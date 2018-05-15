Washington Judge Kills Manafort's Motion To Dismiss, Setting Stage For September Trial

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:41

A Washington judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss the charges pending against former Trump campaign executive Paul Manafort, partially dashing his hopes of walking away just as the investigation is entering what many expect will be its home stretch.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected the dismissal motion filed by Manafort's legal team on Tuesday.

Berman's opinion should not be confused with that of another judge, just across the state line in Virginia, where a parallel suit is taking place. Recall that two weeks ago, Eastern District of Virginia Judge T.S. Ellis, a Reagan appointee, said Mueller shouldn't have "unfettered power" to prosecute Manafort on charges that have nothing to do with Russia.

Ellis added that he's concerned Mueller is only pursuing charges against Manafort to pressure him into turning on Trump. The Judge added that the charges brought against Manafort didn't appear to stem from Mueller's collusion probe. Instead, they resulted from an older investigation carried out by the Obama Justice Department that was eventually abandoned, Bloomberg reported.

Manafort

Ellis also required Mueller's prosecutors to turn over an unredacted version of the August 2, 2017 memo that Deputy AG  Rod Rosenstein used to describe the criminal allegations Mueller's team could investigate.

Yet Judge Berman Jackson said it was within Mueller's mandate to investigate "any links" between Trump campaign people and Russia.

"It was logical and appropriate for investigators tasked with the investigation of 'any links' between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign to direct their attention to him," Jackson wrote in her ruling.

Her decision will clear the way for Manafort to stand trial in September, absent some unexpected development out of Ellis and the Virginia Court.

Manafort is charged in Virginia with financial violations related to his lobbying work in Ukraine - work that occurred long before he joined the Trump campaign. Other charges are being heard in federal court.

As one Bloomberg editorial writer pointed out on Twitter, not one of the charges filed against Manafort has anything to do with collusion.

I Am Jack's Ma… ufos8mycow Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

Judge Berman must have accepted as credible the notion there was evidence of Russian ‘hacking’ or ‘meddling’  by ‘Russia’ -  one would think this does not give rise to permission to look at ‘any links’ between anyone on Team Trump and any Russians... but only the purported actors involved...

I bet Manafort’s lawyers never even challenged the US government’s foundational claim - I bet you they took ‘Russian meddling’ for granted and let the US government present its *excuse to spy on Trump for Hillary* as unargued fact.

mistake mistake mistake.  

They should make the allegation itself at issue.  Can’t have ‘collusion’ when there is no such crime.  Can not have a ‘conspiracy’ to do X with Ivan if Ivan wasn’t involved to begin with.

 

HIS

NAME

IS

SETH

RICH

Utopia Planitia Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

And the meaningless circus continues!

Peanuts! Popcorn!....

(Well, I guess it does mean something.  One of the tribes is apoplectic and will do literally anything to remain in the spotlight!)

Pigeon Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

"Ellis also required Mueller's prosecutors to turn over an unredacted version of the August 2, 2017 memo that Deputy AG  Rod Rosenstein used to describe the criminal allegations Mueller's team could investigate"

YES, LET'S SEE WHAT THIS IS.

swmnguy Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

Strictly procedural.  Every defendant files for dismissal on some grounds or another.  You never know, you might get lucky.  But only in the most ridiculous of cases is dismissal ever granted.  There's way, way, way too much smoke in Manafort's case for there not to be at least a glowing ember.  Hence, no dismissal.  Doesn't mean he can't win acquittal.  Doesn't mean he can't be convicted. 

If Manafort had his hopes up, thinking this would be dismissed because his lawyer filed the obligatory motion for dismissal, then Manafort is delusional or has a very poor attorney.  I doubt either of those things is true.

onewayticket2 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

"any links"

 

1998:  had russian dressing on his salad.  investigate the waiter, the procurement guy, the chef, the bellhop.  Raid the office of the the owner's atty.  Capture bank records (somehow) of the atty.  Bankrupt them all with legal bills.

 

 

TacticalTrading Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

This legal positioning shit is a load of crap. 

So, does this mean Muller has to show the memo to Judge Ellis? 
Does this mean Muller was trying to get the whole thing thrown out so he wouldn't have to reveal the memo? 
Because another judge said, you started this shit show, and now you have to show your cards? 

Screw them

 

 

How do we trick the Iranians into releasing their Bribe Data? 
 

 

bunnyswanson Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

Has no one found the weak link in this chain of inbred derelicts who have been on a power-grabbing spree for a fg century and still not stopped?  They live in castles ffs.  Kill Them.  Not Us.  Let us get back to living before we die.

RedDwarf Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

I used to say we don't have a justice system, we have a legal system.  However now we don't even have that.  There is nothing objective about it anymore.  Now we just have a system of judges all ruling based on their own ideology, bribes, or blackmail.

In short, not even a system, just chaos.

Yippie21 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:58 Permalink

This Obama judge in a DC court.  Never had a chance.  Shes' in on the game. Where Mueller screwed up is allowing a dual trial in Virginia.  That judge is the one that has demanded the complete unredacted charging memo that gave Mueller "authority".  That happens by next week.  That judge could very well throw out that case and I would think set up a serious legal question.  One Obama judge says Mueller is legal... and another Federal Judge says he is not. 

BarkingCat Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

I want to see the judge in Virginia to order Mueller to be present in court and demand all documents from him and when he does not do so, throw his ass in jail for contempt of court.

That would be fucking awesome. .

Ms No Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

Sorry OT:  There was some explosion in a California building and possible car involvement.

The top Hawaii crater is now spewing steam and ash (oppenheimer ranch called that).  20 fissures...

Also Az flags were lowered.  Got excited but news says nothing about McStain dying.  Fingers crossed we just haven't heard yet.