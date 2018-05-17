The Average Croatian Doesn't Leave Home Until They're 32!!

Figures from Eurostat have revealed the average age at which young people leave their parent's house in Europe.
You will find more infographics at Statista
As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, at the top of the list is Montenegro where the nest is generally flown at the ripe age of 32.5.
This is also indicative of the trend that young people in the more southern nations tend to stay with their parents for longer, with Croatia, Slovakia and Italy all at the top of the ranking.
At the bottom, the north of the continent is represented by Finland, Denmark and Sweden.
Comments
So?
Oh come on... 32?
In reply to So? by boostedhorse
Personally I don't consider renting an apartment as moving out. When you start renting at say 22 and return home at 27, does that count as moving out? I think not. For me moving out means buying your own place, hard to do that when rent would eat the savings away.
In reply to Oh come on... 32? by edotabin
This is no good, no good at all! Fat Nephew of Boris is 1/8 Croation! Sofa King Lazy!
In reply to Personally I don't consider… by boostedhorse
Poor countries, not even a decent welfare, what do you expect?
On the bright side there are less rapefugees because they can't find free shit and stuff.
Imagine Soros funding welfare there...
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Personally I don't consider… by boostedhorse
I'm not really a fan of the "18 and get out" thing either but I just find 32 to be a bit old no matter what.
I'd say after college (22-24) would be a good, logical time for the youngsters to really start testing themselves. By then there should be solid indications as to how successful/self sufficient a person will be. Also, if someone stays home a few extra years but has a plan that makes sense too. For example, saving for a down payment on a house (as you eluded to), finishing an advanced degree etc. That requires discipline though. It's easy for someone to follow the path of least resistance.
Money, jobs and affordability play a role as well.
In reply to Personally I don't consider… by boostedhorse
Well then you wouldn't have been a fan of my mother. She was a toss you in the lake and good luck if you swim type.
In reply to I'm not really a fan of the … by edotabin
Historically you'd have had 3 generations in the same household. Germany, "Doppelhausen" are fairly common.
In reply to Oh come on... 32? by edotabin
must be Momma's traditional Montenegro Čorba !
Why would they? They've been raised to be cuckolds in a gynocentric hypergamous society.
It's good when the older and younger generation can pool resources. But when you have bad selfish parents, your mental health demands to leave them to it.
It's just a matter of work and money. If you don't have them you can't afford to leave home... Simple like that...
so what banker slaves lol
As if leaving home at an early age is a good thing to do....Martin is a moron.
I suppose the unspoken point of this article is to call those who stay home for a longer period of time as soft and childish. If this is the point, then what? A person's family situation will also dictate an individual's choice. I moved out right after high school because of dysfunctional family issues. In some ways it help me and in others no. I wish that instead of paying rent for those early years, I could have bank rolled it for something more long term and wealth building. I am sure that wealthy children that "move out" have everything paid for by their parents. However, they move out. Are those individuals in the stats as people who have moved out? If so, the stats are meaningless.
This has partly to do with income but all these countries are either traditional catholic or orthodox countries where family bonds are more important than individual endeavor. Children are shielded and pampered, especially boys. In the liberal protestant countries of the North and Western Europe people from an early age are taught constraint, own responsibility and endurance up to the point where it becomes sadistic and self imposed masochistic. But it works. In the former countries you get people that are acting self important but have little capacity. Everything is always the fault of somebody else and there is little self reflection or taking responsibility for their own actions or faults. Screwing the system or others is more important than "a job well done".
I know cause I lived and worked in a number of these countries. Western European mentality is cold, however, little warmth to be found there and if it is, it is artificial. But it is one of the reasons why these countries are more successful than the others.
Housing pressure keeps the kids at home and the Balkans have open borders with Islam, war will be back, it's a mathematical inevitability, either war or everybody dies of starvation, bullish bullets.
Not surprised by Italy from what I've heard and seen. We're second gen Italian americans and my cousin lived at home until both parents died. He was in his 60's when his mom passed. He pretty much skewed the average for the entire flock of cousins.
Whereas in Skeeterville the boys get booted out at puberty: less competition in the gathering of sister-wives.
And look at the damned Scandinavian socialists: bottom of the list!