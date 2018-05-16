Putin Drives Dump Truck Across $3.6 Billion Bridge He Built To Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the auto section of a $3.6 billion (223 billion rouble) road-and-rail bridge over the Kersch Strait on Tuesday linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula - much to the consternation of Ukrainian officials who said the bridge showed "disregard for international law."
The bridge will be the longest dual-purpose span bridge in Europe, with the rail section expected to be completed at the end of 2019.
The road stretch of the bridge was due to be completed by the end of 2018, but the opening was moved up at Putin's request. He inspected the bridge in March ahead of the presidential election he won, saying it was important to have the link to the Black Sea peninsula open for the summer tourist season. -CBC
"Putin initiated this project himself. Many didn't believe these plans were possible," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday before the ceremony, adding "This is an extremely important day from this point of view and in a practical sense and in symbolic terms."
Drone footage captures opening day of Kerch Strait Bridge pic.twitter.com/cPSFZkuYKm— Ruptly (@Ruptly) May 15, 2018
Putin drove the Russian-made KAMAZ dump truck in a convoy of vehicles across the 19-kilometre [11.8 mile] bridge over the Kerch Strait. Some Russians are calling it "Putin's bridge," designed to link Crimea into Russia's transport network. -CBC
Putin, dressed in blue jeans, was met by cheering workers on the Crimean side who he told "At last, thanks to your talent, this project, this miracle, has happened."
The Kerch Strait is a notoriously difficult place to build, with undersea mud volcanoes and seismic activity. pic.twitter.com/8X02gWSnpX— RFE/RL (@RFERL) May 15, 2018
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko slammed Putin's actions from Kiev.
"The illegal construction of the Kerch bridge is the latest evidence of the Kremlin's disregard for international law," Poroshenko said, adding "It is particularly cynical that its opening is happening on the eve of the latest anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean-Tatar people by the Stalin regime."
Meanwhile, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the United States condemns the construction and partial opening of the bridge, which it says was done "without the permission of the government of #Ukraine. Crimea is Ukraine."
The United States condemns #Russia’s construction and partial opening of the Kerch Strait Bridge between Russia and occupied #Crimea, which was done without the permission of the government of #Ukraine. Crimea is Ukraine. https://t.co/YjR4nserzN— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) May 15, 2018
The United States condemns Russia’s construction and partial opening of the Kerch Strait Bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea, which was done without the permission of the government of Ukraine. Crimea is part of Ukraine. Russia’s construction of the bridge serves as a reminder of Russia’s ongoing willingness to flout international law.
The bridge represents not only an attempt by Russia to solidify its unlawful seizure and its occupation of Crimea, but also impedes navigation by limiting the size of ships that can transit the Kerch Strait, the only path to reach Ukraine’s territorial waters in the Sea of Azov. We call on Russia not to impede this shipping. -US Department of State
The bridge also drew criticism from Europe, after the French foreign ministry said "France condemns the construction by Russia of the Kerch Bridge, which deprives Ukraine of full access and the use of its internationally recognized territorial waters." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the European External Action Service said on Tuesday that the bridge was "another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
"The European Union continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia and will not recognize this violation of international law," the spokesperson said.
Crimea broke away from Ukraine following a bloody US-sponsored coup, when in a March 2014 Crimean referendum 95% of participating voters were in favor of secession of the ethnically Russian region. Ukrainian officials disputed the vote, with then-acting President Oleksander Turchinov stating that "The authorities in Crimea are totally illegitimate, both the parliament and the government."
The State Department-backed fiasco led to the Obama administration imposing harsh sanctions on the Russian Federation, after Obama told Putin during a phone call that "Russia's actions were in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Putin pushed back, likening Crimea's self-determined referendum to Kosovo's breakaway from Serbia in 2008.
"Regarding the March 16 referendum in Crimea, Mr Putin said that the decision to hold the referendum was in line with international law and the U.N. Charter, and was also in line with the precedent set by Kosovo," the Kremlin said.
While the reaction on Twitter was mostly tepid, there were a few tweets of support for the bridge:
1.000s of people have already used the Kerch bridge in the first few hours after its opening. A dream came true for all the Russian people.— Enrico Ivanov ☦ (@Russ_Warrior) May 16, 2018
Thanks @KremlinRussia_E#Crimea pic.twitter.com/d1Q2AJ6r4d
#КрымскийМост https://t.co/mkFIT8nOzs - The Presidents full 16 minute drive across the Kerch Strait! Great achievement.🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/a9AtqjFaQR— Stephen Fenton (@StephenFenton88) May 15, 2018
Meanwhile in the US bridges collapse even before they're opened.
"A Bridge Too Far: Attempts To Legitimize The Colonization of Ukrainian Crimea," a new book by Vlad Pootang
Mariupol is slowly being cut off.
It will become the Danzig of the 21st Century, and the situation is very similar to 1939:
- The ethnic Russian majorities in South Eastern Ukraine are being ethnically persecuted and cleansed
- Ukraine, just like Poland in 1939, has been granted war guarantees by ZOG.
- Putin, like Hitler, is a Nationalist, and he will step in to protect his people. ZOG knows this.
- ZOG is horny for a big, big war and lots of Goyim blood sacrifice
- Israel's growth to become the world's center with the world court in Jerusalem is threatened. Once again, ZOG will do something to restart the world overthrow.
Israel is going to get itself nuked... Almost guaranteed at this point in history.
officials who said the bridge showed "disregard for international law."
and by "International Law" they mean the interest of international zionist lawyers?
Hope the Ukro-Nazi regime in Kiev enjoys eating big bags of dicks.
there are only 13 millions joos left, stop giving them too much importance and credit , their power is in decline because of alternative media, they no longer control the propaganda.
By creating the migrant crisis they are destroying themselves thinking muslims will one day thank them and be grateful, but muslims never forget and will slaughter them one by one by beheading them the old mohammedan way.
Crimea has been a part of Russia since 1783 about the time the first anglozionazi vermin terrorists revolted against "their" legal Brit king. However, one doesn't expect the snaggle-toothed degenerate meth trash offspring to known anything about history...especially if it is more than a week old. Carry on snorting.
Russians build! Anglozionazi trash destroys.
Onward Europe with the inevitable pivot to Mother Russia away from the demented blood-spilling anglzionazi zombie.
In USSA bridge cross YOU
Yes but a girl designed it, and it was beautiful. Right up until it cracked and killed some folks.
Like her hair.
At least Putin is paying attention to building up Russia's infrastructure. Can't say that about Trump's focus and America's infrastructure.
Putin: If we build it the will come!
According to these Ukrainian leaders would a bridge from Alaska to Kamchatka be a violation of international law as well? What law states America must be in prepetual war with Russia?
Time for another Saur Mogila or Debaltsevo for Porky? He can lead from the front, of course.
and he's not even wearing a seat belt...
seatbelts are for pussies
"Should we slow down", and Putin just laughs. No speed limit for the President I guess, haha.
Heather: Whose dumptruck is this?
Vova: It's a Kamaz, baby.
Heather: Whose Kamaz is this?
Vova: It's Pedro's.
Heather: Who's Pedro?
Vova: Pedro's dead, baby. Pedro's dead.
and here's another bought and paid for tool of the CIA working for the Washington Examiner... Tom Rogan. (this guy should just catch a bullet for being monumentally stupid..)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/ukraine-should-blow-up-putin…
It gives me enormous joy when the deeds of evil people and empires fail. The US CIA cronies failed in their attempt to completely assimilate the entirety of Ukraine and Crimea, and that is marvelous. The people of Crimea spoke loudly as to what they thought of you and your traitorous ways Poroshenko.
Wtf, is it already completed?!
RT has lots of coverage...
https://www.rt.com/business/426875-russia-needs-no-us-permission/
https://www.rt.com/news/426774-crimea-bridge-opening-ceremony/
Ad as for the Ukrainians... one has to laugh.
https://www.rt.com/business/426916-ukraine-crimean-bridge-bill/
You want bridge, rail line tram line? Maybe nice opera, oil rig, peach canning factory? You ask Vova. He build, toute de suite! He have map NorCal and Bay Area, plus second cousin in Fresno, is no problem.
Don't fool yourself: Russia and the US are two sides of the same coin. The only difference is that Russian empire has already fallen (though pretends the opposite), and the US is just preparing to follow.
Fuck yeah.
Was that a 10 or 13 speed manual or an automatic rig?
I'd have driven a tank. But, um, at Donald, when did the donald do any shit like build a bridge or drive a truck? Donald is a shut in life hating silver spoon rookie compared to Vladimir. It's really sad. Perhaps the last American president to ride a horse was Theodore Roosevelt. Trump is no Theodore Roosevelt. He's looking more like Woodrow Wilson every day.
Putin is such a funny guy: he has a passion for life. He is in love with his country. Putin just loves the shit out of life. He put's the "don't mess with Texas" into Russia. That motherfucker is more cowboy than 99% of Americans. He's got it.
What isn't to appreciate about the guy?
The thing I admire about Putin is he is so in your face getting shit done. And then he is care free. In 2 years of Trump has he built a bridge? A wall? Anything? In two years? If my wife was sick going to surgery I'd have cancelled my plans to have a grill out in Jerusalem.
You know why Vlad is happy? It's probably got something to do with holding his ground and shooting oligarchs in the fucking face like dogs.
I'd say he probably understands a lot of things and couldn't give a shit about who is president of the US. It doesn't matter.
Putin is a political fucking wizard level genius.
Not an endorsement of his politics, but he just kills it in the circus, no competition in the world for coming out looking better than his critics.
Trump imer gonna build that wall someday. Putin, thanks for that slice of Ukraine, bitches. See you back in Syria...
Bridge was built while Trump talkings
From morning start traffik crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxpbLcJdXBI
If i had a son who could build a bridge it would probably look like that.
That truck looks awesome, how much are they a piece? Looks like a good workhouse for our farm.
President Putin is a bad ass.
He drives that truck like a professional driver.
Imagine Trump or Pence trying to drive a dump truck....grinding gears and stalls.
There are S400s in Crimea. Ukies aren't going to touch that bridge unless they send in some liver eater suicide bombers - which they do have in Ukraine now courtesy of the CIA.