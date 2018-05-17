EU Launches Rebellion Against Trump's Iran Sanctions, Bans European Companies From Complying

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 10:43

Following our discussion of Europe's angry response to Trump's unilateral Iran sanctions, in which European Union budget commissioner, Guenther Oettinger made it clear that Europe will not be viewed as a vassal state of the US, stating that "Trump despises weaklings. If we back down step by step, if we acquiesce, if we become a kind of junior partner of the US then we are lost", moments ago Reuters reported that the European Commission is set to launch tomorrow the process of activating a law that bans European companies from complying with U.S. sanctions against Iran and does not recognise any court rulings that enforce American penalties.

"As the European Commission we have the duty to protect European companies. We now need to act and this is why we are launching the process of to activate the ‘blocking statute’ from 1996. We will do that tomorrow morning at 1030,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

Speaking at news conference after a meeting of EU leaders in Bulgaria, Juncker added that he "also decided to allow the European Investment Bank to facilitate European companies’ investment in Iran. The Commission itself will maintain its cooperation will Iran."

Europe's hardline position will infuriate Trump, as Brussels effectively nullifying US sanctions will prompt a violent outburst from Trump, who needs Europe on his side for US sanctions of Iran to have any chance of succeeding.

Perhaps sensing what is coming, French President Emmanuel Macron took a slightly softer tone, and said that the French defense of Iran nuclear accord is based on concerns about security and stability, not commerce, and that the deal should be supplemented and it is necessary to continue negotiations, including on missile program.

The French president said that "the European Union decided to preserve the nuclear deal and defend EU companies" adding that "our main interest in Iran is not in trade, but in ensuring stability in the region, at the same time, we will not become an ally of Iran against the US."

"My priority is not commercial, it is geopolitical and strategic. It is about stability, it is about favoring an opening of Iranian society. The hardliners in Iran were the most opposed to this accord."

“We’ve had a vibrant discussion on Iran. The 2015 nuclear agreement is a crucial element of peace and security in the region. We have opted to support it whatever the US decides to do,” said the French president on arrival at the Sofia summit. “We have pledged to take necessary political steps for our companies to stay in Iran.”

Macron also said that the nuclear deal with Iran must not only be preserved, but also supplemented and expanded to include ways to solve the missile problem and questions about Iran's role in the region.

"International companies with interests in many countries make their own choices according to their own interests. They should continue to have this freedom," he added, making it clear that European companies will not be subject to US sanctions, even if that decision is ultimately up to the US.

Still he said he won’t force companies to stay in Iran should the U.S. re-impose sanctions; "The President of the Republic is not the director general of Total."

As such, France and the EU have no intention of imposing sanctions or counter-sanctions on U.S. companies over the U.S.’s re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, Macron said.

But the most accurate observations by Macron was that Trump's Iran decision strengthens both Russia and China in the region, something we pointed out weeks ago, begging the question whose interests is Trump representing.

And now that Europe has openly rebelled against Trump's sanctions, one wonders how long before the selling in oil resumes, as it is becoming increasingly clear that unlike 2012, Europe - and most of Asia - will continue buying Iranian oil, suggesting that the decline, if any, in Iranian exports will be a few hundred thousands barrels at most, a number which we expect will shrink to 0 as Iran offers increasingly preferential prices to its non-USD paying clients, especially now that Asian oil demand is soaring

FireBrander Ghost of PartysOver Thu, 05/17/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

NeoCons and Israel getting pushed into a room all by themselves...can we get the door shut and locked peacefully or is this going to get realllllly ugly?

I suspect/fear a MAJOR terror attack somewhere in the EU; with the "Intelligence Community" finding Irans' "fingerprints" all over the place...Iran may even "gas their own people" which is a definite "crossed red line" that demands an immediate invasion prior to any investigation and substantiation.

Will Bolton, the Neo's, and Israel, "get lucky" with "agents of Iran" carrying out a chemical weapons attack in the EU that forces the EU back to its lackey role?

DownWithYogaPants FireBrander Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:02 Permalink
  • We already have a nuclear middle east: See Israel nuclear bomb count.
  • These sanctions can only harm the reserve status of the dollar.  We're better off allowing unfettered dollar trade.
  • I want to see who was bribed
  • Iran, hamas are not the danger to peace in M.E.  Israel and the Banking Cartel is.
wildbad Bill of Rights Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

I see this not as war with iran ...i am interested to see how the €U will force "its" companies to "not comply".  WTF? 

This is about the corrupt politicians in the €U and Obozo's team being willing to do ANYTHING in order to suppress the evil behind their globalist plan.

€U politicians were directly bribed to ALLOW Iran to make a U1 based bomb.  Yes I know IsraeHell has nukes too.  Two wrongs etc.

This is about the €U pols saving their asses.  It won't work because their plan will be exposed anyway.  Obozos billions in cargo planes will come out with or without the Imam's tattling.

Marcroni and Ferkel are sunk.

not-me---it-wa… wildbad Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

"€U politicians were directly bribed to ALLOW Iran to make a U1 based bomb.  ......bozos billions in cargo planes will come out with or without the Imam's tattling...."

 

bullshit.  quick and easy google search will show the dude that originally posted the twatter about the bribes is NOT the iranian foreign minister's chief aide.  he's some postgrad student in england claiming to work in some consultancy role at some thinktank.  just another homebrew syrian observatory....picked up by all the usual ziofetish sites.

W270 Klassenfeind Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

Well as someone that didn't vote per neither candidates I can say that I can distinguish the difference.   The treacherous entities behind Obama were globalist / satanist. You know the same as your sexy Frau Merkenstien.  You know you got her pic in your wallet and when the Euro crumbles and this little experiment goes awry you can pull that picture out and thank her for the females in your family being raped and draped by Muslim masses that she invited in. 

 

Things will be bad when we loose the Petro Dollar and reserve currency but we here will be in a better position.  The majority of the people that have crossed into our country are Catholic and believe in the same God.  As for you all I see away worse outcome and therefore I would be focusing on the future ash heap that you will be dealing with than trolling on our future.

Shibumi2 Klassenfeind Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

It's hard to make Trump's campaign statements/positions on the ME and US expansionist policies fit with the appointments you referenced.

 

Not that the average Trump supporter isn't going to try...ad hominem or otherwise.

 

I get the uneasy feeling that Shillery was the mope in all of this, because any even slightly credible candidate would have mopped the floor with that fabulous hairdo. Seems possible that Bernie was also derailed by the republicans as well, rather than Shillery. Watching the debates was cringe-worthy even for the most ardent Trump supporter.

 

Not much was made of Trump's connections forged from 30 years of working closely with New York real estate types, unions and the casino industry. Don't think for a minute he doesn't have "friends" in high places.

 

Shillery's people are from Arkansas.

VZ58 tmosley Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Um, its European business telling the EU to let them continue to do business. You know how much money is at stake with their deals? Why do you think the politicos are so outspoken about how great Zero's deal was all of a sudden? Trump better start negotiating his own deal or he will lose on this one.

FireBrander FireBrander Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Remember when Erdogan first started chumming up to Putin? ISIS appeared in Turkey and blew up the airport...why would ISIS attack Turkey when ISIS's oil sales to Turkey are it's #1 funding source?

..and when that failed to "bring Erdogan back into the NATO camp", a "coup" magically happened...and failed...LOL! Now Erdogan is quadrupling down on his relationship with Russia.

Brazen Heist FireBrander Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

Turkey was in the crosshairs of NATO conspiracies.

Just after the RuAF entered the Syrian war, a Su-24 Fencer was shot down.

Just after Turkey and Russia normalized relations, the attempted coup happened.

Just after the Turkstream pipeline was signed between Russia and Turkey, Andrey Karlov was assassinated.

These were all deliberate provocations by NATO.

Brazen Heist VZ58 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

If Russia, China and Europe keep the deal intact, I wonder what "deal" he is dreaming of.

One that involves sanctioning the whole world? LoL. 

Likud and the Neocunts are pathetic. The following line of thinking will be changing soon.

"Hey look, we can weaponize the USD and the US financial system, in order to blackmail everyone we want!"