US Birth Rate Hits All-Time Low: What's Behind The Decline?

The number of babies born in the United States has hit a 40-year low, according to figures published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Provisional 2017 estimates reveal that around 3.8 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2017, a fertility rate of 1.76 births per woman. This is a 2% drop from 2016 - marking the largest single-year drop in the U.S. birth rate since 2010, and is significantly lower than the 4.31 million babies born in 2007 when the fertility rate was 2.08 births per woman.
When the data is restricted to women aged 15 - 44, there were around 60 births per 1,000 mothers - a 3% drop from 2016, and the lowest record rate since the government began keeping track in 1909.
Since 2007, fertility has fallen the most for the youngest women, but in the last year, declines have set in for women in their 30s as well. Fertility declines increasingly seem to be about much more than just postponed fertility, or else these women must be planning to have some very fertile 40s.
At least through 2016, this trend appeared to be mostly driven by changes in marital status. Births to never-married women are down more than births to ever-married women: age-adjusted marital fertility is down 14% since 2007, while age-adjusted never-married fertility is down 21%, as of 2016. Preliminary data from several states suggest these trends are likely to continue in 2017. -IFS
The teen birth rate fell 7% from 2016-2017, down to 19 births per 1,000 teen mothers aged 15-19 - while the birth rate for women under 40 generally declined to record lows.
When looking at fertility by race, the decline has hit minorities particularly hard vs. non-Hispanic whites.
the decline in fertility has been far greater among minorities than among non-Hispanic whites.
...
The deficit varies across racial and ethnic groups. American Indians and Alaska Natives have it worst among racial groups, having lost a whopping 15% of expected fertility from 2008 to 2016, or about 83,000 births, with total fertility rates falling from 1.62 births per woman to a shockingly low 1.23. It’s unclear exactly why Native American fertility has fallen so quickly and why it is so low, but they are indisputably the hardest-hit race in the fertility declines of the last 10 years. -IFS
African American births are down 9.6%, or around 700,00 babies - which is only slightly worse than whites, who are down 9.3%, or around 3.2 million births.
"Black fertility declined from 2.15 births per woman to 1.89, while white fertility fell from 2.14 to 1.82," reads IFR's analysis, while "Asians experienced a less severe decline, but their fertility was somewhat lower to start with."
The fertility rate among whites is a bit misleading, admits IFR, as it includes most Hispanics - who have historically higher birth rates than non-Hispanic whites. When looking at Hispanics as a whole, the birth rate between 2008-2016 has declined nearly 19%.
Thus, in racial or ethnic terms, America’s “Baby Bust” is kinda, sorta, a little bit racist: it’s hammered Native Americans and Hispanics particularly hard, and hit even African Americans harder than whites generally, and certainly harder than non-Hispanic whites. The call to boost fertility is far from being a call for whites to keep up with minority fertility; rather, it’s an exhortation that we need to be listening to the fertility desires of women of racial and ethnic minorities, who are experiencing precipitous declines in fertility, largely unnoticed by the white-dominated world of mommy-blogs and late-in-life fertility treatments. Any serious pro-natal policy in America worth its salt would primarily result in birth gains among minority mothers, not white ones. Accelerating the national birth rate would also accelerate the pace at which the non-Hispanic white population share declines.-IFR
North Dakotans Are Gettin' It On
While birth rates in most states have declined, North Dakota has experienced an increase in births.
On the other hand, residents of Arizona don't seem to feel the need to breed - where fertility rates have fallen from 2.47 births per woman in 2007 to an estimated 1.81 last year.
Provisional data from early 2018 suggests these declines are likely to continue. Arizona is double-whammied by two different racial or ethnic trends: steep declines among Hispanics and steep declines among Native Americans. Both groups make up a larger share of Arizona’s population than the national average. Both groups have seen steep declines within Arizona; steeper even than their peers in other states. -IFR
In terms of education, the drop in fertility rates have been higher for less educated woman vs. their more educated peers. As IFR notes, "Age-adjusted fertility has fallen 15% for women with a bachelor’s degree or less, versus just 7% for women with graduate degrees. On the whole, births to women with no bachelor’s have totaled 12% below what would be expected if 2007 fertility rates had continued, yielding 3.1 million missing births, while births to women with a bachelor’s degree are down 10% for 1.1 million missing births, and births to women with a graduate degree are down just 7%, or 300,000."
The takeaway is that class is not the biggest factor in declining fertility rates. Instead, race, ethnicity, marital status and geography appear to have far more relevance.
Comments
I'd like to think it's because people are smart enough to not want to bring kids into this world, but that implies that people are smart.
Also, fuck Israel.
Subsidized breeding opportunities drying up. this is bad news..why exactly?
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
debt. working three jobs because you got your masters degrees, living in mom's basement waiting for her to die so you might get a little inheritance. can't buy a car, can't buy a house, can't support yourself, can't support a wife, can't support children.
diet. can't afford food with nutrients (because of debt), so people eat shit and cheese product and soy.
synthetic estrogen. everywhere. shriveling your nuts, killing your virility, putting cysts on her ovaries and giving her breast cancer.
lack of suitable men. soyboys and spaghetti-armed David Hogg-like pussies who were told that winning doesn't matter because everyone gets a trophy. checked out of reality and checked into the video games. i personally know two young, high quality phillies who right now will most likely end up alone because they can't find men that are suitable to breed with and they refuse to settle. It's a problem.
In reply to Subsidized opportunities… by Theta_Burn
Obesity.
More than one third of America can't find their own genitalia without a mirror and a forklift.
https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html
Love our kids.
Got a vasectomy after the third.
Now, I am going to go have sex with my very fit wife.
In reply to debt. by Killtruck
Come on now, I only need tweezers and a magnifying glass.
In reply to Obesity by hedgeless_horseman
Perhaps now that we can all have sex in their bathrooms without buying that nasty coffee or scones from Starbucks, the trend will reverse.
In reply to Come on now, I only need… by Mr. Universe
Or it could be that the US Gov realized that 50% of the American populous wasn't paying taxes and they brought out Gloria Steinem and the National Organization for Women to convince mothers to join the workforce for "equality".
That and taxes/inflation increasing so much that it takes two people to keep a household instead of just one.
In reply to Perhaps now that we can all… by johngaltfla
Agree.
What feminism has wrought:
nagging women and angry men
and of course few babies.
In reply to Or it could be that the US… by ufos8mycow
It's not race. It's economics. Women in their 30s are hanging in there, because they know they have to. Younger women can less and less afford to have kids. The Bank of North Dakota is the only beacon of hope, here. Talk to Ellen Brown for more details.
In reply to Agree. What feminism has… by revolla
Looks like the days of the 9 kid Ramirez family are over.....
In reply to Or it could be that the US… by ufos8mycow
The economists wanted women to be in the workforce because the men could then be paid less when they were not the sole breadwinner. They didn't think it through, though.
Birthrates are the reflection of economic conditions.
In reply to Or it could be that the US… by ufos8mycow
"US Birth Rate Hits All-Time Low: What's Behind The Decline?"
Social engineering. Rockefeller, et al, have been explicit in this regard.
We are witnessing the results.
In reply to The economists wanted women… by uhland62
These people think of nothing else but how to weaken the US citizen until they are peasants with short miserable lives....again.
In reply to Or it could be that the US… by ufos8mycow
Hedgless, that is funny and sad at the same time. The women in the south used to be beautiful, now they are make up covered fat girls. Very sad. Then they got ugly....
In reply to Obesity by hedgeless_horseman
They all have tats and piercings too. What a turn off.
In reply to Hedgless, that is funny and… by MozartIII
The piercing through the septum is the real cherry on top. Makes the ladies look like the heifers they are. That one fashion mistake can take an 8 to a 5. If you’re going to be goyim, better look the part. Mooooooooo!
In reply to They all have tats and… by slicktroutman
EXACTLY! I can't go to the swimming pool at my apartments without seeing every fucking person there has fuckin tats, and half of them have shit stuck to their nose or tongue, or ear, god knows what else. It's disgusting and ugly.
In reply to They all have tats and… by slicktroutman
Feminazi nonsense, divorce courts stacked against men. Stuff like that. Oh, and free porn. I wonder if the volume of that available so freely isn’t a Soros funded plan. Really.
In reply to debt. by Killtruck
We are in the golden age of porn.
In reply to Feminazi nonsense, divorce… by TBT or not TBT
Yup. Put a MAGA hat on and hit a strip club. You'll get some and then some.
In reply to We are in the golden age of… by IridiumRebel
pussy is now going out of style? the world gets more fucked up every time I look...
never have been very stylish
In reply to debt. by Killtruck
alot of young white women today think they are carrie bradshaw
there are plenty of decent guys out there but they all want some 6 foot tall chad who makes a big salary.
In reply to debt. by Killtruck
Pop culture (Disney/Hollywood/Vogue, etc.) has fucked up a whole lot of women in the US. To be fair, it has fucked up a whole lot of guys too, but I think the women bought into the farce more because it appealed to feminine vanity. The barrage of media reinforced hypergamy is a money maker.
In reply to alot of young white women… by DipshitMiddleC…
STD's are taking their toll.
Rome is in decline...
In reply to Subsidized opportunities… by Theta_Burn
Loss of subsidized breeding =Less democrats.
Also, younger guys can plainly see that the system is stacked against them. No rush to get married if he can lose half of his assets in a divorce.
In reply to Subsidized opportunities… by Theta_Burn
My wife and I married 3 years ago...we talked about kids....We decided NOPE. So travel the world and drive nice new cars...is that selfish? Nope....just enjoying life. Name me 5 good Valid reasons to have kids? I can name 100 negatives.....
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
I'll give you twenty reasons.
Mohammed has 10 kids.
Emmanuel has 10 kids.
In reply to My wife and I married 3… by takeaction
I'm actually pretty glad that you've chosen not to reproduce. Thanks for that. Enjoy that life, buddy.
In reply to I'll give you twenty reasons… by espirit
His 10 kids are not gonna get anything from me if I can help it.
In reply to I'll give you twenty reasons… by espirit
1. Someone to take car of you in your old age.
2. Someone to leave your money to when you die.
3. Someone to carry on the unique genetic characteristics of your ancestors.
4. Someone to stop you from becoming a mad consumer who lives just for hedonistic pleasure.
5. Because God commanded you to when He said "Go forth and multiply".
You're going to get old, that jet ski in the driveway, the Caddy in the garage and the big 401K in the bank aren't going to mean so much when the Reaper comes to call.
In reply to My wife and I married 3… by takeaction
1. Young people no longer take care of old. They put them into retirement homes or abandon them.
2. No one's leaving anyone money. Everyone's broke. People die leaving debts behind.
3. Unique genetic characteristics? Hitler, Soros, Rockefellers, Clintons, McCain and others have'em too.
4. Consumerism eh? So, a parent plus 3 babies consumes less than a parent with no babies? Is that it?
5. God commanded me to reproduce. Eastern Bunny told me not to. I asked Santa to break up the tie.
In reply to 1. Someone to take car of… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
As my dear departed aunt used to say about having children: If you have children you are sentencing them to death, because everyone dies eventually/ ie, If you have children you are a murderer!
In reply to My wife and I married 3… by takeaction
Some comedian had a piece about eagerly awaiting death, following marriage. The clause "until death do us part" implies that a successful marriage is one that lasts until one partner outlives the other, since couples rarely pass away at the same time. When one of you dies, you'll know the marriage has worked out.
In reply to As my dear departed aunt… by TheEndIsNear
It's one thing to not want a child as a person unable to produce one and quite another to want a child and fail to conceive due to factors in the environment or care administered with evil intentions (sterilization).
http://www.china.org.cn/english/2002/Jan/25776.htm
911 steel was recycled into kitchen appliances and Americans frying their bacon in frying pans embedded with cancer-causing radioactive residue.
In reply to My wife and I married 3… by takeaction
There's no baby bust in shithole sanctuary states like Commiefornia where hordes of illegals are popping out anchor babies and taxpayers usually end up paying the tab.
Muzzy women wearing hijabs always seem to be pushing baby carriages with at least two or three small children in tow.
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
You have seen nothing yet. Take a look into the future, travel Europe.
In reply to There's no baby bust in… by ZD1
You obviously did not read the article.
In reply to There's no baby bust in… by ZD1
Damn shame your mom wasn't to bright.
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
*too
In reply to Damn shame your mom wasn't… by Austrianhungry
A lot of the newer posters here get that one wrong. They also get then and than wrong. As well as there, their and they're. Yeah, shame how uneducated most of the newbies are around here.
In reply to *too by Robot Traders Mom
planned parenthood is slacking...
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
Africa should have planned parenthood....
In reply to planned parenthood is… by stefan-coast
You were born. Your parents are geniuses.
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
Pollution & greed is the correct answer.
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
Why? Because American woman suck shit, thats why, and most of them are as big as a house by the time theyre 40.
In reply to I'd like to think it's… by Robot Traders Mom
This article is like throwing raw flesh to the zero-hedge pack. Cue the horns and let the antics commence!
Dog whistle articles bring out the racists here, unfortunately. Even though the article explicitly says it's not about race and that even minorities are having LESS children than their white counterparts.
BTW all the bullshit here about illegals popping babies and getting welfare: they don't apply for welfare. All of them know that they would be instantly reported. Until the Orange Jew showed up, it was Barry who was the king of deportations. Most live with large families who all WORK. Minorities are NOT the majority utilizing what little is left of welfare after Clinton's gutting of the program and Obama's continued cuts through omnibus bills, it is POOR WHITES.
There are federal outreach programs that go into these communities and try to offer service but most REJECT IT. Again, deportation being the number one reason and with ICE (or is it IDF??) on an ethnic cleansing mission in the US, many illegals are now on the move trying to avoid them
Illegal immigration at our own ZIONIST BORDER FENCE, is the lowest it has been in 40 YEARS. Wonder if sniper fire is utilized yet?
Some of these same folks will call out Israeli war crimes but be the first to cheer our own.
Only in America the exceptional states of ISRAHELL.
In reply to This article is like… by evokanivo
Pot, meet kettle.
In reply to Dog whistle articles bring… by CatInTheHat
And the answer is: BPA plastics, and all plastics for that matter. They mimic estrogen, thereby turning men into women, and women into triggered sea hags. It's in your food, it's in everything.
Your grandfather had over twice the levels of testosterone that you have.
Have another soy latte.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniemcneal/why-do-i-do-this?utm_term=.fsn…
https://samanthaalicerogers.wordpress.com/2014/12/07/my-modest-outfit/
And we're s very infertile hybrid to begin with.
In reply to And the answer is: BPA… by sixsigma cygnu…