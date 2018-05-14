Spotted In New York: Bankers Against Bitcoin

As went the 'horse-and-buggy', so goes the great American banker...
As Blockchain Week begins, the streets of Manhattan see 'Bankers Against Bitcoin' protesting that "Bitcoin ruined our business model," and "give us back the remittance industry"...
Bankers against bitcoin. LOL #Consensus2018 pic.twitter.com/vzO4WknnyV— Mario (@Token_Mario) May 14, 2018
And in case you were wondering, Genesis Mining CEO Marco Streng explains...
As you can probably tell, this protest is meant to be a joke.
But this joke today is going to be the reality in the very near future.
This protest is representative of what will happen to those industries and companies that fail to understand times have changed.
Legacy industries that have gone unchallenged for decades will soon begin to see their monopoly slip away.
The consumer abuse that’s been possible due to a lack of competition is over. The biggest competitor big banks have ever faced has arrived and it’s not a company or organization, it’s a decentralized technology.
It will soon no longer be possible to charge the poorest people in the world exorbitant fees to send money back home to support their families.
Industries like the lucrative $15 billion overdraft industry that enrich banks will soon disappear.
And all the middlemen who’ve built business models simply from being in the middle – will see their control slowly slip away.
These are just a few of the hundreds – if not thousands of examples of the industries blockchain technology will disrupt.
As Jamie Dimon once said “Silicon Valley is Coming to Eat Our Lunch”.
Well Jamie, and all the others who stand to be disrupted – Bitcoin will be coming for a lot more than just your lunch if you fail to adapt to the new world we live in.
Comments
We don't need no stinking banksters.
Banksters. Sorry for the Typo
In reply to . by Dr.Strangelove
Money changers quaking in their stolen boots.
Death to the money changers
In reply to Banksters. Sorry for the Typo by 1981XLS
Occupy Fleet Street.
Occupy Canary Wharf.
Occupy Parliament.
--Satochi
In reply to Banksters. Sorry for the Typo by 1981XLS
Stormy Daniels Plumber's Ass Tokens. That's what the US needs.
In reply to Occupy Fleet Street. -… by Arnold
Soon everyone will be creating money out of thin air not just banksters.
In reply to Stormy Daniels Plumber's Ass… by silverer
To me this looks like the bankster managers induced their employees to get out and demonstrate, because when the layoffs come they can blame the cryptos, while at the same time it is the banksters and billionaires who have invested most in the new currencies and have been fiddling the market this way and that. Like the with stock exchanges the same money wizards make money both ways by driving stocks up and down. As for insider trading, bah - those laws are only there to curtain the competition.
In reply to Occupy Fleet Street. -… by Arnold
Looks like a group of hired lackeys, like realtors used to do when unveiling a new condo by creating fake lines.
In reply to . by Dr.Strangelove
Yea, the article said it was a spoof.
In reply to Looks like a group of hired… by nope-1004
True but this likely has some extra layers of bullshit.
In reply to Yea, the article said as much by booboo
Bankers love BTC now... they own it. But they still hate Bitcoin.
In reply to True but this likely has… by Ms No
Bankers will only love BTC when they can shave 7% off you converting it to USD in your own bank account.
In reply to Bankers love BTC now... they… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Didn't that just happen in Mexico?
In reply to Bankers will only love BTC… by johngaltfla
With Lightning, they will get a slice of every single transaction.
Luckily for the forces of freedom, Lightning is a cludge that can't even work in theory.
In reply to Bankers will only love BTC… by johngaltfla
is this a spoof of a reverse psychology psy-op? This has more layers than a taco bell cheesy gordita crunch!
In reply to True but this likely has… by Ms No
That's pretty much what I'm thinking. Trust no one... ROFL Can't blame anybody at this point.
In reply to is this a spoof of a reverse… by DingleBarryObummer
Fuck you nope I advised you to buh Bitcoin at $20 not $10,000. You are a liar.
In reply to Looks like a group of hired… by nope-1004
yup, that was a good time to buy bitcoin and hold it
you woulda made a ton of $ in appreciation, plus gotten a free BCH airdrop to boot
In reply to Fuck you nope by Bitchface-KILLAH
People did get rich off of it but they also got rich of the housing bubble. Doesn't mean that it ends well for the majority.
In reply to yup, that was a good time to… by stacking12321
cant snort coke off a hookers ass with a rolled up bitcoin i guess
In reply to . by Dr.Strangelove
Bankers for Bunko
Riiiight... You can see what they did there. Gold, hand over fist. On the bright side at least this propaganda is more sophisticated than most, which means they believe that people involved in markets are not entirely retarded, just mildly.
Bankers = theives
Bitcoin = Brilliance
In reply to Bankers = theives by fiftybagger
Shitcoin avatar.
In reply to Bitcoin = Brilliance by Bitchface-KILLAH
LMAO RL Trollz l@rping ftw
Hahahaha.....finally some faces to punch.
Are you sure this isn't comedy?
19 percent to send money to mexico is most certainly unfair! It should be 99 percent.
Who doesn't want a currency...controlled by those with the biggest computers and the ability to stealing a micro second...LOL
Hahahaha
hahahaha
hahahhaha
ROTFLMAO HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA BWAAWAWAW PRICELESS !!!
Can't Stop The Signal.
Winklevoss twins are making LTC available on the Gemini exchange.
Now's the time, before our masters own it and control it all.
Nothing worse than Bankers that control something,
and what country do you invade ?
Funny thing is, paper cheques DON'T use less electricity.
They have to be processed just the same, with a computer.
Save a tree cut down a bankster.
hey, i don't want to end up being the fonestar of this stuff, but....
last week wtftech posted a comment that made reference to a coin i had never heard of - holo. well,he wasn't really even right on that.
it is a long story, well worth all of your time and effort. remember the mini-hooha regarding hashgraph and the death of blockchain?
yeah, well it is like that, only deeper and much more well thought out. this is not about getting rich quick. it is about generating real wealth and worth. it will require effort , but will reward that effort in a myriad of ways. these quys have been thinking/philosophysing/working on this before satoshi ever read the nsa whitepaper. in a case of life imitating art think pied piper from silicon valley-HBO.
HOT- initial community (not coin) offering. .001$ right now
HOLO- the actual gas of the Holochain, and the indiegogo available box available now to begin earning HOLO passively.
Holochain- "A validating distributed hash table (DHT)" i.e. a fully distributed app cloud not based on blockchain but rather a new configuration of sweetheart by-passed tech (think bittorrents)employed in a new way that is based on individual agreement not entire blocks. hashgraph is not decentralized.10 of thousand of times faster and more energy efficient than all others
CEPTR- grander philosophic scheme in which this rests (me no understandy)
as a cult member already, i understand what i am getting into here and i am totally ready for getting my brand just above my bikini line! these guys and their tech is the shiznit.
save a tree, cut down a bankster, and decentralize the internet...
be the holochain!
In reply to hey, i don't want to end up… by putaipan
Yeh nah.
Crypto is no there just yet, the godfather was great @ $3.00 for me, but with the ASICS coming out the network became decentralise and is now owned by China, so I got out, its a power in power out entity right now and is completely controlled.
Eth is a plant, it will sell out and become a security, fully traced, fully tracked and fully fucked, its the bankers wet dream.
We still await our final coin. Some probably figure out what it is, and you will know we need to wait for the right time, as its needs non commercial tech before it can reach true perfection.
It's motto should be "A fair days pay for a fair days work."