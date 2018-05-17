China Reportedly Offers $200BN Trade Deficit Reduction

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:55

While President Trump warned during a Thursday press conference that a trade deal with China is far from guaranteed, it appears the White House might have won at least one concession during talks with Vice Premier Liu He Thursday afternoon.

Reuters is reporting that China has offered the US a trade-deficit reduction package amounting to roughly $200 billion annually. Demands that China take steps to reduce the US-China trade deficit have long been a part of Trump's rhetoric, as have greater protections for US intellectual property. It was not immediately clear how the value of the package would be determined. One source told Reuters that Boeing would be a major beneficiary of the Chinese offer. The company already sells about a quarter of its aircraft to Chinese buyers.

The dollar rose in a kneejerk reaction to the headline but its gains are fading fast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

 

 

Comments

lester1 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:56 Permalink

So will some of those factories be coming bsck to America?

 

Every major city in America is littered with abandoned factories. $200 billion a year could reopen a lot of them!

Scanderbeg buzzsaw99 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

That's what it should be. There are plenty of factory jobs. Americans just won't tolerate making $8 a day or suicide nets nor should they. The real problem is that Wall Street made a fortune shipping them to China and is propping the whole rotten structure up by subsidizing cheap imports with Dollar inflation. The result is lost jobs and skyrocketing consumer debt.

The party will be over soon though. These deficits simply aren't sustainable and it's retarded to believe the Chinamen will give us cheap imports for dollars forever.

We're finally seeing much tougher talk on China from mainstream politicians and some though albeit reluctant coverage from the corporate media. Say what you want about Trump. This issue was being dismissed or outright suppressed until he addressed it.

We could suspend all trade with China and it would be a net increase to GDP. The only people benefiting from it are the very rich, ChiComs and ZOG. 

Cesare de Borgia Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

Be careful dealing with the Chinese their philosophies are based on confusius and sun tzu “all warfare is deception”. you don’t know where you stand dealing with them if there is animosity

arkel Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

Couldn't this just mean that China would send fewer goods to the US? US consumers buy less Chinese crap and more expensive US crap and thus the deficit gets lower but consumers pay more?

Let's see how this plays out.

Son of Captain Nemo Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

WOW!...

Guess "FIRE" and "FURY" actually WORKED after all!!!

That...

And an ALL YA CAN EAT GOLD BUFFET for the Russian CB and PBOC for a "limited time only" of course courtesy of the BOE and Federal Reserve!... Cause Hey?... THERE AIN'T NO GOIN BACK TO SOUND MONEY AFTER THIS ONE (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) GOT ANNOUNCED!...

Started 2 days ago with an "expiration" on or before the price of Au dumps to $1,000... I'm sure proud of the Russians and Chinese taking advantage of the opportunity at all the "little peoples" expense!

I wonder which wealthy Russian Jewish oligarchs will be buying it up with all that cheap oil and ALL THOSE worthless $Ts between now and $1,000?!!!

Dr. Acula Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

I have a huge trade deficit with the local supermarket.

Those assholes always sell me food but NEVER buy food from me.

What should I do about this conundrum???

 

NOMAAM Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

Oh gee so China can reverse engineer whatever they buy from Boeing and claim they are helping the US reduce the trade deficit.  Sounds like a win for the US.