US Birth Rate Hits All-Time Low: What's Behind The Decline?

Thu, 05/17/2018 - 21:45

The number of babies born in the United States has hit a 40-year low, according to figures published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Provisional 2017 estimates reveal that around 3.8 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2017, a fertility rate of 1.76 births per woman. This is a 2% drop from 2016 - marking the largest single-year drop in the U.S. birth rate since 2010, and is significantly lower than the 4.31 million babies born in 2007 when the fertility rate was 2.08 births per woman.

When the data is restricted to women aged 15 - 44, there were around 60 births per 1,000 mothers - a 3% drop from 2016, and the lowest record rate since the government began keeping track in 1909. 

Since 2007, fertility has fallen the most for the youngest women, but in the last year, declines have set in for women in their 30s as well. Fertility declines increasingly seem to be about much more than just postponed fertility, or else these women must be planning to have some very fertile 40s.

At least through 2016, this trend appeared to be mostly driven by changes in marital status. Births to never-married women are down more than births to ever-married women: age-adjusted marital fertility is down 14% since 2007, while age-adjusted never-married fertility is down 21%, as of 2016. Preliminary data from several states suggest these trends are likely to continue in 2017. -IFS

The teen birth rate fell 7% from 2016-2017, down to 19 births per 1,000 teen mothers aged 15-19 - while the birth rate for women under 40 generally declined to record lows. 

When looking at fertility by race, the decline has hit minorities particularly hard vs. non-Hispanic whites. 

the decline in fertility has been far greater among minorities than among non-Hispanic whites.

...

The deficit varies across racial and ethnic groups. American Indians and Alaska Natives have it worst among racial groups, having lost a whopping 15% of expected fertility from 2008 to 2016, or about 83,000 births, with total fertility rates falling from 1.62 births per woman to a shockingly low 1.23. It’s unclear exactly why Native American fertility has fallen so quickly and why it is so low, but they are indisputably the hardest-hit race in the fertility declines of the last 10 years. -IFS

African American births are down 9.6%, or around 700,00 babies - which is only slightly worse than whites, who are down 9.3%, or around 3.2 million births.

"Black fertility declined from 2.15 births per woman to 1.89, while white fertility fell from 2.14 to 1.82," reads IFR's analysis, while "Asians experienced a less severe decline, but their fertility was somewhat lower to start with."

The fertility rate among whites is a bit misleading, admits IFR, as it includes most Hispanics - who have historically higher birth rates than non-Hispanic whites. When looking at Hispanics as a whole, the birth rate between 2008-2016 has declined nearly 19%.

Thus, in racial or ethnic terms, America’s “Baby Bust” is kinda, sorta, a little bit racist: it’s hammered Native Americans and Hispanics particularly hard, and hit even African Americans harder than whites generally, and certainly harder than non-Hispanic whites. The call to boost fertility is far from being a call for whites to keep up with minority fertility; rather, it’s an exhortation that we need to be listening to the fertility desires of women of racial and ethnic minorities, who are experiencing precipitous declines in fertility, largely unnoticed by the white-dominated world of mommy-blogs and late-in-life fertility treatments. Any serious pro-natal policy in America worth its salt would primarily result in birth gains among minority mothers, not white ones. Accelerating the national birth rate would also accelerate the pace at which the non-Hispanic white population share declines.-IFR

North Dakotans Are Gettin' It On

While birth rates in most states have declined, North Dakota has experienced an increase in births. 

On the other hand, residents of Arizona don't seem to feel the need to breed - where fertility rates have fallen from 2.47 births per woman in 2007 to an estimated 1.81 last year.  

Provisional data from early 2018 suggests these declines are likely to continue. Arizona is double-whammied by two different racial or ethnic trends: steep declines among Hispanics and steep declines among Native Americans. Both groups make up a larger share of Arizona’s population than the national average. Both groups have seen steep declines within Arizona; steeper even than their peers in other states. -IFR

In terms of education, the drop in fertility rates have been higher for less educated woman vs. their more educated peers. As IFR notes, "Age-adjusted fertility has fallen 15% for women with a bachelor’s degree or less, versus just 7% for women with graduate degrees. On the whole, births to women with no bachelor’s have totaled 12% below what would be expected if 2007 fertility rates had continued, yielding 3.1 million missing births, while births to women with a bachelor’s degree are down 10% for 1.1 million missing births, and births to women with a graduate degree are down just 7%, or 300,000."

The takeaway is that class is not the biggest factor in declining fertility rates. Instead, race, ethnicity, marital status and geography appear to have far more relevance.

Comments

Killtruck Theta_Burn Thu, 05/17/2018 - 21:51 Permalink

debt. working three jobs because you got your masters degrees, living in mom's basement waiting for her to die so you might get a little inheritance. can't buy a car, can't buy a house, can't support yourself, can't support a wife, can't support children. 

diet. can't afford food with nutrients (because of debt), so people eat shit and cheese product and soy.

synthetic estrogen. everywhere. shriveling your nuts, killing your virility, putting cysts on her ovaries and giving her breast cancer.

lack of suitable men. soyboys and spaghetti-armed David Hogg-like pussies who were told that winning doesn't matter because everyone gets a trophy. checked out of reality and checked into the video games. i personally know two young, high quality phillies who right now will most likely end up alone because they can't find men that are suitable to breed with and they refuse to settle. It's a problem. 

GreatCaesar'sGhost takeaction Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

1. Someone to take car of you in your old age.

2. Someone to leave your money to when you die.

3. Someone to carry on the unique genetic characteristics of your ancestors.

4. Someone to stop you from becoming a mad consumer who lives just for hedonistic pleasure.

5. Because God commanded you to when He said "Go forth and multiply".

 

You're going to get old, that jet ski in the driveway, the Caddy in the garage and the big 401K in the bank aren't going to mean so much when the Reaper comes to call.

JuliaS GreatCaesar'sGhost Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

1. Young people no longer take care of old. They put them into retirement homes or abandon them.

2. No one's leaving anyone money. Everyone's broke. People die leaving debts behind.

3. Unique genetic characteristics? Hitler, Soros, Rockefellers, Clintons, McCain and others have'em too.

4. Consumerism eh? So, a parent plus 3 babies consumes less than a parent with no babies? Is that it?

5. God commanded me to reproduce. Eastern Bunny told me not to. I asked Santa to break up the tie.

bunnyswanson takeaction Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:47 Permalink

It's one thing to not want a child as a person unable to produce one and quite another to want a child and fail to conceive due to factors in the environment or care administered with evil intentions (sterilization).

 

http://www.china.org.cn/english/2002/Jan/25776.htm

 

  911 steel was recycled into kitchen appliances and Americans frying their bacon in frying pans embedded with cancer-causing radioactive residue.

 

CatInTheHat evokanivo Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

Dog whistle articles bring out the racists here, unfortunately. Even though the article explicitly says it's not about race and that even minorities are having LESS children than their white counterparts.

BTW all the bullshit here about illegals popping babies and getting welfare: they don't apply for welfare. All of them know that they would be instantly reported. Until the Orange Jew showed up, it was Barry who was the king of deportations. Most live with large families who all WORK. Minorities are NOT the majority utilizing what little is left of welfare after Clinton's gutting of the program and Obama's continued cuts through omnibus bills, it is POOR WHITES. 

There are federal outreach programs that go into these communities and try to offer service but most REJECT IT. Again, deportation being the number one reason and with ICE (or is it IDF??) on an ethnic cleansing mission in the US, many illegals are now on the move trying to avoid them 

Illegal immigration at our own ZIONIST BORDER FENCE, is the lowest it has been in 40 YEARS. Wonder if sniper fire is utilized yet?

Some of these same folks will call out Israeli war crimes but be the first to cheer our own. 

Only in America the exceptional states of ISRAHELL. 

sixsigma cygnu… Thu, 05/17/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

And the answer is: BPA plastics, and all plastics for that matter.  They mimic estrogen, thereby turning men into women, and women into triggered sea hags. It's in your food, it's in everything.

Your grandfather had over twice the levels of testosterone that you have.

Have another soy latte.

https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniemcneal/why-do-i-do-this?utm_term=.fsn…

https://samanthaalicerogers.wordpress.com/2014/12/07/my-modest-outfit/