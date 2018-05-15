Delhi Has The Worst Air Quality In The World

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 02:45

World Health Organization report released on May 2 found that Delhi has the worst air quality in the world. India's capital was found to have a heavy presence of PM10 particular matter - 292 micrograms per cubic meter.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the annual safe limit set by the WHO is 60.

While 13 Indian cities are among the 20 most-polluted worldwide, the following infographic provides an overview of how Delhi compares to other major global cities...

Infographic: Delhi Has The Worst Air Quality In The World | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Environment

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 03:25 Permalink

Athens and Rome weren't in the top 20? The last time I visited those cities the air quality was horrible. Much worse than LA or NYC. Or Paris for that matter.

In both Rome and Athens you could see how bad the air was by 10 a.m. All those little 2-stroke scooters. Killed the air quality.

roddy6667 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 03:27 Permalink

Why are they talking about PM10's? That is natural dust. Your lungs can cough that up. PM 2.5's are what people worry about. That includes some natural dust, but are mostly products of combustion of gasoline, oil, and coal. These particles lodge in your lungs and stay there. 

Deflationist Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:06 Permalink

Indians are extremely unhygienic people with the previleged class/caste polluting the most without any regard to local or global implications of their actions. Similar to rust belt workers of US.

Davidduke2000 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:21 Permalink

a single volcano spew in a single day in toxins what the world produce in a year.

and today there are at least 30 active volcanoes.

it is a natural phenomenon that worked for millions of years, but now with all the air travel these toxins are pushed more toward the large cities of course combined with man's activities.

However on a side note, I would not set a foot in India because of the stench of Garbage that fills the plane once you open the doors.

My Dad used to be a pilot and hated to go to India.

I watch on you tube some clips of village food, videos from India are quite disgusting as the garbage is all over the area where people are cooking, pots and pans are filthy and are never washed, even the water used look yellow, then I switch to Sri Lankan village cooking and a what a difference , the water is crisp clear, the pots and pans are all shiny, the vegetables are first class and the food looks great even though I would not eat it because of medical conditions.

with 1.4 billion of people in India, if each single person pick up one paper or one piece of garbage, the country will be clean in 3 month.

 