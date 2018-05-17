China Reportedly Offers $200BN Trade Deficit Reduction

While President Trump warned during a Thursday press conference that a trade deal with China is far from guaranteed, it appears the White House might have won at least one concession during talks with Vice Premier Liu He Thursday afternoon.
Talking trade with the Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Liu He. pic.twitter.com/9T7Iq6F3Xe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018
Reuters is reporting that China has offered the US a trade-deficit reduction package amounting to roughly $200 billion annually. Demands that China take steps to reduce the US-China trade deficit have long been a part of Trump's rhetoric, as have greater protections for US intellectual property. It was not immediately clear how the value of the package would be determined. One source told Reuters that Boeing would be a major beneficiary of the Chinese offer. The company already sells about a quarter of its aircraft to Chinese buyers.
China said to offer Trump a U.S. trade deficit reduction package approaching $200 billion annually - sources pic.twitter.com/tldxOfPDU9— Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) May 17, 2018
The dollar rose in a kneejerk reaction to the headline but its gains are fading fast.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates...
So will some of those factories be coming bsck to America?
Every major city in America is littered with abandoned factories. $200 billion a year could reopen a lot of them!
Fraid not
In reply to So will some of those… by lester1
Thata boy Trump..
In reply to Fraid not by Max Hunter
Cool.
Buy our LNG.
Eurotrash don't want it.
In reply to Thata boy Trump.. by Theta_Burn
There is nothing stopping a euro company from drilling in the usa and shipping the lng back to europe. Australia and china already do it.
In reply to Cool. Buy our LNG. by Arnold
Yeah our LNG shipping infrastructure is moribund currently.
They are looking for a deal to exploit.
In reply to There is nothing stopping a… by jmack
How is this accomplished? Reducing tariffs? The details need to be more specific.
In reply to Cool. Buy our LNG. by Arnold
You are correct.
I thought I'd get my wish list out early.
In reply to How is this accomplished?… by are we there yet
What does the USA got to sell to China that is cheaper to make in The USA?
Raw materials?
In reply to Fraid not by Max Hunter
Whats on offer is a tolerence of various Chinese activities basically US foreign policy is a protection racket
In reply to What does the USA got to… by jal
coal, pigs, soybeans, and about a million other things.
In reply to What does the USA got to… by jal
Food and timber.
In reply to What does the USA got to… by jal
Coal?
In reply to Food by Herodotus
Yea filled with robots and automation ...
In reply to So will some of those… by lester1
Average Americans can't afford America.
This will benefit the .001 percent though.
In reply to So will some of those… by lester1
Yes, with Chinese workers.
In reply to So will some of those… by lester1
my offer is this: nothing... [/michael corleone]
The deal is bullshit the real argument is rebuilding ones own economy again.
An economy that is self sustaining is worth more than $200B a year.
[edit] And that is MAGA!
In reply to my offer is this: nothing… by buzzsaw99
Yes!!!!!!
Fucking best line EVER!!!!!!
In reply to my offer is this: nothing… by buzzsaw99
nah, 'Don' Trump he made them an offer they could not refuse
In reply to my offer is this: nothing… by buzzsaw99
That's what it should be. There are plenty of factory jobs. Americans just won't tolerate making $8 a day or suicide nets nor should they. The real problem is that Wall Street made a fortune shipping them to China and is propping the whole rotten structure up by subsidizing cheap imports with Dollar inflation. The result is lost jobs and skyrocketing consumer debt.
The party will be over soon though. These deficits simply aren't sustainable and it's retarded to believe the Chinamen will give us cheap imports for dollars forever.
We're finally seeing much tougher talk on China from mainstream politicians and some though albeit reluctant coverage from the corporate media. Say what you want about Trump. This issue was being dismissed or outright suppressed until he addressed it.
We could suspend all trade with China and it would be a net increase to GDP. The only people benefiting from it are the very rich, ChiComs and ZOG.
In reply to my offer is this: nothing… by buzzsaw99
Be careful dealing with the Chinese their philosophies are based on confusius and sun tzu “all warfare is deception”. you don’t know where you stand dealing with them if there is animosity
$200B is a good number, but from where? Are they buying that amount or stop selling that amount?
yeah, they buy weapons.
what else?
or even more treasuries and in 5 years ongoing decay they blast them back all at once
In reply to $200B is a good number, but… by JibjeResearch
They will be purchasing 1,000,000 Ford sedans.
In reply to $200B is a good number, but… by JibjeResearch
BWahaha ahahahahahahaha
It's a win lolz ahahahhahahahahaah
In reply to They will be purchasing 1… by Herodotus
Couldn't this just mean that China would send fewer goods to the US? US consumers buy less Chinese crap and more expensive US crap and thus the deficit gets lower but consumers pay more?
Let's see how this plays out.
Take the deal... It halves the bleeding which is better than the current deficit run rate. Trump will, no doubt, fuck this up.
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c5700.html
Look at the numbers.
The devil is in the details of the deficit reduction.
they lie. they are just stalling for time until trump is out of office.
In reply to The devil is in the details… by are we there yet
Republicans: This is great news.
Democrats: This is terrible news.
Sure is better than Obama saying, "Those jobs aren't coming back." and then working to stir up racial strife.
The jobs are not coming back. Everybody here wants to remain on relief rolls.
In reply to Sure is better than Obama… by FlKeysFisherman
WOW!...
Guess "FIRE" and "FURY" actually WORKED after all!!!
That...
And an ALL YA CAN EAT GOLD BUFFET for the Russian CB and PBOC for a "limited time only" of course courtesy of the BOE and Federal Reserve!... Cause Hey?... THERE AIN'T NO GOIN BACK TO SOUND MONEY AFTER THIS ONE (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) GOT ANNOUNCED!...
Started 2 days ago with an "expiration" on or before the price of Au dumps to $1,000... I'm sure proud of the Russians and Chinese taking advantage of the opportunity at all the "little peoples" expense!
I wonder which wealthy Russian Jewish oligarchs will be buying it up with all that cheap oil and ALL THOSE worthless $Ts between now and $1,000?!!!
rofl
I have a huge trade deficit with the local supermarket.
Those assholes always sell me food but NEVER buy food from me.
What should I do about this conundrum???
Oh gee so China can reverse engineer whatever they buy from Boeing and claim they are helping the US reduce the trade deficit. Sounds like a win for the US.