Italian Bond Futures, Euro Climb As Italian Coalition Agreement Reached

The culmination of months of negotiations between the anti-immigrant Northern League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement has arrived Wednesday afternoon in the form of a forty page comprehensive policy agreement reached between the two parties, according to Ansa, the Italian newswire.
Northern League Deputy Claudio Borghi confirmed in a tweet that negotiations have produced an agreement that must now be approved by party leaders Matteo Salvini, who represents the Northern League, and Luigi di Maio, who represents the Five Star Movement.
Finito il lavoro. Sono PIATTO ma è stata un'esperienza fantastica. Adesso il plico va ai capi per le opportune decisioni.— Claudio Borghi A. (@borghi_claudio) May 16, 2018
While the document hasn't been publicly released since six or so of its provisions are still awaiting approval, while the rest have been formally closed, Ansa reported. Importantly, the agreement omitted a provision setting out a plan for Italy possibly exiting the euro bloc.
Instead of the euro provision, the document only advocated revising certain provisions in some of the European Union's founding treaties, like the Maastricht Treaty.
Di Maio and Salvini are planning a meeting tonight to take stock of the last remaining disagreements in the program contract.
Italian bond yields jumped on the news as investors worried about the impact of the euroskeptic government's leadership - even though party leaders denied earlier reports that Five Star would petition the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros of Italian debt.
The euro also climbed on the news.
Comments
It's wurst that we thought.
Italy has had more than 50 governments since 1945. Not holding my breath that his one will endure. Stay tuned.
In reply to It's wurst that we thought. by ShrNfr
bombs and regime change?
In reply to Italy has had more than 50… by LargeHardonCollider
Nah, just more bunga bunga.
In reply to bombs and regime change? by HenryKissinger…
Matteo and Luigi save the world again. But can they drive go karts?
At last some common sense coalition. No wonder no one reported any of it , non establishment parties taking over .
Just like in the oh so dark middle ages , when no important conquers and inter-king marriages occurred to be reported and sensationalised by later historians and people lived within their means and in peace with nature.
Emperor Salvini and the return of the Roman Right.
He's got himself an Army, Navy and Air Force!
Viva Italia!
He has until next March to fix things.
Perhaps longer if he avoids visiting the Senate.
In reply to Emperor Salvini and the… by H-O-W