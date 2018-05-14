Watch: Fed's Bullard Bashes Cryptocurrencies, Holds Q&A

In an odd convergence, a sworn protector of the fiat currency regime, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard is presenting on the topic of cryptocurrencies, or rather "Non-Uniform Currencies and Exchange Rate Chaos" at the blockchain tech conference in New York.
Bullard notes that while he is "a fan of technological innovation as a driver of economic growth, and blockchain and related technologies are promising", he is far less enthused by the concept of cryptocurrencies, for an obvious reason: cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat, are not created by any central bank; cryptocurrencies, like fiat, are only worth whatever someone believes they are worth.
In other words, in a time when central bankers are losing credibility by the day, there is no a legitimate platform to express this loss of faith, i.e. by purchasing bitcoin and other cryptos. Which is also why central banks are doing everything in their power to suppress the rise of cryptos, just as they did the same to gold several years ago.
Predictably, Bullard's conclusion is hardly crypto-friendly: 'Cryptocurrencies may unwittingly be pushing in the wrong direction in trying to solve an important social problem, which is how best to facilitate market-based exchange."
Actually, cryptocurrencies are very wittingly pushing in the direction of solving the biggest social problem of the past hundred years: the existence of central banks, and how to finally eliminate them.
Which explains the chronic resistance of central banks, policymakers, politicians, commercial banks and their assorted lackeys, in doing everything in their power to preserve the status quo.
Courtesy of the St. Louis Fed, here are some of the key slides:
President Bullard discusses “Non-Uniform Currencies and Exchange Rate Chaos” at the CoinDesk Consensus 2018 conference https://t.co/Hrs1X4oqyF pic.twitter.com/ud8AtqZ9Xf— St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) May 14, 2018
Bullard: “Cryptocurrencies are creating drift toward a non-uniform currency in the U.S., a state of affairs that has existed historically but was disliked and eventually replaced.” https://t.co/AyVjUWU6xJ pic.twitter.com/aH3KQCdd4J— St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) May 14, 2018
Bullard: “Currencies have to be reliable and hold their value. This is probably why government backing has been important historically, combined with a stable monetary policy that promotes stability of the currency.” https://t.co/WwpyBO0Amx pic.twitter.com/o0NHDnDGH8— St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) May 14, 2018
Bullard says that “the current cryptocurrency wave may be driving the U.S. uniform currency system toward something more like the international non-uniform currency system,” which is characterized by volatile exchange rates https://t.co/Ujl8faIY2m pic.twitter.com/F2WXTnNGYj— St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) May 14, 2018
A local non-uniform currency system may have similar volatility to that of the global currency system in place today, Bullard says https://t.co/AUqSzUhbMy pic.twitter.com/hEfJNxsDYc— St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) May 14, 2018
“Cryptocurrencies may unwittingly be pushing in the wrong direction in trying to solve an important social problem, which is how best to facilitate market-based exchange,” Bullard says https://t.co/D6G2K64Dbx pic.twitter.com/n8INYTkxrt— St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) May 14, 2018
The Bullard Q&A can be seen live in the feed below:
LIVE: Fed's Bullard Speaks on Blockchain at Consensus https://t.co/LKhljdYfa7— Bloomberg (@business) May 14, 2018
And the whole presentation can be read here (pdf link)
Comments
Seeing your replacement must be a bitch...huh Bullard
Yes indeed... Mr. Bullard has much... much... more to worry about...
In reply to Seeing your replacement must… by 1stepcloser
These folks are fighting rear guard covering actions, that much is clear.
In reply to Yes indeed... Mr. Bullard… by Son of Captain Nemo
Agreed. Sowing as much confusion as possible before the lights come on.
This looks like a "good cop, bad cop" routine.
In reply to These folks are fighting… by Giant Meteor
Translated: Anything that diminishes my money powers is bad.
.....at least his Bullard is transparent.
In reply to Agreed. Sowing as much… by BandGap
* Asking why him and his buddies can print money and nobody else can?
(Brings out the anti-semite "argument")
* Knowing you're over the target.
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
In reply to Agreed. Sowing as much… by BandGap
Bullard: "DEY TOOK ER JOBS!"
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
I'm long BTC, Gold, my own farm, solar, my big freaken gas eating V-8, pork belly futures...... Bullard can kiss my ass when the shit hits the fan and he and his cronies are begging me for food, guns, and shelter....
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
In reply to These folks are fighting… by Giant Meteor
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
To barbaric relics "NOT BEING LOOTED" G M
http://www.viral4real.com/us-stole-trillions-of-oil-and-gold-from-iraq/
In reply to These folks are fighting… by Giant Meteor
(1) Bernanke and Paul spar over gold - YouTube
In reply to To barbaric relics "NOT… by Son of Captain Nemo
Bullard likes his monopoly.
In reply to These folks are fighting… by Giant Meteor
"The NSA Created Bitcoin"
Old argument of nocoinzers, esp those with agendas, usually proponents of 'those selling gold'.
12 years before Satoshi Nakamoto published his white paper, a group of NSA information security researchers published a paper entitled How to Make a Mint: the Cryptography of Anonymous Electronic Cash.
That's all the 'evidence'... which is rather trivial
In reply to Yes indeed... Mr. Bullard… by Son of Captain Nemo
Yep... the NSA clearly did not create Bitcoin.
One of the stupidest conspiracies I have ever heard that makes zero sense.
In reply to "The NSA Created Bitcoin"… by Yellow_Snow
Help me out here, how many publications would it take to convince the general public that the NSA at least had an outline of what a cryptocurrency would look like on a broad scale? 2? 5?
It's a spy agency, they don't publish for general public use information.
In reply to Yep... the NSA clearly did… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Do you realize the NSA papers published in 1996 clearly were not describing Bitcoin? And other groups of hackers were describing Bitcoin as early as 1988? People were describing powered flight in the 1700s and they still get no cred.
In reply to Help me out here, how many… by BandGap
Cryptography, the internet, the (S) after http(s)://, that's what the NSA does and has established standards for. You can't attribute everything their standards are used for as being created by the NSA, their standards are adopted by a lot of industries.
Lose your shit, run to your bunker and claim conspiracy but the standards are open for all to scrutinize.
In reply to Help me out here, how many… by BandGap
I still like the hard shiny stuff more, but when these assholes bash cryptos It gets me to thinking.
And what is the Fed doing in St. Louis? Running a crack house like they do in Chicago and Detroit.
In reply to Seeing your replacement must… by 1stepcloser
Nothing is harder than a Bitcoin or a Bitcoiner. I have never seen a Satoshi man being sad, down and out becuase he is down 80% on the day. They just get up and start buying the shit the very next day.
In reply to I still like the hard shiny… by thunderchief
With $237 trillion in unserviceable, and ever growing debt backing their debt based, worthless junk; how could anyone think that something else might work better? After three centuries of ruthless suppression of any competition the central bankers may have finally met their match. It is interesting to watch unrestrained greed eat itself alive.
In reply to Seeing your replacement must… by 1stepcloser
bulltard
"I'm a globalist piece of shit" in other words.
Bullard: "cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat, are not created by any central bank"
That's why I buy them...
Bullard: “Currencies have to be reliable and hold their value. This is probably why government backing has been important.”
You mean like the dollar that has lost over 96% of its value since Federal Reserve took over Amerika...
Why doesn't anyone call this old phuck out on that ???
In reply to " cryptocurrencies, unlike… by Yellow_Snow
Because he and his ilk, those in on the long con, those making bank on the long con will simply point out to the lessor people that they just are not trying hard enough , and thus are unable to fully participate and / or appreciate the fruits of the con ..
And you know, everyone loves a winner ..
Losers, not so much ..
In reply to Bullard: “Currencies have to… by Yellow_Snow
Who gives two farts in the wind about what this guy thinks about crypto?
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
There's nothing wrong with cryptocurrencies per se, but they've become mostly tokens for speculation. Once speculators are at last ruined and volatility settles down, people can better assess the value of crypto. In the meantime it's adding to global financial asset speculation, which isn't productive.
Humans are speculative creatures. Cryptocurrencies are all but another new asset class to trade and utilize. One day, once the technology becomes scalable, goods, services and labour will be paid in crytpocurrencies en masse. Fiat currency will have genuine competition by then.
In reply to There's nothing wrong with… by JLarryL
Rational perspectives will not be tolerated here.
In reply to There's nothing wrong with… by JLarryL
"Cryptocurrencies are creating drift toward a non-uniformcurrency in the U.S.,"
Of course they are,, from the Jew controlled bank perspective. LOL. Affirmation of the value of Crypto.
Even Bernie Madoff said Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme.
By all means, feed the whales you idiots. 🤣
Did he also say stocks have reached a permanently high plateau?
Hey fuckhead, how about that %2 inflation target that you guys mysteriously can't seem to get to but are now "not concerned about overshooting"? Yea, you are gonna overshoot alright... Calculate honestly and you are @ %4-%5 currently. Headed to %10 with your dipshit monetary policies.
"In trying to solve an important social problem, which is how best to facilitate market-based exchange."
In fact the best way to facilitate exchange is get out of the way and let people deal peer to peer, ie. with no middle man, which is exactly what crypto is already doing. Newsflash: We no longer need your network, your help, or your permission to send value from one person to another electronically.
What chutzpah!
http://quillian.net/blog/stock-market-no-mans-land/
I mean with the damage the Fed has done to the economy?
The nerve of these people in trying to discredit anything.
At-least cryptos have real demand unlike the stawk "market" which is propped up the fraudulent Federal reserve.
All the FED has to do is stop printing money every minute of every hour of every day of every year,
how hard can it be. There must be enough money in the USA by now.