A World Health Organization report released on May 2 found that Delhi has the worst air quality in the world. India's capital was found to have a heavy presence of PM10 particular matter - 292 micrograms per cubic meter.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the annual safe limit set by the WHO is 60.

While 13 Indian cities are among the 20 most-polluted worldwide, the following infographic provides an overview of how Delhi compares to other major global cities...

You will find more infographics at Statista