Watch: Fed's Bullard Bashes Cryptocurrencies, Holds Q&A

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:18

In an odd convergence, a sworn protector of the fiat currency regime, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard is presenting on the topic of cryptocurrencies, or rather "Non-Uniform Currencies and Exchange Rate Chaos" at the blockchain tech conference in New York.

Bullard notes that while he is "a fan of technological innovation as a driver of economic growth, and blockchain and related technologies are promising", he is far less enthused by the concept of cryptocurrencies, for an obvious reason: cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat, are not created by any central bank; cryptocurrencies, like fiat, are only worth whatever someone believes they are worth.

In other words, in a time when central bankers are losing credibility by the day, there is no a legitimate platform to express this loss of faith, i.e. by purchasing bitcoin and other cryptos. Which is also why central banks are doing everything in their power to suppress the rise of cryptos, just as they did the same to gold several years ago.

Predictably, Bullard's conclusion is hardly crypto-friendly: 'Cryptocurrencies may unwittingly be pushing in the wrong direction in trying to solve an important social problem, which is how best to facilitate market-based exchange."

Actually, cryptocurrencies are very wittingly pushing in the direction of solving the biggest social problem of the past hundred years: the existence of central banks, and how to finally eliminate them.

Which explains the chronic resistance of central banks, policymakers, politicians, commercial banks and their assorted lackeys, in doing everything in their power to preserve the status quo.

Courtesy of the St. Louis Fed, here are some of the key slides:

 

The Bullard Q&A can be seen live in the feed below:

And the whole presentation can be read here (pdf link)

Son of Captain Nemo 1stepcloser Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

Yes indeed... Mr. Bullard has much... much... more to worry about...

When our military has misplaced $21 trillion that has steadily been metastazing since 1998 (https://www.rt.com/usa/426643-lee-camp-pentagon-theft/)?... Or was it September 10, 2001 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVpSBUgbxBU)?!!!...

BEHOLD: Satoshi Scrotumoto!...

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-12/did-nsa-create-bitcoin-thats-…

Should ANYONE still have any doubts about $6.5 trillion of the DOD missing in 2015 ALONE!!!

P.S.

To the DOS and the Syphilitic-in-Chief President "Orangina"...

Enjoy the opening of your new foreign embassy digs overlooking the largest open air prison in human history!

Because OUR TIME IS VERY SHORT!...

Yellow_Snow Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

"The NSA Created Bitcoin"

Old argument of nocoinzers, esp those with agendas, usually proponents of 'those selling gold'.

12 years before Satoshi Nakamoto published his white paper, a group of NSA information security researchers published a paper entitled How to Make a Mint: the Cryptography of Anonymous Electronic Cash.

That's all the 'evidence'...  which is rather trivial

Sabibaby BandGap Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

Cryptography, the internet, the (S) after http(s)://, that's what the NSA does and has established standards for. You can't attribute everything their standards are used for as being created by the NSA, their standards are adopted by a lot of industries. 

 

Lose your shit, run to your bunker and claim conspiracy but the standards are open for all to scrutinize. 

shortonoil 1stepcloser Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

With $237 trillion in unserviceable, and ever growing debt backing their debt based, worthless junk; how could anyone think that something else might work better? After three centuries of ruthless suppression of any competition the central bankers may have finally met their match. It is interesting to watch unrestrained greed eat itself alive.

JLarryL Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

There's nothing wrong with cryptocurrencies per se, but they've become mostly tokens for speculation. Once speculators are at last ruined and volatility settles down, people can better assess the value of crypto. In the meantime it's adding to global financial asset speculation, which isn't productive.

BustainMovealota Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

"Cryptocurrencies are creating drift toward a non-uniformcurrency in the U.S.,"

Of course they are,, from the Jew controlled bank perspective.  LOL.  Affirmation of the value of Crypto.

shizzledizzle Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

Hey fuckhead, how about that %2 inflation target that you guys mysteriously can't seem to get to but are now "not concerned about overshooting"? Yea, you are gonna overshoot alright... Calculate honestly and you are @ %4-%5 currently. Headed to %10 with your dipshit monetary policies. 

Nomad Trader Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

"In trying to solve an important social problem, which is how best to facilitate market-based exchange."

In fact the best way to facilitate exchange is get out of the way and let people deal peer to peer, ie. with no middle man, which is exactly what crypto is already doing. Newsflash: We no longer need your network, your help, or your permission to send value from one person to another electronically. 

JailBanksters Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

All the FED has to do is stop printing money every minute of every hour of every day of every year,

how hard can it be. There must be enough money in the USA by now.