The Average Croatian Doesn't Leave Home Until They're 32!!

Figures from Eurostat have revealed the average age at which young people leave their parent's house in Europe.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, at the top of the list is Montenegro where the nest is generally flown at the ripe age of 32.5.

This is also indicative of the trend that young people in the more southern nations tend to stay with their parents for longer, with Croatia, Slovakia and Italy all at the top of the ranking.

At the bottom, the north of the continent is represented by Finland, Denmark and Sweden.