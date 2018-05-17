The Average Croatian Doesn't Leave Home Until They're 32!!

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 02:45

Figures from Eurostat have revealed the average age at which young people leave their parent's house in Europe.

Infographic: When Europeans fly the nest | Statista

As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, at the top of the list is Montenegro where the nest is generally flown at the ripe age of 32.5.

This is also indicative of the trend that young people in the more southern nations tend to stay with their parents for longer, with Croatia, Slovakia and Italy all at the top of the ranking.

At the bottom, the north of the continent is represented by Finland, Denmark and Sweden.

Comments

edotabin boostedhorse Fri, 05/18/2018 - 03:46 Permalink

I'm not really a fan of the "18 and get out" thing either but I just find 32 to be a bit old no matter what.

I'd say after college (22-24) would be a good, logical time for the youngsters to really start testing themselves. By then there should be solid indications as to how successful/self sufficient a person will be. Also, if someone stays home a few extra years but has a plan that makes sense too. For example, saving for a down payment on a house (as you eluded to), finishing an advanced degree etc. That requires discipline though. It's easy for someone to follow the path of least resistance.

Money, jobs and affordability play a role as well.

uhland62 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 03:00 Permalink

It's good when the older and younger generation can pool resources. But when you have bad selfish parents, your mental health demands to leave them to it. 

DistortedPictures Fri, 05/18/2018 - 03:24 Permalink

I suppose the unspoken point of this article is to call those who stay home for a longer period of time as soft and childish.  If this is the point, then what?  A person's family situation will also dictate an individual's choice.  I moved out right after high school because of dysfunctional family issues.  In some ways it help me and in others no.  I wish that instead of paying rent for those early years, I could have bank rolled it for something more long term and wealth building.  I am sure that wealthy children that "move out" have everything paid for by their parents.  However, they move out.  Are those individuals in the stats as people who have moved out? If so, the stats are meaningless.   

Joe A Fri, 05/18/2018 - 03:24 Permalink

This has partly to do with income but all these countries are either traditional catholic or orthodox countries where family bonds are more important than individual endeavor. Children are shielded and pampered, especially boys. In the liberal protestant countries of the North and Western Europe people from an early age are taught constraint, own responsibility and endurance up to the point where it becomes sadistic and self imposed masochistic. But it works. In the former countries you get people that are acting self important but have little capacity. Everything is always the fault of somebody else and there is little self reflection or taking responsibility for their own actions or faults. Screwing the system or others is more important than "a job well done".

I know cause I lived and worked in a number of these countries. Western European mentality is cold, however, little warmth to be found there and if it is, it is artificial. But it is one of the reasons why these countries are more successful than the others.

SmittyinLA Fri, 05/18/2018 - 03:31 Permalink

Housing pressure keeps the kids at home and the Balkans have open borders with Islam, war will be back, it's a mathematical inevitability, either war or everybody dies of starvation, bullish bullets.

XBroker1 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 03:49 Permalink

Not surprised by Italy from what I've heard and seen. We're second gen Italian americans and my cousin lived at home until both parents died. He was in his 60's when his mom passed. He pretty much skewed the average for the entire flock of cousins.

SwaziRed Fri, 05/18/2018 - 03:50 Permalink

Whereas in Skeeterville the boys get booted out at puberty: less competition in the gathering of sister-wives.

And look at the damned Scandinavian socialists: bottom of the list!