Soros' Open Society Foundation Closes Operations In Hungary Under Pressure From Orban

After closing its Budapest office last month, Open Society, the purportedly philanthropic organization created to push a liberal, globalist political agenda espoused by billionaire investor George Soros, said Tuesday that it has officially pulled out of Hungary after accusing Prime Minister Viktor Orban of "repressing civil society," according to the WSJ.

"Faced with an increasingly repressive political and legal environment in Hungary, the Open Society Foundations are moving their Budapest-based international operations and staff to the German capital, Berlin," the group confirmed on Tuesday.

Patrick Gaspard, the president of the Open Society Foundations, lashed out at Hungary's government, accusing it of "denigrating and misrepresenting our work," while repressing civil society "for the sake of political gain."

Soros attributed his decision to leave Hungary, the country where he was born, to the ruling Fidesz party's push to pass a bill known as the "Stop Soros" plan. The bill would place new restrictions on non-governmental organizations found to be meddling in the country's political affairs. The billionaire investor has criticized the law as anti-Semitic.

Soros

Should the bill become law, it would require all NGOs which "support illegal immigration" to be register with the government, while any NGO that receives funding from abroad would need to pay a 25% tax. It would also force foreign citizens and Hungarian nationals who support illegal immigration to be subject to a restraining order which would require them to stay away from the country's border. "If Soros is found to have engaged in such activity, meaning he organizes illegal immigration, then the rules will apply to him," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in February.

When OS first announced their withdrawal from Budapest last month, Prime Minister Orban responded with derision: "You might understand if I don’t cry my eyes out."

Orban has repeatedly criticized Open Society for pushing a pro-immigrant agenda that he believes is harmful to the country. Following Orban's landslide victory in elections earlier this year, Orban proclaimed that Soros wouldn't stop supporting opposition lawmakers until Fidesz had been defeated.

"I know they won’t accept the result of the election, they will organize all sorts of things, they have unlimited financial resources."

Hungary has been stepping up pressures on NGOs - not just Open Society, but also other organizations - since 2014, when a row with the Norwegian government led to Hungarian police raiding the offices of several aid groups, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Soros came to prominence and made his mark in the world in finance in the early 1990s when he broke the Bank of England by shorting the pound, leading to the collapse of the currency after the British government was forced to pull it from the Exchange Rate Mechanism.

Open Society was launched in 1979, with the first non-US-based office opening in Hungary in 1984. The group currently spends more than $940 million a year to support 26 regional and national offices. Late last year, Soros announced that he was dedicating the bulk of his eleven-figure fortune to Open Society.

It will be good when they close the casket on Darth Soros.

He is a private central banking cartel cat's paw. They can not be seen to be doing what he does but obviously he is operating for them.  Likewise John Kerry must be acting with full approval by the Deep State or he could not get away with acting as the dip-lomat in Iran long after leaving office. 

If a normal person like me did anything like these turds I would be living in fear of immediate arrest yet they appear to be very calm and are never arrested.

Don't count these chickens too fast. RT:

Central European University, a graduate school started by US billionaire George Soros, said on Tuesday it will stay in Hungary’s capital despite the decision by its founder’s foundation to leave. University rector Michael Ignatieff called on the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to formally recognize that the institution has complied with a set of new regulations and should be allowed to keep operating in Hungary,

ie HQ out, but lefttard protest troops stay.

Open Society. It is a libertarian organization then? Let people decide their own fate? 

Or is that, "Open, as long as you think like I think?"

Just checking.

Soros and his overly long-lived ilk is why there is always public pressure to fund stem-cell research and experimental cancer treatments. The techniques developed aren't really meant for the likes of you and me. The little children they use in their posters are subsidized lab rats. The end goal for these billionaires is to live forever or near to it without suffering the consequences of an overly indulgent life style of boozing, drugs and rich, fatty food.

How many countries is he persona non grata in?  4? 5? 7? While this isnt that, it is one step closer in his birth country.  I wish it were the same in the US.

Open society is some open borders me pay no taxes and duties 1% globalist cocksucker scheme promising wealth to the masses and as always not delivering. Now if that some cocksucker had instead created jobs, but no that isn't what the communist wants.

Soros is the path to Venezuela

I imagine nobody, NOBODY unhappy to see him leave

His latest manipulations is payoffs to us law enforcement to promote lawlessness in the US

https://inewsource.org/2018/05/07/billionaire-soros-pumps-400k-into-das…

I imagine when the criminal noose tightens around his neck this is where he will run 