The UN Quietly Pushes International Gun Control

The United Nations’ International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) is finishing up their Global Week of Action Against Gun Violence. According to IANSA, the goal of the week-long meeting is “for us to advocate collectively for an end to illicit trade and misuse of small arms and light weapons.”
We all know what that really means: the United Nations presumes they have authority over every human being on earth, and as such, seeks to ban guns from the slaves they want to control. Of course, they aren’t going to come right out and say it just it. It took liberals decades before they simply admitted what we already knew: they are coming for our guns.
According to Townhall, the week-long initiative took place one month before the Third Review Conference (RevCon3) on the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons.
In 2005 the UN also adopted the International Tracing Instrument (ITI), which is a “politically binding instrument” requirung States to ensure that weapons are properly marked and that records are kept. Moreover, it provides a framework for cooperation in weapons tracing – fulfilling one of the commitments governments made in the Programme of Action. Improving weapons tracing is now part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Of course, anyone who has read into the 2030 Agenda understands it’s nothing more than a blueprint for the global enslavement of humanity under the boot of elitist corporate masters. Mike Adams with Natural News perfectly translates the 2030 Agenda. Goal 11 perfectly outlines the UN’s need to eliminate guns from the public and put them in the hands of those who will be ruling the masses.
*For those who aren’t entirely sure what’s in the UN’s 2030 agenda, please click here for Adams’ simple and complete break down of the goals.
Goal 11) Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
Translation: Ban all gun ownership by private citizens, concentrating guns into the hands of obedient government enforcers who rule over an unarmed, enslaved class of impoverished workers. Criminalize living in most rural areas by instituting Hunger Games-style “protected areas” which the government will claim are owned by “the People” even though no people are allowed to live there. Force all humans into densely packed, tightly controlled cities where they are under 24/7 surveillance and subject to easy manipulation by government. -Natural News
The IANSA group listed their goals on their website, saying they want to urge governments to:
• Exert greater control over ammunition–the component that makes guns lethal.
• Make concrete commitments to increasing women’s participation in small arms control.
• Provide greater support for survivors of gun violence.
• Crack down on corruption that facilitates the illicit trade in small arms and ammunition.
• Enact or strengthen legislation to disarm domestic violence abusers.
They will also attempt to continue to use the mainstream media’s anti-gun propaganda campaign to program the minds of the public into willingly disarming in order to accept their slavery. The propaganda campaign, similar to that of all totalitarian regimes is stated as:
Engaging media outlets to ensure gun control and disarmament remain a priority in your country – linking it with the upcoming RevCon3. –IANSA website
This is nothing to thumb one’s nose at, yet it is important to remember that those in power are few and the rest are many. The more eyes that can be opened to the horrific future we all will suffer at the hands of the global elitists can be changed if we stick together and declare our freedom as ours and no one can take away our basic fundamental human rights.
Mike Adams said it best when he wrote: “The UN is planning nothing less than a global government tyranny that enslaves all of humanity while calling the scheme ‘sustainable development’ and ‘equality.'”
The UN Quietly Pushes International Sheeple Control.
In reply to The UN Quietly Pushes… by HRClinton
#notmyUN
UN has no power.
Aim for the blue helmets....
I would call it the "recoil tweetment".
In reply to UN has no power. Aim for… by IridiumRebel
The UN has been pushing to disarm the sheeple to protect the corrupt elites for decades.
In reply to I would call it the "recoil… by wisehiney
Molon labe
In reply to The UN has been pushing to… by truthseeker47
Molon labe
In reply to UN founded by the… by Rapunzal
"...The UN is planning a global government tyranny that enslaves all of humanity..."
That's a great bit of exaggeration.
The Romans couldn't hold on to their Empire that enslaved humanity. Hitler neither. Japan neither. The Jewish Bolsheviks in Soviet Russia neither. The Americans as wagged by Jewish neocons are desperately trying to, but will fail. But the UN will?
Besides the UN can't even get Israhell to abide by all those resolutions it voted vs that apartheid country. And they are gonna enslave mankind?
Nope. Every Empire has an Achilles's Heel.
America and the UN have theirs as well.
In reply to Molon labe by warsev
In reply to a global government tyranny… by revolla
In reply to To quote Nigel Farage, "on… by ThaBigPerm
that female-like droid with long hair is granted permission to entertain the flat earth with her-cis-gendered proclivities

Carry ON!

at ease easey easye eeeezzzzzy
In reply to UN founded by the… by Rapunzal
"Sustainability" and "concern for the Earth" coming from people whose idea of ultimate tribulation is a night in a three star hotel.
In reply to UN Agenda 21, 2030 and now… by Oldguy05
It should be bulldozed right into the East river.
Put a bigass gun range where it was.....
In reply to UN Agenda 21, 2030 and now… by Oldguy05
In reply to I would call it the "recoil… by wisehiney
In reply to I would call it the "recoil… by wisehiney
She most likely shoots better than you.
When women get into shooting, 9 times out of ten they will outshoot men.
Dunno why but I’ve seen it many, many times.
my theory is general neuro wiring and they are not as ego driven on the range
sometimes competitiveness works against guys
once they get over any fear of recoil they are very cool when shooting
amazing and a bit spooky to see.
In reply to I would call it the "recoil… by wisehiney
Start with disarming Israhell.
In reply to She most likely shoots… by RumpleShitzkin
woman pictured above...stance, strong and weak hand placement, check weld...perfect in every way.
Bet she is fast and absolutely lethal.
Ban the UN.
Start with disarming Israhell.
In reply to UN has no power. Aim for… by IridiumRebel
Ban the UN.
When SHTF, bigger heavier weapons are better anyway.
The US needs to leave the UN.
We have no business being in it.
And without us, there is NO UN.
In reply to Ban the UN. by King of Ruperts Land
"Those who beat their rifles into plowshares will plow for those who do not."

Ben Franklin
In reply to The US needs to leave the UN… by The First Rule
In reply to The US needs to leave the UN… by The First Rule
When SHTF, bigger heavier weapons are better anyway.
In reply to OK, but only after you’ve… by Ferrari
Blue helmets make for great targets. MOLON LABE!
There are camo covers for the blue helmets.
They should be ejected from the US and sent to some liberal hell hole that thinks like they do...maybe...dunno..New York?
In reply to And... Detroit, LA, NYC,… by theoddmanout
Who cares what the UN thinks?
Ben Franklin
In reply to The UN Quietly Pushes… by HRClinton
The worst gun massacres (ie wars...) were perpetrated by governments, not individuals or even private groups with guns... just sayin'.
Amen. Let's not forget UN created Israhell.
Britain created Israel.
one day, they will push the wrong people too far.
UN vs. All of Humanity
In reply to The UN Quietly Pushes… by HRClinton
In reply to Blue helmets make for great… by UmbilicalMosqu…
When I saw it I thought they're scared of the decades-long uptake by women of the role in defending themselves.

"God created Adam and Eve. Samuel Colt made them equal."
In reply to The UN Quietly Pushes… by HRClinton
I think if all the guns in the world were to be pointed at Switzerland simultaneously, and then judiciously used against every banker there, THEN we could get rid of every gun in the world. But, ONLY THEN.
In reply to popey who controls it… by WillyGroper
Who cares what the UN thinks?
The UN started with a land grant from the Rockefellers.
What the UN "thinks" about is our internationalist/globalist/technocratically controlled future.
Rule by "experts," God help us.
It's worth paying attention as it is the dove that provides cover for the hawk.
In reply to Who cares what the UN thinks? by Ralph Spoilsport
Get rid of the UN already!
Has been since the Invasion of Iraq in a practical sense, and a lot longer in the moral sense. Saudi Arabia on the Human Rights committee, I ask you! That's not even funny.
In reply to Get rid of the UN already! by logically possible
Amen. Let's not forget UN created Israhell.
In reply to Get rid of the UN already! by logically possible
Britain created Israel.
In reply to Amen. Let's not forget UN… by Cluster_Frak
one day, they will push the wrong people too far.
UN vs. All of Humanity
"Make concrete commitments to increasing women’s participation in small arms control."
What does that even fucking mean? Virtue signalling has really gotten out of hand.
I didn't realize there were so many women just chomping at the bit wanting to participate in controlling small arms and I guess I just didn't realize that men were trying to oppress women out of those kinds of opportunities.
the white patriarchy of male oppressor personages has oppressed us for so long that we are unable to comprehend the countless ways it has denied equal opportunity to bitches, lady honkies, Negresses, wop chicks, Jewesses, and myriad other manifestations of females, all of whom have been clamoring -- clamoring ! -- to join the global crusade to control small arms. Everyone knows this. It is written in the Democratic-UN Playbook 2020, page 198. We must be politically correct at all times!
In reply to "Make concrete commitments… by Mazzy
When I saw it I thought they're scared of the decades-long uptake by women of the role in defending themselves.
"God created Adam and Eve. Samuel Colt made them equal."
In reply to "Make concrete commitments… by Mazzy
Woman are the fastest growing segment in the shooting sports industry. Have been for a few years now.
In reply to When I saw it I thought they… by nekten
fuck this Wilsonian abomination. Nuke the fucking thing, close it down, and then skull fuck anyone who worked there.
NGOs will be replacing the voice of the people in a global parliament.
A new underground organization has formed, FALT, watch for it, it's a growing movement that can protect us all from these tyrannical dictators.