The UN Quietly Pushes International Gun Control

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The United Nations’ International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) is finishing up their Global Week of Action Against Gun Violence. According to IANSA, the goal of the week-long meeting is “for us to advocate collectively for an end to illicit trade and misuse of small arms and light weapons.”

We all know what that really means: the United Nations presumes they have authority over every human being on earth, and as such, seeks to ban guns from the slaves they want to control. Of course, they aren’t going to come right out and say it just it. It took liberals decades before they simply admitted what we already knew: they are coming for our guns.

According to Townhall, the week-long initiative took place one month before the Third Review Conference (RevCon3) on the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons.

In 2005 the UN also adopted the International Tracing Instrument (ITI), which is a “politically binding instrument” requirung States to ensure that weapons are properly marked and that records are kept. Moreover, it provides a framework for cooperation in weapons tracing – fulfilling one of the commitments governments made in the Programme of Action. Improving weapons tracing is now part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Of course, anyone who has read into the 2030 Agenda understands it’s nothing more than a blueprint for the global enslavement of humanity under the boot of elitist corporate masters. Mike Adams with Natural News perfectly translates the 2030 Agenda. Goal 11 perfectly outlines the UN’s need to eliminate guns from the public and put them in the hands of those who will be ruling the masses.

*For those who aren’t entirely sure what’s in the UN’s 2030 agenda, please click here for Adams’ simple and complete break down of the goals.

Goal 11) Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable Translation: Ban all gun ownership by private citizens, concentrating guns into the hands of obedient government enforcers who rule over an unarmed, enslaved class of impoverished workers. Criminalize living in most rural areas by instituting Hunger Games-style “protected areas” which the government will claim are owned by “the People” even though no people are allowed to live there. Force all humans into densely packed, tightly controlled cities where they are under 24/7 surveillance and subject to easy manipulation by government. -Natural News

The IANSA group listed their goals on their website, saying they want to urge governments to:

• Exert greater control over ammunition–the component that makes guns lethal. • Make concrete commitments to increasing women’s participation in small arms control. • Provide greater support for survivors of gun violence. • Crack down on corruption that facilitates the illicit trade in small arms and ammunition. • Enact or strengthen legislation to disarm domestic violence abusers.

They will also attempt to continue to use the mainstream media’s anti-gun propaganda campaign to program the minds of the public into willingly disarming in order to accept their slavery. The propaganda campaign, similar to that of all totalitarian regimes is stated as:

Engaging media outlets to ensure gun control and disarmament remain a priority in your country – linking it with the upcoming RevCon3. –IANSA website

This is nothing to thumb one’s nose at, yet it is important to remember that those in power are few and the rest are many. The more eyes that can be opened to the horrific future we all will suffer at the hands of the global elitists can be changed if we stick together and declare our freedom as ours and no one can take away our basic fundamental human rights.

Mike Adams said it best when he wrote: “The UN is planning nothing less than a global government tyranny that enslaves all of humanity while calling the scheme ‘sustainable development’ and ‘equality.'”