken Sun, 05/13/2018 - 02:29 Permalink

You sound like you're 9. Thomas Jefferson could bite you on the ass, and you still wouldn't know the difference between a liberal and a socialist. Read some books, or have someone read them to you. Stop thinking that radio and TV are your friends.

Are you a Zionist? 

I say, either you are a poor unfortunate fool, or you are indeed a Zionist--otherwise, your comment makes no sense.

Polynik3s DeadFred Sun, 05/13/2018 - 01:23 Permalink

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ

Blackstone Intelligence Network:

One of the best investigative reporters on the internet. He was a professional financial fraud investigator for a major bank.

This week's report exposes Rothschild's connections to Trump. Rothschild rescued Trump through his agent Ross. Ivanka also briefly dated Nathan Rothschild. 

No doubt Trump is a Rothchild puppet and therefore an agent of the traitorous Judas State.

Additionally, Q Anon is not legit anymore.

http://financialsurvivalnetwork.com/2018/05/dr-jerome-corsi-screw-q-ano…

TeraByte baghead Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:58 Permalink

Schmuck, every nation, which does not want an externally forced government change by US, needs a nuclear deterrent. Iraq and Libya “vestigia terrent”, but US did not dare to call NK Fatso´s cards, because he really had the bomb and Iranians are not dumb not to pick the message. It is now their only logical conclusion, a 24/ 7 run for nukes.
They did not start this race. Does the year 1953 ring the bell?

consider me gone FireBrander Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:17 Permalink

Like there was no evidence that Iran intended to destroy Israel either. They only publicly say they will once a month lest anyone forgets. Larry's not forget that they weren't allowing inspection of their nuclear research sites which this guy claims they were. 

navy62802 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:48 Permalink

I guess North Korea is also a Pyrrhic victory eh? LOL. I love the analysis of an unconventional politician coming from conventional thinkers. Why don't you step outside of the box that has been constructed around your mind?

Oldwood Mustafa Kemal Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:14 Permalink

It's not about trust. It's about belief.

Iran never BELIEVED there would be any real consequence for cheating, anymore than NK.

That has now changed. Iran and NK BELIEVE that Trump WILL ACT.

Iran will make defiant gestures, burn more flags, pop off as few rockets, and then return to the bargaining table....because if they don't, if they do pursue nukes, they will be destroyed....they BELIEVE.

No one ever BELIEVED Obama would do ANYTHING, but beg, capitulate, posture and eventually stab someone in the back. The only reason Obama took out Ghaddafi is because Ghaddafi had capitulated to Bush and was actively killing Islamic insurgents.

Obama was going to do NOTHING slow the Islamic trend lines, importing as many potential radicals as possible. The war between Shia and Sunni is spreading Islam faster than peace ever would. Let's not forget that people were fleeing the ME, not because of our military, but the radical factions killing Muslims en mass.

navy62802 BarkingCat Sun, 05/13/2018 - 00:48 Permalink

The Trump approach to international diplomacy has never been tried before. How do you know when or if it will fail? It is certainly a big, high-stakes gambit, but so far, it has worked. We are now looking at the official end to 65 years of armed conflict in Korea. Who would have even pondered that possibility 6 months ago, when Kim Jong Un was lobbing ballistic missiles over Japan and threatening the US with nuclear attack?

Disgruntled Goat Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:57 Permalink

Fuck Iran, and Fuck Islam .... they chant "Death to America" and expect some sort of deal? ... 

START DEPORTING ALL IRANIANS LIVING IN THE US

CUT OUT THE CANCER OF ISLAM THAT IS LIVING AND GROWING INSIDE THIS COUNTRY