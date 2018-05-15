The DoD Is Searching For A Combat "Stealth" Uniform For Troops

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:46

The Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Program, in conjunction with the United States Army, has recognized a critical technology gap in the modern battlefield that could temporarily leave soldiers vulnerable to direct enemy fire.

The DOD SBIR/STTR Program’s new objective has been to elicit innovative solutions from academic institutions and small businesses to develop the next generation of combat uniforms for Army personnel that can reduce their signature and decrease detection from ground surveillance radar (GSR) threats in the modern battlefield.

Battlefield and ground surveillance radar (BSR/GSR) has become an essential component of electronic warfare and detection capabilities on the 21st-century battlefield, which makes it extremely challenging for soldiers to run for cover.

It seems as the DoD is falling behind on developing radar-invisible uniforms. In 2016, Russia announced that its scientists had developed a new fabric that would make its troops harder to detect via electronic warfare systems.

Mine-protected Boots, Stealth Fabric in Russian Future Soldier Gear. (Source: World Defense Forum) 

That is why the DoD is now frantically searching for radar absorbent textile for its combat uniforms, as it has recognized that its arch-nemesis, Russia, is leading the way in pioneering stealth fabric.

“Radar absorbing and shielding technology has attracted a growing interest due to the recent advances in enemy electronic warfare and detection capabilities, leaving U.S. forces, especially infantry forces, vulnerable to detection across the electromagnetic spectrum,” according to a new SBIR and STTR solicitation to academia and private industry. “Advanced Battlefield and Ground surveillance radar (BSR/GSR) are readily available in military markets that are highly effective, portable, and automated for large area monitoring.”

Here is a basic example of the battlefield and ground surveillance radar (BSR/GSR) used for detecting tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and personnel. The device can detect troops or combat vehicles from miles away. This is an inexpensive and readily available device for militaries around the world.

While radar absorbing material (RAM) composites exist for a wide variety of air and land-based military vehicles, the DoD points out, “there are currently no effective and lightweight wearable options to mitigate GSR detection of a dismounted Soldier.” The emphasis of this call is to focus on soldier signature management “by altering/functionalizing clothing with radar absorbing materials” to thwart detection from BSR/GSR systems.

The Army’s specifications on the stealth fabric, include absorption of radar waves in the Ku- and X-frequency bands at distance up to 12 kilometers and “the fabric must be flexible, durable and breathable” to operate from -30 degrees to 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Prototypes must demonstrate lab and field based capabilities within the X and Ku frequency bands at distances up to 12 km. Prototypes will range from a standardized 1 m2 test sample to representative operational clothing and/or operational equipment (e.g. body armor carrier, rucksack, etc.). The performance of the test samples and prototypes must be evaluated in laboratory and field settings and assessed in terms of radar cross section reduction, flexibility, durability, breathability and air permeability. The prototype materials must be tested and clearly demonstrate consistent functional properties under simulated operational use to include environmental factors such as a wide range of temperatures (-30 – 125ºF) and environmental factors (e.g. high humidity, rain, etc.) The final deliverable must also include a commercialization assessment and the viability of mass producing the developed technology.”  

It is highly unusual for the DoD to publicize such a significant vulnerability gap in America’s military, but it seems as the Army is falling behind the curve on stealth combat uniforms. Meanwhile, as we mentioned above, Russia claimed to have developed stealth fabric some two years ago. While President Trump awarded the Pentagon the largest budget in history, let’s hope stealth combat uniforms come soon, otherwise, America’s military edge could be obsolete on the modern battlefield.

Tags
War Conflict
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
TheGardener BennyBoy Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

"seems as the Army is falling behind the curve on stealth combat uniforms"

Not. Civilians are the ones falling behind. Like the only legitimate weapons holders as in a militia army. Thermal detection makes traditional partisan self defence a challenge of sorts.

Before such technology an ex operator in his well known hunting grounds could not be apprehended and take out most of his enemies. Suburban advantage is not what it used to be. Modern battlefields none the less. If I had kids to fight in those upcoming wars I`d train them on knife and electronic action.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse chrsn Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

Technically, currently there are not any "battlefields".

There are "areas of operation".

No longer soldiers, they are "operators".

Enemy combatants are "terrorists" and those who support "terror". A MSF hospital is a legitimate target.

Terrorists are usually indigenous people who object to being robbed of resources and pushed out of their homes by the usual suspects.

Another enemy is a state leader who does not go along with the plan for global dominance. Not having a Central Bank is a crime against Humanity. Not using Petrodollars is an act of war.

The military is there to protect the system here. I meant "Our Freedom".

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

Yeah... They already "HAVE IT"...

It's called the "proxy" IED carrying terrorists they train from the hell hole/black site(s) of Madame Torture aka Gina Haspel in the place within the Middle East and Balkans post-9/11 they "occupy" and farm raise through rape and torture (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abu_Ghraib_torture_and_prisoner_abuse) with the help of the "usual suspects" in London and Tel Aviv!

OPEN FOR BUSINE$$ "INDEFINITELY"... Till we're probably nuked for it!!!!

Fixed it!!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo any_mouse Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

Nahhh... The greedy Jew-kike and his goyim whore accomplices in North America and Western Europe that have already blown through this (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) x 100 will ensure there own total destruction -which is coming sooner rather then later!...

You see?... They would rather kill themselves and everywhere else that THEY CAN'T COMPLETELY CONTROL!...

Which is WHY it is inevitable with the losses they continue to accumulate the last 70 years that far exceed the "victories"!!!

BEHOLD: WHEN THE BEGINNING (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) AND END (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Eq0CcErelc) "FINALLY MEET ONE ANOTHER"

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

 

The issue for the US Military is that procurement decisions are being based on lobbying dollars (proportional to program profitability) instead of analysis of current/future needs.

And there is no way to fix this.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
TheGardener taketheredpill Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Wrong. They know exactly how to fix this . more war to try all those things out .The nuclear threat is probably the biggest scam of all : if really impossible to apply and only as a all powerful overriding of all conventional forces, who would argue over price ?

Firing all those nukes at one another is the threat of cold war myths, but it won`t end life on earth , that´s the dangerous truth some chosen special minds speculate with.

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Utopia Planitia Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

Simple. Dress up the combat troops to look like SJWs.  The enemy will run screaming in the other direction!

Better yet, replace the troops with SJWs.  The outcome will be beneficial for both sides!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
I am Groot Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

You can hide the soldier all you want. Nothing is gonna hide the heat/IR signature of a hot barrel after firing a dozen rounds. The MIC is nothing but fucking thieves, bleeding the American taxpayer dry with this overpriced, high tech bullshit.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
oncemore1 I am Groot Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

A coincidence.

3 weeks ago I read a short message somewhere (pity Alzheimer, I do not recall where), that Russia fields 20000 of them. They have been tested in Syria. I bet a 100, that US got the thermal / visual signature, if the uniforms have been really tested in Syria.

The purpose is the same, as with stealth plane. It simply makes a blurred picture in the night goggles, it does not make you invisible.